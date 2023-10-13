Man Finds It Funny His Wife Is Doing The Laundry 7 Days After Giving Birth, People Call Him Out
Household chores is one of those things probably none of us like to do. When living with other people, sharing cleaning duties can be tricky. That complexity can become more complicated between a man and a wife in heterosexual relationships, where gender norms and childhood role models come into play.
Lauren Danger, better known on TikTok as thatdarnchat, shared her reaction to a video posted by another couple. In it, a husband films his wife doing laundry just seven days after she gave birth to their child. Lauren reacted to the video talking about how most women in relationships take on the mental load, and how important it is to discuss division of labor in the household.
A video in which a wife does laundry 7 days after giving birth has gone viral
Image credits: @thatdarnchat
“Can you believe she had a baby seven days ago? Oh my God, you look great.”
“Can you believe I’m the one who had a baby seven days ago and I’m the one that’s doing the laundry?”
“You look like s**t. I take it back.”
In the comment section, everyone’s like, let her rest and she’s like, “No, I felt good. I just wanted to get up and get some things done.” I’m not saying this is the case here. But it’s a really good example of why taking full responsibility for a task is really important.
While she was resting, she was thinking about what things needed to get done, which is why she got up and started doing them in the first place.
Lauren Danger, a life coach and educator, shared her opinion on the situation and talked about how women in cishet relationships tend to carry more of the mental load
Image credits: @thatdarnchat
Whether she was responsible for the laundry getting done, or the division of labor was not clear in the household. And when the division of labor is not clear in a household, it’s on someone’s mental load.
In many cishet households, women are carrying more of the mental load. But that means that they are anticipating what needs to be done. They’re using their mental space to navigate and engineer what needs to be done in what order in order for things to not fall apart.
Which means that sitting idly by can cause more stress than just getting up and doing it.
She explained that getting up and cleaning might feel better even when you’re feeling under the weather – it’s better than sitting and knowing nothing’s getting done
Image credits: @thatdarnchat
And so yes, sometimes even when someone’s sick, or recovering from giving birth, getting up and doing things can feel better than sitting on the couch. How do you care for someone who is recovering from a birth? You anticipate your family’s needs and you take full responsibility of getting it done.
Supporting your partner who just gave birth is not just saying “I’ll get things done, tell me what you need help with around the house.” It’s taking full responsibility.
Ahead of the birth you can learn how to get things done, you can practice getting multiple things done, and doing the mental load for yourself. Supporting your partner in their healing means being reliable and navigating the mental load so that they can truly rest.
She said she was fine. I’m gonna believe that she was fine, but there’s a better way.
Lauren’s video went viral and racked up nearly 7 million views
@thatdarnchatIm curious what you all think about that commentary from the camera person. ?♬ original sound – Laura Danger
No harm, no foul: the mom in the video cleared up the situation, saying that this was just a joke between her and her husband
The mom in the video, Katelyn Campisi, has clarified that there’s no drama – she and her husband were clearly joking. “In that video in particular, I had decided to switch the laundry while he tended to the kids because I just wanted to do something that felt normal,” she told The Independent. “We both meant nothing we said in our comebacks, which is the funniest part to us. We just mess with each other, it’s that simple.”
Katelyn thinks the video got such a visceral reaction because it might’ve struck a sensitive nerve in some people. “It’s probably ‘cause that video is an actual reality for some women and it stirred up some resentment, but for us, it was all fun and games,” she added in her conversation with The Independent.
Statistically, the mental load and bigger chunk of home-related chores are still assigned to women, but it’s a fast-changing world
It would be false to assume that the bigger part of household chores always falls on the shoulders of women. Healthline suggests that anyone can find themselves carrying the bigger mental load in a relationship, regardless of gender. Men who grew up in one parent households, without traditional gender roles or had to care for younger siblings might be accustomed to taking on the bigger part of cleaning and tidying up.
However, it’s still true that women tend to be primary caregivers and take on more of the cognitive labor. In a 2019 study of 400 couples, 88% of women said they managed the routines at home and 76% reported to be responsible for maintaining the order and regular standards at home. Same-sex couples, on the other hand, divide their chores more equally, researchers have found.
The concepts of invisible housework and division of labor are not new – sociologists have studied them since the ‘80s
What Lauren Danger calls “the mental load” also falls into the category of invisible work. The term was coined by Arlene Kaplan Daniels, an American sociologist, in 1987. In her article “Invisible Work” Daniels argued how the work of a homemaker is not valued as much as, say, a lawyer’s or a plumber’s.
Housework is invisible, because no one is there to validate it: “The work is private; there is no audience beyond the family and the work is personalized for the family members to rate it as they please,” Daniels writes in her article. That’s why partners usually don’t realize that women carry more of the mental load in the relationship – in their minds, chores are divided equally amongst both parties.
However, women tend to be the ones who are in charge of dividing the house labor. Like Lauren says in her video, the mental load is about thinking and planning the things that need to be done. Daniels also wrote about this in 1987, referring to it as “continual checking and policing to note what stocks are running low.”
Eve Rodsky, the author of Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution For When You Have Too Much to Do (and more Life to Live), stresses the importance of communication. “Sit down and talk about how you both value each other’s time, and work together to create a more efficient home,” she advises. “What tasks can each partner own in totality, from conception to planning to execution?” She admits these conversations are hard to have, but are essential.
