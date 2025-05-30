ADVERTISEMENT

As joyful as it is, parenthood isn’t always a walk in the park. The days when stressful moments can be overwhelming may urge one to stop and take a few deep breaths, talk with friends, or share their experiences on social media, which you will see below. 

This month’s tweets from moms and dads offer an insight into what it’s like to have little tots around. Some of these posts carry a tone of slight struggles, but every single one of them paints a picture of a fulfilling life.

All you parents out there deserve all the props in the world, and here’s a little something to brighten your day today. 

#1

Tweet about parenting realities humorously explaining kids' changing food tastes linked to shoe size growth.

garonnevik Report

    #2

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting moment highlighting the realities of parenting with kids aged 7 and 11.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting tweet about a 7-year-old’s weekend sleep plans, reflecting real parenting realities.

    deloisivete Report

    As mentioned, parenthood comes with its fair share of struggles, especially for first-time parents. According to a 2024 survey by Owlet, 64% of respondents identified exhaustion as their biggest challenge. 48% admitted to feeling overwhelmed, while 32% said they were anxious. 

    However, as expected, the sleepless nights were the most significant hurdle. 86% of respondents admitted to struggling to wake up as many as eight times a night to check on their child.

    #4

    Tweet about parenting realities where a parent shares a humorous teen text after sending Apple Cash.

    itssherifield Report

    #5

    Tweet by Jennifer Parker humorously sharing a relatable parenting moment about challenges with neighborhood kids and whistles.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a neighbor who gave his kid a whistle and that little boy d@mn near drove us crazy with it. There was an old hillbilly who lived on the other side of the kid who convinced the kid if if he buried the whistle, he would grow a whistle tree that would give him more whistles than he knew what to do with. It worked. I bought the hillbilly a 6 pack.

    #6

    Tweet sharing a humorous insight into the realities of parenting, highlighting a child's confident attitude at age seven.

    deloisivete Report

    It is normal for parents to worry about their children's safety. However, some are in a constant state of anxiety. The survey noted that 40% of parents are concerned about their baby possibly contracting illnesses like respiratory diseases or passing away from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). 

    The incessant worries have made parenting stressful for some people, with 40% of them saying they “feel extremely on edge” when their baby gets sick.

    #7

    Tweet showing humorous parenting reality where a child explains lying is sometimes okay to avoid hurting feelings.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #8

    Father and toddler cooking eggs together in kitchen, capturing real parenting moments and inside scoop on parenting realities.

    chesthairalert Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Along the same lines as make dinner: well you start by finding a chicken. . . . . Prepare, fix, cook

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet sharing a real-life parenting moment from the May edition of parenting tweets.

    dadmann_walking Report

    But amidst those struggles are the joys of raising a human being. According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, 44% of people find parenting to be rewarding, and 58% have described their experience as enjoyable. 

    The survey also found that lower-income parents are more likely to say that parenting is rewarding ‘all the time’ compared to those in the middle and upper-income brackets.
    #10

    A humorous tweet illustrating the realities of parenting with kids wearing sandals and socks to school.

    deloisivete Report

    #11

    Tweet by Late to the party Laura humorously highlighting parenting realities with a conversation about a mum’s birthday.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #12

    Tweet humorously describing the realities of parenting with tiredness and Face ID struggles in daily life.

    RYGdance Report

    Parenting isn’t for everybody, and some may find the mere idea to be dreadful. However, those who find fulfillment in it see the joy in the little things. 

    A 2024 survey revealed that 62% of women enjoyed motherhood for the morning cuddles, 57% loved their child’s spontaneous laughter, and 52% looked forward to their offspring developing new skills.
    #13

    Tweet about parenting realities showing a humorous take on kids wiping snot on the couch in May edition.

    RYGdance Report

    #14

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously highlighting the realities of parenting with quiet kids and hot coffee.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #15

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting reality about middle school chorus concerts and grandparents recording with an iPad.

    simoncholland Report

    If you’re a parent yourself, we’d love to hear from you. Do you share the same sentiments as these folks who shared their experiences online? Feel free to give your insights in the comments below!

    #16

    Tweet about the realities of parenting on Mother's Day, humorously highlighting kids fighting over gifts.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #17

    Tweet by Jennifer Parker humorously sharing realities of parenting about prepping for a relaxing Mother's Day Sunday.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I asked my husband to rage the kids out all day when they were little. It was wonderful! I love him so much! 😘

    #18

    Tweet from a parent sharing a humorous insight into the realities of parenting involving a child's tooth fairy doubts.

    deloisivete Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet expressing emotional reactions to children’s shows, highlighting realities of parenting.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #20

    Tweet showing a funny parenting moment with a toddler saying silly me about shoes, highlighting realities of parenting.

    melliellimelli Report

    #21

    Tweet by One Awkward Mom humorously sharing a parenting insight about leaving tote and gift bags to her children.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #22

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting moment about kids and boogers, reflecting real-life parenting realities in May edition tweets.

    RYGdance Report

    #23

    Tweet about parenting realities describing kids letting the parent sleep briefly then waking them up by fighting.

    deloisivete Report

    #24

    Tweet from Meghan about parenting realities, humorously suggesting attainable spirit week goals like wearing shoes and being on time.

    deloisivete Report

    #25

    Tweet from parenting account One Awkward Mom sharing a humorous early morning moment about realities of parenting in May edition.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet humorously highlighting dad behavior, part of parenting realities shared on social media.

    momjeansplease Report

    #27

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom sharing a humorous moment about parenting and toddler communication challenges.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #28

    Tweet about a child driving an electric car screaming and crying, highlighting the realities of parenting humor.

    StupiDucker Report

    #29

    Tweet humorously reminding parents to manage children's behavior, illustrating real-life parenting challenges in May edition insights.

    RodLacroix Report

    #30

    Tweet about Mother's Day and grandchildren, reflecting the realities of parenting shared in May edition tweets.

    RYGdance Report

    #31

    Tweet humor about parenting struggles showing a text exchange about kids and sickness in a casual social media post.

    RodLacroix Report

    #32

    Tweet about parenting humor on e-gift cards and printer use reflecting real parenting realities in May edition tweets.

    terrip38 Report

    #33

    Tweet about parenting humor mentioning a voodoo doll and aching knees, illustrating relatable realities of parenting.

    RodLacroix Report

    #34

    Tweet from Henpecked Hal sharing a humorous parenting insight about his son’s review of dinner with salmon and lemon caper butter.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #35

    Tweet about parenting reality with a son's messy Mother's Day gift, illustrating true inside scoop of parenting moments.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #36

    Tweet about parenting mishap with spilled body wash, showing humorous realities of parenting challenges in May edition.

    itssherifield Report

    #37

    Tweet about treating oneself on Mother's Day, highlighting relatable realities of parenting shared on social media.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #38

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting moment where a child explains why the tooth fairy won’t trip over toys, reflecting parenting realities.

    deloisivete Report

    #39

    Parenting realities shared in a tweet about calming crying twins at night while managing feeding and diaper changes.

    ThymeToBeBorn Report

    #40

    Tweet about early-rising kids on weekends, highlighting the realities of parenting with relatable humor and emojis.

    Its_MonicaB_ Report

    bauerjemima avatar
    Jemima Bauer
    Jemima Bauer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never seen the comic strip about Calvin sleeping in on a school day but up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday to watch cartoons?

