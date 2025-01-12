65 Out-Of-Touch Parents Shamed Online For The Things They Say And Do (New Pics)
The internet can be a nice—or a bad—place. Sometimes, even both at the same time. It all depends on where you look.
Take parenting, for example. Dive into articles, forums, and social media, and you'll find a mix of heartfelt advice, heated debates, and downright bizarre drama. Whether it's a debate on the cost of childcare, or a sad multi-level marketing pitch, these spaces can be equal parts supportive and absurd.
That's where '[Stuff] Mom Groups Say' comes in. Created in 2018, this subreddit has grown to 421K members and continues to judge the "no-judgment" culture.
Now What 😂
Because of people like this, in fifty years time only people who have a government licence will be allowed to reproduce 😮💨
Who Says You Can't Be Cool And Rebellious Once You're A Mom
Two-thirds (66%) of parents say raising kids is harder today than it was two decades ago and just 7% report it is easier, while 26% think it is about the same.
At the same time, more than half of parents believe they spend too much time on their phones (56%), with smaller shares saying this about the amount of time they spend on social media (36%) or playing video games (11%).
Fake Tans For Toddlers!
I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks
Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here
Mothers (61%) are more likely than fathers (49%) to say that they spend too much time on their phones, as are White parents (60%) compared to their Black (52%) and Hispanic (46%) "colleagues."
Parents' assessments of their social media use follow similar patterns, with parents who are female, White, younger, and who are more educated claiming they spend too much time on these sites.
Couldn't Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair
Y.....yes???
Okay I'm not as mad about this one though because it's an honest, albeit ridiculous, question. Op is probably just really stressed/confused
Teachers Should Also Have To Wipe Children’s Behinds
The phenomenon of parents posting about their children on social media, sometimes referred to as "sharenting," has been the subject of many editorials and opinion pieces in recent years. As many as 82% of parents who use social media say they have posted photos, videos and/or other information about their children on these sites.
Of those, again, women are more likely than men to say they have done this (89% vs. 71%), as are younger parents – between the ages of 18 and 49 – than their older — 50 and up — counterparts.
Prayer Isn’t Billable To Insurance, Karen
Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?
Five Year Old Grinds Her Teeth, Mum Immediately Jumps To Parasites 🤦🏼♀️ Luckily All The Comments So Far Are Reasonable People Explaining What It Could Be Rather Than Parasites
I think you have a parasite in your brain. And I can see why your 5 yo is grinding her teeth.
Is It Ok If My Toddler Shares The Same Eating Disorder As The Rest Of The Family?
A big reason why 'Stuff Mom Groups Say' doesn't run out of content is ease of use. 76% of parents who post about their kids on social media say that the ability to effortlessly share things about their children with friends and family is a major factor in their activity, while smaller but meaningful portions say it comes from a desire to showcase their children's accomplishments (36%), and peer pressure — sharing because other parents they know share these things (11%).
God Forbid He Learns To Cook
Because there have never been any world-class male chefs. 🙄
You Ask Your Toddler To..what?
Go to the place that waxes the rest of you, and leave your kids alone.
I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?
What Do You Do If You Have Rabies?
If this is real, which I am seriously doubting, the answer is you die. You have to get the treatment immediately after the bite, BEFORE you start having symptoms.
Mutual animosity can also be an element that leads parents to posting edgier content in these groups. Michelle Brown, the host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast, said, "Some mothers are quick to judge the parenting of a fellow mom by pointing out failed parenting methods or perceived behavioral flaws in other people's children."
"This is an ever-evolving problem. With the influx of mom reels and videos on social media, the mom comparison game has significantly impacted mothers everywhere," she explained.
Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn't Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down Shes A Baby!
Mmmmmm... Placenta
Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay
65lb 2 Year Old Is Healthy
"For some reason, many of us moms (myself included) can easily get caught up in toxic mom bonding, which happens when bonds are created through gossip, negativity, and drama," Brown added.
"When groups of moms get together and immediately start comparing notes on their kids — what they eat, how they behave, how they’re disciplined, how they’re doing in school, what activities they’re in, which moms work outside of the home, and which moms don’t, a phenomenon of mean girl behavior and unhealthy motherhood competition can begin to grow."
Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing
At this point, I haven't even made it to #20 on the list and I'm seriously questioning if I can finish.
I’m Posting The Last Gem I Found Today
Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom!
What Could Possibly Go Wrong
To paraphrase Brown, finding the right parent tribe can take time, and the people you see in these pictures don't necessarily belong to every group there is. Heck, I want to believe they're the minority—it's just that content like this receives more attention than the normal kind. But, if you want to see more, fire up our older publications This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Insane Parents and 40 Helicopter Moms Being Shamed Online For Their Behavior.
Kid Won't Eat? Just Yell!
Babes, She’s 6 Months Old…
But Mama Needs It
All Of Our Shoes Stink, It's Just The Way It Is!
Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product 🤦🏻♂️
I Don’t Even Have Words
Yes, you are indeed one of the stupidest idiots running around free range
Some Girl Posted A Question Asking Pregnant Moms If They Thought They Have Or Have Had Covid-19
More Essential Oil S**t
Found In The Wild From One Of The Local Mom Groups I’m In
Yep Karen. They’re Putting Dr*gs In Your Pizza
My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That
Big Yike
You Don’t Need Either
I can't. I just can't anymore. But it's like a train wreck and I can't stop scrolling.
“Motherly Instinct” Is The New Phd
Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences
A Friend Posted The 'Before And After' Pics Of Her Child's Room. It Wasn't That Bad Beforehand But Someone Thought Otherwise
A Water Bottle
See this one I agree with, especially for babies and toddlers. Don't be putting your lips on my kids without permission, that's how things like coldsores and RSV are spread. No thank you.
Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side
It would be to the benefit of these children to be as far away from their parents as possible.
The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It
Mom Is Concerned Her Daughter Might Not Be Getting Brainwashed
What 4 year old can write like that and spell "people" correctly? I call b******t.
My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me
Welll, if I were that child, I would prefer there be no piece of paper linking me with this person.
Oh Boy, Wait Till She Finds Out What DNA Does When It Duplicates
This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much
In A Why Did Your Toddler Tantrum Thread Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car
This is child abuse, pure and simple, and this photo should be evidence enough to have those kids removed from her custody.
How To Ruin Your Relationship In One Easy Step
If she's doing research, she should focus on the negatives of circumcision. (The are no medical positives.)
“They”
Maybe Because That’s Illegal
You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail
Found In Mom Group As An Entry For A “Bow Contest”
Bad Boy Mom Bad
The Not-So-Humble Brag
Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair
Why Even Go To The Doctor? Fb To The Rescue!
What can you give her? You can give her up for adoption.
A New Twist On An Old Classic
Antimasker Karen Being Treated “Unfairly”. Posted In Mom Group For Support
On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It
Well then don't make me wait three months for an appointment, then wait another an hour and a half in the waiting room, spend less than 15 minutes with me, ignore my concerns, and then charge me $300. Deal?
She Probably Has A Stockpile Of Toilet Paper From 2020 She’s Trying To Sell Too…ffs
That’s Not How This Works, That’s Not How Any Of This Works
“My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By Cps…”
"As I Have With All My Babies"
All You Fake Moms With Your Pretend Kids Just Need To Stop Now
If you believe this c**p, you're not an intelligent being.
I can't believe I actually made it to the end of this list, although I did throw up in my mouth a little bit a couple of times, and now I have absolutely no hope for humanity's future.
