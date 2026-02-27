ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been a longtime reader of ours, you know about our regular edition of parenting tweets. Each month, we collect social media posts from people who share their hilarious stories about their misadventures as parents.

Since we’re about to close out February, here’s our latest collection. You will get the same theme: folks opening up about some of their funniest moments as they do their best to raise their children.

Parenting youngsters is no walk in the park, and it has its ups and downs. If you’re on the same boat, these posts will likely hit home for you.