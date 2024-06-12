Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Panics After BF’s Sister Leaves Baby With Her For 4 Days, Calls The Police
Parenting

Woman Panics After BF’s Sister Leaves Baby With Her For 4 Days, Calls The Police

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of a baby can be a challenge if you’ve never done it. Not all people know what one-year-olds can or can’t eat, what their sleep schedule is like, and what soothes them or irritates them. Parents deserve a much-needed break now and then, but they should always make sure their child is in good, capable hands.

What the mother in this story did was quite the opposite. She decided to take some time off from her one-year-old daughter and leave her with her brother’s girlfriend. The problem was that she didn’t leave any instructions, food, or notice that she would be gone for a few days. Left alone with a baby she didn’t know how to care for, the woman called the police.

A baby is a serious responsibility, and you can’t just leave them with whomever whenever you feel like it

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

This mother left her daughter with her brother’s girlfriend and got a surprise when the woman called the cops on her

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wirestock / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throw_weeddilemma

The author clarified in the comments that the mother’s decision seemed spontaneous

Some folks sided with the author, claiming that the mother was irresponsible

ADVERTISEMENT

Others claimed that calling the police was a bit too much; she could’ve taken care of the baby herself

ADVERTISEMENT

And others argued that everyone acted like jerks here

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she did the correct thing. It's to bad the mom has been hit with the consequences of her own actions, but she could have prevented it with some simple planning and respect for the op. Dumping the baby with no supplies with someone with no experience for 4 days and then cutting off communications? At the spur of the moment? That's just insanely careless.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
virgilblue avatar
Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think she did the correct thing. It's to bad the mom has been hit with the consequences of her own actions, but she could have prevented it with some simple planning and respect for the op. Dumping the baby with no supplies with someone with no experience for 4 days and then cutting off communications? At the spur of the moment? That's just insanely careless.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda