Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Irked By Housemate’s 6YO Treating Her Like Mom, Gets Called Snitch For Complaining To Landlord
Parenting

Lady Irked By Housemate’s 6YO Treating Her Like Mom, Gets Called Snitch For Complaining To Landlord

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

According to recent data, out of over 79 million Americans living in shared households, 14.4 million live with roommates. Sometimes these are close friends, sometimes it becomes the beginning of a beautiful friendship – but often sharing one roof turns into serious conflicts. Simply because people deliberately expect free services and help from their roommates and housemates.

For example, the story we’re going to tell you today was first told in the AITA Reddit community, and its author, while living under the same roof with several housemates, once faced a situation where one of them, it seems, seriously expected her to take care of his 6-year-old son.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post once had to share a house with a couple and a 29YO guy

    Image credits: G23 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    That man won full custody of his 6YO son one day – and brought the boy to live with him

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The kid used to ask the dad’s housemates to give him treats and to play with him – but the author didn’t have enough time and good will for this

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It all ended with the dad complaining to the landlord, but the author explained the true story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    So the boy went to live with his auntie, but his dad held a grudge against the author, calling her a snitch

    So, the Original Poster (OP), in her own words, lived in a house that was divided into three parts, with a bedroom, a bathroom and a small living room each. Accordingly, the housemates shared a dining room, a guest bathroom, and a kitchen. Among the author’s neighbors were a couple in their 40s, which we won’t talk about today, and a 29-year-old guy named “Cody.”

    It was with Cody that our heroine had a conflict. The thing is that Cody got full custody of his 6-year-old son “Dean” and brought him home to live with him. But, as it turned out, parental rights are just one thing, and taking care of a kid on your own is quite another. So the boy inevitably began to actively seek out dad’s housemates.

    When our heroine cooked for herself, he often asked her to feed him, and the OP wasn’t always happy with such requests. The ingredients were quite expensive, so the author told Dean several times to address these pleas to his dad. The same applied to the moments when the boy knocked on her door and said that he was bored. The OP works from home, so she simply asked Dean to knock only in case of emergency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation escalated on Valentine’s Day, when the author’s boyfriend came to see her with pizza, various snacks and flowers. Dean immediately ran up to them and asked them to treat him to pizza and watch TV together with them. When he was politely but firmly sent home, the boy, of course, was incredibly upset and even cried.

    Apparently, Dean’s dad complained to the landlord, because later he called the author, and she told him everything as it happened. So Dean was then taken away by his auntie, Cody got completely offended, calling the OP a snitch and nothing else, and our heroine simply decided to ask the netizens how well she handled the described situation and what they themselves would’ve done if they were in her place.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Of course, the child is not to blame for anything here – the boy simply saw in the woman living under the same roof a figure close to his mother. As for the violation of personal boundaries, children at this age often do not yet know how to distinguish these boundaries and understand where they shouldn’t be crossed,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Most likely, the father simply thought that the housemate – especially one working from home – could be a free babysitter for his son. And, naturally, he didn’t even ask her opinion. In any case, complaining to the landlord about her behavior was completely beyond the bounds of common sense. And, it seems, the landlord felt the same way.”

    “Of course, I feel most sorry for the boy in this story, who, apparently, has already had to go through a series of traumatic events – and now faces father’s neglect. I still hope that at least the aunt will pay more attention to the child. Although, it’s not entirely clear on what terms they agreed on this with his dad. But that is a completely different story,” Irina sums up.

    Most people in the comments also sided with the OP and, agreeing that the child in this story is pitiable, couldn’t help but note that the author didn’t hire herself to be the housemate’s babysitter. The responders also seriously criticized the hapless dad, trying at the same time to understand what accusations he addressed to the landlord against the OP. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this interpretation of events?

    Commenters unanimously backed the author, claiming that she did everything right in this situation

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda