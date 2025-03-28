ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s spent even a bit of time on social media knows how overwhelming the amount of information there is. While you can definitely find some great sources, pieces of advice, and supportive people online, you also have to filter out the noise. Inevitably, you come across posts that are beyond bizarre, especially when it comes to parenting, a topic that seemingly everyone has an opinion about.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most unhinged, weird, and confusing posts ever shared in mom groups on the internet. While honesty is commendable, careless oversharing and opinions masquerading as facts can do a lot more harm than good, especially if any impressionable parents are reading your ideas. Scroll down to go down the online parenting group rabbit hole.

#1

She Posted Anonymously, She Knew What Would Happen

"Funny post in mom group about a 19-year-old son wanting to date, leaving readers confused and amused."

wimpymomdiary Report

    #2

    Moms Who Use Their Sons As Surrogate Husbands Are Vile

    Anonymous mom post questioning kids' Valentine's Day gift etiquette, shared in a group, causing confusion online.

    SaltyWine1924 Report

    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I get the feeling like I'm going to need to write on dam near every one of these - Do NOT have kids to fix your unresolved personal trauma, get your a*s into therapy and deal with your own s**t because IT IS NOT YOUR KIDS JOB TO "FIX" YOUR S**T!

    #3

    It's Called Happiness. I'm Guessing Pizza's The Only Thing That'll Give It To Them

    Confused mom post about kids acting strangely after eating pizza at the food court.

    govawls98 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh No! My child is acting like a regular kid. Quick find the essential oils and colloidal silver.

    The simple fact is that following every single piece of advice you stumble across online, especially on social media, can be very harmful for you and your children.

    You wouldn’t suddenly change your child’s diet or your entire parenting style just because you saw someone boast about how their approach is amazing and super trendy online. Similarly, you wouldn’t risk your kids’ health because you read someone’s unhinged tirade on social media.
    #4

    Depression Is A Phase

    Mom group post on parenting advice discussing how to address a child's depression by removing their phone.

    Harvie_B134 Report

    jungleempress85 avatar
    Jungle Empress 85
    Jungle Empress 85
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, it's just a phase? I turn 40 this year. Is that when the depression phase ends?

    #5

    She Is Insane

    Confused reaction to a mom's post about deleting her son's Minecraft world as punishment for eating cookies.

    Ziad_adel Report

    #6

    Quality Quora Question

    Text from a mom group post expressing confusion about a daughter's behavior.

    universalExplorer92 Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They could choose the radical option of asking your child why they are crying and then getting them help if necessary.

    You need to know how to filter out fact from fiction, recognize what bias looks like, and be very careful about who you listen to. What doesn’t help is that there are a lot of overly confident parents out there who have very loud opinions about, well, pretty much everything: from childcare and education to nutrition, health, and beyond.
    #7

    My Mom Sends Me The Best Posts From Our Town’s Mom Group And Lots Of Them Are From Moms Who Are New To Canada And I’ve Been Thinking About This For Months

    Raccoon in a yard, perplexing mom group discussion about its safety.

    stephscow Report

    #8

    I'm Pretty Sure She Was Serious Based On Previous Posts

    Mom group post about lightening shampoo for babies, user cautions it's unsafe.

    PollyDarton794 Report

    #9

    Nothing Like A Hearty Stick Of Butter To Round Out Baby’s Meal

    Unusual baby meal with sweet potato, liver blend, watermelon, and butter on a plate, reflecting mom group discussions.

    _oxygenthief Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is a literal stick of saturated fat considered a good option for a kid? Let's give the kid high cholesterol with clogged arteries before preschool.

    Media literacy fundamentally revolves around looking at a source’s reliability and the information they share to determine whether the claims they make are trustworthy.

    In short, it’s a way to critically evaluate any information you come across, whether you hear it on TV, read about it in the news, find it on your social media feed, or stumble across it in the online groups you’re part of.

    #10

    The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

    Mom group post about using an egg in a sock as a teething remedy for babies to sleep better.

    neveragain1006 Report

    #11

    It’s Gross, Karen. I’m Also Pretty Certain It’s Illegal To Feed Unsuspecting People Your Bodily Fluids

    Mom group post about using breastmilk in cookies, sparking confusion and reactions.

    hilltophermit Report

    jungleempress85 avatar
    Jungle Empress 85
    Jungle Empress 85
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTF is with these people who act like breastmilk is the cure for cancer? Every time I read about a schoolkid being breastfed I get SO uncomfortable.

