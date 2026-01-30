Parents Treat Daughter As Fam When Labor Is Needed, And Business When Money’s Involved, She’s Done

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing about family is that the drama never ends, especially when it involves toxic relatives or parents who play favorites. It’s highly questionable how a mom and dad could treat one child better while dragging the other one through the mud, but that’s just how it is.

Take this family, for instance, who expected more from their daughter even after she paid board for her horses on their property. Meanwhile, her brother stayed there rent-free and only helped when he felt like it. Want to find out how she finally put a stop to it? Just scroll down!

More info: Reddit

When there are toxic relatives or parents who play favorites, the family drama is never-ending

Young woman walking a horse near stable, illustrating family and labor dynamics with business under current challenges.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster paid her parents for the boarding of her horse on their property, but she was also expected to help out with other tasks

Black cows standing in a snowy farm field with frosty trees in the background on a clear winter day

Image credits: pabouman / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she was not able to, her mom started acting all grumpy and pushed that theirs was a business arrangement, not a family one

White horse peeking out of a red stable door, symbolizing labor and business struggles within family dynamics.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She enforced an ultimatum on her daughter regarding the horse, but the poster was angry, as they always let her golden child brother do whatever he wanted

Woman looking frustrated while sitting with laptop, illustrating parents treating daughter as family for labor but business for money.

Image credits: SeveralTwo6356

The poster finally refused to let them bully her more and established a boundary by moving her horse off their property

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us that she was boarding her horses on her parents’ property. Monthly, she was also paying them $50 per horse for it, along with $100 for hay. Apart from that, she was also expected to help out with other tasks for their animals as well, and she was willingly doing it every time she could.

Sadly, though, whenever something went wrong, she was burdened with the responsibility, even when she wasn’t involved. For instance, when their animals wandered somewhere, she was supposed to put them back. Well, she tried to help whenever she could, but one woman can only do so much. However, on the days she couldn’t, her mom would accuse her of “not doing enough.”

One day, her mom was berating her over it and claimed that this was a business arrangement and not a family one. Besides, she also gave her an ultimatum that all her horses had to be separated from theirs and she had to feed them every single night. It really bothered OP because they expected so much from her, while her brother barely lifted a finger.

Also, the golden boy stayed with them rent-free, while they had charged her $500 rent when she lived with them, knowing she was struggling. Well, the poster was finally done being treated like family only when they needed labor; otherwise, it was all about money for them. That’s why she moved her horses off their property and decided to transfer them to a boarding facility instead.

Teenage daughter looking upset with arms crossed outdoors as parents treat daughter as family when labor is needed and business when money's involved.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Believe it or not, but a study shows that parental favoritism is surprisingly common, affecting around 65% of families. It further elaborates that as widespread as it is, it can damage children’s wellbeing across the lifespan, from their childhood into middle age and beyond. Well, the parents in our story don’t seem to care that their behavior is having such an adverse impact.

Moreover, research also emphasizes that this differential treatment is related to lower psychological well-being among their adult offspring. Basically, they are also not doing a favor to their golden boy by pampering him. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he turns out to be totally entitled. What the parents don’t realize is that indirectly, they are also hampering the sibling bond.

Experts stress, “Less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one. As a result, the golden child may feel guilty for their sibling’s resentment.” Well, it doesn’t seem like OP had a good bond with her brother, and their parents are to blame for it.

Honestly, the boundary that she set up against them seems to be the best decision. Studies emphasize that establishing these lines is crucial as they protect emotional health, reduce conflict, and also encourage independence. I guess, all’s well that ends well! What would you do if you were in her shoes? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens applauded her for taking the brave step, while they called out her parents’ blatant favoritism towards her brother

Parents treat daughter as family for labor but as business when money is involved, causing her frustration and being done.

Reddit discussion about parents treating daughter as family for labor but business for money issues.

Screenshot of an online discussion about setting boundaries and not letting family use you for labor or money.

Reddit conversation showing parents treating daughter like family for labor but business when money is involved, expressing frustration.

Comment on online forum about the challenges of doing business with family and setting boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop expecting parents to treat daughter as family when labor is needed.

Comment discussing unfair treatment by parents, highlighting favoritism and concerns over trust with family and money issues.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing parents treating daughter like family for labor but business when money is involved.

User comment on family dynamics about parents treating daughter as family for labor but business for money, expressing frustration and support.

Comment about parents treating daughter as family for labor and business for money, expressing frustration and boundaries.

Comment discussing labor as family versus business decisions related to money and respect in parent-daughter dynamics.

Comment expressing support for daughter treated as family during labor but business when money is involved, highlighting exhaustion and double standards.