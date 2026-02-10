ADVERTISEMENT

As you’ve likely read in many of our published pieces here at Bored Panda, parenting isn’t a walk in the park. It comes with its fair share of challenges that can make or break a person. 

However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t be a fun parent while you’re at it. You can definitely find the enjoyable and rewarding side of having kids, much like what these people did. As you will see in these photos, they have brought joy and good vibes to those around them, which is always a beautiful thing. 

Scroll through for your wholesome content for the day, and a much-needed timeline cleanse.

#1

My Apartment Lost Power For Two Days. I Complained To My Dad, And Minutes Later, I Got A Text: "They're On The Case!"

Two dogs dressed as construction workers with safety gear and tools, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

woofles_wednesday Report

    #2

    My Dad Said My Dog Took Over My Room After I Left For College. He Sent Me This

    Cozy pet room with dog-themed decor and accessories showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    Bwrighterp Report

    #3

    My Boyfriend Moved Out Of His Parents' House Last Year, He's Been Replaced Already

    Framed collage of dog portraits resembling family photos, capturing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    dryback1486 Report

    Whether we’ve had fun parents of our own or not, we’ve all seen the happy-go-lucky mom with the perpetual smile on her face, or the dad who loved to belly laugh at every chance. 

    They’re the beloved parents everyone loves to be around. And as you may have also noticed, they appear to have a healthy influence on their children.

    #4

    My Dad Thinks He's Pretty Clever

    Creative holiday card featuring folded dollar bills as faces on a family photo, showcasing parents everyone wants for themselves.

    queenpersephone Report

    #5

    My Dad Had Eye Surgery And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After, So Here We Are

    Man wearing pirate hat and eye patch smiling, a heartwarming photo showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves

    McWitt Report

    #6

    Went To My Parents House The Other Day. My Dad Labeled His Phone

    Smartphone held in hand with a label reading bottom, showing creative parenting organization ideas.

    McMilto Report

    Experts have deemed humor as an effective parenting tool. According to Dr. Benjamin Levi, a pediatrics and humanities professor at Penn State University, it has a positive effect on the quality of their relationships with their children. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Humor can teach people cognitive flexibility, relieve stress, and promote creative problem solving and resilience,” Dr. Levi said.

    #7

    My Dad Put Googly Eyes On Everything In Our Refrigerator

    Refrigerator filled with groceries and bottles decorated with googly eyes, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

    w0rmholes Report

    #8

    Parents Sent Me A Selfie... In The Mail

    Polaroid photo of smiling older man and woman held over a torn envelope, showing loving parents in a candid moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Very Overprotective Father

    Car dashboard with RPM and speedometer labeled with "NO!" signs, illustrating a humorous take on parenting concerns.

    slippinjimmy Report

    To further examine the effect of humor on children, Dr. Levi conducted a study that surveyed 312 people aged 18 to 35. More than half of respondents raised by parents who used humor (71.8%) agreed that it was an effective child-rearing tool. 

    Most of the respondents also stated that they planned to use humor with their own children and deemed it to have “more potential benefit than harm.”
    #10

    Dad Making Sure My New Boyfriend Is Competent

    Man playing chess with a child via laptop demonstrates caring and patient parents everyone wants for themselves.

    imgur.com Report

    #11

    I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

    Toilet paper rolls stacked and arranged to block a doorway, showing clever parenting creativity and care.

    JustAnotherAviatrix Report

    #12

    My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I'm Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

    Close-up of a homemade egg sandwich with onion and green chili on a metal plate, showing caring parents' thoughtful food preparation.

    SamManiac1998 Report

    Social psychologist Dr. Susan Newman further noted that humor protects the parent-child bond. This is especially true during frustrating moments when you can turn brewing tension into laughter. 

    “Sprinkling in humor along with your scolding can balance feelings of shame that your child will likely have already,” Dr. Newman wrote.

    #13

    My Dog And The Pillow With Her Picture My Parents Got Me To Take To College

    Beagle dog lying on a couch next to a pillow featuring the same beagle, showing comforting and loving parenting vibes.

    Meh55252 Report

    #14

    My Father-In-Law Bird Watching In Central Park

    Man using binoculars in park near people including one dressed in Big Bird costume, showing parents everyone wants for themselves.

    COmarmot Report

    #15

    My Parents' Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

    Small litter box with wooden stairs and accessible sign, showing the type of parents who care for their pets.

    Sam_Jackson_Beer Report

    Dr. Newman also suggested quirky activities to embrace humor and include it more in one’s approach to parenting. One of her tips was to laugh at yourself when you make a mistake or do something deemed as “dumb.” Another would be to act silly and use it as a signalling tool when you disapprove of your child’s actions, instead of yelling. 

    “The more you can call up your sense of humor and put the problem in perspective, the more likely it is that the parent-child bond will be strengthened,” Dr. Newman said.

    #16

    My Mom Just Made A 67 Joke

    Text message conversation with humorous reactions, illustrating parents everyone wants for themselves in a lighthearted moment.

