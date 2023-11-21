ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think that parent humor is all about dad jokes and outdated references that are only there for the specific purpose of making you look bad in front of your cool friends. Well, there’s much more than that.

There are genuinely funny parents out there—even the ones with all the literal puns—and the internet has become a bit of a channel for them to surface. We’ve scoped out the best of the best of them to compile this neat little (not really) listicle for your entertainment to prove just how hilarious moms and dads can actually be.

#1

My Parents Sent Me This From Their Retirement Community Today

#2

He Was Just Messing Around. He Likes Him A Lot

#3

I Jokingly Sent My Mom A Cutout Of Myself While I'm Studying Abroad. She Seems To Be Entertaining Herself With It

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room. The so-called dad jokes get a bad rep online, and it’s understandable. We won’t argue that they are notoriously corny, cheesy, and fit the bill of a wisecrack on steroids. It doesn’t help that these are often the reason why kids avoid parents when they’re with their friends out and about in the wild. But what if I told you it’s not a bad thing?
#4

I Asked My 17-Year-Old Son What He Wanted To Eat For Breakfast

#5

My Dad Recently Got A 3D Printer And Made A Stool Sample For His Doctor

#6

My Mom Has This Hanging Above The Dryer In Her Laundry Room

Turns out, there are studies that prove corny parent jokes, all the while full of potential to embarrass, can teach kids to overcome awkward moments when they become adults themselves.

Kids benefit greatly from parents who role play at home or otherwise offer tools for socializing to their kids by putting them into situations where they can practice their newly acquired means of socializing.
#7

In My Mom's Bathroom

#8

Parents Gave Me A Gift For College Today, Which Was All The Money That My Mom Found In My Pockets When Doing My Laundry

#9

My Daughter Turned 18 On Halloween, So I Carved Her The Scariest Pumpkin In Honor Of It

If anything—a bit of a devious approach, but one that definitely will show that you love and care for your dad—turn those jokes back at them on Father’s day. Heck, or any other day! Humor doesn’t discriminate chronologically. And sure, you might not embarrass your dad the same way he can embarrass you, but they’ll definitely pick up on the corn and appreciate it all the more.
#10

My Mom Missed A Group Photo, So She Offered To Photoshop Herself In

#11

I Dropped In On My Kids' Zoom Classes. This Was A Payback For All The Interruptions To My Work Calls

#12

Mom Told Me The Rooster Was After Her Today. I Had To Check Security Cameras To Verify

Anywho, moms and dads online range from get out to mad lad savage in their humor. But it’s all in good fun in the end.

Kid says he doesn’t know what he wants to eat? Serve a bowl of IDK. Son wants to propose? Be there in the background with a sign pleading for the partner to say no. Daughter turns 18? Surprise her with the scariest pumpkin ever—because nothing is scarier than real life.
#13

Where Can I Get These?

#14

This Mom Trolled Her Family By Making A Pile Of Their Laundry Into A Christmas Tree

#15

Dad Bought Mom A New Mask

Laughter is good all around. In their younger years, kids benefit from humor in terms of intelligence, general health and coping with life’s challenges. If anything, it allows them to connect with their parents and that’s always nice.

And depending on their age, different kinds of humor tickle their funny bone: tickles and raspberries for infants, physical humor for toddlers, incongruity and bathroom humor with preschoolers and basic wordplay, exaggerations and slapstick for school-age kids. Most importantly, it has to be unexpected. That’s the key to humor in general.
#16

I Removed The Plastic Wrap From The Family's TV Remote, And This Was My Mother's Response The Next Day

#17

Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This And Said: "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control"

#18

Someone Stole My Mom's Zucchini From The Community Garden

Humor and laughter in the years following childhood and adolescence is just as important as it was before. There’s evidence that laughter boosts the immune system, lowers stress and decreases pain, gives a more positive look on life and improves mood, strengthens psychological resilience, helps with social matters and empowers bonding (personal, corporate, etc), among many other things. After all, it’s better to hang around someone who’s genuinely funny rather than a complete buzzkill.
#19

Hopefully The Kids Can Control Themselves Tonight (On Halloween) And Leave Some For The Others

#20

My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite

#21

My Dad Was Gonna Go For A Run. He Laid Down To Stretch His Back, And I Found Him Asleep 30 Minutes Later

Now, you might think that not everyone is funny, but, one, it’s a key people skill, which quite likely means everyone is good at it to some level and, two, everyone can learn it. And you’d be surprised how far the basics can go.