    #12

    From My Local Moms Group

    Concerned mom posts in a group about daughter's late return after meeting a guy from the Internet.

    KJR0523 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let the ADULT woman enjoy her life. This poor woman will never be able to live a regular life as long as mom keeps HOVERING!

    You can take a two-pronged approach to evaluating someone’s claims. First, you can double-check and cross-reference the ideas they share with other sources online. You want to see whether there’s any scientific logic or factual basis behind what someone’s writing or if they’re presenting their subjective opinion as objective fact.

    The drawback is that many people are busy with work, studies, parenting, hobbies, fitness, chores, and (sometimes even) a social life, so it’s very time-consuming to check every little bit of info. To save time, you should evaluate a source’s reliability.

    #13

    Excuse Me?

    Unhinged post in a mom group about a partner's illness and unconventional tea remedy, with 145 comments and reactions.

    NoLeg9483 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a quick way to be partner free...causing someone to drink bodily fluids without their consent. Don't get me wrong, people willingly do it all of the time. However, if you have to be sneaky about it then it probably isn't a good idea.

    #14

    Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair

    Confused mom seeks advice in post about husband asking daughter to cut his hair, causing discomfort and debate.

    Jetsam21 Report

    alannamunn08 avatar
    CommanderDucky-He/Him
    CommanderDucky-He/Him
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. Who's mind would even jump to the conclusion that it could be intimate.

    #15

    Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side

    Text from a mom group asking about flying business class while kids and nanny are in coach; wondering about checking on kids.

    momofwon Report

    The second thing you should consider before following parenting (or any other) tips you find online is to consider who is making these claims. Naturally, there are no ‘perfect’ sources as everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But that’s not to say that all sources are equal. Some will be far more objective and trustworthy than others.

    #16

    Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her "Work From Home With 25% Travel" Is Her Essential Oils Conferences

    Aquarium filled with colorful toys, representing the chaos of life in mom groups.

    jeromymanuel Report

    #17

    A Giant Yikes On This One

    Confusing post in mom group about birth control and pregnancy advice, sparking reactions.

    the-real-mccaughey Report

    #18

    Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn't Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down, She's A Baby

    Toddler in a yellow pageant dress holding a sippy cup, illustrating a humorous mom group post.

    mynameis_notbeth Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heaven forbid a baby wants their sippy cup. The horror!

    You can look at a source’s track record to get a feel for them. What info have they shared before? Do they have a reputation for sharing reliable and factual information? Are they experts in the fields they’re talking about? Do they have a clear political or other agenda they’re trying to push? Do they make obvious grammar and style mistakes?
    #19

    Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay

    Confusing posts in mom groups discuss vaccines and sexuality, sparking emotional reactions in the comments.

    hilltophermit Report

    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WAIT, WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F**K DID I JUST READ?! Seriously. Is this legit? Are there real actual people that believe vaccines make you gay?!

    #20

    Why Even Go To The Doctor?

    Text from mom group post about treating child's flu with elderberry syrup, avoiding tamiflu, and seeking advice.

    nememess Report

    #21

    Y...yes?

    Mom group post questioning if cinnamon rolls are safe during pregnancy.

    GayAvenue Report

    NBCU Academy notes that news organizations aren’t perfect, but those that “care about the truth are going to correct it when they fall short.”
    #22

    Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car

    Unhinged mom group post showing a child in a car with no seatbelt, wearing only a pull-up, sparking safety discussion.

    proballynotaduck Report

    #23

    Sunscreen Causes Cancer, Y’all

    Confusing mom group post about sunscreen causing cancer, with comments questioning the claim and asking for research evidence.

    emmamom Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet this person thinks Vaseline is a natural sunscreen.

    #24

    Would This Be A Major Red Flag To Anyone Else?

    Confusing mom group post about parenting views and roles, sparking discussion and mixed reactions online.

    pampasgrasshat Report

    #25

    This Must Be A Joke - Right? From A Local Mom Group Where I Am An Admin

    Mom group post asking about tanning products for pale infants.

    sjyauk Report

    #26

    Found In A Mom Group

    Mom group post with unique baby names, including Xylani and Anayse, sparking confusion and discussion online.

    Saw this poll in a mom group I am part of. Persephone is the only suitable name on that list and I’m sure some people would still have trouble pronouncing it.

    vintagevixen927 Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm struggling to pronounce the names even with them spelt out.

    #27

    I'm Going To Need Them To Do A Live Demonstration

    Text from a mom group post claiming essential oils replace an epi pen.

