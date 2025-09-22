ADVERTISEMENT

The happiness levels of a parent fluctuate as they age. Research shows that parents are the happiest in the first year of their child's life and the unhappiest when their kids are teenagers. It's understandable when you consider the amount of stress and energy that it takes to deal with an adolescent.

But some parents never lose their sense of humor, no matter how hard life gets. We're dedicating this list to those parents: parents who can still make dad jokes and see the funny side of things even years after their children are born. Laughing brings us close together, and laughing with family makes family relationships stronger!

#1

Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo

New parents smiling in hospital room holding newborn baby wrapped in blanket, capturing funniest parents moment.

tyleryoungblood Report

RELATED:
    #2

    A Dad Being A Dad At A Supermarket

    Man posing with a funny expression in front of a "Frozen Hispanic" sign, showing humor related to funniest parents.

    StardustPrime Report

    #3

    My Mom’s Hat For A "Funny Hat Party", She Calls It: "I Can’t Find My Glasses"

    Funny parent wearing multiple pairs of glasses on a hat, smiling and gesturing in a bright kitchen setting.

    Salty_Invite_757 Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    No joke, my dad lost his glasses and later found them in the freezer. The kicker? THIS HAPPENED AT LEAST TWICE.

    #4

    Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability

    Text message exchange showing funny parent humor with a dog operating digger, illustrating funniest parents ever moments.

    imgur.com Report

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    But, he's not wearing the proper safety gear! Someone call OSHA!!!

    #5

    That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture

    Man holding a blue marker with a funny doodle drawn on his face in a humorous parents photo.

    He was the daytime custodian for 30 years at an elementary school

    uncleseeth Report

    #6

    My Dad’s Gang Meeting In The Streets

    Three people riding lawn mowers facing each other on a driveway, showcasing funny parents enjoying a playful moment outdoors.

    WebExciting3860 Report

    #7

    My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard

    Man wearing inflatable dinosaur costume indoors, laughing and having fun, showing one of the funniest parents ever moments.

    j_piper Report

    #8

    My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family

    Man in the office cloned multiple times, illustrating a humorous scene related to funniest parents ever.

    an_intellectuaI Report

    #9

    My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom

    Elderly woman in polka dot robe holding a plank of wood with a hole, showing a humorous parent gift idea.

    The look of "too many years of this" is strong with this one.

    westrox11 Report

    #10

    My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”

    Chicken crossing sign with a real chicken nearby in a garden, showcasing funny parents humor in a natural setting.

    ThadCastlePhD Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    True story. I was working a construction site as an admin. This dainty cute young black girl comes in. She is the truck driver. I'm in awe. Big rig. So we have some time to k**l and she had never seen road runners. Yep, we watched cartoons for 2 hours and girly giggled the whole time. And...I didn't get in trouble for it. Meep Meep Whoosh

    #11

    After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick

    Man dressed in a funny pickle costume indoors, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever with a big smile.

    Purple_Drank Report

    #12

    Motherly Bookmark

    Cutout of a funny parent holding yarn, humorously attached to a book, showcasing the funniest parents ever.

    Bellsofjoy55 Report

    #13

    My Mom Didn’t Want A Birthday Cake So My Dad Had To Improvise

    Strawberry with a lit birthday candle supported by toothpicks, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever creative ideas.

    Rathbane12 Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My Mum used to want a block of mature cheddar cheese as her birthday cake!

    #14

    My Parents Won The Costume Contest

    Couple dressed as Violet Beauregarde and Willy Wonka in creative costumes, showcasing funniest parents ever humor at party.

    Zacharyyyyy Report

    #15

    Took My Older Mom To Comic-Con. She Said She Saw A Wall Outlet Cosplay. Curious, We Went Back And

    Person dressed as No Face character sitting next to child in a pink outfit, a funny parents moment captured indoors.

    PresentMongoose Report

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Well I'll be darned! It DOES look like a wall outlet from this angle. I don't remember the name of the character but remember that it's a Studio Ghibli one.

    #16

    Can't Stop Laughing

    Hand holding a WiFi router outdoors in a snowy field, showcasing one of the funniest parents moments.

    100Climbs Report

    #17

    Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

    A humorous note from funny parents alongside childhood photos of a boy with sunglasses and playful expressions.

    JestarAuthor Report

    #18

    First "Body In A Suitcase" Story With A Happy Ending

    Suitcase in car seat humorously packed with a child inside, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever moments.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #19

    My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed

    Person wearing a purple jacket holding a remote control tucked inside the jacket pocket, funny parents moment captured.