First up, give the opposite answer to yes or no questions. If someone is asking you a question and hints at their expectation of what you might say, surprise them with the opposite answer and break their expectations.

#22

My Dad Had Eye Surgery, And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After. So Here We Are

#23

My Mother Just Told Everyone: "This Is The Vegan Option"

#24

That Is The Most Horrifying Thing I've Ever Seen

Next, what you want to do is play with your numbers. Exaggerate them, say it’s nothing or tiny, but you still end up revealing an extremely contradicting number (like saying you’ve played a game a bit, but your record shows 1,600 hours in).

Another way of approaching it is to hype up (or the opposite) something that is absolutely not what it is and then deliver the real answer for comedic effect. You know, “what do I win?” – “oh, you won some badges… um, a blue ribbon… 10 million dollars…” Now extend across several minutes.
#25

Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page

#26

I Got A Text From Mum Saying: "Your Dinner For Tonight Is In The Fridge." This Is My Dinner

#27

I'm 24 And Still Live With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

There’s also tactics like using the rule of three, with the last one being an unexpected, unrelated piece of nonsense to deliver your point home; switching characters whereby if someone is trying to pin something comedic on you, you can casually retarget it to the next person; or surprise folks with an unexpected “whatever” if stuff gets ugly.

But do keep in mind that real life stories are always better than jokes, so if you have those, whip them out!
#28

My Dad Just Made These Sneakers-Slippers. I Don't Know To Laugh Or Be In Awe

#29

Genius

#30

This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He's Stuck In The Dryer

Now, if this isn’t enough for you, be aware that parents have always been funny on the internet and Bored Panda is definitely a place to check some examples out.

But if that’s not something you want to get into, then why not leave us a comment with your stories and takes and then go do whatever that’s so important that you have to leave… or whatever.
#31

My Wife And I Went To Disney World. Also, The Kids Came

#32

My Mom Has A Picture Of My Dad In Her Wallet Like This

#33

My Dad Gives All The Kids $100 Dollars Every Year In A Weird Way And This Year He Went All In

#34

I Made Fun Of My Mom Because She Didn't Know Tomatoes Were Fruit. She Made Me Fruit Salad For Dessert

#35

My Dad Just Posted This Photo With The Caption "Spring Is In The Air"

#36

I Met My Girlfriend's Parents Today. Her Dad Liked Me Enough To Lend Me A Book. I Respect The Power Move

#37

My Mom Makes Pottery Masks As A Hobby, And My Dad Is Going Quarantine Crazy. This Is The Result

#38

My Mom Made The Pillow, And It Really Ties The Room Together

#39

My 87-Year-Old Dad Came To Help. Instead Of Finding Him Working I Found This And Not Him

#40

My Dad Said People At Work Wouldn't Stop Using His Personal Cup, So This Was His Solution

#41

My Dad Asked Me If I Wanted An Egg Sandwich. I'm Not Even Mad, This Is Genius

#42

I Love My Interactions With My Girls

#43

My Parents Just Got Internet, And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

#44

After Helping With A Project, My Dad Accidentally Took My Husband's Drill Bit Home In His Pocket. We Asked Him To Just Put It Somewhere Safe Until The Next Time We Meet And He Obliged

#45

My Dad Said He Found Some Cute Baby Pictures Of Me And Handed Me These

#46

Venmo Request From My Dad, Now That I'm Over 18

#47

I Came Home And Found This. I Love My Mom

#48

My Mom Got Me Custom-Made M&M's

#49

Parents Waiting For The Bus On The Last Day Of School

#50

Parenting Tip For Our Snow-Day: Hide Candy And Other Contraband In Plain Sight Inside A Container That Your Children Would Never Have A Reason To Look

#51

My Wife Doesn't Want Our Newborn Son's Face Posted On Social Media, So She Asked Me To Censor Over It

#52

My Parents Have Contractors Doing A Long-Term Project, So My Mom Decided To Make It Festive

#53

We Got Our Kid Good, And He Fell Right For It Taking A Big Bite Of A Candy Coated Orange, Peel And All

#54

My Parents Wouldn't Let Me In. Something About "Not Being On This List"