    Deadanddugup Report

    maxthefox2 avatar
    Max Fox
    Max Fox
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that the term "live demonstration" may be a misnomer.

    Some key questions to ask yourself when looking at a claim, according to the Center for Media Literacy, are who created the content or was paid to do so, what techniques they’re using to attract your attention and why, and how might someone else understand their message differently than you do.

    You should also consider what values and points of view are represented and omitted in the message, as well as why the message is being sent at all. For example, is someone trying to sell you something or trying to influence you for their own benefit?
    #28

    From My Vegan Parenting Group

    Confused post in mom group about son's head lice treatment using tea tree oil and seeking vegan advice.

    pointsofellie Report

    cpcielensky avatar
    OpheliaPoe
    OpheliaPoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear, most of us vegans are actually very normal people. But there's always one whackadoodle vegan and for some reason an alarmingly large number of people think the rest of us adhere to this nonsense. I promise, we're rolling our eyes as hard as you are here.

    #29

    She’s Joking... Right?

    Unusual post in mom group discussing skepticism about lead pipes and paint, expressing confusion.

    Comfortable-Basis-64 Report

    #30

    "Words Are My Language" Yes That's What Language Is

    A post from a mom group sharing unhinged and confusing personal stories and perspectives.

    Proper-Sentence2857 Report

    How do you filter out the noise online? We’d love to hear from you! If you have a spare moment, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. We’re always happy to read your opinions.
    #31

    Imagine Needing Your 3 Year Old To Beg You To Go To The Doctor, Then Refusing Meds

    Unhinged mom group post about a child's high heart rate and symptoms, seeking advice on natural remedies for croup and UTI.

    One_Winter_45 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why make the child suffer can they can experiment? Too many kids go through unnecessary things because the parents "did their research" and know more than the people who specialize in the issues and treatments.

    #32

    I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks

    Confused mom in group questions appendix removal advice, seeking knowledge and support.

    ApplicationNo8712 Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's ask random people about a medical crisis instead of the doctors that are trying to save your kid's life. Yep, makes total sense.

    #33

    I’m Reasonably Certain It Wasn’t Just Those Reasons, Karen

    Unhinged post in mom group about discrimination and parenting choices, mentioning vaccines, CBD, masks, and fluoride.

    hilltophermit Report

    #34

    You Ask Your Toddler To... What?

    Confusing post from a mom group discussing shaving while 8.5 months pregnant, involving a young child.

    moondropppp Report

    #35

    This Isn’t The Flex You Think It Is

    Mancala marbles, rock, and quarter on a patterned surface, related to funny mom group stories.

    Truly hoping this is satire but it wasn’t posted anonymously and OP doesn’t usually post satire. Her posts are genuine. Yikes.

    Most_Abrocoma9320 Report

    #36

    "He's Never Choked"

    A lunch tray with uncut grapes, cheddar crackers, a circular PB&J sandwich, and a chocolate chip cookie from a mom group post.

    No-Strawberry-5804 Report

    #37

    My Toddler Is Doing A Completely Normal Toddler Thing. What Does It Mean?

    A confusing post from a mom group discussing pregnancy signs, birth control, and possible miscarriage.

    Comprehensive_Leg193 Report

    #38

    First It Was Formula Causing Autism Now Baby Needs To Be Detoxed After Drinking Formula. I Can’t Make This Up Y'all

    Mom group's confusing post about accidental formula exposure, emojis show reactions; 54 comments, 115 reactions.

    ilbm1031 Report

    #39

    "My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By CPS"

    Text post in a mom group discussing Child Protective Services' actions, sparking confusion online.

    ___---_me_---___ Report

    #40

    "Help, We've Tried Nothing And We're Out Of Ideas"

    Confused mom group post about screen time and feeding challenges with a baby.

    cementmilkshake Report

    #41

    Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing

    Unusual parenting post in a mom group discussing wild pregnancies and free-range kids, sparking confusion online.

    evissimus Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I quit! So the kids will be illiterate and unable to survive in the real world since they will still be in diapers among other things.

    #42

    My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That

    Confused internet questions antibiotics for child's tooth extraction in mom group post.

    Rubytaiwan Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dentist wants to prevent a possible infection and mom asks strangers. Why bother going to the dentist if they aren't going to follow the treatment?

