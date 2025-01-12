ADVERTISEMENT

The internet can be a nice—or a bad—place. Sometimes, even both at the same time. It all depends on where you look.

Take parenting, for example. Dive into articles, forums, and social media, and you'll find a mix of heartfelt advice, heated debates, and downright bizarre drama. Whether it's a debate on the cost of childcare, or a sad multi-level marketing pitch, these spaces can be equal parts supportive and absurd.

That's where '[Stuff] Mom Groups Say' comes in. Created in 2018, this subreddit has grown to 421K members and continues to judge the "no-judgment" culture.

#1

Now What 😂

Now What 😂

Kitt3nZer0 Report

thereader19 avatar
TheReader19
TheReader19
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Because of people like this, in fifty years time only people who have a government licence will be allowed to reproduce 😮‍💨

    #2

    Who Says You Can't Be Cool And Rebellious Once You're A Mom

    Who Says You Can't Be Cool And Rebellious Once You're A Mom

    BumbleSaurusRex Report

    Two-thirds (66%) of parents say raising kids is harder today than it was two decades ago and just 7% report it is easier, while 26% think it is about the same.

    At the same time, more than half of parents believe they spend too much time on their phones (56%), with smaller shares saying this about the amount of time they spend on social media (36%) or playing video games (11%).
    #3

    Fake Tans For Toddlers!

    Fake Tans For Toddlers!

    goldenpandora Report

    #4

    I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks

    I Don’t Know What An Appendix Does But I Do Know The Doctors That Are Trying To Save My Child Are Just Quacks

    ApplicationNo8712 Report

    #5

    Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here

    Saw This And Just Knew It Belonged Here

    dreemiie Report

    Mothers (61%) are more likely than fathers (49%) to say that they spend too much time on their phones, as are White parents (60%) compared to their Black (52%) and Hispanic (46%) "colleagues."

    Parents' assessments of their social media use follow similar patterns, with parents who are female, White, younger, and who are more educated claiming they spend too much time on these sites.
    #6

    Couldn't Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair

    Couldn't Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Y.....yes???

    Y.....yes???

    GayAvenue Report

    bridgetprocter avatar
    LavenderHippoInAJar
    LavenderHippoInAJar
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Okay I'm not as mad about this one though because it's an honest, albeit ridiculous, question. Op is probably just really stressed/confused

    4
    4points
    #8

    Teachers Should Also Have To Wipe Children’s Behinds

    Teachers Should Also Have To Wipe Children’s Behinds

    taylorisacat Report

    The phenomenon of parents posting about their children on social media, sometimes referred to as "sharenting," has been the subject of many editorials and opinion pieces in recent years. As many as 82% of parents who use social media say they have posted photos, videos and/or other information about their children on these sites.

    Of those, again, women are more likely than men to say they have done this (89% vs. 71%), as are younger parents – between the ages of 18 and 49 – than their older — 50 and up — counterparts.
    #9

    Prayer Isn’t Billable To Insurance, Karen

    Prayer Isn’t Billable To Insurance, Karen

    for-sale-by-owner Report

    #10

    Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

    Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

    CaeJean Report

    #11

    Five Year Old Grinds Her Teeth, Mum Immediately Jumps To Parasites 🤦🏼‍♀️ Luckily All The Comments So Far Are Reasonable People Explaining What It Could Be Rather Than Parasites

    Five Year Old Grinds Her Teeth, Mum Immediately Jumps To Parasites 🤦🏼‍♀️ Luckily All The Comments So Far Are Reasonable People Explaining What It Could Be Rather Than Parasites

    Cold_Valkyrie Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I think you have a parasite in your brain. And I can see why your 5 yo is grinding her teeth.

    4
    4points
    #12

    Is It Ok If My Toddler Shares The Same Eating Disorder As The Rest Of The Family?

    Is It Ok If My Toddler Shares The Same Eating Disorder As The Rest Of The Family?

    seau_de_beurre Report

    #13

    God Forbid He Learns To Cook

    God Forbid He Learns To Cook

    Melodic-Sprinkles4 Report

    #14

    You Ask Your Toddler To..what?

    You Ask Your Toddler To..what?

    moondropppp Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Go to the place that waxes the rest of you, and leave your kids alone.

    4
    4points
    #15

    I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?

    I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?

    KCpaiges Report

    #16

    What Do You Do If You Have Rabies?

    What Do You Do If You Have Rabies?

    nememess Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited)

    If this is real, which I am seriously doubting, the answer is you die. You have to get the treatment immediately after the bite, BEFORE you start having symptoms.

    3
    3points
    "This is an ever-evolving problem. With the influx of mom reels and videos on social media, the mom comparison game has significantly impacted mothers everywhere," she explained.
    #17

    Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn't Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down Shes A Baby!

    Thats More Than 3 Pagents A Month If They Start When She Was Born! Of Course The Poor Thing Doesn't Want To Out Her Sippy Cup Down Shes A Baby!

    mynameis_notbeth Report

    #18

    Mmmmmm... Placenta

    Mmmmmm... Placenta

    nememess Report

    #19

    Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay

    Vaccinations Made My Daughter Gay

    hilltophermit Report

    #20

    65lb 2 Year Old Is Healthy

    65lb 2 Year Old Is Healthy

    reddit.com Report

    ayraahsan avatar
    Raya
    Raya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    “no, the problem is that no one runs in your family”

    1
    1point
    "When groups of moms get together and immediately start comparing notes on their kids — what they eat, how they behave, how they’re disciplined, how they’re doing in school, what activities they’re in, which moms work outside of the home, and which moms don’t, a phenomenon of mean girl behavior and unhealthy motherhood competition can begin to grow."
    #21

    Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing

    Wild Child Rearing, An 8 Year Old Nursing And Free Birthing

    evissimus Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    At this point, I haven't even made it to #20 on the list and I'm seriously questioning if I can finish.

    6
    6points
    #22

    I’m Posting The Last Gem I Found Today

    I’m Posting The Last Gem I Found Today

    cpatton17 Report

    #23

    Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom!

    Need To Pee? Hand Your Baby To A Random Stranger In The Public Restroom!

    Professional_Ad3180 Report

    #24

    What Could Possibly Go Wrong

    What Could Possibly Go Wrong

    Professional-Cat2123 Report

    To paraphrase Brown, finding the right parent tribe can take time,  and the people you see in these pictures don't necessarily belong to every group there is. Heck, I want to believe they're the minority—it's just that content like this receives more attention than the normal kind. But, if you want to see more, fire up our older publications This Online Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Insane Parents and 40 Helicopter Moms Being Shamed Online For Their Behavior.
    #25

    Kid Won't Eat? Just Yell!

    Kid Won't Eat? Just Yell!

    jillianxdanielle Report

    #26

    Babes, She’s 6 Months Old…

    Babes, She’s 6 Months Old…

    wanderlustandapples1 Report

    #27

    But Mama Needs It

    But Mama Needs It

    RickGrimesBeard23 Report

    #28

    All Of Our Shoes Stink, It's Just The Way It Is!

    All Of Our Shoes Stink, It's Just The Way It Is!

    Mamsch Report

    #29

    Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product 🤦🏻‍♂️

    Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product 🤦🏻‍♂️

    KyleRichXV Report

    #30

    I Don’t Even Have Words

    I Don’t Even Have Words

    macabrejaguar Report

    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Yes, you are indeed one of the stupidest idiots running around free range

    2
    2points
    #31

    Some Girl Posted A Question Asking Pregnant Moms If They Thought They Have Or Have Had Covid-19

    Some Girl Posted A Question Asking Pregnant Moms If They Thought They Have Or Have Had Covid-19

    YaaaDontSay Report

    #32

    More Essential Oil S**t

    More Essential Oil S**t

    i_cum_marshmallows Report

    #33

    Found In The Wild From One Of The Local Mom Groups I’m In

    Found In The Wild From One Of The Local Mom Groups I’m In

    idriveapriusforstyle Report

    #34

    Yep Karen. They’re Putting Dr*gs In Your Pizza

    Yep Karen. They’re Putting Dr*gs In Your Pizza

    govawls98 Report

    #35

    My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That

    My Kid's Dentist Told Me Skipping Antibiotics Will Be Really Painful For Her, So I'd Like To Go Ahead And Do That

    Rubytaiwan Report

    #36

    Big Yike

    Big Yike

    theladyBlue32 Report

    #37

    You Don’t Need Either

    You Don’t Need Either

    feedthebite Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I can't. I just can't anymore. But it's like a train wreck and I can't stop scrolling.

    0
    0points
    #38

    “Motherly Instinct” Is The New Phd

    “Motherly Instinct” Is The New Phd

    thismaybeathrowawae Report

    #39

    Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences

    Yes, There’s Live Fish In There. Confirmed In Her Comments. I Presume Her “Work From Home With 25% Travel” Is Her Essential Oils Conferences

    jeromymanuel Report

    #40

    A Friend Posted The 'Before And After' Pics Of Her Child's Room. It Wasn't That Bad Beforehand But Someone Thought Otherwise

    A Friend Posted The 'Before And After' Pics Of Her Child's Room. It Wasn't That Bad Beforehand But Someone Thought Otherwise

    outdatedopinion Report

    #41

    A Water Bottle

    A Water Bottle

    MandyYaraaa Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    See this one I agree with, especially for babies and toddlers. Don't be putting your lips on my kids without permission, that's how things like coldsores and RSV are spread. No thank you.

