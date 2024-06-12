Woman Panics After BF’s Sister Leaves Baby With Her For 4 Days, Calls The Police
Taking care of a baby can be a challenge if you’ve never done it. Not all people know what one-year-olds can or can’t eat, what their sleep schedule is like, and what soothes them or irritates them. Parents deserve a much-needed break now and then, but they should always make sure their child is in good, capable hands.
What the mother in this story did was quite the opposite. She decided to take some time off from her one-year-old daughter and leave her with her brother’s girlfriend. The problem was that she didn’t leave any instructions, food, or notice that she would be gone for a few days. Left alone with a baby she didn’t know how to care for, the woman called the police.
A baby is a serious responsibility, and you can’t just leave them with whomever whenever you feel like it
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
This mother left her daughter with her brother’s girlfriend and got a surprise when the woman called the cops on her
Image credits: wirestock / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throw_weeddilemma
The author clarified in the comments that the mother’s decision seemed spontaneous
Some folks sided with the author, claiming that the mother was irresponsible
Others claimed that calling the police was a bit too much; she could’ve taken care of the baby herself
And others argued that everyone acted like jerks here
I think she did the correct thing. It's to bad the mom has been hit with the consequences of her own actions, but she could have prevented it with some simple planning and respect for the op. Dumping the baby with no supplies with someone with no experience for 4 days and then cutting off communications? At the spur of the moment? That's just insanely careless.
