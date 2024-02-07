ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to be a perfect parent. In fact, it’s impossible to be perfect! So what if your child went to school wearing pajamas today, had more ice cream than vegetables yesterday or threw a fit in the grocery store? As long as they’re safe, healthy and loved, you’re doing a great job.

And if you need to feel less alone in the experience of parenting, we’ve got you covered, pandas. We've compiled the very best posts about parenting from X that we've previously featured on Bored Panda down below. From hilarious stories to embarrassing moments, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the posts that make you feel seen!