Being caring and attentive is a common grandparent trait. They want only what’s best for their kin, which is why they might go to extreme lengths to make sure nothing bad ever happens to them. Though in order to make sure that it doesn’t, one has to take certain precautionary measures, which might sometimes seem illogical or cuckoo at best.

For instance, according to some grandmas, moms have to bite off the nails of their babies instead of using clippers, or else the little one might become a thief. Other grandmothers have something against socks, as they say that putting them on babies can stop the growth of their ankles.

These are just a couple examples of superstitions regarding babies grandparents have shared with their loved ones. In a video that went viral, TikToker ‘artbydemarcusshawn’ discussed some that he’s heard from his, starting a thread of netizens discussing more surprising instances. Scroll down to find some questionable suggestions on the list below and see for yourself how superstitious grandparents can get when it comes to babies.

@artbydemarcusshawn #fyp ♬ original sound - DemarcusShawn

#1

When I was pregnant i was addicted to ice water, my granny told me too much would drown the baby

Toi Rison

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My husband's grandma told me not to put socks on the baby bc his ankles won't grow

Jennifer

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Watch out for the cat, too. A cat will inhale all the baby's air.

RandallPorcine

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me imagine a cat that just inflates into a giant balloon that fills the entire room so it can successfully steal all the air from the baby.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

My grandma told my mom if she raised her arms above her head while pregnant, she'd wrap the umbilical cord around the baby

Sierra Kateia

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

While I was pregnant, my grandma told me that I could drown the baby if I held my pee too long.

Ashlee Marie

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So everything is connected to the uterus now? What about if you hold on a fart? Does it gas the baby?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

My grandmother: 'Don't tickle the baby's feet, he'll grow up to be a swearer.'

blomskibeat

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My grandma said my baby was going to develop a club foot because he wore footed pajamas all the time….girl you smoked in the car with my mama

Glinda The Good Witch

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My MIL would bother the s**t out of me to bath my baby with lettuce every day because it reduce chances of sleep apnea I'm like girl I'm tired

C

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

my grandma told me, my baby was going to drown, if I went swimming while pregnant

tiff.

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

My grandma said: 'Don't take so many pictures of her, it ruins their eyes.

Noah Drake

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My MIL told me to not let my son stare at the ceiling fan bc it's demonic

afinneyyy

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

'Don't touch the bottom of the baby's feet or his hair won't grow,' like huh??

sophie

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
soulsong19 avatar
Kaedyn Walsh
Kaedyn Walsh
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That baby in the pic has perfect ballet toes for pointe. At least the angle of the pic seems that way.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

My grandma told me to bite my baby's nails instead of using clippers or he'd become a thief

PrincessConsuela94

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard this for safety reasons but never as a superstition.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My grandma would say don't let the baby look at it's reflection in the mirror or their teeth won't come in

Aaliyahhhh

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

When I was pregnant my mom slapped my legs and told me to uncross them because the umbilical cord would get wrapped around the neck

Caaasss

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My great grandma told my mom we'd have a heart attack if we looked in a mirror as babies

Bebe

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My grandmother told me if I let her blow cigarette smoke in my 4-month-old's ear, it would cure his ear infection.

Anonymous

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What remedy did she have for the red mark you left after slapping her?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Mine said if you tickle the baby too much they can go mute

biancameza261

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

My grandma told me to never hold my baby on my hip or else he'll be bow legged

Dez

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Lol I'm Appalachian and there are so many of these. "dont hold the baby upside down because you will turn it's liver over" my fav

Melissa Stewart

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

my mom said that long hair can wrap around my babies fingers and cut them off one by one so I shouldn't let him play with hair

Danesh

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sonia_bailey avatar
Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually there is some truth - if you have long hair, watch that it doesn't get entangled around their toes as it can tighten an cut off the circulation. Paediatric guidelines - Hair Tourniquet syndrome Jan 2014 https://www.bsuh.nhs.uk/library/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2020/06/Paediatric-guidelines-Hair-Tourniquet-syndrome-Jan-2014.pdf

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

My husbands grandmother always said if my child (who was inside) wasn't wearing socks, he'd get hypothermia. in the middle of the summer too.

Corinne McQuillan

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My granny said I was patting my baby to hard she said "you don't want her intestines to fall out" it was a regular tap as she was falling asleep

Jayme Lanai

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

We were told to tip the baby upside down to sort out their days and nights properly...

Sheisl

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You only need to do this while on vacation to another continent.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Was told by my grandma that letting a baby look in the mirror will hurt his gums.

Jewell Michael

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

my momma said don't be looking over the baby head, he might become cross eyed

Gwendolyn N Hartsfir

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

"don't go outside after birth for a month the baby can get colic"-RIP grandma

Venecia87

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

my nanny told me watering down the apple juice would give my baby diabetes.

amishbearcrimes

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

granny saw a fly in my living room and then proceeded to order MOSQUITO NET COVER for her bassinet bc obviously flies will lay eggs in the baby mouth

InaguaGyal

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I was told not to tickle babies feet or they will be incontinent as adults.

Mzkaz

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

'Don't tickle his feet, he'll get diabetes' was a real one we heard.

Tiny Waste

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My grandma used to tell us not to sit on the cold concrete cause it will ruin our internal organs

Josie Jay

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My grandma said not to have the baby out at night because he will get gas

Stormi Maya

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My grandma yelled at me and said that I could get scoliosis from holding my WEEK old little brother "too much"

Bailey Smith

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My grandma used to tell me that if a baby stared at a fan too long that they would be hypnotized.

Ally

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My aunty and mama said I need to put greens and corn bread in my baby bottle to keep him full at night because that's what they did back in the day.

mirratalley

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