Ultimately, it’s about valuing home as a place of trust and accountability. How each family reaches this compromise – dads cutting back on working hours and taking up more housework or moms happily being the captains of the whole ship, if they choose to – is up to them. As long as there’s no unspoken resentment.
All the comments in the article saying how easy it is to do laundry now (vs. a few generations ago) completely miss the point. It's not the chore itself. It's the mental load of being the one responsible for making sure the chores get done, whether or not she's the one actually carrying out the action. If you need to tell another fully grown adult what to do around the house, then you are sharing in the work. She shouldn't have to feel like it won't get done unless she oversees it or does it herself. She should be able to know and trust her partner will do it, without having to worry about it.
This. When I would ask my ex for help he would say " just tell me what needs done". I am too tired for that mental load You have two eyes and a nose, figure it out.
And when you tell him what needs to be done. He either f..s it up on purpose, or comes to you every 2 minutes about instructions until you get bored with it and again do it yourself, or he just waits until you get bored of the view and again doing it yourself. Then when you ask why it's not done he just replies with either the good old " but that's your stuff, you cooked/ done the laundry/ showered /ECT in it, why should I do it?" Or " but you do it much better than I"
Yeah, you're failing to acknowledge that he's asking what YOU WANT to done. See women fail to grasp the fact that just because something is important to them, that doesn't necessarily mean anything to anyone else. Everyone else doesn't live their lives according to your personal standards, so in order for you to be a decent, non crazy person are left with two options. You can either open your mouth, or do it yourself. Don't try to sell this BS about "unbearable mental load" when you'll still have plenty of energy to be passive aggressive towards someone else in response to a problem that YOU, created.
I liked the comment "Compliments don't cut it, dude!" --- what compliment, the one where he degraded her appearance?
Those are the types of ppl who think that SAMP have it easy just because they don't leave the house to go to a job. They discount remembering every appointment, due date, activity. Planning entire schedules around those things and actually being on time. Taking care of all the chores around the house and outside of the house while making your best attempt and not letting at least one little one make even more of a mess in the meantime. Spending quality time with said little one and tending to all of their needs. And someway, somehow STILL having enough patience and energy to deal with yourself much less your SO when they finally arrive home. Day in and day out with NO pay incentives lol. Just bringing home a paycheck and not even being the one who has to balance the finances is the easier than living alone and having to do all I mentioned just for yourself much less a family.
Well, they are not wrong. It is so easy today that even men can do it.
It's easy to throw the laundry in a machine, but when you just gave birth... in Holland we get a woman for a week who teaches the parents to take care of the baby and she does the laundry and cleans the house.
No, you are not "sharing in the work" by telling someone what work that YOU, want done. Your priorities are your own. Period. No one else can read your mind, and sometimes, and this may surprise you....other people just don't feel like dealing with something in that particular moment! Just like you! That doesn't mean you get to be resentful about the fact that you want it to get done, but you don't want to do it, and you don't want to have to open your mouth and ask. If you want something done, either open your mouth and ask, or do it yourself. Anything else isn't reflective of a quality human being.
I never rested much after having my kids, I literally went to the supermarket on the way home from having my daughter about 6hrs prior. At the time I felt it was fine just getting back into daily life, I never let up, I didn't give myself time to recover, just carried on as usual. Now, whether this is related or not I'll never know, I suffer from fibromyalgia- my body hurts daily, everyday tasks can floor me and leave me bed bound. Any illness I have or slight injury leaves me wrecked, even just a cold leaves me exhausted. Like I said, no idea if any of this is connected but I very much would advise my past self to take time and let myself recover, there's really no rush to get back to normal and there's definitely no medals for it either. My husband was more than happy to do everything, he still is, but I always wanted to pull my weight too - still do, but I need to understand my limits if I've a hole in hells chance of a decent quality of life. Rest when you need to!
I think also society sort of says these days "Once you've had the baby, it's time to get back to work or chores" and we've lost the very valid idea that after giving birth, the body needs rest, actual real rest.
As a fibro patient that went through a therapy group for people with fibro for 9 months.. yes yes it is related. It might not be the sole cause of it but be sure that the stress your body went through during those times is related to your body breaking eventually and getting fibro. Offcours there are many other aspects to this but it will have affected the outcome. For me it was having undiagnosed adhd for 34y, so uncontrolled hyperactivity and the emotional stress of feeling like a failure was one of the things related to my fibro during that therapy. I'm sorry you had to go through all that and I that you're dealing with this now. I hope you're doing okay and have a good day today ❤️
You know I've recently been told I may have adhd too and am waiting on an assessment, but yeah I do fully believe the stress my body has been under after having 4 kids is a major factor in how I am today, and is why women are more likely to have fibromyalgia overall. Generally it was other women putting the pressure on trying to better everyone in how quickly the recovered (aka lost weight), what perfect mum they are etc and the only people I'd here the old "you're pregnant not sick" if I ever dared have a moan about the massive weight I'm carrying around inside me
People get a momentary snapshot into people's lives and immediately think they can diagnose their relationship. Don't get me wrong, it's a good topic of conversation, but people reacting to that video are projecting their own feelings onto a brief social media post. The fact is, you don't know their relationship dynamic, how they behave, interact or divide responsibility.
If I hear that snapshot it sounds like a good relationship and they're just having fun.
