Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most unhinged, weird, and confusing posts ever shared in mom groups on the internet. While honesty is commendable, careless oversharing and opinions masquerading as facts can do a lot more harm than good, especially if any impressionable parents are reading your ideas. Scroll down to go down the online parenting group rabbit hole.

Anyone who’s spent even a bit of time on social media knows how overwhelming the amount of information there is. While you can definitely find some great sources, pieces of advice, and supportive people online, you also have to filter out the noise. Inevitably, you come across posts that are beyond bizarre, especially when it comes to parenting, a topic that seemingly everyone has an opinion about.

#1 She Posted Anonymously, She Knew What Would Happen Share icon

#2 Moms Who Use Their Sons As Surrogate Husbands Are Vile Share icon

#3 It's Called Happiness. I'm Guessing Pizza's The Only Thing That'll Give It To Them Share icon

The simple fact is that following every single piece of advice you stumble across online, especially on social media, can be very harmful for you and your children. You wouldn’t suddenly change your child’s diet or your entire parenting style just because you saw someone boast about how their approach is amazing and super trendy online. Similarly, you wouldn’t risk your kids’ health because you read someone’s unhinged tirade on social media.

#4 Depression Is A Phase Share icon

#5 She Is Insane Share icon

#6 Quality Quora Question Share icon

You need to know how to filter out fact from fiction, recognize what bias looks like, and be very careful about who you listen to. What doesn’t help is that there are a lot of overly confident parents out there who have very loud opinions about, well, pretty much everything: from childcare and education to nutrition, health, and beyond.

#7 My Mom Sends Me The Best Posts From Our Town’s Mom Group And Lots Of Them Are From Moms Who Are New To Canada And I’ve Been Thinking About This For Months Share icon

#8 I'm Pretty Sure She Was Serious Based On Previous Posts Share icon

#9 Nothing Like A Hearty Stick Of Butter To Round Out Baby’s Meal Share icon

Media literacy fundamentally revolves around looking at a source's reliability and the information they share to determine whether the claims they make are trustworthy. In short, it's a way to critically evaluate any information you come across, whether you hear it on TV, read about it in the news, find it on your social media feed, or stumble across it in the online groups you're part of.

#10 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It Share icon

#11 It’s Gross, Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids Share icon

#12 From My Local Moms Group Share icon

You can take a two-pronged approach to evaluating someone's claims. First, you can double-check and cross-reference the ideas they share with other sources online. You want to see whether there's any scientific logic or factual basis behind what someone's writing or if they're presenting their subjective opinion as objective fact. The drawback is that many people are busy with work, studies, parenting, hobbies, fitness, chores, and (sometimes even) a social life, so it's very time-consuming to check every little bit of info. To save time, you should evaluate a source's reliability.

#13 Excuse Me? Share icon

#14 Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair Share icon

#15 Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side Share icon

The second thing you should consider before following parenting (or any other) tips you find online is to consider who is making these claims. Naturally, there are no 'perfect' sources as everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But that's not to say that all sources are equal. Some will be far more objective and trustworthy than others.

#16 Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her "Work From Home With 25% Travel" Is Her Essential Oils Conferences Share icon

#17 A Giant Yikes On This One Share icon

#18 Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn't Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down, She's A Baby Share icon

You can look at a source’s track record to get a feel for them. What info have they shared before? Do they have a reputation for sharing reliable and factual information? Are they experts in the fields they’re talking about? Do they have a clear political or other agenda they’re trying to push? Do they make obvious grammar and style mistakes?

#19 Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay Share icon

#20 Why Even Go To The Doctor? Share icon

Do they link to other sources on which they base their claims so you can look at them yourself? Do they make corrections when they realize they spread incorrect information? Are they transparent about having messed up? ADVERTISEMENT NBCU Academy notes that news organizations aren’t perfect, but those that “care about the truth are going to correct it when they fall short.”

#22 Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car Share icon

#23 Sunscreen Causes Cancer, Y’all Share icon

#24 Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else? Share icon

"Media literacy empowers us to be critical thinkers with the necessary skills to make better decisions in all aspects of our lives. The media we consume influences choices we make at work, at home, and throughout our society," says Brooke Becker, media literacy librarian from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Libraries.

#25 This Must Be A Joke - Right? From A Local Mom Group Where I Am An Admin Share icon

#26 Found In A Mom Group Share icon Saw this poll in a mom group I am part of. Persephone is the only suitable name on that list and I’m sure some people would still have trouble pronouncing it.



#27 I'm Going To Need Them To Do A Live Demonstration Share icon

Some key questions to ask yourself when looking at a claim, according to the Center for Media Literacy, are who created the content or was paid to do so, what techniques they're using to attract your attention and why, and how might someone else understand their message differently than you do. You should also consider what values and points of view are represented and omitted in the message, as well as why the message is being sent at all. For example, is someone trying to sell you something or trying to influence you for their own benefit?

#28 From My Vegan Parenting Group Share icon

#30 "Words Are My Language" Yes That's What Language Is Share icon

What's your experience with online parenting groups, dear Pandas? From your perspective, are they more helpful, chaotic, or a mix of both? How do you personally evaluate whether a parent is sharing factual and important advice or spreading nonsense? How do you filter out the noise online? We'd love to hear from you! If you have a spare moment, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. We're always happy to read your opinions.

#31 Imagine Needing Your 3 Year Old To Beg You To Go To The Doctor, Then Refusing Meds Share icon

#32 I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks Share icon

#33 I’m Reasonably Certain It Wasn’t Just Those Reasons, Karen Share icon

#34 You Ask Your Toddler To... What? Share icon

#35 This Isn’t The Flex You Think It Is Share icon Truly hoping this is satire but it wasn’t posted anonymously and OP doesn’t usually post satire. Her posts are genuine. Yikes.



#36 "He's Never Choked" Share icon

#37 My Toddler Is Doing A Completely Normal Toddler Thing. What Does It Mean? Share icon

#38 First It Was Formula Causing Autism Now Baby Needs To Be Detoxed After Drinking Formula. I Can’t Make This Up Y'all Share icon

#39 "My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By CPS" Share icon

#40 "Help, We've Tried Nothing And We're Out Of Ideas" Share icon

#41 Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing Share icon

#42 My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That Share icon

#43 Can You Imagine Waking Up One Day And Your Beard Is Just Gone Share icon

#44 Maybe Just Let Your Child Grow On Their Own, You Know They Do That Right Share icon

#45 This Made My Blood Boil Share icon

#46 Posted In A Local Mom Group Share icon

#47 Thank God All The Comments Were Telling Her Not To Do It Share icon

#48 Found This In A Facebook Mom Group Share icon Translation: "Hi, I'm a toxic mom. How can I ensure my son will move out at age 18 and never speak to me again so I can die alone and sad wondering why he wants nothing to do with me?"



#49 Refusing To Get Ultrasounds Share icon They're getting educated in the comments, apart from a few people suggesting that they "listened to their gut".



#50 Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom Share icon

#51 Can't Imagine What This Poor Kid Had To Deal With Before Finally Being Able To Buy Their Own Hygiene Products Share icon

#52 Are They Afraid To Tell Their Child The Word No? Share icon

#53 Please Dig The Poop Out Of My Kid's Diaper And Reuse It Share icon

#54 Alternate Text: I Don’t Understand Taxes And My Kids Won’t, Either Share icon

#56 Can I Have A Used Garden Hose For My Home Birth? Share icon

#57 Sounds Like A Good Plan Share icon

#58 Oh, Phancy Share icon

#59 Teachers Should Also Have To Wipe Children’s Behinds Share icon

#60 "As I Have With All My Babies" Share icon

#61 I Really Hope They Called DCFS Share icon

#62 65 Lb 2 Year Old Is Healthy Share icon

#63 My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me Share icon

#64 Insane Parent On A Ninja Creami Recipe Page Share icon

#65 From A Homesteading Group Share icon

#66 Found This Gem In My Local Mom Group Share icon

#67 We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re All Out Of Ideas Share icon Luckily, the comments agreed that maybe she could try parenting her kid.



#68 I Don't Think She's Prepared To See What Goes On In His Room Share icon

#69 Mom Telling People To Give Kids Double Or Triple Their Medications Share icon I know full well that some of the people on their group will follow this blindly. So unsettling.



#70 Won't Somebody Think Of The Radio Waves Share icon

#71 I’m Speechless Share icon Poor kid. He needs to see a doctor, not a chiropractor. He could have bladder issues.



#72 They Want To Take A Newborn To A Chiropractor? Share icon

#73 More Estranged Bigots Share icon

#74 At Least One Person In The Comments Had The Sense To Tell Her To Call A Doctor! This Is Too Much Share icon

#75 I Won’t Respect My Daughter's Privacy. Well Lets Just Destroy Her Phone Share icon

#76 The Local Facebook Moms Group Is Just Never Ending Trashy Fun Share icon

#77 I Got Crucified In My Local Mom Group For Suggesting This Woman Not Use Secret Apps And Just Have Open Dialogue With Her Child And Build Trust Share icon

#78 Manipulation? I Don't Think So Share icon Manipulation... This is a wish, a child's wish. This one really annoyed me.



#79 Her Husband's Child Is An "It" To Her Share icon

#80 Should I Give My Child This Prescribed Medicine Or Let Her Get Dehydrated Because My Husband Knows Better? Share icon

#82 This Idiot Is Literally Trying To Put Her Mother's Life In Jeopardy Share icon

#83 It’s Almost As If Consuming Something That Hasn’t Been Pasteurized Is Risky For Those With A Weak Immune System Share icon

#84 Put This Man On A List Share icon

#85 Imagine This Being Your Mom Share icon

#86 Ladies, Gentlemen, And Persons Of All Genders, I Present To You - My Local Mom Group Share icon

#87 In A Group For Expecting Mothers Share icon They’re all so so so bad. Why can’t you just spell it Chloe.



#88 My Infant Deserves A Spa Day Share icon