    BandoLou Report

    #20

    My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt

    Older man in a kitchen wearing a humorous shirt that says This is Not a Drill, showcasing funny parents moments.

    adventuresinnonsense Report

    #21

    That Smile

    A handmade yellow crocheted hat for a gecko, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever with creative pet accessories.

    babysageee Report

    #22

    My Mother Was On A Tight Schedule And Was Going Straight To Her Clown Gig After Sending Us Off To Prom

    Child dressed as clown smiling near limousine with a parent for a funny parents moment in a suburban neighborhood.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #23

    My Father In Law Was Shopping And Found This Costume That Looks Exactly Like Him

    Man with long white beard and camouflage hat holding a humorous redneck costume beard in a store, funny parents humor.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #24

    This Dad Tweeted His Son's Fake ID On The Liquor Store's Wall Of Shame

    Man smiling and pointing to confiscated fake IDs displayed on a liquor store wall among funniest parents ever photos.

    coachswaz Report

    marcosvalencia avatar
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    This has always amazed me. People in Spain who use a fake ID or driver's license can go to prison for 3 to 6 years and pay a fine for 6 to 12 months. That is not something any parent would be proud of. In my neighborhood, at least.

    #25

    They Don’t Make Costumes Like They Used To Anymore

    Family dressed in funny parents costumes including Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Piglet for a humorous themed photo session.

    x.com Report

    #26

    Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums

    Photo album showing children playing, posing, and humorous family moments with parents, capturing funny parent-child interactions.

    imgur.com Report

    #27

    Pursuit

    Text message exchange showing a funny parent asking about "furries" and sharing a humorous reply.

    MothersMiIk Report

    #28

    This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE

    Handwritten funny excuse note from a parent explaining a child's foot pain with humorous conditions to skip physical activities.

    BlueWolf7695 Report

    #29

    My Dad Sent Me A Picture Of My Mom And The “Nice Young Man” At Their Table At A Charity Dinner Last Night

    A group of people dining outdoors in the evening, with guests enjoying drinks and food and a cityscape background.

    Lawsonstruck Report

    #30

    Me And My Dad At The Fire Pit We Just Built

    Man with a white beard and cap stands by fire pit while younger man crouches nearby in a funny parents moment outdoors.

    PhantomRoyce Report

    #31

    I'm A Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here's My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt

    Baby wearing a humorous shirt with funny text, sitting in a car seat, showcasing one of the funniest parents' playful moments.

    halfthrottle Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    Charged to hold your own baby? What kind of rip-off, psychopathic, corrupted capitalism is that?

    #32

    My Dad And I As The Dude And Walter

    Two men wearing sunglasses pose together indoors, showcasing funny parents in a lighthearted, casual setting.

    highvolkage Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Did you remember to bring the rug that really tied the room together?

    #33

    This Is Pretty Funny

    Dad in police uniform pulling over car with flashing lights, showing one of the funniest parents ever in a playful moment

    brooklyn__g Report

    #34

    That’s Love

    Mini fridge delivered by funny parents with hidden treats inside freezer, showcasing hilarious parenting moments and surprises.

    imraycheljay Report

    #35

    I Need This

    Dad moves Mr Bean cutout around the house to scare family, showcasing one of the funniest parents in a playful home setting.

    wroetoshaw Report

    #36

    My Short Mom Sends Our Family Photos Of Her With Really Tall People

    Two women in casual clothes at a store aisle filled with bulk dry goods, showcasing funny parents in a lighthearted moment.

    gusmom Report

    #37

    Tired Of The Kids Losing One Remote

    Hand holding a board with five TV remotes attached, showing a funny parents' creative solution in a living room setting.

    Goodgardo Report

    #38

    Look At This Giant Blanket Mom Crocheted

    Person sitting on a large Monopoly-themed rug in a living room with a Christmas tree and hardwood floor.

    setoxxx Report

    #39

    My Friend Spotted This At Walmart

    A family dressed as Pokemon characters shopping in a grocery store, showcasing funny parents in a playful setting.

