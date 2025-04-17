ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve photographed dozens (maybe hundreds?) of weddings in Tuscany. Each one is unique, emotional, and—let’s be honest—beautifully chaotic. But over time, I realized that my favorite moments aren’t the posed ones. They’re the ones in between.

The silence before a father sees his daughter in her dress. The wink a groom gives when no one’s watching. The laughter that bubbles out mid-vow. These are the photos I keep thinking about long after the party ends. So here are a few of those little-big moments I captured recently — quiet, emotional, sometimes hilarious, always human.

I think love lives in the quiet gestures. The unscripted seconds. The honest faces. That’s what I try to capture as a wedding photographer. I don’t believe in perfect shots. I believe in real moments — the messy, tender, goofy ones that make you feel something.

Thanks for stopping by — and if you’re planning a wedding, remember: the magic is already happening. I’m just here to freeze it for you.

More info: laurabarberaphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook