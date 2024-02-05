Financial Advisor Reacts To Daycare Costs, People Say He's Completely Out Of Touch With Reality

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing money in a family with multiple children is no mean feat. Parents have to balance saving for the future with giving their children the best possible life right now. A caller to money management expert Dave Ramsey’s show caused some surprise when he revealed that he spends $80,000 a year just for daycare.

Commenters debated Dave’s advice and whether or not this was a reasonable amount to spend. We reached out to Dave Ramsey via email and will update the article when his team gets back to us.

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: I’m expecting my income to increase pretty dramatically in two years, but in the meantime, I’m having trouble paying costs, including two kids in daycare. My wife is doing a medical residency, so in two years, she’ll be done with that and get a job as a doctor.

Dave Ramsey: Yeah, that will increase things pretty dramatically. And how much debt will you guys have?”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: We own a house, and aside from the house, we have about $25,000 in student loan debt.

Dave Ramsey: And is she borrowing to finish medical school?

The caller: No, she has no med school debt. So the student debt is mine.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“Dave Ramsey: So what’s she making in residency?

The caller: About $70,000.

Dave Ramsey: And what are you making?”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: About $110,000.

Dave Ramsey: Can you explain to me why you can’t get by on $180,000? And you have to borrow money because you can’t get by on $180,000?

Jade: No, something’s not right.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: The childcare costs are about $80,000.

Dave Ramsey: $180,000 and you’re going to explain that with child care costs?

Jade: Hold on, how much are you paying a month in child care?”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: It’s about $80,000 a year.

Dave Ramsey: Why? You brought them in college?”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: The base tuition for the child daycare we use is $25,000 per kid, then we pay extra for early care and aftercare, and it doesn’t go during the summer, so during the summer we need a nanny.

Dave Ramsey: I’m going to be as nice as I can. You guys have lost your minds.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“Jade: There’s cheaper routes.

Dave Ramsey: Oh, you think? You got them in some kind of dadgum… I mean, are they going to Harvard? What the hell?”

Image credits: daveramsey

“The caller: it is a pretty fancy daycare.

Jade: you can downgrade.

Dave Ramsey: They’re not even in school and you’re already paying 25, 000 a head? Yeah. Come on, dude. That’s just dumber than c**p.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“Jade: Seriously. Downgrade. It’s time to take the kids off filet mignon.

Dave Ramsey: I don’t care how much money you make. There’s not enough money in the world that doesn’t make that stupid.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“Jade: Find you a free summer camp. Anything. During the summertime.

Dave Ramsey: So we’re going to borrow money now. We’re going to take out student loans for the four-year-old because that’s what we’re coming down to. You make $180,000. Yeah, I think you need to become frugal. If that’s what the definition of living on $180,000 is.”

Image credits: daveramsey

“Jade: Look, daycare can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be that expensive.

Dave Ramsey: $25,000 a kid? Yeah, I think not. Unbelievable.”

Image credits: daveramsey

Image credits: daveramsey

Image credits: daveramsey

Image credits: daveramsey

#childcarecrisis##childcare ##daycare##daycarelife##millennialmom##workingmom ♬ original sound – Paige @sheisapaigeturner There is a childcare crisis in our country. The cost of childcare is astronomical. The cost of childcare is typically the biggest financial burden for a family with young children. The cost of childcare is rising at a faster rate than any other expense for families. People like Dave, pretending that this isn’t happening is wild to me because it is documented that this is indeed the cost of daycare. Dave should not be giving advice unless he’s well-versed in the topic. # #daveramsey

Viewers debated the rising costs of childcare and Dave’s advice

