Mom Pulls The Plug On Sleepover After Daughter’s Friend’s Dad Flirts With Her, Gives Creepy Vibes
Mom Pulls The Plug On Sleepover After Daughter's Friend's Dad Flirts With Her, Gives Creepy Vibes
Lifestyle, Parenting

Mom Pulls The Plug On Sleepover After Daughter’s Friend’s Dad Flirts With Her, Gives Creepy Vibes

When it comes to protecting their kids, nobody can come close to the defensive power of mothers. They can literally turn into dragon-slayers if it means that their child will be safe. Besides, moms have really strong instincts as they can sense danger from miles away.

Even this woman started getting a negative vibe after meeting her daughter’s friend’s stepdad, as the guy flirted with her. She immediately cancelled their sleepover and spoke to another mom about it. Little did she know that it would spark drama with the man’s wife! Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

    Moms can transform into the best protectors for their kids and sense danger from miles away

    Two teenage girls in pajamas sitting on couch sharing pizza during a sleepover with creepy vibes from friend’s dad.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s 13-year-old daughter wanted to have a sleepover with her school friend, so she went to drop her off at the girl’s house

    Mom pulls the plug on sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes and flirts inappropriately.

    Text on a white background stating a request for an outside opinion about dealing with awkwardness related to a sleepover situation.

    Text excerpt from a story about a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes.

    Text excerpt discussing a mom’s home rules for hosting sleepovers and her daughter’s limited friend group.

    Mom ends sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad flirts, creating uncomfortable and creepy vibes at a family gathering.

    Alt text: Mom pulls the plug on sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes and flirts at the door.

    ALT text: Excerpt describing a mom’s uneasy feeling and decision after a daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes during sleepover.

    Man in a blue plaid shirt standing in a doorway, giving off friendly but slightly unsettling vibes.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, she was creeped out by the girl’s stepdad, who was drinking, flirted with her, and also told his stepdaughter to change her short clothes

    Text describing a mom describing creepy flirtatious behavior from daughter's friend’s dad, giving creepy vibes.

    Text describing a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover after her daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes.

    Text excerpt from mom explaining why she ended sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gave creepy vibes and flirted.

    Text excerpt about a mom deciding to pull the plug on a sleepover due to a friend's dad giving creepy vibes.

    Text excerpt about a mom refusing a sleepover due to discomfort with friend's stepdad giving creepy vibes.

    Screenshot of text describing a mom sharing concerns about a dad giving creepy vibes at a sleepover.

    Mom pulls the plug on sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad flirts and gives creepy vibes during visit.

    Two women outdoors having a serious conversation about a sleepover and creepy vibes from daughter's friend's dad.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster refused to let her daughter stay in that house, and also shared how creepy the guy was with another mom friend who was concerned

    Text excerpt from a story about a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover after creepy vibes from daughter’s friend’s dad.

    Mom ending sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes and flirts, causing concern and discomfort.

    Text discussing a mom addressing concerns over her daughter’s friend’s dad giving creepy vibes during a sleepover.

    Text excerpt about a mom protecting kids after sensing creepy vibes from daughter's friend’s dad during sleepover.

    Text post discussing feeling out of line for sharing an opinion about a daughter's friend’s dad giving creepy vibes.

    Image credits:

    However, she was shocked to face backlash from the creepy dude’s wife, who accused her of isolating her daughter from the other kids

    Be warned, folks, because today’s story is quite disturbing, as the original poster (OP) tells us about the conundrum she was stuck in. Her 13-year-old daughter (Elena) wanted to have a sleepover with her school friend (Kennedy), so OP agreed and went to drop her off. However, the moment she met Kennedy’s stepdad, she was instantly weirded out in her gut.

    The guy was drinking and flirting with her. Also, he told his stepdaughter to go and change her clothes as they were too short. Obviously, the poster was disturbed, so she spoke with her husband, they made some excuse, and got their child out of that house before the sleepover. She didn’t think much of it until she ran into another of Elena’s friend’s mom.

    When the woman asked her why her daughter wasn’t at the party at Kennedy’s house, OP spilled the truth about how creepy the stepdad was. Well, even this mother was concerned for her child and refused to send her to that house. Little did the poster know that it would anger Kennedy’s mom so much that she came and confronted her about it.

    Apparently, she accused our lady of being a snob and claimed that her actions had led to other kids isolating her daughter. However, that was never the poster’s intention, but she could see how upset the other woman was. At that moment, in public, OP couldn’t really say what she felt about the lady’s husband. However, she still wondered if she shouldn’t have said anything to the other mom.

    Three teenage girls smiling and hugging outdoors, capturing moments before a sleepover with creepy vibes from a friend's dad.

    Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Netizens instantly sided with OP and reassured her that she did the right thing. Considering the horrific news that keeps circulating these days, we can completely understand the mom’s concern. Data shows that at least 1 in 4 minor girls in the US experience physical violence. Also, 90% of this violence is perpetrated by someone known and trusted by the child or the child’s family. 

    It’s pretty obvious that any sensible parent would think twice before just leaving their child with someone they find suspicious. Sadly, researchers also speak about the “Cinderella effect,” claiming stepfathers are far more likely to harm children, as opposed to their biological fathers. Moreover, if the stepdad is creepy, like in the story, then trusting such a guy isn’t possible.

    Folks online were also horrified by Kennedy’s mom’s reaction and claimed that her ignorance was enabling his behavior. Even experts stress that when people enable their family members’ toxic habits, it can adversely impact the whole family. Netizens were worried about what the stepdad might be doing to Kennedy behind her mom’s back, and honestly, we could never know.

    They advised that the poster should sit her daughter down and ask her if she has experienced something untoward while in that house. It’s really awful that little kids have to suffer because of their parents’ actions, don’t you think? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens applauded the poster for trusting her gut, and they called out the angry wife for glossing over her creepy husband’s behavior

    Text conversation discussing a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover due to creepy vibes from daughter's friend’s dad.

    Online discussion about a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover after creepy dad’s flirting with daughter’s friend.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a mom pulling the plug on sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gives creepy vibes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing confronting creepy behavior and protecting children during sleepovers.

    Text about trusting instincts and warnings after mom pulls the plug on sleepover due to creepy vibes from dad flirting

    Screenshot of an online comment suggesting to check the offender website to see if he’s registered, related to creepy vibes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing red flags and appropriate behavior after a sleepover incident involving creepy vibes.

    Comment discussing the dangers of increasing the odds of a***e during sleepovers and giving creepy vibes warnings.

    Comment discussing mom pulling the plug on sleepover after daughter’s friend’s dad gave creepy vibes.

    Text conversation about a mom pulling the plug on a sleepover after daughter's friend's dad gives creepy vibes and flirts.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