    #43

    Can You Imagine Waking Up One Day And Your Beard Is Just Gone

    A post from a mom group with a reply about a teenager's beard and shaving issue involving parental concern.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Maybe Just Let Your Child Grow On Their Own, You Know They Do That Right

    Post in mom group asking for advice on increasing baby's height.

    artscraftsdiscover Report

    #45

    This Made My Blood Boil

    Confused mom group post about daughter's haircut treatment and parenting advice.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    Posted In A Local Mom Group

    Mom group post about using a spray bottle on an 8-month-old, with a comment saying, "She's a baby, not a cat."

    quesoandtequila Report

    #47

    Thank God All The Comments Were Telling Her Not To Do It

    Anonymous mom group post about eating placenta, with emojis expressing confusion or queasiness.

    Working-Back7757 Report

    #48

    Found This In A Facebook Mom Group

    Mom group post asking about apps to monitor a teenager's phone activity across Apple and Android.

    Translation: "Hi, I'm a toxic mom. How can I ensure my son will move out at age 18 and never speak to me again so I can die alone and sad wondering why he wants nothing to do with me?"

    #49

    Refusing To Get Ultrasounds

    Confusing posts in a mom group about skipping ultrasounds and potential risks, sparking debate and curiosity.

    They're getting educated in the comments, apart from a few people suggesting that they "listened to their gut".

    Shermea Report

    #50

    Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom

    Text from a mom group post asking about holding a baby in public restrooms, discussing safety and husband's concerns.

    Professional_Ad3180 Report

    #51

    Can't Imagine What This Poor Kid Had To Deal With Before Finally Being Able To Buy Their Own Hygiene Products

    Deodorant discussed in mom groups; confusion over daughter's sweaty palms.

    AutumnAkasha Report

    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kid. How dare she want to enjoy some peace from her condition. It is easy for mom to say "just deal with it" considering she absolutely can not relate.

    #52

    Are They Afraid To Tell Their Child The Word No?

    Mom group post discussing daughter's nose piercing, raises confusion about appropriate age.

    Due-Atmosphere9633 Report

    #53

    Please Dig The Poop Out Of My Kid's Diaper And Reuse It

    Mom group post discussing daycare diaper policy and "pre-poop" nugget issue, causing confusion online.

    anonymouslady8946 Report

    #54

    Alternate Text: I Don’t Understand Taxes And My Kids Won’t, Either

    Mom group post about school taxes and homeschooling confusion.

    Temporary-Variety897 Report

    #55

    "Pleasure-Based Birthing"

    Request for midwife recommendations in a mom group post, specializing in pleasure-based birthing and homebirths.

    AdAccomplished7807 Report

    #56

    Can I Have A Used Garden Hose For My Home Birth?

    Mom group post seeking a garden hose for an indoor home birth, preferring it not be extremely dirty.

    Glum_Accountant_5848 Report

    #57

    Sounds Like A Good Plan

    Anonymous post in mom group about mortgage loopholes for buying two properties.

    Interesting_Key_5100 Report

    #58

    Oh, Phancy

    Mom post discussing unique baby names causing family confusion, mentioning "Phancy" and "River Stone."

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    Teachers Should Also Have To Wipe Children’s Behinds

    Facebook post about a mom questioning Pre-K teacher's role in helping her child wipe, sparking confusion among parents.

    taylorisacat Report

    #60

    "As I Have With All My Babies"

    Confusing mom group post about smoking while pregnant, defending choices, and addressing judgmental looks from a passerby.

    trickynik Report

    #61

    I Really Hope They Called DCFS

    Confusing post in a mom group discussing children's behavior at a pediatrician visit.

    Jerome_Wireman Report

    #62

    65 Lb 2 Year Old Is Healthy

    Unusual mom group post conversation about a child's weight and health concerns.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me

    Confusing mom group post questioning the necessity of birth certificates for children.

    Lucyl0uboo Report

    #64

    Insane Parent On A Ninja Creami Recipe Page

    Text from a mom group post about a teenager using a kitchen device without permission, leading to a humorous $100 deposit.

    hawkayecarumba Report

    #65

    From A Homesteading Group

    Confusing mom group post about feeding a newborn goat milk, gaining 698 likes, 1.4K comments, and 15 shares.

    Ok_Argument_2546 Report

    #66

    Found This Gem In My Local Mom Group

    Mom group post discussing using vinegar for fever in a baby, with comments suggesting alternative treatments.

    merm-mommy Report

    #67

    We’ve Tried Nothing And We’re All Out Of Ideas

    Confusing post from a mom group about a child repeatedly calling 911, seeking advice, mentions Samsung user.

