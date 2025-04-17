ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve photographed dozens (maybe hundreds?) of weddings in Tuscany. Each one is unique, emotional, and—let’s be honest—beautifully chaotic. But over time, I realized that my favorite moments aren’t the posed ones. They’re the ones in between.

The silence before a father sees his daughter in her dress. The wink a groom gives when no one’s watching. The laughter that bubbles out mid-vow. These are the photos I keep thinking about long after the party ends. So here are a few of those little-big moments I captured recently — quiet, emotional, sometimes hilarious, always human.

I think love lives in the quiet gestures. The unscripted seconds. The honest faces. That’s what I try to capture as a wedding photographer. I don’t believe in perfect shots. I believe in real moments — the messy, tender, goofy ones that make you feel something.

Thanks for stopping by — and if you’re planning a wedding, remember: the magic is already happening. I’m just here to freeze it for you.

More info: laurabarberaphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Married — And Slightly Soaked

Just Married — And Slightly Soaked

It rained. A lot. Like, dramatic-movie-scene kind of rain. But instead of stressing, they laughed — under a tiny umbrella, soaked in joy (and maybe a bit of prosecco). This is what I live for: couples who embrace the chaos and look ridiculously cute doing it.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Marriage Advice: Share Everything. Even Dessert Aggressively

    Marriage Advice: Share Everything. Even Dessert Aggressively

    Nothing says "I love you" like a forceful handful of cake. Sweet, messy, and definitely unforgettable.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Real Men Cry At Weddings. Especially Their Own

    Real Men Cry At Weddings. Especially Their Own

    He thought he’d keep it together. His heart had other plans. And honestly? Same.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    When Your Friends Swear They Won’t Drop You (But You Have Doubts)

    When Your Friends Swear They Won’t Drop You (But You Have Doubts)

    Every wedding has that moment when trust issues surface. Hers arrived exactly two seconds after they lifted her up.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Turns Out Rainy Weddings Are The Best Parties

    Turns Out Rainy Weddings Are The Best Parties

    If you think rain ruins weddings, you've clearly never danced under umbrellas at midnight. Pure joy (and wet shoes).

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    When One Friend Laughs And The Other Completely Loses It

    When One Friend Laughs And The Other Completely Loses It

    The groom’s speech hit hard—one friend burst into tears, while the other couldn't stop laughing at the drama. A perfect emotional mess. Just like weddings should be.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Just Married, But Cats Are Still Priority

    Just Married, But Cats Are Still Priority

    You just exchanged vows, but when a cat walks by, priorities shift immediately. Marriage goals: established.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    When You’re Married But Still In Shock You Found Each Other

    When You’re Married But Still In Shock You Found Each Other

    This is that magical, blurry moment when it hits you: you actually did it. You found your person. And now your cheeks hurt from smiling so hard.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Catch It If You Can

    Catch It If You Can

    The moment you realize the bouquet toss has turned into an Olympic sport. Extra points to the guy in the back who clearly came to win.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Family Is A Big, Messy Hug

    Family Is A Big, Messy Hug

    Sometimes words aren't needed. Just tattoos, tears, and the quiet embrace that says everything.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    That Joke Your Friend Told Three Drinks Ago Finally Hits

    That Joke Your Friend Told Three Drinks Ago Finally Hits

    You know you're at a great wedding when laughing so hard you cry becomes a normal dinner activity.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Wedding Day Mood: Champagne Before Anything Else

    Wedding Day Mood: Champagne Before Anything Else

    Who says you have to wait until after the ceremony to start the celebration? Clearly not her—and honestly, this is the kind of energy every wedding day deserves.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Proof That Soap Bubbles Make Everything Magical

    Proof That Soap Bubbles Make Everything Magical

    Fairy lights, champagne, and an irresponsible amount of bubbles: the recipe for pure wedding magic.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    When Your Friends Turn The Ceremony Into A Comedy Show

    When Your Friends Turn The Ceremony Into A Comedy Show

    The ceremony was beautiful. The weather was perfect. And the groom’s best man? Apparently a stand-up comedian. I love it when joy takes over the formalities — this was one of those moments where the love in the air was only rivaled by the laughter.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Proof That Rain On Your Wedding Day Is Actually Pretty Perfect

    Proof That Rain On Your Wedding Day Is Actually Pretty Perfect

    They say rain on your wedding is good luck. Judging by these smiles, it's clearly true—or maybe they were just happy they finally got to use those umbrellas.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Crowd Surfing: Wedding Edition

    Crowd Surfing: Wedding Edition

    Who needs a dance floor when you have friends like these? Pro tip: always trust friends who are sober enough to catch you.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    When Your Friends Roast You From Across The Table

    When Your Friends Roast You From Across The Table

    Who said weddings must always be elegant and serious? Definitely not these two. Their friends across the table were teasing them non-stop—this was their perfectly inappropriate response. Friendship goals, honestly.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Every Wedding Has That One Guest Who Prefers Cats

    Every Wedding Has That One Guest Who Prefers Cats

    She was done with speeches, small talk, and humans. Fortunately, Tuscany has enough cats to comfort any overwhelmed wedding guest.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    When Your Officiant Is Also Your Hype Man

    When Your Officiant Is Also Your Hype Man

    Not every wedding officiant doubles as a selfie master, but when your best friend is running the show, anything can happen. Ceremony? Check. Group selfie? Double check.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Moment You Realize Your Wedding Might Actually Be In Mordor

    The Moment You Realize Your Wedding Might Actually Be In Mordor

    Rain was in the forecast—but nobody warned us about an apocalypse. These guests handled it with style (and umbrellas).

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Laura Barbera Photography
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!