    Chondrichthyes-19 Report

    #40

    Year 1 Of The Halloween Family Costume. I Somehow Convinced The Girls That Being A Princess Was Not Cool And Dressing Up With Mom And Dad As Oompa Loompa Would Be Fun

    Family dressed in funny costumes with green wigs and striped stockings, showing the funniest parents and kids posing outdoors.

    unsponsor Report

    #41

    My Dad Goes To A Bar With His Friends Every Friday And He Makes A List Of Discussion Topics

    Printed agenda on a wooden table with funny points showing the humor of funniest parents ever in daily life.

    nohobbiesoridentity Report

    #42

    Hilarious

    Handwritten funny parent text message prank on paper, showing a dad’s humorous attempt to reach his daughter.

    bailee_xox Report

    #43

    Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

    Group of people standing behind caution tape outdoors, including one person dressed in a bright green dinosaur costume, showing funniest parents vibe.

    MrNoodleIncident Report

    #44

    My Dad Who Doesn’t Feed The Dogs

    Elderly man surrounded by pets eagerly waiting as he eats, showcasing funny parents in a humorous home moment.

    TryNorth8139 Report

    #45

    Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland

    Father and daughter dressed as matching mermaids holding hands, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever moments.

    taratorial Report

    #46

    Kitestar

    Two kids sitting on a swing at a playground while their funny parent photobombs in the background.

    That’s me in the background unsuccessfully trying to get a kite to stay airborne.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #47

    My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played

    Man with leg brace wearing a tie-dye shirt and orange cap feeding a baby doll, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever.

    Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly.

    Therealfern1 Report

    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    When I drove a school bus, I heard lots of stories about “grandparent” duty. Loved it.

    #48

    Not Even McDonald’s Could Fix This Betrayal

    Text message from funny parent admitting to eating fries by accident with a nearly empty fries container on the table.

    brint Report

    marcosvalencia avatar
    Marcos Valencia
    Marcos Valencia
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Instead of "they forgot mine", just say "they forgot yours"... and solved!

    #49

    I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door

    Stacked rolls of toilet paper blocking a doorway, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever prank ideas.

    JustAnotherAviatrix Report

    #50

    My Mum And Dad Are Going To A Eurovision Evening Tonight Where You Randomly Pick A Country And Have To Dress Up As That Country. They Picked Greece

    Couple dressed in black posing for a mirror selfie in a cozy rustic room, showcasing funny parents vibe.

    charliemismyname Report

    #51

    Found This In My Friend’s Basement, Yes That’s His Mom

    Two people dressed as Power Rangers in funny poses outdoors, showcasing the funniest parents ever in costumes.

    bootscrilla Report

    #52

    "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

    Man driving a lawn tractor up a ramp into a van, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever in a humorous moment outdoors.

    cturn3r Report

    #53

    My Dad Likes To Get Up To Hijinks When Left Alone

    Elderly man holding a humorous sign about being trapped in a locked car, showcasing funny parents’ playful nature.

    HeliumTankAW Report

    #54

    Caught The Perfect Shot Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden

    Elderly woman playfully teasing a cat with a stick in a backyard, showcasing funniest parents' playful moments.

    kaasett Report

    #55

    Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week

    Collage of people posing humorously outdoors, showcasing the funniest parents ever with playful and quirky outfits.

    LauriHoo Report

    #56

    POV: Your Dad Is Immortal

    Screenshot of a funny social media post about a dad humorously referencing history, showing funniest parents ever humor.

    wingsoverpyrrhia Report

    catherinathijs_1 avatar
    We ride at dawn biatches
    We ride at dawn biatches
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Yeah anywhere we go or drive my dad points at buildings and is like 'i made the roof on that one!' and then tells a story about it

    #57

    My Husband Made My Son A "Happy Birthday Egg" For His First Birthday

    Toddler in a high chair reacting to a funny face-shaped egg made by funny parents creating amusing family moments.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #58

    This Dad Who Had The Most "Dad" Ever Response To His Kid's Good News

    Text message exchange showing a funny parent reply with a cow and halo image, highlighting funniest parents humor.

    xdShish Report

    #59

    Why He Looking Like “Now Why She Got This Thing On Me?”

    Dog wearing a snow suit indoors, highlighting funny parents' humor in dressing pets for cold weather.

    MsNewYorkTimes Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    He needs dog snow boots and yes they're a thing. Melvin has 4 or 2 pairs.

