40 Tweets That Provide An Inside Scoop Into The Realities Of Parenting (May Edition)
As joyful as it is, parenthood isn’t always a walk in the park. The days when stressful moments can be overwhelming may urge one to stop and take a few deep breaths, talk with friends, or share their experiences on social media, which you will see below.
This month’s tweets from moms and dads offer an insight into what it’s like to have little tots around. Some of these posts carry a tone of slight struggles, but every single one of them paints a picture of a fulfilling life.
All you parents out there deserve all the props in the world, and here’s a little something to brighten your day today.
As mentioned, parenthood comes with its fair share of struggles, especially for first-time parents. According to a 2024 survey by Owlet, 64% of respondents identified exhaustion as their biggest challenge. 48% admitted to feeling overwhelmed, while 32% said they were anxious.
However, as expected, the sleepless nights were the most significant hurdle. 86% of respondents admitted to struggling to wake up as many as eight times a night to check on their child.
I had a neighbor who gave his kid a whistle and that little boy d@mn near drove us crazy with it. There was an old hillbilly who lived on the other side of the kid who convinced the kid if if he buried the whistle, he would grow a whistle tree that would give him more whistles than he knew what to do with. It worked. I bought the hillbilly a 6 pack.
It is normal for parents to worry about their children's safety. However, some are in a constant state of anxiety. The survey noted that 40% of parents are concerned about their baby possibly contracting illnesses like respiratory diseases or passing away from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome).
The incessant worries have made parenting stressful for some people, with 40% of them saying they “feel extremely on edge” when their baby gets sick.
But amidst those struggles are the joys of raising a human being. According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, 44% of people find parenting to be rewarding, and 58% have described their experience as enjoyable.
The survey also found that lower-income parents are more likely to say that parenting is rewarding ‘all the time’ compared to those in the middle and upper-income brackets.
Parenting isn’t for everybody, and some may find the mere idea to be dreadful. However, those who find fulfillment in it see the joy in the little things.
A 2024 survey revealed that 62% of women enjoyed motherhood for the morning cuddles, 57% loved their child’s spontaneous laughter, and 52% looked forward to their offspring developing new skills.
If you’re a parent yourself, we’d love to hear from you. Do you share the same sentiments as these folks who shared their experiences online? Feel free to give your insights in the comments below!
I asked my husband to rage the kids out all day when they were little. It was wonderful! I love him so much! 😘
Never seen the comic strip about Calvin sleeping in on a school day but up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday to watch cartoons?