    I made a mistake on the amount of time left waiting on her to pick me up early from school and i corrected myself by saying an hour and 7 minutes.

    ziascuriosity Report

    #17

    My Dad Has An Old Fire Truck Which Is Still Fully Functional And Last Sunday I Got To Play With It

    Child playing with water hose near vintage fire truck by lake, capturing parents everyone wants moments in outdoor setting.

    ilostmycapo Report

    #18

    Me, My Brothers, And Mom On Mother's Day. She Said She Was Tired Of Our Inside Jokes And Laughter On Her Special Day

    A playful parent engaging three adults jumping and balancing in a cozy living room, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

    reddit.com Report

    #19

    This Dad

    Parent dressed in costume holding baby up playfully, recreating a scene from a popular animated movie, showing loving parenting.

    iadorewomen_ Report

    #20

    My Parents Found Out That My Girlfriend Likes Puzzles. They Thought They Were Being Funny. 48 Hours Later

    654-piece Ravensburger puzzle completed on cardboard, showcasing patience and dedication often admired in the type of parents everyone wants.

    brsmits Report

    #21

    My Dad And His Morbid Sense Of Humor Make Their Way To The Family Reunion

    Group of happy family members posing for a photo, capturing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    ohbear64 Report

    #22

    High School Graduation Allowed Parents To Send Personalized Messages On The Ticker In The Arena. This Rotated Through Every 8 Minutes

    Large crowd at graduation ceremony with a supportive parent message displayed on the stadium scoreboard.

    father_boognish Report

    #23

    My Mother Just Told Everyone, "This Is The Vegan Option"

    Inflatable turkey centerpiece on a decorative silver platter, showcasing unique parenting creativity in photos.

    Obecalp1mg Report

    #24

    Mother Has Only Been Retired Two Months And Has Resorted To Laminating Leaves

    Woman crafting autumn leaves at a table, showing the caring and creative side of the type of parents everyone wants.

    _Euphemian_ Report

    #25

    I Make Card Games With My Dad And I Often Go To Local Events To Demo Them. For The First Time Today, I Brought My Son Along To Help

    Father and son smiling together at a games convention, showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    The show is really slow, but it's been so fun to watch my son explain the games and officially join in the family business.

    JephriB Report

    #26

    Just A Pennsylvania Mama Waiting To Embarrass Her Children At The Bus Stop

    Woman in colorful chicken costume sitting beside guardrail on a quiet road, evoking joyful moments for parents and kids.

    jessica_lynne_reed Report

    #27

    Every Time My Dad Visits He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I've Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed

    Hand holding a measuring scoop with money inside over a container filled with coffee grounds, showing clever parenting.

    sweetpeachesforme Report

    #28

    My Dad Calls It My Virginity Protection Blanket Or "VPB" For Short

    Woman holding a blanket with a large humorous close-up face, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

    RuggedlyHandsome Report

    #29

    That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

    Man playfully holding a blue marker-drawn funny face over his own in a lighthearted parent photo moment.

    uncleseeth Report

    #30

    My Third Day As A Dad And Thanks To Bunch Of Snow I Got To Enjoy It With Our Foster-To-Adopt Kids As A “Snow Day” From Work. Forts, Crafts, Fun In The Snow

    Child watching a movie with a cozy blanket fort in a living room decorated for Christmas, showing caring parenting moments.

    SoDakZak Report

    #31

    I Work From Home, So My Dad Wanted Me To Sign For His Package. Found This Sign Outside Our Door After I Signed. For The Record, I Am Not Disabled

    Handwritten note taped to door explaining UPS delivery requires multiple rings for signature, showing patient and caring parents.

    Precogvision Report

    #32

    I Haven’t Talked To My Dad In A Couple Days After An Argument We Had. He Left This At My Door. He’s 60. What Does It Mean?

    Plush toy held in hand showing unique character design, capturing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves vibe.

    Open_Profit_Close Report

    #33

    My Dad Is A Huge Golden State Fan, My Husband Is Not. This Is What My Father Woke Up To This Morning After A Raptors Win

    Three inflatable dinosaur decorations on a front walkway, showcasing creative parenting humor and fun family moments.

    emdot19 Report

    #34

    This Is What Happens When Your 2,088 Week Old Mother Loves To Push Buttons In Her New Car

    Father and child covered in snow inside a car, showing caring moments every parent everyone wants for themselves

    rizabove Report

    #35

    All I Wanted Was One Nice Picture Of My Father

    Man doing yoga pose near a lake with a large water fountain in the background, showing calm parenting moments.

    divorah92 Report

    #36

    Some Fun Father And Daughter Time Today

    Person in gorilla costume carrying a woman in a dress outdoors, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

    chriswalas Report

    #37

    That One Time I Let My Kids Dress Me Up In Costumes While I Cleaned The House

    Parent dressed in playful costume at home, showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves in a fun setting.

