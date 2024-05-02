Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Claims Taking Care Of Kids While Working From Home Is Easy, Gets Hit By Reality
Parenting

Husband Claims Taking Care Of Kids While Working From Home Is Easy, Gets Hit By Reality

Being a stay-at-home (SAH) parent is still usually the mom’s job. Pew Research Center claims only 18% of SAH parents in the U.S. are dads. That’s almost one in five. Wives often become stay-at-home mothers full-time or have a side job from home that they can balance with taking care of the kids.

Sometimes, their husbands might think that childcare is not a full-time job. Like this father, who got angry at his wife for not taking care of dinner one evening, claiming she “does nothing all day.” Wanting to prove it, he worked from home the next day and took care of the two kids all by himself. The wife saw him struggle but did nothing to help. So, when he called her out, she asked the Internet to weigh in on who was the jerk in this situation.

Working from home and taking care of kids at the same time can be hard

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

When this husband told his wife that she does nothing all day as a SAHM, she dared him to try it out

Image credits:Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

Image credits:ClearCoffee7140

People called out the husband’s entitled behavior

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being at home doesnt mean doing nothing. Lesson learnt.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girl, take a weekend away for your sanity. Let him 100% handle them. You should have left the house for his WFH day, just like he leaves for work.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
