Student Takes Petty Revenge On Obnoxious Roommate Who Kept Stealing Her Washcloths Throughout Entire Semester

One of the main pillars on which modern society rests is the awareness of the sacred status of private property and the fact that stealing is sinful. However, for some people, in certain cases, a kind of substitution of concepts occurs – and now we do not violate the seventh commandment, but simply, for example, “use what they would have shared with us anyway…”

And then, when such people are caught red-handed, insults begin, resentful quips like “will you miss it or what?” and other psychological manipulations. The best way to avoid this is to make up a brilliant and ingenious plan for petty revenge, like this recent story from the user u/psychnerd27.

The author of the post once had the misfortune of sharing a room with a really obnoxious person

The author suspected the roommate of stealing her washcloths she used for washing her face

At the end of the semester, the author found a bunch of used washcloths in the far corner of a cabinet, covered with the roommate’s orange foundation

The witty student made up a truly ingenious and smart petty revenge plan which worked out perfectly

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that in her freshman year she was unfortunate enough to have a completely obnoxious roommate with a full range of unpleasant qualities from the average college sitcom. Well, you perhaps know them well yourself: loud conversations at night, absolute arrogance, constant “borrowing” of someone else’s food and hygiene products…

By the way, about hygiene products. At some point, the OP realized that she had begun to use up the washcloths that she used to wash her face with incredible speed. And sometimes they just disappeared. The author of the post suspected that someone was secretly taking them without her permission (guess who?), but no one had yet broken the presumption of innocence in our world. In other words, innocent until proven guilty.

Everything was resolved towards the end of the semester, when they were clearing out the bathroom cabinets to move out. And in one of the far corners of the cabinet, the original poster found a whole bunch of used washcloths covered with the same orange foundation that her rude roommate used every single day!

We must pay tribute to the OP – instead of throwing a fit, she came up with a plan that was ingenious in simplicity and cunning. So she just took another washcloth, carefully wiped the absolutely disgusting bathtub with it (you probably know perfectly well, ring of shampoo, dirt, hair everywhere, etc.), and then… hung it in its place – where her washcloths usually hung.

What happened the next morning is easy to guess. The washcloth was all covered with that very orange foundation, and the hapless thief’s face when the original poster told her WHERE that washcloth had been before the roommate wiped her face with it… well, you should have seen it! All in all, a technical knockout, no more and no less!

By the way, the question of roommate theft, unfortunately, remains very relevant – at least there are many articles that tell how to deal with this or, even better, prevent it. For example, Muller Insurance suggests having a conversation with the roommate about boundaries and items you don’t feel comfortable sharing with or lending to them.

Lauren Sovisky from Erie Insurance warns against premature confrontation with the suspected thief. Firstly, you need to make sure the item isn’t simply misplaced, then mention the disappearance and perhaps file a police report. “Only confront your roommate if you have proof or strong evidence,” Lauren Sovisky states.

And the authors of The Students Food Project would definitely appreciate the smart revenge plan the original poster had made up. At least among their ‘Six Points How To Stop Your Flatmates Stealing Your Food’, you can find ideas like “Send videos of you licking your food to your group chat” or simply “Add lots of chili powder.” In general, the author of the post did everything absolutely right…

The vast majority of commenters on this story were simply delighted with such a simple and at the same time sophisticated plan for petty revenge, while adding their own ideas – for example, dipping it in the toilet before hanging it up. “I hope you acted extra innocently that you were just trying to save a few bucks and clean it because you keep losing all your towels ‘for some reason,’” some overly snide folks in the comments added.

Most people in the comments just admired the author’s plan for its brilliant simplicity and cunning