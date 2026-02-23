“I Don’t Believe Him”: Mom Cancels Son’s Birthday Party After Money Vanishes From Her Wallet

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing someone without providing any evidence is just speculation. Sure, it might work if you’re just spreading conspiracy theories online, but your relationships will suffer serious consequences if you act like that in real-life situations as well.

A few days before Christmas, mother and Reddit user Low_Currency_1038 found herself in that exact predicament. After noticing money missing from her wallet, she accused her teenage son of taking it—but when he denied it, she doubled down and canceled his carefully planned birthday party.

RELATED:

This boy was looking forward to his special 13th birthday party

Image credits: mallivan (not the actual image)

But his mom decided to cancel it

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy still denies taking the money

Image credits: dimaberlin-1 (not the actual image)

Image credits: Low_Currency_1038

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people who read the story blame the mom for the punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But a few believe it was the right call

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the mom shared an update on their situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And she finally got to the bottom of things

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this didn’t stop people from criticizing her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT