“I Don’t Believe Him”: Mom Cancels Son’s Birthday Party After Money Vanishes From Her Wallet
Sad boy wearing a colorful party hat at home, reflecting the moment mom cancels son's birthday party over money issues.
Lifestyle, Parenting

“I Don’t Believe Him”: Mom Cancels Son’s Birthday Party After Money Vanishes From Her Wallet

Rokas Laurinavičius
Accusing someone without providing any evidence is just speculation. Sure, it might work if you’re just spreading conspiracy theories online, but your relationships will suffer serious consequences if you act like that in real-life situations as well.

A few days before Christmas, mother and Reddit user Low_Currency_1038 found herself in that exact predicament. After noticing money missing from her wallet, she accused her teenage son of taking it—but when he denied it, she doubled down and canceled his carefully planned birthday party.

    This boy was looking forward to his special 13th birthday party

    Image credits: mallivan (not the actual image)

    But his mom decided to cancel it

    The boy still denies taking the money

    Image credits: dimaberlin-1 (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Low_Currency_1038

    Most people who read the story blame the mom for the punishment

    But a few believe it was the right call

    Later, the mom shared an update on their situation

    And she finally got to the bottom of things

    However, this didn’t stop people from criticizing her

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