    2
    2points
    #42

    Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side

    Mother Of The Year. Comments Were 90% Not On Her Side

    momofwon Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    It would be to the benefit of these children to be as far away from their parents as possible.

    0
    0points
    #43

    The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

    The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

    neveragain1006 Report

    #44

    Mom Is Concerned Her Daughter Might Not Be Getting Brainwashed

    Mom Is Concerned Her Daughter Might Not Be Getting Brainwashed

    beccaonice Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    What 4 year old can write like that and spell "people" correctly? I call b******t.

    0
    0points
    My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me

    My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me

    Lucyl0uboo Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Welll, if I were that child, I would prefer there be no piece of paper linking me with this person.

    0
    0points
    #46

    Oh Boy, Wait Till She Finds Out What DNA Does When It Duplicates

    Oh Boy, Wait Till She Finds Out What DNA Does When It Duplicates

    stupidflyingmonkeys Report

    #47

    This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

    This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

    Worldliness_Antique Report

    #48

    In A Why Did Your Toddler Tantrum Thread Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car

    In A Why Did Your Toddler Tantrum Thread Mom Admits To Sending Her Son To School With No Shoes Or Clothes And Posts Them Completely Unrestrained In The Car

    proballynotaduck Report

    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    This is child abuse, pure and simple, and this photo should be evidence enough to have those kids removed from her custody.

    0
    0points
    #49

    How To Ruin Your Relationship In One Easy Step

    How To Ruin Your Relationship In One Easy Step

    Kiwitechgirl Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    If she's doing research, she should focus on the negatives of circumcision. (The are no medical positives.)

    0
    0points
    #50

    “They”

    “They”

    Thornypotato Report

    #51

    Maybe Because That’s Illegal

    Maybe Because That’s Illegal

    JessicaMurawski Report

    #52

    You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail

    You Can Do Everything Right And Still Fail

    Lucky-Worth Report

    #53

    Found In Mom Group As An Entry For A “Bow Contest”

    Found In Mom Group As An Entry For A “Bow Contest”

    Qualityhams Report

    #54

    Bad Boy Mom Bad

    Bad Boy Mom Bad

    ladymoonshyne Report

    #55

    The Not-So-Humble Brag

    The Not-So-Humble Brag

    girlnamedgypsy Report

    #56

    Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair

    Generational Trauma Personified. It’s Now Too Intimate For Your Daughter To Cut Your Husbands Hair

    Jetsam21 Report

    #57

    Why Even Go To The Doctor? Fb To The Rescue!

    Why Even Go To The Doctor? Fb To The Rescue!

    nememess Report

    #58

    A New Twist On An Old Classic

    A New Twist On An Old Classic

    thatwhichyields Report

    #59

    Antimasker Karen Being Treated “Unfairly”. Posted In Mom Group For Support

    Antimasker Karen Being Treated “Unfairly”. Posted In Mom Group For Support

    peepeechones Report

    #60

    On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It

    On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It

    GlitterberrySoup Report

    emily-tennent avatar
    Novel Idesa
    Novel Idesa
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited)

    Well then don't make me wait three months for an appointment, then wait another an hour and a half in the waiting room, spend less than 15 minutes with me, ignore my concerns, and then charge me $300. Deal?

    0
    0points
    #61

    She Probably Has A Stockpile Of Toilet Paper From 2020 She’s Trying To Sell Too…ffs

    She Probably Has A Stockpile Of Toilet Paper From 2020 She’s Trying To Sell Too…ffs

    Rainbow_baby_x Report

    #62

    That’s Not How This Works, That’s Not How Any Of This Works

    That’s Not How This Works, That’s Not How Any Of This Works

    Snitchster Report

    #63

    “My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By Cps…”

    “My Kids Were Wrongfully Taken By Cps…”

    ___---_me_---___ Report

    #64

    "As I Have With All My Babies"

    "As I Have With All My Babies"

    trickynik Report

    #65

    All You Fake Moms With Your Pretend Kids Just Need To Stop Now

    All You Fake Moms With Your Pretend Kids Just Need To Stop Now

    hominianherod60 Report

