Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents’ Favoritism Leads To Favored Child Turning Into A Criminal, Neglected Child Refuses To Help
Stressed young man being scolded by upset parents, highlighting parents favoritism and family conflict dynamics.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Parents’ Favoritism Leads To Favored Child Turning Into A Criminal, Neglected Child Refuses To Help

2

23

2

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know how complicated families can be, but when there are disturbing elements like favoritism or enabling behavior, things can get toxic pretty fast. It’s weird to think that parents grow up along with their kids but never really grasp the consequences of their actions.

Speaking of parenting, this toxic couple enabled their golden boy to such an extent that they were ready to lie about his crime. However, when they needed financial help, they went begging to the neglected child. Read the full story to find out what happened next!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some evil parents feel no remorse about how their toxic actions ruined their children’s lives

    Hands holding and fanning out hundred-dollar bills representing impact of parents' favoritism on criminal behavior and neglect.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s parents always favored their brother and even stole their inherited money to help the golden boy out with legal trouble

    Text excerpt about parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining parents' favoritism impacting family dynamics, with favored child facing legal issues and neglected child refusing help.

    Text excerpt highlighting consequences of parents' favoritism showing neglected child refusing help and favored child turning criminal.

    Man with a mustache counting money from a wallet, reflecting on the impact of parents' favoritism and family dynamics.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster moved on from it, but things were never the same. Then the brother got drunk one day and stole their parents’ car

    Text excerpt about overcoming family drama and building a nest egg despite parents' favoritism leading to criminal behavior.

    Text excerpt describing a favored child involved in a hit-and-run, highlighting parents' favoritism and criminal behavior.

    Text describing parents' favoritism causing favored child to face legal troubles while neglected child refuses to assist.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a personal story about parents' favoritism causing resentment and refusal to help the favored child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man holding a beer bottle inside a car, illustrating parents favoritism leading to favored child turning into a criminal.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He got into a hit-and-run, but his parents refused to admit that he had stolen their car, as it would incriminate him further

    Text excerpt discussing financial struggles linked to parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing parents' favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and neglect from other siblings.

    Image credits: Recent-Vermicelli308

    The couple came crying to the poster for money and demanded that they forgive the past mistake, but they refused to give them even a penny

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us that they were neglected while growing up. Meanwhile, their brother was so enabled that their parents stole their inheritance to hire a lawyer for his third DUI. When OP consulted a professional, they were told that it would cost them more money than they would get if they sued their family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, OP decided to forget about it and moved on. They did meet their family occasionally, but things were never the same. Moving on to the main incident that really frustrated them: it was when their drunk brother stole their parents’ car, crashed into someone, and did a hit-and-run. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the toxic guy needed a lawyer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, here’s where things get more twisted because their parents didn’t tell the cops that the guy stole their car, which meant that they wouldn’t get any insurance. The main purpose was to protect their criminal son from facing the legal consequences. Well, they didn’t have any money to pay for his lawyer, so they went begging to the poster, who obviously refused.

    They instantly got dramatic and stated that OP should forgive them for the past incident instead of holding a grudge for 10 years. The poster clarified that they forgave the couple for stealing their money and also for always choosing their brother over them. However, they refused to give them even a penny. It made them wonder whether the parents would admit that their brother was a thief.

    Young man stressed while parents argue in the background, highlighting effects of parents' favoritism on children behavior.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the poster vented online, netizens were absolutely aghast at the parents enabling their son’s crime. Experts also stress that such adults support their grown children in ways that hinder personal growth and responsibility. They further elaborate that over time, enabling behavior can strain the relationship between them and adult children. 

    Well, it seems that the parents are setting themselves up for their own downfall. Moreover, their preferential treatment of the toxic guy while neglecting the poster was also very cruel. Sadly, research has proven that parental favoritism is highly common and occurs in about 65% of families. However, its impacts can be devastating and can affect their kids for a long time.

    Studies emphasize that this differential treatment can have negative emotional implications, especially if it persists into adulthood. They further state that it also sparks sibling rivalry, making it difficult for them to bond. Well, it seems like the parents were literally to blame for everything that went wrong in the poster’s and their brother’s lives, doesn’t it?

    I agree with netizens that OP made the right decision by refusing to help them. However, it’s really concerning that the couple was willing to hide their son’s crime just to protect him. If they don’t reveal the truth, they could be wrecked financially. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments below!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens applauded the poster for refusing to bow to their toxic parents’ demand, and many stated that the enabled son needed to be taught a lesson

    Screenshot of an online discussion highlighting parents' favoritism causing conflict between favored and neglected children.

    Reddit comments discussing parents' favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and family consequences.

    Comment discussing consequences of parents' favoritism leading to criminal behavior and family conflict online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter sharing opinion on parenting, highlighting effects of parents' favoritism on children’s behavior and relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing parents' favoritism causing a favored child to turn criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

    Comment text advising on self-preservation and maintaining distance amid parents' favoritism and neglect issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on parents’ favoritism causing the favored child to become a criminal and neglected child refusing to help.

    Comment discussing forgiveness and boundaries, highlighting the impact of parents' favoritism on family dynamics and behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining parents' favoritism causing family conflict, favored child turning criminal, and neglected child refusing help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing consequences of parents' favoritism affecting sibling behavior and accountability in family dynamics.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    relationship

    23

    2

    23

    2

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile, I applaud the many parents who don't overprotect their children from consequences. Such as the mom who let her son stay in jail for the night with his fellow drunks. The parents who dragged their teenager to the cops after he committed vandalism that could injure others. The famous actress who took her young daughter back to the store and made her apologize for shoplifting.

    0
    0points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame on the parents who let their son drive drunk. If he seriously injures or kills someone, how will they justify their enabling to the victim(s) and those who love them?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile, I applaud the many parents who don't overprotect their children from consequences. Such as the mom who let her son stay in jail for the night with his fellow drunks. The parents who dragged their teenager to the cops after he committed vandalism that could injure others. The famous actress who took her young daughter back to the store and made her apologize for shoplifting.

    0
    0points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame on the parents who let their son drive drunk. If he seriously injures or kills someone, how will they justify their enabling to the victim(s) and those who love them?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Homepage
    Next in Parenting
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT