ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is a gift that keeps on giving: one day it’s a painting that your little artist drew, the next – a flower they saw and wanted you to have, and the third day, you might be presented with a brutally honest comment about your looks. Clearly, life with kids is never a dull moment.

If you don’t have children of your own but want to see what life as a parent is like, you don’t have to go far – just look at the parents’ posts online. Covering both the joys and horrors of parenting, they paint a pretty clear picture. So if you’re interested in seeing all that moms’ and dads’ lives entail, scroll down to find a collection of the best parenting X posts (formerly, Tweets) from April on the list below, and enjoy a hearty giggle.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny tweet of a parent sharing a humorous conversation with a 4-year-old about Disneyland princesses.

selentelechia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny tweet from a parent about kids fighting over Easter eggs at 7 AM.

    RodLacroix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet of a parent humorously sharing a daughter's suggestion about anger groups.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Four one-dollar bills on a table with a funny tweet from a parent about not going to work.

    HemingwayActual Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny tweet about parenting: 7-year-old gives financial advice by shouting "PAY YOUR BILLS" while throwing mail.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny tweet from a parent about their toddler loving naps, shared in April with relatable humor.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Parent tweet joking about their child responding affectionately yet casually.

    MCD1890 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny parenting tweet about a 4-year-old noticing everything, shared by Emily May.

    emilykmay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet from Simon Holland highlighting a funny parenting moment about finding Easter eggs.

    simoncholland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet by Katie D, sharing a funny moment with her daughter during a conversation about dating.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    juliaford19 avatar
    Julia Ford
    Julia Ford
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women who involve their little girls into our older woman friend talk is beyond annoying. I don’t think the moms realize this.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Funny tweet from a parent humorously reflecting on not needing to coordinate playdates anymore.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't worry, the other parents are propably pretending too

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Tweet by tera-cotta sharing a funny moment about a child's excitement over the Minecraft movie music.

    notincharge7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A funny tweet from a parent about their twins writing on school desks humorously shared online.

    itssherifield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny tweet from a parent about finding Hawaiian rolls in a 7-year-old's nightstand for carb emergencies.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny tweet from a parent about needing coffee and quiet time.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Funny tweet from a parent about a child asking grandma for a spelling word, highlighting humorous family interaction.

    ericamorecambe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A funny tweet about zoo squirrels being kids' favorite zoo animals, shared by a parent.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Funny tweet from a parent about a child responding with "chicken butt" to everything.

    AdeleScalia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny tweet from a parent about their child's comment on dressing like a movie character.

    localchaos_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny tweet from a parent about convincing their 7-year-old to leave rosé for the Easter bunny instead of carrots.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny tweet by a parent sharing a humorous interaction with a 4-year-old about pretending to be naive.

    eigenrobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tweet from a parent about their 4-year-old's hilarious reasoning for wanting frequent snacks.

    eigenrobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny tweet by a parent about a 4-year-old's thrift store shopping advice.

    selentelechia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny tweet by a parent about a child's durag used as a cape while washing dishes, highlighting humor in parenting moments.

    themultiplemom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing the chaos of managing a class field trip headcount.

    terrip38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet screenshot with a parent's funny response about kids complaining about jellybean-filled eggs.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny tweet from a parent about a 7-year-old using perfume, shared in April.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny tweet from a parent about a daughter discussing inflation with the tooth fairy in a thank you note.

    MoMohler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Tweet about parenting humor: "Have kids so they can turn the whole house into a mud room."

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Tweet about a dad being called "Mr. Millennial" by kids, showcasing funny parent moments.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny tweet from a parent about kids leaving all the doors open.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet screenshot with a funny quote about a child claiming cake is a breakfast food.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it contains Milk, and Flour, and Eggs... So they're basically correct.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Funny tweet by parent about family member calling from inside the house to catch a bug.

    terrip38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny tweet about a parent's tattoo mishap, adding humor to parenting moments with kids.

    amil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny tweet from a parent sharing a humorous exchange with a 3-year-old about polite language.

    RVoronaCote Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Parent shares a funny tweet about their child repeating "hooray beer" after them.

    sloppytortilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny tweet from a parent about their 7-year-old child wanting a pet lobster.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Funny tweet from a parent about their child's eagerness to take vitamins, shared in a humorous conversation at a store.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny tweet by parent about kids choosing moms, featuring humor from a 7yo and 9yo.

    amelapay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny tweet by parent quoting their child's question about why peaches look like they have a butt crack.

    MountainMamaAD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Funny parent tweet about a child biking behind during a run, questioning speed and red face.

    brim006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    A funny tweet from a parent about their 5-year-old's surprising view on money and diamonds.

    daniel_nguyenx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny tweet from a parent enjoying their 4-year-old's independence by planning together.

    selentelechia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny tweet from a parent: child insists their heart wants to watch shows, despite it being too late.

    eigenrobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Funny tweet by parent; a child humorously tells their mom they’re sad at bedtime because they "hate" her.

