80 People Who Have The Funniest Parents Ever (New Pics)
The happiness levels of a parent fluctuate as they age. Research shows that parents are the happiest in the first year of their child's life and the unhappiest when their kids are teenagers. It's understandable when you consider the amount of stress and energy that it takes to deal with an adolescent.
But some parents never lose their sense of humor, no matter how hard life gets. We're dedicating this list to those parents: parents who can still make dad jokes and see the funny side of things even years after their children are born. Laughing brings us close together, and laughing with family makes family relationships stronger!
This post may include affiliate links.
Our Baby Announcement Photo. My Wife Looked So Obnoxiously Thin 24 Hours After Delivery That I Joked I Looked Like The One Who Had Just Delivered. So We Decided To Swap For A Funny Photo
A Dad Being A Dad At A Supermarket
My Mom’s Hat For A "Funny Hat Party", She Calls It: "I Can’t Find My Glasses"
No joke, my dad lost his glasses and later found them in the freezer. The kicker? THIS HAPPENED AT LEAST TWICE.
Cooper Leveled Up On Dog Ability
But, he's not wearing the proper safety gear! Someone call OSHA!!!
That Time My Dad Used Pipe Cleaners For His School Picture
He was the daytime custodian for 30 years at an elementary school
My Dad’s Gang Meeting In The Streets
My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard
My Dad Was The Only One At The Office Today, So He Made This Picture And Sent It To My Family
My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom
The look of "too many years of this" is strong with this one.
My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said “It Finally Happened”
True story. I was working a construction site as an admin. This dainty cute young black girl comes in. She is the truck driver. I'm in awe. Big rig. So we have some time to k**l and she had never seen road runners. Yep, we watched cartoons for 2 hours and girly giggled the whole time. And...I didn't get in trouble for it. Meep Meep Whoosh
After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick
Motherly Bookmark
My Mom Didn’t Want A Birthday Cake So My Dad Had To Improvise
My Parents Won The Costume Contest
Took My Older Mom To Comic-Con. She Said She Saw A Wall Outlet Cosplay. Curious, We Went Back And
Well I'll be darned! It DOES look like a wall outlet from this angle. I don't remember the name of the character but remember that it's a Studio Ghibli one.
Can't Stop Laughing
Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
First "Body In A Suitcase" Story With A Happy Ending
My Dad Apparently Sneaks His Remote Into A Local Bar So He Can Change The Channel When He Doesn’t Like What’s On. I’m Equally Embarrassed And Impressed
My Dad, A Retired Carpenter, Wearing His Dad-Liest Shirt
That Smile
My Mother Was On A Tight Schedule And Was Going Straight To Her Clown Gig After Sending Us Off To Prom
My Father In Law Was Shopping And Found This Costume That Looks Exactly Like Him
This Dad Tweeted His Son's Fake ID On The Liquor Store's Wall Of Shame
This has always amazed me. People in Spain who use a fake ID or driver's license can go to prison for 3 to 6 years and pay a fine for 6 to 12 months. That is not something any parent would be proud of. In my neighborhood, at least.
They Don’t Make Costumes Like They Used To Anymore
Parents Used To Tell My Brother And I That We Had Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums
Pursuit
This Note My Dad Wrote Me To Get Me Out Of PE
My Dad Sent Me A Picture Of My Mom And The “Nice Young Man” At Their Table At A Charity Dinner Last Night
Me And My Dad At The Fire Pit We Just Built
I'm A Dad Who Was Charged $39.35 To Hold My Son At The Hospital. Here's My Kid In His New Favorite Shirt
Charged to hold your own baby? What kind of rip-off, psychopathic, corrupted capitalism is that?
My Dad And I As The Dude And Walter
Did you remember to bring the rug that really tied the room together?
This Is Pretty Funny
That’s Love
I Need This
My Short Mom Sends Our Family Photos Of Her With Really Tall People
Tired Of The Kids Losing One Remote
Look At This Giant Blanket Mom Crocheted
My Friend Spotted This At Walmart
Year 1 Of The Halloween Family Costume. I Somehow Convinced The Girls That Being A Princess Was Not Cool And Dressing Up With Mom And Dad As Oompa Loompa Would Be Fun
My Dad Goes To A Bar With His Friends Every Friday And He Makes A List Of Discussion Topics
Hilarious
Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible
My Dad Who Doesn’t Feed The Dogs
Mermaid And Her Mer-Dad At Disneyland
Kitestar
That’s me in the background unsuccessfully trying to get a kite to stay airborne.
My Son Has A Fake Baby For His Child Development Class. It Started Crying During His Soccer Game This Morning. So I Had To Pretend To Feed My Fake Grandchild On The Sidelines While He Played
Robo-baby is doing much better now with a full belly.
When I drove a school bus, I heard lots of stories about “grandparent” duty. Loved it.
Not Even McDonald’s Could Fix This Betrayal
Instead of "they forgot mine", just say "they forgot yours"... and solved!
I Was Out Of Town And Asked My Dad If He Could Pick Up Some Toilet Paper For Me. Came Home To This At The Bathroom Door
My Mum And Dad Are Going To A Eurovision Evening Tonight Where You Randomly Pick A Country And Have To Dress Up As That Country. They Picked Greece
Found This In My Friend’s Basement, Yes That’s His Mom
"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning
My Dad Likes To Get Up To Hijinks When Left Alone
Caught The Perfect Shot Of My Mom Trying To Get The Cat Out Of The Tomato Garden
Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week
POV: Your Dad Is Immortal
Yeah anywhere we go or drive my dad points at buildings and is like 'i made the roof on that one!' and then tells a story about it
My Husband Made My Son A "Happy Birthday Egg" For His First Birthday
This Dad Who Had The Most "Dad" Ever Response To His Kid's Good News
Why He Looking Like “Now Why She Got This Thing On Me?”
He needs dog snow boots and yes they're a thing. Melvin has 4 or 2 pairs.
My Dad's Going To Vegas Today And This Is What He Decided To Wear
Your Mom Clearly Picked Her Favorite Grandchild
My Mom Just Learned To Screenshot & Zoom. So When I Send Her A Pic Of My Dog, She Sends Me Back The Exact Same Photo, Slightly Zoomed
My Mom Sends Me Pictures Of My Cats While Im At College. But She Is Not The Best At Pictures. They Still Absolutely Make My Day And Are Honestly Funny
Interesting Approach
My Parents Don’t Have Weighing Scales So They Weigh Our Gas Canister With The Wii Fit
wait.. I guess I wont have to take Lou to the pet store anymore