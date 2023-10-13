ADVERTISEMENT

Household chores is one of those things probably none of us like to do. When living with other people, sharing cleaning duties can be tricky. That complexity can become more complicated between a man and a wife in heterosexual relationships, where gender norms and childhood role models come into play.

Lauren Danger, better known on TikTok as thatdarnchat, shared her reaction to a video posted by another couple. In it, a husband films his wife doing laundry just seven days after she gave birth to their child. Lauren reacted to the video talking about how most women in relationships take on the mental load, and how important it is to discuss division of labor in the household.

A video in which a wife does laundry 7 days after giving birth has gone viral

“Can you believe she had a baby seven days ago? Oh my God, you look great.”

“Can you believe I’m the one who had a baby seven days ago and I’m the one that’s doing the laundry?”

“You look like s**t. I take it back.”

In the comment section, everyone’s like, let her rest and she’s like, “No, I felt good. I just wanted to get up and get some things done.” I’m not saying this is the case here. But it’s a really good example of why taking full responsibility for a task is really important.

While she was resting, she was thinking about what things needed to get done, which is why she got up and started doing them in the first place.

Lauren Danger, a life coach and educator, shared her opinion on the situation and talked about how women in cishet relationships tend to carry more of the mental load

Whether she was responsible for the laundry getting done, or the division of labor was not clear in the household. And when the division of labor is not clear in a household, it’s on someone’s mental load.

In many cishet households, women are carrying more of the mental load. But that means that they are anticipating what needs to be done. They’re using their mental space to navigate and engineer what needs to be done in what order in order for things to not fall apart.

Which means that sitting idly by can cause more stress than just getting up and doing it.

She explained that getting up and cleaning might feel better even when you’re feeling under the weather – it’s better than sitting and knowing nothing’s getting done

And so yes, sometimes even when someone’s sick, or recovering from giving birth, getting up and doing things can feel better than sitting on the couch. How do you care for someone who is recovering from a birth? You anticipate your family’s needs and you take full responsibility of getting it done.

Supporting your partner who just gave birth is not just saying “I’ll get things done, tell me what you need help with around the house.” It’s taking full responsibility.

Ahead of the birth you can learn how to get things done, you can practice getting multiple things done, and doing the mental load for yourself. Supporting your partner in their healing means being reliable and navigating the mental load so that they can truly rest.

She said she was fine. I’m gonna believe that she was fine, but there’s a better way.

Lauren’s video went viral and racked up nearly 7 million views

No harm, no foul: the mom in the video cleared up the situation, saying that this was just a joke between her and her husband

The mom in the video, Katelyn Campisi, has clarified that there’s no drama – she and her husband were clearly joking. “In that video in particular, I had decided to switch the laundry while he tended to the kids because I just wanted to do something that felt normal,” she told The Independent. “We both meant nothing we said in our comebacks, which is the funniest part to us. We just mess with each other, it’s that simple.”

Katelyn thinks the video got such a visceral reaction because it might’ve struck a sensitive nerve in some people. “It’s probably ‘cause that video is an actual reality for some women and it stirred up some resentment, but for us, it was all fun and games,” she added in her conversation with The Independent.

Statistically, the mental load and bigger chunk of home-related chores are still assigned to women, but it’s a fast-changing world

It would be false to assume that the bigger part of household chores always falls on the shoulders of women. Healthline suggests that anyone can find themselves carrying the bigger mental load in a relationship, regardless of gender. Men who grew up in one parent households, without traditional gender roles or had to care for younger siblings might be accustomed to taking on the bigger part of cleaning and tidying up.

However, it’s still true that women tend to be primary caregivers and take on more of the cognitive labor. In a 2019 study of 400 couples, 88% of women said they managed the routines at home and 76% reported to be responsible for maintaining the order and regular standards at home. Same-sex couples, on the other hand, divide their chores more equally, researchers have found.

The concepts of invisible housework and division of labor are not new – sociologists have studied them since the ‘80s

What Lauren Danger calls “the mental load” also falls into the category of invisible work. The term was coined by Arlene Kaplan Daniels, an American sociologist, in 1987. In her article “Invisible Work” Daniels argued how the work of a homemaker is not valued as much as, say, a lawyer’s or a plumber’s.

Housework is invisible, because no one is there to validate it: “The work is private; there is no audience beyond the family and the work is personalized for the family members to rate it as they please,” Daniels writes in her article. That’s why partners usually don’t realize that women carry more of the mental load in the relationship – in their minds, chores are divided equally amongst both parties.

However, women tend to be the ones who are in charge of dividing the house labor. Like Lauren says in her video, the mental load is about thinking and planning the things that need to be done. Daniels also wrote about this in 1987, referring to it as “continual checking and policing to note what stocks are running low.”

Eve Rodsky, the author of Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution For When You Have Too Much to Do (and more Life to Live), stresses the importance of communication. “Sit down and talk about how you both value each other’s time, and work together to create a more efficient home,” she advises. “What tasks can each partner own in totality, from conception to planning to execution?” She admits these conversations are hard to have, but are essential.

Ultimately, it’s about valuing home as a place of trust and accountability. How each family reaches this compromise – dads cutting back on working hours and taking up more housework or moms happily being the captains of the whole ship, if they choose to – is up to them. As long as there’s no unspoken resentment.

