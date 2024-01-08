People Are Sharing Ridiculous “Baby Superstitions” That Boomers Warned Them About (36 Answers)
Being caring and attentive is a common grandparent trait. They want only what’s best for their kin, which is why they might go to extreme lengths to make sure nothing bad ever happens to them. Though in order to make sure that it doesn’t, one has to take certain precautionary measures, which might sometimes seem illogical or cuckoo at best.
For instance, according to some grandmas, moms have to bite off the nails of their babies instead of using clippers, or else the little one might become a thief. Other grandmothers have something against socks, as they say that putting them on babies can stop the growth of their ankles.
These are just a couple examples of superstitions regarding babies grandparents have shared with their loved ones. In a video that went viral, TikToker ‘artbydemarcusshawn’ discussed some that he’s heard from his, starting a thread of netizens discussing more surprising instances. Scroll down to find some questionable suggestions on the list below and see for yourself how superstitious grandparents can get when it comes to babies.
When I was pregnant i was addicted to ice water, my granny told me too much would drown the baby
Ah yes, the ol' "esophagus connected directly to uterus" theory XD
My husband’s grandma told me not to put socks on the baby bc his ankles won’t grow
Watch out for the cat, too. A cat will inhale all the baby’s air.
This makes me imagine a cat that just inflates into a giant balloon that fills the entire room so it can successfully steal all the air from the baby.
My grandma told my mom if she raised her arms above her head while pregnant, she’d wrap the umbilical cord around the baby
While I was pregnant, my grandma told me that I could drown the baby if I held my pee too long.
My grandmother: 'Don't tickle the baby's feet, he'll grow up to be a swearer.'
My grandma said my baby was going to develop a club foot because he wore footed pajamas all the time….girl you smoked in the car with my mama
My MIL would bother the s**t out of me to bath my baby with lettuce every day because it reduce chances of sleep apnea I’m like girl I’m tired
my grandma told me, my baby was going to drown, if I went swimming while pregnant
My grandma said: 'Don't take so many pictures of her, it ruins their eyes.
My MIL told me to not let my son stare at the ceiling fan bc it’s demonic
'Don't touch the bottom of the baby's feet or his hair won't grow,' like huh??
That baby in the pic has perfect ballet toes for pointe. At least the angle of the pic seems that way.
My grandma told me to bite my baby's nails instead of using clippers or he’d become a thief
My grandma would say don’t let the baby look at it’s reflection in the mirror or their teeth won’t come in
When I was pregnant my mom slapped my legs and told me to uncross them because the umbilical cord would get wrapped around the neck
My great grandma told my mom we’d have a heart attack if we looked in a mirror as babies
My grandmother told me if I let her blow cigarette smoke in my 4-month-old's ear, it would cure his ear infection.
Mine said if you tickle the baby too much they can go mute
My grandma told me to never hold my baby on my hip or else he’ll be bow legged
Lol I'm Appalachian and there are so many of these. "dont hold the baby upside down because you will turn it's liver over" my fav
my mom said that long hair can wrap around my babies fingers and cut them off one by one so I shouldn't let him play with hair
Actually there is some truth - if you have long hair, watch that it doesn't get entangled around their toes as it can tighten an cut off the circulation. Paediatric guidelines - Hair Tourniquet syndrome Jan 2014 https://www.bsuh.nhs.uk/library/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2020/06/Paediatric-guidelines-Hair-Tourniquet-syndrome-Jan-2014.pdf
My husbands grandmother always said if my child (who was inside) wasn’t wearing socks, he’d get hypothermia. in the middle of the summer too.
My granny said I was patting my baby to hard she said “you don’t want her intestines to fall out” it was a regular tap as she was falling asleep
We were told to tip the baby upside down to sort out their days and nights properly...
Was told by my grandma that letting a baby look in the mirror will hurt his gums.
my momma said don't be looking over the baby head, he might become cross eyed
"don't go outside after birth for a month the baby can get colic"-RIP grandma
my nanny told me watering down the apple juice would give my baby diabetes.
granny saw a fly in my living room and then proceeded to order MOSQUITO NET COVER for her bassinet bc obviously flies will lay eggs in the baby mouth
I was told not to tickle babies feet or they will be incontinent as adults.
'Don’t tickle his feet, he’ll get diabetes' was a real one we heard.
My grandma used to tell us not to sit on the cold concrete cause it will ruin our internal organs
My grandma said not to have the baby out at night because he will get gas
My grandma yelled at me and said that I could get scoliosis from holding my WEEK old little brother “too much”
My grandma used to tell me that if a baby stared at a fan too long that they would be hypnotized.
My aunty and mama said I need to put greens and corn bread in my baby bottle to keep him full at night because that's what they did back in the day.
Oh geez, here we go with the "crazy boomers" again. BP - very disappointed. "Old wives tales" are as rampant among younger generations as they are with older generations. I can understand an article entitled "bizarre superstitions among people with babies," but this ageism is painful. Do you never learn from the feedback you get in these discussion sections?
This comment has been deleted.
My great-grandma knew that holding babies too often would spoil them and you'd have to carry them through life. My grandma knew that babies had to be swaddled or their legs would be weak and they wouldn't be able to walk. My mom knew that breastfeeding babies when ever they were hungry, and not on set schedule, would give them colic.
It'll be interesting to hear what the next generation laugh at us for.