    YahwehOrBust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Funny tweet by a parent questioning why they clean since it gets messy again, posted on April 21, 2025.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cleaning the house / While your child is still growing / Is like shoveling the walk / Before it quits snowing." -- Erma Bombeck

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Funny tweet by a parent about getting stuck in a kid's backpack strap, shared on April 21, 2025.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Funny tweet by a parent questioning why Play-Doh smells so good if we're not supposed to eat it.

    SchmuckOnAHorse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny tweet from a parent about their child singing nonsensical made-up songs instead of playing music.

    allholls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Funny tweet about dinner conversation with a child denying love for pizza despite frequent school orders.

    allholls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Funny tweet from a parent sharing a humorous exchange with their child about playing together.

    UpsideDad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tweet by a parent sharing funny moment with child and nerf gun wisdom.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jojo_20 avatar
    jojo
    jojo
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    true i had a bunch of 12 year old's running for the hills because of a tiny 3 dart nerf gun

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Funny tweet about family gatherings, from egg hunts to discussing colonoscopy prep.

    simoncholland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Funny tweet about a kid sounding like an old soul by asking, "is anyone using the laundry machine?"

    katvonwitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Funny tweet by a parent about their son's bounce house experience at a fall festival, highlighting parental humor.

    spellgage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny tweet by a parent sharing humorous sentences their child said, discussing language use.

    helenaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet from a parent jokes, "My kid just said you look skinnier Mom," with emojis and engagement icons below.

    24tog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tweet screenshot featuring a funny parenting moment about a child's hopes involving bees and police.

    crysbeats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Funny tweet by a parent: Aiming for kids to say "stop flirting" instead of "stop fighting."

    awakeupgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny tweet by a parent about their son asking for dinner, showing humor in parenting moments.

    TheGreatZats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Man lounging by a pool, humorously contemplating broccoli. Parents sharing funny tweets.

    paulxt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Funny tweet from a parent about a child's reason for not wanting to grow up, involving using a real knife.

    kellenbrauer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Funny tweet of a parent's bedtime conversation with their 7-year-old son about staying still and quiet.

    allisonbraley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny tweet by a parent about their hyper 7-year-old declaring, "I'm going to fart a unicorn!"

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny tweet from a parent about their niece's unexpected and humorous remark on assassination.

    n1cevib3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet from a parent sharing their child's funny comment about Simple Plan and Blippi comparison.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Tweet about a funny interaction with a 7-year-old niece updating grandparents and hanging up.

    Jamishness1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny tweet from a parent about a child's philosophical take on birthdays.

    travelersam13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wise beyond his years! (And eventually, you find yourself being stalked by your birthdays. Then comes being ambushed by your birthdays, and if you're lucky, you get to the point where they're as relentless and unstoppable as a loan shark's collection goomba.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    Tweet about a father getting a funny video from his 5-year-old son saying "like and subscribe," humorously shared by parents.

    JamesEBriggs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Funny tweet from a parent recounting a humorous question from their 5-year-old about wedding preparations.

    GraceMothering Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    A parent's funny tweet about a 5-year-old daughter's morning pep talk.

    SophieHChrist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Tweet humor from parents: Child sings funny version of Bob Marley's song with mom-inspired lyrics and smiley emojis.

    MelisaMimosa420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny tweet about a parent suggesting a "mommy tax" to their upset 4-year-old over a nutter butter bar.

    LizardKangz_95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Tweet by Hollie Harris humorously describing kids trying to be sneaky, shared in April.

    allholls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Funny tweet by parent about their son using "commode" instead of "toilet" in April.

    ogsunnyy_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tweet from a parent about their 4-year-old's funny comment after charging a tablet, shared in April.

    ChanceWillz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Bethany shares a funny tweet about a humorous moment with her son, showcasing parental humor.

    bethanyjbabcock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Tweet humorously captures a parent sharing their 7-year-old's adamant claim of not being tired, moments before sleep.

    deloisivete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Funny tweet by parent about child's clever ant joke, referencing anime and wordplay, with proud response and clapping emoji.

    ElonTusk_4Real Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny tweet shared by parent about a 7-year-old humorously saying goodbye before spring break.

    er1enney0ung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To a seven-year-old, a week off school is indeed 10 years. As we get older, time starts moving faster. Remember last summer, when ... oh, wait, that was 20 years ago.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #81

    Tweet humorously highlights kid's spontaneous offer to teach "O Canada" song.

    mosgx2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny bedtime quote from their 7-year-old daughter about decision-making.

    teachermother1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    A tweet humorously describes a 7-year-old using an iPad to record the Easter Bunny overnight, feeling proud of his effort.

    tiffanyrg9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Funny tweet by a parent sharing a humorous quote from their 5-year-old about clothing color contrast.

    JeremyWingert79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Funny tweet from a parent about a child's humorous approach to playing hide and seek.

    iroasmas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!