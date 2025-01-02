57 Hilarious Tweets From Parents Who Deserve A Break (December Edition)
If you have kids, December was probably one of the hardest times of the year. Between keeping your little ones entertained during the winter break, searching for the perfect Christmas gifts, and dealing with the chaos of crowded grocery stores and shopping centers, it was pure survival mode.
But you made it through—congratulations! Now it’s time to relax, take a breather and treat yourself to some well-deserved alone time. And while you’re at it, check out these hilarious tweets from parents who perfectly captured the struggles of the past month. Enjoy!
This is why I loved it when she got gift cards. But most of the time she got something that she generally liked longer than a couple months. Can't go wrong with their long lasting interests.
lol Kids today are craving to experience parachute gym day. What can go wrong? Invite all the kids in the neigbourhood.
I recall boredom actually feeling physically nauseating and dizzying. I don't get as bored as an adult. But I get it when it comes to kids because there's not much responsibilities to fill up the space between play and chores. Sometimes you just want to do something but don't know what, and don't want to do anything you have at home that you're allowed to do at that time. Can't watch TV, play on the computer, go outside, do anything messy, make too much noise. Aaaah.
Yeah... I would be letting them sleep in my bed and leaving a voice recorder in their room to pick up on anything.
My mom loves to tell the story of the daycare she didn't pick for us. She was returning to work after having my little sister and was checking out in-home daycares. She said she went to a house that was in a very nice neighborhood and was so clean and orderly it was weird. All the kids were just sitting, maybe playing with one toy...maybe just sitting. It was basically quiet. No kids playing together and basically no one even interacting with each other.she said she was so creeped out she left pretty quick and obviously didn't pick them. She said it was just eerie how the kids weren't being kids...even a little.
One thing about this gentle parenting tactic that I've observed is there is no allowance or tolerance for any emotional expression other than contentment and happiness. It's not feasible in the long run, and doesn't allow kids to learn how to cope well around other's expressiveness. It's oppressively teaching kids to suppress any other emotional reaction, including crying when upset or hurt, and lying about feeling "happy" immediately after so the parent gets lets them go off to play. I was raised this way. Ever since I was 11 or 12 I've been gritting and clenching my teeth whenever I feel "negative" emotions building up. Yet, my folks are allowed to be expressive.
Really? Some parents just can't share something very shareable, and there's something wrong with that.
I recall feeling a sense of loss and freedom in an overwhelming emotional conflict that would end in tears I'm not sure were out of guilt, sadness, relief or joy.
"I don't know when. But we'll get together by then. You'll know we'll have a good time then."
At that point, let him experience the consequences. It won't ruin his entire education. I promise.
Geezus. Well, my mom got me doing my laundry, too, but helped me. If I had put my dirty clothes in the hamper, as opposed to leaving them on the floor, that was an accomplishment not worth berating over. She picked them up off the floor, right? Any "clean" clothes on the floor are now going to be dirty, so... Not sure what the big deal is.
Playdates? In the 80s? We, kids, just met our friends, asked our parents to come meet their parents for a moment and if we can play at each others houses. We just went over to each other's house, knocked on the door and asked if our friend was able to play with us. It wasn't a big deal because they would live close enough, across the street, next door, down the block.
This is a researching and learning opportunity. Kids are just discovering things and gaining empathy, and awareness of what they eat. Patience and understanding go a lot further.