    Luckily, the comments agreed that maybe she could try parenting her kid.

    hotsummernightsx Report

    #68

    I Don't Think She's Prepared To See What Goes On In His Room

    Anonymous post in mom group asking college to install dorm room cameras for child's safety and cleanliness monitoring.

    KlimRous Report

    #69

    Mom Telling People To Give Kids Double Or Triple Their Medications

    Confusing advice in mom groups on child medication dosing, leading to internet bewilderment.

    I know full well that some of the people on their group will follow this blindly. So unsettling.

    SplootsScoots Report

    #70

    Won't Somebody Think Of The Radio Waves

    Anonymous post in a mom group expressing confusion about gestational diabetes and ultrasound frequency concerns.

    Shermea Report

    #71

    I’m Speechless

    Mom group post with bedwetting advice and comments suggesting a chiropractor for solutions.

    Poor kid. He needs to see a doctor, not a chiropractor. He could have bladder issues.

    Downtown_Resource_90 Report

    #72

    They Want To Take A Newborn To A Chiropractor?

    Confusing mom group post asking for newborn chiropractor recommendations for a colic baby.

    Red-Droid-Blue-Droid Report

    #73

    More Estranged Bigots

    Text from a mom group post discussing estrangement, identity, and considering a memorial service for a son.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    At Least One Person In The Comments Had The Sense To Tell Her To Call A Doctor! This Is Too Much

    Mom group post about a daughter having a psychotic break, asking for essential oils, with a concerned response.

    polluticorn1 Report

    #75

    I Won’t Respect My Daughter's Privacy. Well Lets Just Destroy Her Phone

    Broken phone held in hand, highlighting a dramatic action from mom groups, leaving internet users puzzled.

    ZippyVirus Report

    #76

    The Local Facebook Moms Group Is Just Never Ending Trashy Fun

    Unhinged post in a mom group discussing relationship issues and seeking advice on a partner's frequent club visits.

    drforrester-tvsfrank Report

    #77

    I Got Crucified In My Local Mom Group For Suggesting This Woman Not Use Secret Apps And Just Have Open Dialogue With Her Child And Build Trust

    Mom group post about monitoring teens' iPhones, seeking advice on managing text deletions for emergencies and sports activities.

    Noregsnoride Report

    #78

    Manipulation? I Don't Think So

    Child's letter to Santa requesting love and kindness, shared in a mom group post.

    Manipulation... This is a wish, a child's wish. This one really annoyed me.

    -This-is-boring- Report

    #79

    Her Husband's Child Is An "It" To Her

    A mom group post seeking advice about husband's son and trust issues.

    TotallyWonderWoman Report

    #80

    Should I Give My Child This Prescribed Medicine Or Let Her Get Dehydrated Because My Husband Knows Better?

    Confused mom group post about Zofran for a 3-year-old with non-stop vomiting; husband refuses due to ingredients.

    garden_idol Report

    #81

    Hello, 911?

    Anonymous post in a mom group expressing concern over inappropriate remarks, seeking advice on how to stop them.

    honestlynah Report

    #82

    This Idiot Is Literally Trying To Put Her Mother's Life In Jeopardy

    Confused reaction to unhinged mom group post about wedding invite drama over vaccination status.

    JadedAyr Report

    #83

    It’s Almost As If Consuming Something That Hasn’t Been Pasteurized Is Risky For Those With A Weak Immune System

    Text from a mom group post discussing raw milk and a child's reaction, seeking advice on looser stools and diaper rash.

    JadedAyr Report

    #84

    Put This Man On A List

    Anonymous post discussing a couch stain and teenager issues, part of unhinged mom group conversations.

    Kyogalight Report

    #85

    Imagine This Being Your Mom

    Mom group

    SnixPlaysAlot Report

    #86

    Ladies, Gentlemen, And Persons Of All Genders, I Present To You - My Local Mom Group

    Anonymous post in a mom group discussing school safety concerns and seeking recommendations.

    ravenredrose Report

    #87

    In A Group For Expecting Mothers

    Creative spelling suggestions for "Chloe" in a mom group discussion.

    They’re all so so so bad. Why can’t you just spell it Chloe.

    Huntsvegas97 Report

    #88

    My Infant Deserves A Spa Day

    Unhinged mom group post asking for baby spa recommendations, sparking debate on parenting and income inequality.

    Mordecai_AVA_OShea Report

    #89

    The Perfect Solution To Crusty Infant Eyes? Colloidal Silver

    Mom group post discussing using silver in a baby's eye for crustiness, with mixed reactions in comments.

    Soft_Bodybuilder_345 Report