    nataliejforte Report

    #38

    Friend Went To Disney World And Posted This Pic. His Parents Responded

    Father lifting daughter in an outdoor park and playful elderly parents posing on red ground, showing loving parents everyone wants

    boomdeyada Report

    #39

    My Sister & Her Friends Challenged My Father & His

    Family members showing strong bonds and teamwork in creative balancing poses, perfect parents everyone wants.

    imgur.com Report

    #40

    My Dad's Request, Posted On Fridge. The Management Means Business

    Handwritten note on fridge from parents reminding to bring dishes and silverware back, showing caring and responsible parenting.

    aliasaka007 Report

    #41

    My Mum Got This Valentine's Card For My Dad Without Realising It Was For A Gay Couple... She Tried To Make Up For It By Giving One Of The Men Long Hair

    Valentine's Day card for husband with handwritten notes, showcasing loving and thoughtful parenting moments.

    Cinn4monSynonym Report

    #42

    My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of My Cat Today

    Black cat playfully swiping on couch with small dog nearby in cozy living room showing parents everyone wants.

    Inside-Reception-179 Report

    #43

    I Was At My In-Laws For Christmas And My Father In Law Had This Sweater. He Wouldn’t Let Me Have It

    Ugly holiday sweater featuring a cartoon character skiing with candy canes and festive winter decorations.

    sdemat Report

    #44

    My Buddy Wins Father's Day Today. "I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later It Has Been Broken"

    Dad playfully balancing a long cereal chain on a baby’s head, showcasing fun and caring parenting moments.

    ObieUno Report

    #45

    Was Sitting On The Toilet At My Parents Home And Browsing On My Phone, Looked Up And Saw This

    Green frog figurine sitting on a miniature toilet, holding a remote, in a bathroom setting, showing playful parenting humor.

    SiKK42 Report

    #46

    So My Dad Calls Me The Other Day, Says He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse's Hair And Everyone Is Angry. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother

    Horse in stable next to a whiteboard with a note about caring for horses, showing parents everyone wants for themselves.

    btssmgss32412 Report

    #47

    My Kiddos First Sleepover At My House

    Three children with emoji faces relaxing on blankets and pillows in a cozy living room, showing loving family moments.

    Growing up an only child, I found comfort and excitement in sleepovers with my friends. My daughter had her first friend over for a sleepover for the first time tonight. I have 3 daughters, and they are my entire world. I had so much fun catering to them tonight. Whatever they wanted, I made happen. I love being a mom. I grew up without one, and this has been the highlight of my entire life in my 30s. The first sleepover has been a success.

    Life_Roll8667 Report

    #48

    Not Sure What 67 Means But We’re Gonna Act Like We Do

    Couple wearing Halloween-themed number shirts smiling outdoors, showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    workingmama_style Report

    #49

    My Mom Says Our Neighbour’s Dog Looks Like Ryan Gosling

    Fluffy puppy sitting calmly in a rustic outdoor pen, showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    Great-Beautiful-6383 Report

    #50

    A Gag My Father Pulled At A Basketball Game In College

    Referee wearing sunglasses and a striped shirt holding a white cane during a school gym activity with children watching.

    bubblesandstuff Report

    #51

    My Dad Making A Silly Face After Surgery

    Man lying in hospital bed with medical wristbands and bandaged arm showing type of parents everyone wants.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror

    Man using caulking gun to write a message on the wall, showing creative parenting in action.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    My Daughter Loves To Practice Her Makeup Application On Dad

    Man wearing bright makeup playfully posing for a photo, showing loving and fun parenting moments from the type of parents.

    pinecone_avalanche Report

    #54

    This Is How My Friend's Dad Greeted Her At The Airport Yesterday. Best Dad Ever

    Elderly man celebrating National Margarita Day, showing the type of parents everyone wants with joy and kindness.

    rhapsodyinpoo Report

    #55

    My Dad Sent Me This

    Outdoor whiteboard with humorous parenting advice about replacing morning coffee with green tea, showing the type of parents everyone wants.

    OutlandishnessHour19 Report

    #56

    My Dad Made Me A Homemade Barney Cake. I’m 34. Masterpiece Or Fail?

    Man proudly showing homemade Barney cake with imperfect but loving decoration, a photo reflecting parents everyone wants for themselves

    RocketshipRalph Report

    #57

    My Mom Gave Me This

    Small pug standing indoors next to a beware of dog sign, showing the type of parents everyone wants for themselves.

    ceroteka Report

    #58

    An Interesting Placement For A Nativity Scene At My Mom’s House

    Nativity scene arranged on a red cloth atop a toilet tank, showcasing creative and caring parenting photo idea.

    jlmmlj Report

    #59

    The Card My Father Gave My Niece For Her 2nd Birthday

    Handwritten birthday card with playful notes on a Disney princess-themed background, showcasing parents everyone wants.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    I'm A Bad Father, I Convinced My Kids This Is An Eyeball Remover

    Winged corkscrew opener on a light surface, illustrating a photo from the type of parents everyone wants collection.

    Pyr0teknix Report

