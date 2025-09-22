But some parents never lose their sense of humor, no matter how hard life gets. We're dedicating this list to those parents: parents who can still make dad jokes and see the funny side of things even years after their children are born. Laughing brings us close together, and laughing with family makes family relationships stronger!

The happiness levels of a parent fluctuate as they age. Research shows that parents are the happiest in the first year of their child's life and the unhappiest when their kids are teenagers. It's understandable when you consider the amount of stress and energy that it takes to deal with an adolescent.

#1 Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo Share icon

#2 A Dad Being A Dad At A Supermarket Share icon

#3 My Mom’s Hat For A "Funny Hat Party", She Calls It: "I Can’t Find My Glasses" Share icon

#4 Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability Share icon

#5 That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture Share icon He was the daytime custodian for 30 years at an elementary school



#6 My Dad’s Gang Meeting In The Streets Share icon

#7 My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard Share icon

#8 My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family Share icon

#9 My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom Share icon The look of "too many years of this" is strong with this one.



#10 My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened” Share icon

#11 After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick Share icon

#12 Motherly Bookmark Share icon

#13 My Mom Didn’t Want A Birthday Cake So My Dad Had To Improvise Share icon

#14 My Parents Won The Costume Contest Share icon

#15 Took My Older Mom To Comic-Con. She Said She Saw A Wall Outlet Cosplay. Curious, We Went Back And Share icon

#16 Can't Stop Laughing Share icon

#17 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It Share icon

#18 First "Body In A Suitcase" Story With A Happy Ending Share icon

#19 My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed Share icon

#20 My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt Share icon

#21 That Smile Share icon

#22 My Mother Was On A Tight Schedule And Was Going Straight To Her Clown Gig After Sending Us Off To Prom Share icon

#23 My Father In Law Was Shopping And Found This Costume That Looks Exactly Like Him Share icon

#24 This Dad Tweeted His Son's Fake ID On The Liquor Store's Wall Of Shame Share icon

#25 They Don’t Make Costumes Like They Used To Anymore Share icon

#26 Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums Share icon

#27 Pursuit Share icon

#28 This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE Share icon

#29 My Dad Sent Me A Picture Of My Mom And The “Nice Young Man” At Their Table At A Charity Dinner Last Night Share icon

#30 Me And My Dad At The Fire Pit We Just Built Share icon

#31 I'm A Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here's My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt Share icon

#32 My Dad And I As The Dude And Walter Share icon

#33 This Is Pretty Funny Share icon

#34 That’s Love Share icon

#35 I Need This Share icon

#36 My Short Mom Sends Our Family Photos Of Her With Really Tall People Share icon

#37 Tired Of The Kids Losing One Remote Share icon

#38 Look At This Giant Blanket Mom Crocheted Share icon

#39 My Friend Spotted This At Walmart Share icon

#40 Year 1 Of The Halloween Family Costume. I Somehow Convinced The Girls That Being A Princess Was Not Cool And Dressing Up With Mom And Dad As Oompa Loompa Would Be Fun Share icon

#41 My Dad Goes To A Bar With His Friends Every Friday And He Makes A List Of Discussion Topics Share icon

#42 Hilarious Share icon

#43 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible Share icon

#44 My Dad Who Doesn’t Feed The Dogs Share icon

#45 Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland Share icon

#46 Kitestar Share icon That’s me in the background unsuccessfully trying to get a kite to stay airborne.

#47 My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played Share icon Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly.

#48 Not Even McDonald’s Could Fix This Betrayal Share icon

#49 I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door Share icon

#50 My Mum And Dad Are Going To A Eurovision Evening Tonight Where You Randomly Pick A Country And Have To Dress Up As That Country. They Picked Greece Share icon

#51 Found This In My Friend’s Basement, Yes That’s His Mom Share icon

#52 "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning Share icon

#53 My Dad Likes To Get Up To Hijinks When Left Alone Share icon

#54 Caught The Perfect Shot Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden Share icon

#55 Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week Share icon

#56 POV: Your Dad Is Immortal Share icon

#57 My Husband Made My Son A "Happy Birthday Egg" For His First Birthday Share icon

#58 This Dad Who Had The Most "Dad" Ever Response To His Kid's Good News Share icon

#59 Why He Looking Like “Now Why She Got This Thing On Me?” Share icon

#60 My Dad's Going To Vegas Today And This Is What He Decided To Wear Share icon

#61 Your Mom Clearly Picked Her Favorite Grandchild Share icon

#62 My Mom Just Learned To Screenshot & Zoom. So When I Send Her A Pic Of My Dog, She Sends Me Back The Exact Same Photo, Slightly Zoomed Share icon

#63 My Mom Sends Me Pictures Of My Cats While Im At College. But She Is Not The Best At Pictures. They Still Absolutely Make My Day And Are Honestly Funny Share icon

#64 Interesting Approach Share icon

#65 My Parents Don’t Have Weighing Scales So They Weigh Our Gas Canister With The Wii Fit Share icon

#66 Madlad Parents Share icon

#67 Wife's Friend Was Convinced There Was Ghost Baby In Her Daughter's Crib. Turns Out Dad Forgot To Remove The Mattress Sticker Share icon

#68 My Dad Told Me There Were Brownies In The Pan Share icon

#69 My Dad Thought This Was The Funniest Thing Share icon

#70 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister Share icon

#71 How My Dad Wears His AirPods Share icon

#72 You're So Real For That Share icon

#73 I Recently Became A Dad And Put My "Uniform" On While Still At The Hospital. I've Been Planning This For A While Share icon

#74 My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures Share icon

#75 Whole Family Visiting For Christmas, And Mom Got Mad About People Touching The Thermostat Share icon

#76 I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill And This Is What He Gave Me Share icon

#77 My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It Share icon

#78 My Brother Punched A Hole In The Wall So My Mum Framed It Share icon

#79 My Mom Used To Put The Toilet Seat Like That Each Time It Was In Cleaning Share icon