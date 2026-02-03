Parents’ Favoritism Leads To Favored Child Turning Into A Criminal, Neglected Child Refuses To Help
We all know how complicated families can be, but when there are disturbing elements like favoritism or enabling behavior, things can get toxic pretty fast. It’s weird to think that parents grow up along with their kids but never really grasp the consequences of their actions.
Speaking of parenting, this toxic couple enabled their golden boy to such an extent that they were ready to lie about his crime. However, when they needed financial help, they went begging to the neglected child. Read the full story to find out what happened next!
More info: Reddit
Some evil parents feel no remorse about how their toxic actions ruined their children’s lives
The poster’s parents always favored their brother and even stole their inherited money to help the golden boy out with legal trouble
The poster moved on from it, but things were never the same. Then the brother got drunk one day and stole their parents’ car
He got into a hit-and-run, but his parents refused to admit that he had stolen their car, as it would incriminate him further
The couple came crying to the poster for money and demanded that they forgive the past mistake, but they refused to give them even a penny
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us that they were neglected while growing up. Meanwhile, their brother was so enabled that their parents stole their inheritance to hire a lawyer for his third DUI. When OP consulted a professional, they were told that it would cost them more money than they would get if they sued their family.
Well, OP decided to forget about it and moved on. They did meet their family occasionally, but things were never the same. Moving on to the main incident that really frustrated them: it was when their drunk brother stole their parents’ car, crashed into someone, and did a hit-and-run. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the toxic guy needed a lawyer.
However, here’s where things get more twisted because their parents didn’t tell the cops that the guy stole their car, which meant that they wouldn’t get any insurance. The main purpose was to protect their criminal son from facing the legal consequences. Well, they didn’t have any money to pay for his lawyer, so they went begging to the poster, who obviously refused.
They instantly got dramatic and stated that OP should forgive them for the past incident instead of holding a grudge for 10 years. The poster clarified that they forgave the couple for stealing their money and also for always choosing their brother over them. However, they refused to give them even a penny. It made them wonder whether the parents would admit that their brother was a thief.
After the poster vented online, netizens were absolutely aghast at the parents enabling their son’s crime. Experts also stress that such adults support their grown children in ways that hinder personal growth and responsibility. They further elaborate that over time, enabling behavior can strain the relationship between them and adult children.
Well, it seems that the parents are setting themselves up for their own downfall. Moreover, their preferential treatment of the toxic guy while neglecting the poster was also very cruel. Sadly, research has proven that parental favoritism is highly common and occurs in about 65% of families. However, its impacts can be devastating and can affect their kids for a long time.
Studies emphasize that this differential treatment can have negative emotional implications, especially if it persists into adulthood. They further state that it also sparks sibling rivalry, making it difficult for them to bond. Well, it seems like the parents were literally to blame for everything that went wrong in the poster’s and their brother’s lives, doesn’t it?
I agree with netizens that OP made the right decision by refusing to help them. However, it’s really concerning that the couple was willing to hide their son’s crime just to protect him. If they don’t reveal the truth, they could be wrecked financially. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!
Netizens applauded the poster for refusing to bow to their toxic parents’ demand, and many stated that the enabled son needed to be taught a lesson
Meanwhile, I applaud the many parents who don't overprotect their children from consequences. Such as the mom who let her son stay in jail for the night with his fellow drunks. The parents who dragged their teenager to the cops after he committed vandalism that could injure others. The famous actress who took her young daughter back to the store and made her apologize for shoplifting.
Shame on the parents who let their son drive drunk. If he seriously injures or kills someone, how will they justify their enabling to the victim(s) and those who love them?Load More Replies...
