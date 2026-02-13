Teen Becomes An Exemplary Son After Mom Punishes Him By Doing Exactly What He Wished, MIL Is Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting a teenager can be hard. They often lash out at their parents for no good reason, are moody, and are rebellious for the sake of it. It can be a tough time for the parents, who have to shoulder the brunt of their anger, at a time when a teenager actually needs a guiding hand the most.

A teen told his mom that he thought he’d be better off without a mom, so she decided to let him see what that would actually be like. No more free meals, no more free rides to school. Her in-laws started to complain about this, so she turned to the internet for advice.

Adolescence is hard for parents as well as for kids: teenagers face hormonal changes, rapid growth, and social pressures

After this teen lashed out at his mom, she decided to make him regret it

Text post discussing a mom’s experience trying to discipline her teen son who acted out at home and school.

Text excerpt showing a concerned parent trying to understand why their teen son is acting out.

Text excerpt about a teen's behavior and discipline issues before becoming an exemplary son after his mother’s punishment.

Alt text: Teen becomes exemplary son after mom punishes him by doing exactly what he wished, causing family tension.

Text showing a mother describing her son’s behavior after punishment, highlighting a teen becoming an exemplary son.

Text passage showing a mom explaining to her son that he must prepare his own breakfast and take the bus after being punished.

Text message conversation showing a mom picking up her teen son and him apologizing for his behavior to fit in with friends.

Text excerpt showing a mom explaining her son avoided trouble and apologized after friends got suspended.

Alt text: Teen becomes exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment improves their relationship and communication.

Reddit post update about a teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment, causing MIL’s fury.

Text message defending parenting approach and emphasizing teen becomes exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment.

Teens can say hurtful things when they have a problem and don’t know how to solve it

Raising teenagers can definitely be a challenge, as evidenced by this story. Teens say all sorts of hurtful things, from “I hate you!” and “I wish you weren’t my mother!” to “I am going to run away!” In the heat of the moment, it might seem like they really mean it.

Yet experts say that they’re usually trying to tell their parents something else when they lash out in this manner. Sara Bean, M.Ed., writes for Empowering Parents that such hurtful words are not about the parents at all. Teens use them when they have a problem and they don’t know how to solve it.

Whether it’s because of stress, anger, or something else entirely, provoking an emotional reaction from their parents can help teens make up for the feeling of discomfort these emotions cause. Ashley Hudson, LMFT, writes that this is sometimes the way teens try to establish their independence.

Teens have a biological instinct to pull away from their parents. It’s a normal milestone in the developmental stage of adolescence, Laura Choate Ed.D., LPC, writes for Psychology Today. In fact, teens might push their parents away because they feel secure in the relationship, and they take it for granted.

However, teens can also use hurtful words because it gives them power. If they see their parents taking their words personally and responding with things like “How dare you speak to me this way?!”, they might want to do it in the future again.

“This tells your child that they’re powerful—and have power over you—which helps the behavior continue in the future,” Bean claims. “After all, who doesn’t want to feel powerful at least once in a while?”

Punitive measures might not be the way to go, experts say

When a teen starts being mean to their parent, it’s hard not to take it personally. Phrases like “I hate you!” or “I wish I didn’t have a mom!” can trigger feelings of unappreciation for parents. That’s why experts recommend never responding to a teenager lashing out in the heat of the moment.

In addition to having a moment to collect their thoughts, parents would also be showing their kids a good example of regulating one’s emotions. “Showing your teenager that you need space to think clearly and allow yourself to calm your nervous system is great modeling,” Ashley Hudson observes.

“Tit for tat” is not an appropriate plan here either. Snapping back at the teen signals to them that emotional immaturity is okay. “Saying something hurtful in response sends your child the message that you are not in control,” Sara Bean writes. “It shows your child that the way to handle verbal attacks is to launch a verbal counterattack.”

However, as tempting as they may be, punishments might also be off the table. Bean emphasizes that over-the-top punishments or big consequences don’t teach teens the skills they need to manage themselves more effectively in the future.

“It won’t teach them to not say hurtful things to others. Harsh punishments will only teach them to ‘do time’ and will breed resentment towards you,” Bean writes. “Consequences do not always speak for themselves. You have to step up to the plate and be your child’s coach.”

Some people reassured the mom that her discipline methods were appropriate

Reddit comment defending mom’s strict punishment leading teen to become an exemplary son despite MIL’s fury.

Comment explaining how a mom’s punishment helps a teen become an exemplary son by letting him face natural consequences.

Comment discussing a 14-year-old teen learning consequences after his mom punishes him, affecting family dynamics.

Commenter explains how teen became an exemplary son after mom punished him by doing what he wished.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment method.

Reddit comment about a teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment, with a furious MIL involved.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen becoming exemplary after mom’s strict punishment frustrates MIL.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a mom for handling a situation where a teen becomes an exemplary son after punishment.

Comment on a parenting forum discussing a mom’s punishment helping a teen become an exemplary son.

Comment on a parenting forum discussing a teen becoming exemplary after his mom punishes him by granting his wishes.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a teen becoming an exemplary son after his mom’s unique punishment approach.

Comment discussing consequences of hurtful words and teen behavior after punishment from mom, sparking MIL’s fury.

Others believed she was too petty and even manipulative

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a son’s behavior after mom’s unconventional punishment causes tension with MIL.

Commenter expressing that a teen’s behavior was manipulative after becoming an exemplary son post-punishment by mom.

Comment discussing parenting challenges and a teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s punishment.

Teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment while dealing with family conflict text conversation.

Online discussion about parenting challenges with a teen becoming an exemplary son after mom's strict punishment.

Comment discussing parenting challenges with teenagers and the impact of consequences on their behavior and emotions.

Teen modeling exemplary behavior after mom punishes him by granting his wishes, causing MIL to become furious.

Comment discussing teen becoming an exemplary son after mom’s unique punishment leads to family tensions.