    #60

    My Dad's Going To Vegas Today And This Is What He Decided To Wear

    Man with sunglasses wearing casual clothes and a small purse standing indoors, showing funny parents style.

    mmooremadi Report

    #61

    Your Mom Clearly Picked Her Favorite Grandchild

    Screenshot of a funny text from a mom admitting she fed ice cream to the cat, showcasing funny parents humor.

    mahaaaay Report

    xolitaire avatar
    xolitaire
    xolitaire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    He also lactose intolerant and I hope he puked on every carpet they own

    #62

    My Mom Just Learned To Screenshot & Zoom. So When I Send Her A Pic Of My Dog, She Sends Me Back The Exact Same Photo, Slightly Zoomed

    Chihuahua dog lying on couch with funny expressions shared by funniest parents in a text message chat.

    alkorchia Report

    #63

    My Mom Sends Me Pictures Of My Cats While Im At College. But She Is Not The Best At Pictures. They Still Absolutely Make My Day And Are Honestly Funny

    Text message screenshots showing funny blurry photos and selfies of cats, capturing moments shared by funniest parents ever.

    Prestigious-Goose-30 Report

    #64

    Interesting Approach

    Sparse and unusual indoor Christmas tree with thin branches in a living room, showcasing funniest parents humor.

    natsfert Report

    #65

    My Parents Don’t Have Weighing Scales So They Weigh Our Gas Canister With The Wii Fit

    Collage of a living room with a Wii Fit board and a gas cylinder on it showing funny parents' playful BMI test prank.

    thewhippasnappa Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    wait.. I guess I wont have to take Lou to the pet store anymore

    #66

    Madlad Parents

    Holiday gift box with a McDonald's fries container, a book labeled "Book," and a balloon labeled "Air" by funny parents.

    basshead541 Report

    #67

    Wife's Friend Was Convinced There Was Ghost Baby In Her Daughter's Crib. Turns Out Dad Forgot To Remove The Mattress Sticker

    Baby sleeping in a crib captured on night camera monitor next to photo of a baby, showcasing funniest parents' prank.

    sean_the_head Report

    #68

    My Dad Told Me There Were Brownies In The Pan

    Cardboard pieces arranged in a baking dish humorously resembling the shape of stools, showing funniest parents' creativity.

    WontEverUseThis Report

    #69

    My Dad Thought This Was The Funniest Thing

    Man wearing floral shirt drinking water from a bottle near a drinking water sign in a forest, funny parents moment.

    Fountaingeyser Report

    #70

    Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

    Funny parent humor shown on fridge with a printed classical painting and a note about putting dirty bowls in the dishwasher.

    gcz1214 Report

    #71

    How My Dad Wears His AirPods

    Elderly man wearing a single wireless earbud, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever moments.

    stephenweinberg Report

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This makes total sense. Friends of mine have these and knock them out all the time when fumbling with their hair.

    #72

    You're So Real For That

    Screenshot of a funny text message from a parent calling out makeup habits, showcasing funniest parents humor.

    P4SCALexe Report

    #73

    I Recently Became A Dad And Put My "Uniform" On While Still At The Hospital. I've Been Planning This For A While

    Man wearing a Super Dad shirt and denim shorts posing with one leg on a table in a room, funny parents vibe.

    snailfarmer420 Report

    #74

    My Dad Makes My Step Mom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record Breaking Low Temperatures

    Man in a green shirt with funny parents selling hot tacos for 75 cents on a snowy road in winter woods.

    PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD Report

    #75

    Whole Family Visiting For Christmas, And Mom Got Mad About People Touching The Thermostat

    Thermostat covered with green tape shaped like a character, showcasing one of the funniest parents' creative pranks.

    peach_penguin Report

    #76

    I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill And This Is What He Gave Me

    Hand holding a vintage manual hand drill, showcasing a classic tool from funniest parents ever collection.

    ElectricNed Report

    #77

    My Dad Wrapped My Gift With Tinfoil And A Post It

    Gift wrapped in aluminum foil with a humorous note from dad, shown in front of a decorated Christmas tree, funny parents moment.

    ParttimePeepingTom Report

    #78

    My Brother Punched A Hole In The Wall So My Mum Framed It

    Empty ornate picture frame hanging on wall with a hole in the glass, showcasing one of the funniest parents ever moments.

    garbagecannot8 Report

    #79

    My Mom Used To Put The Toilet Seat Like That Each Time It Was In Cleaning

    Toilet with two rolls of toilet paper placed as eyes and an empty roll as a mouth, showing funniest parents humor.

    xXxSrgCharlesxXx Report

    #80

    Being A Mom Isn’t Easy So While You Try To Get One Kid To Sleep You’re Also Playing With Another

    Parent wearing a humorous robot mask while breastfeeding baby on a couch, showcasing funny parents in a casual home setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

