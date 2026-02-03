Parents’ Favoritism Leads To Favored Child Turning Into A Criminal, Neglected Child Refuses To Help

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know how complicated families can be, but when there are disturbing elements like favoritism or enabling behavior, things can get toxic pretty fast. It’s weird to think that parents grow up along with their kids but never really grasp the consequences of their actions.

Speaking of parenting, this toxic couple enabled their golden boy to such an extent that they were ready to lie about his crime. However, when they needed financial help, they went begging to the neglected child. Read the full story to find out what happened next!

More info: Reddit

Some evil parents feel no remorse about how their toxic actions ruined their children’s lives

Hands holding and fanning out hundred-dollar bills representing impact of parents' favoritism on criminal behavior and neglect.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s parents always favored their brother and even stole their inherited money to help the golden boy out with legal trouble

Text excerpt about parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

Text explaining parents' favoritism impacting family dynamics, with favored child facing legal issues and neglected child refusing help.

Text excerpt highlighting consequences of parents' favoritism showing neglected child refusing help and favored child turning criminal.

Man with a mustache counting money from a wallet, reflecting on the impact of parents' favoritism and family dynamics.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster moved on from it, but things were never the same. Then the brother got drunk one day and stole their parents’ car

Text excerpt about overcoming family drama and building a nest egg despite parents' favoritism leading to criminal behavior.

Text excerpt describing a favored child involved in a hit-and-run, highlighting parents' favoritism and criminal behavior.

Text describing parents' favoritism causing favored child to face legal troubles while neglected child refuses to assist.

Text showing a personal story about parents' favoritism causing resentment and refusal to help the favored child.

Man holding a beer bottle inside a car, illustrating parents favoritism leading to favored child turning into a criminal.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He got into a hit-and-run, but his parents refused to admit that he had stolen their car, as it would incriminate him further

Text excerpt discussing financial struggles linked to parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal.

Text excerpt discussing parents' favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and neglect from other siblings.

Image credits: Recent-Vermicelli308

The couple came crying to the poster for money and demanded that they forgive the past mistake, but they refused to give them even a penny

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us that they were neglected while growing up. Meanwhile, their brother was so enabled that their parents stole their inheritance to hire a lawyer for his third DUI. When OP consulted a professional, they were told that it would cost them more money than they would get if they sued their family.

Well, OP decided to forget about it and moved on. They did meet their family occasionally, but things were never the same. Moving on to the main incident that really frustrated them: it was when their drunk brother stole their parents’ car, crashed into someone, and did a hit-and-run. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the toxic guy needed a lawyer.

However, here’s where things get more twisted because their parents didn’t tell the cops that the guy stole their car, which meant that they wouldn’t get any insurance. The main purpose was to protect their criminal son from facing the legal consequences. Well, they didn’t have any money to pay for his lawyer, so they went begging to the poster, who obviously refused.

They instantly got dramatic and stated that OP should forgive them for the past incident instead of holding a grudge for 10 years. The poster clarified that they forgave the couple for stealing their money and also for always choosing their brother over them. However, they refused to give them even a penny. It made them wonder whether the parents would admit that their brother was a thief.

Young man stressed while parents argue in the background, highlighting effects of parents' favoritism on children behavior.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the poster vented online, netizens were absolutely aghast at the parents enabling their son’s crime. Experts also stress that such adults support their grown children in ways that hinder personal growth and responsibility. They further elaborate that over time, enabling behavior can strain the relationship between them and adult children.

Well, it seems that the parents are setting themselves up for their own downfall. Moreover, their preferential treatment of the toxic guy while neglecting the poster was also very cruel. Sadly, research has proven that parental favoritism is highly common and occurs in about 65% of families. However, its impacts can be devastating and can affect their kids for a long time.

Studies emphasize that this differential treatment can have negative emotional implications, especially if it persists into adulthood. They further state that it also sparks sibling rivalry, making it difficult for them to bond. Well, it seems like the parents were literally to blame for everything that went wrong in the poster’s and their brother’s lives, doesn’t it?

I agree with netizens that OP made the right decision by refusing to help them. However, it’s really concerning that the couple was willing to hide their son’s crime just to protect him. If they don’t reveal the truth, they could be wrecked financially. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Netizens applauded the poster for refusing to bow to their toxic parents’ demand, and many stated that the enabled son needed to be taught a lesson

Screenshot of an online discussion highlighting parents' favoritism causing conflict between favored and neglected children.

Reddit comments discussing parents' favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and family consequences.

Comment discussing consequences of parents' favoritism leading to criminal behavior and family conflict online.

Commenter sharing opinion on parenting, highlighting effects of parents' favoritism on children’s behavior and relationships.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

Comment text advising on self-preservation and maintaining distance amid parents' favoritism and neglect issues.

Comment on parents’ favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

Comment discussing forgiveness and boundaries, highlighting the impact of parents' favoritism on family dynamics and behavior.

Comment explaining parents' favoritism causing family conflict, favored child turning criminal, and neglected child refusing help.

Comment discussing consequences of parents' favoritism affecting sibling behavior and accountability in family dynamics.