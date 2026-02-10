Scroll through for your wholesome content for the day, and a much-needed timeline cleanse.

However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t be a fun parent while you’re at it. You can definitely find the enjoyable and rewarding side of having kids, much like what these people did. As you will see in these photos, they have brought joy and good vibes to those around them, which is always a beautiful thing.

As you’ve likely read in many of our published pieces here at Bored Panda , parenting isn’t a walk in the park. It comes with its fair share of challenges that can make or break a person.

#1 My Apartment Lost Power For Two Days. I Complained To My Dad, And Minutes Later, I Got A Text: "They're On The Case!"

#2 My Dad Said My Dog Took Over My Room After I Left For College. He Sent Me This

#3 My Boyfriend Moved Out Of His Parents' House Last Year, He's Been Replaced Already

#4 My Dad Thinks He's Pretty Clever

#5 My Dad Had Eye Surgery And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After, So Here We Are

#6 Went To My Parents House The Other Day. My Dad Labeled His Phone

Experts have deemed humor as an effective parenting tool. According to Dr. Benjamin Levi, a pediatrics and humanities professor at Penn State University, it has a positive effect on the quality of their relationships with their children. ADVERTISEMENT “Humor can teach people cognitive flexibility, relieve stress, and promote creative problem solving and resilience,” Dr. Levi said.

#7 My Dad Put Googly Eyes On Everything In Our Refrigerator

#8 Parents Sent Me A Selfie... In The Mail

#9 Very Overprotective Father

To further examine the effect of humor on children, Dr. Levi conducted a study that surveyed 312 people aged 18 to 35. More than half of respondents raised by parents who used humor (71.8%) agreed that it was an effective child-rearing tool. ADVERTISEMENT Most of the respondents also stated that they planned to use humor with their own children and deemed it to have “more potential benefit than harm.”

#10 Dad Making Sure My New Boyfriend Is Competent

#11 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

#12 My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I'm Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

Social psychologist Dr. Susan Newman further noted that humor protects the parent-child bond. This is especially true during frustrating moments when you can turn brewing tension into laughter. “Sprinkling in humor along with your scolding can balance feelings of shame that your child will likely have already,” Dr. Newman wrote.

#13 My Dog And The Pillow With Her Picture My Parents Got Me To Take To College

#14 My Father-In-Law Bird Watching In Central Park

#15 My Parents' Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

Dr. Newman also suggested quirky activities to embrace humor and include it more in one’s approach to parenting. One of her tips was to laugh at yourself when you make a mistake or do something deemed as “dumb.” Another would be to act silly and use it as a signalling tool when you disapprove of your child’s actions, instead of yelling. “The more you can call up your sense of humor and put the problem in perspective, the more likely it is that the parent-child bond will be strengthened,” Dr. Newman said.

#16 My Mom Just Made A 67 Joke I made a mistake on the amount of time left waiting on her to pick me up early from school and i corrected myself by saying an hour and 7 minutes.

#17 My Dad Has An Old Fire Truck Which Is Still Fully Functional And Last Sunday I Got To Play With It

#18 Me, My Brothers, And Mom On Mother's Day. She Said She Was Tired Of Our Inside Jokes And Laughter On Her Special Day

#19 This Dad

#20 My Parents Found Out That My Girlfriend Likes Puzzles. They Thought They Were Being Funny. 48 Hours Later

#21 My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion

#22 High School Graduation Allowed Parents To Send Personalized Messages On The Ticker In The Arena. This Rotated Through Every 8 Minutes

#23 My Mother Just Told Everyone, "This Is The Vegan Option"

#24 Mother Has Only Been Retired Two Months And Has Resorted To Laminating Leaves

#25 I Make Card Games With My Dad And I Often Go To Local Events To Demo Them. For The First Time Today, I Brought My Son Along To Help The show is really slow, but it's been so fun to watch my son explain the games and officially join in the family business.



#26 Just A Pennsylvania Mama Waiting To Embarrass Her Children At The Bus Stop

#27 Every Time My Dad Visits He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I've Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed

#28 My Dad Calls It My Virginity Protection Blanket Or "VPB" For Short

#29 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

#30 My Third Day As A Dad And Thanks To Bunch Of Snow I Got To Enjoy It With Our Foster-To-Adopt Kids As A “Snow Day” From Work. Forts, Crafts, Fun In The Snow

#31 I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

#32 I Haven’t Talked To My Dad In A Couple Days After An Argument We Had. He Left This At My Door. He’s 60. What Does It Mean?

#33 My Dad Is A Huge Golden State Fan, My Husband Is Not. This Is What My Father Woke Up To This Morning After A Raptors Win

#34 This Is What Happens When Your 2,088 Week Old Mother Loves To Push Buttons In Her New Car

#35 All I Wanted Was One Nice Picture Of My Father

#36 Some Fun Father And Daughter Time Today

#37 That One Time I Let My Kids Dress Me Up In Costumes While I Cleaned The House

#38 Friend Went To Disney World And Posted This Pic. His Parents Responded

#39 My Sister & Her Friends Challenged My Father & His

#40 My Dad's Request, Posted On Fridge. The Management Means Business

#41 My Mum Got This Valentine's Card For My Dad Without Realising It Was For A Gay Couple... She Tried To Make Up For It By Giving One Of The Men Long Hair

#42 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of My Cat Today

#43 I Was At My In-Laws For Christmas And My Father In Law Had This Sweater. He Wouldn’t Let Me Have It

#44 My Buddy Wins Father's Day Today. "I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later It Has Been Broken"

#45 Was Sitting On The Toilet At My Parents Home And Browsing On My Phone, Looked Up And Saw This

#46 So My Dad Calls Me The Other Day, Says He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse's Hair And Everyone Is Angry. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

#47 My Kiddos First Sleepover At My House Growing up an only child, I found comfort and excitement in sleepovers with my friends. My daughter had her first friend over for a sleepover for the first time tonight. I have 3 daughters, and they are my entire world. I had so much fun catering to them tonight. Whatever they wanted, I made happen. I love being a mom. I grew up without one, and this has been the highlight of my entire life in my 30s. The first sleepover has been a success.

#48 Not Sure What 67 Means But We’re Gonna Act Like We Do

#49 My Mom Says Our Neighbour’s Dog Looks Like Ryan Gosling

#50 A Gag My Father Pulled At A Basketball Game In College

#51 My Dad Making A Silly Face After Surgery

#52 My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

#53 My Daughter Loves To Practice Her Makeup Application On Dad

#54 This Is How My Friend's Dad Greeted Her At The Airport Yesterday. Best Dad Ever

#55 My Dad Sent Me This

#56 My Dad Made Me A Homemade Barney Cake. I’m 34. Masterpiece Or Fail?

#57 My Mom Gave Me This

#58 An Interesting Placement For A Nativity Scene At My Mom’s House

#59 The Card My Father Gave My Niece For Her 2nd Birthday