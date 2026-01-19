Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man's Lovey-Dovey Ritual Annoys Tired GF, She's Fed Up With His Morning Kisses And "I Love Yous"
Young man kissing tired girlfriend on forehead in bed during morning lovey-dovey ritual showing affection and love.
Couples, Relationships

Man’s Lovey-Dovey Ritual Annoys Tired GF, She’s Fed Up With His Morning Kisses And “I Love Yous”

2

32

2

I am such a light sleeper that even a tiny creak in the house is enough to wake me up wide awake. However, the worst part is that once I am up, it’s difficult to fall asleep again, so I hate it if someone disturbs me at night.

This woman was also frustrated by her boyfriend, who kept waking her up with his kisses and “love yous” every day before leaving for work. It disturbed her sleep so badly that she honestly considered breaking up with the guy. Read on to find out what exactly happened!

More info: Reddit

    Any relationship, no matter how loving, can come to an end if one partner simply refuses to listen to the other's needs

    Couple on a couch with the man showing lovey-dovey affection while the tired girlfriend looks fed up with morning kisses.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her boyfriend had different schedules, but he always woke her up to give her a kiss and tell her he loved her before he left for work

    Text excerpt discussing a man's lovey-dovey morning ritual of kisses and love, annoying his tired girlfriend.

    Text describing a man’s lovey-dovey ritual of morning kisses and I love yous annoying his tired girlfriend who is fed up with it.

    Text about man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying tired girlfriend who is fed up with morning kisses and love words.

    Text excerpt showing a girlfriend annoyed by her man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and I love yous despite her requests.

    Text excerpt showing a tired girlfriend feeling fed up with her man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and love rituals.

    Image credits: Direct_Peak8052

    Man showing morning affection with kisses and love words while his tired girlfriend appears annoyed and fed up in bed.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since it was during her deep sleep, the poster felt disturbed and groggy all day, and this sleep deprivation made her want to break up with the guy

    Man’s lovey-dovey morning ritual annoys tired girlfriend who is fed up with his kisses and sayings of love.

    Text excerpt from an anonymous Reddit post describing frustrations with a man's lovey-dovey morning ritual.

    Text excerpt about learning from the experience of a man's lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend.

    Text explaining how a man’s lovey-dovey morning ritual with kisses annoys his tired girlfriend who is fed up.

    Text describing a man’s lovey-dovey morning ritual annoying his tired girlfriend who is fed up with his kisses and I love yous.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s frustration with her man’s lovey-dovey morning kisses and repeated I love yous.

    Image credits: Direct_Peak8052

    Couple having dinner with man showing lovey-dovey affection and woman smiling but appearing tired and fed up.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, after she vented online, the poster felt that netizens were taking things too far with their criticism, as their relationship was great apart from this issue

    Alt text: Man's lovey-dovey ritual annoys tired girlfriend fed up with his morning kisses and love expressions

    Text excerpt describing a girlfriend annoyed by her man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and I love yous.

    Text excerpt about a man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and expressions of love.

    Text excerpt about a man's lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and I love yous.

    Text on white background about a man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and love.

    Text image showing a comment about couples sleeping in separate rooms but still spending time together.

    Text excerpt about a man's lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and I love yous.

    Image credits: Direct_Peak8052

    She also updated that she had a word with her boyfriend, who had finally agreed to listen to her and not disturb her sleep every single day

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she discusses the issue with her boyfriend. The two had separate rooms and also different work schedules. He generally left the house by 7 AM, but as she was a grad student, OP studied till late in the night and preferred sleeping in. However, that barely happened because of her boyfriend’s “lovey-dovey ritual.”

    Every single day, he went into her room before leaving for work, kissed her, and told her that he loved her. While it might sound romantic in a fairy tale, in reality, it was quite ghastly as it woke up our heroine, who was unable to complete her eight hours of sleep every day. Besides, according to her Oura ring, she was always shaken awake right during her deep sleep.

    Here’s when the plot thickens because she reveals that the guy had been doing it despite multiple warnings from her. In frustration, she vented online that she was really considering breaking up over this, even though everything else was pretty amazing in their relationship. However, she gave an update that she was probably making a mountain out of a molehill.

    Moreover, she had also discussed the issue with her boyfriend, who said that he would be more mindful of her sleep in the future. OP even claimed that she was going to leave a dry-erase board for him so that he could leave her illustrations, as he was so good at it. Or, she would let him kiss her on the forehead and not whisper “love you” loudly in her ears!

    Tired woman sleeping peacefully in bed, annoyed by man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and affection ritual.

    Image credits: stockexpert / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We all know how just one day of less sleep makes us feel like a zombie, but imagine having to experience it every day. Apart from the usual headaches, research shows that in the long run, it can be disastrous. It can negatively affect the heart and circulatory system, metabolic system, immune system, nervous system, the brain, and even a person’s mental health.

    Moreover, experts also warn that a lack of “deep sleep” is linked to health conditions like mood disorders, migraines, heart disease, and obesity. It can also raise a person’s chances of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke, and type 2 diabetes. OP stated that he was constantly waking her up during her deep sleep stage.

    No wonder she was so frustrated that she wanted to break up with the guy. Some folks even went so far as to claim that he was emotionally mistreating her as he kept ignoring OP’s warnings. Well, studies also emphasize that sleep deprivation and love bombing are forms of emotional violence used to make a person vulnerable, as well as greatly weakened, both physically and psychologically. 

    However, the poster was quick to clarify that netizens were just taking things too far. She stressed that apart from this issue, they had a loving and respectful relationship. Some folks still refused to let go of the thought that he was disregarding her health completely. Do you think they are right, or are you siding with the poster on this? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens felt that the guy was emotionally mistreating her as he refused to listen to her and disregarded her health as well

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and love.

    Couple in bed with man giving morning kisses, annoying tired girlfriend fed up with lovey-dovey ritual and I love yous.

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a tired girlfriend expresses frustration over her man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and I love yous.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about a man's lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend.

    Comment text in a forum discussing annoyance with a man's lovey-dovey morning kisses and I love yous.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying his tired girlfriend with morning kisses and love.

    Reddit user explaining how a man's lovey-dovey morning kisses annoy his tired girlfriend who feels fed up with them.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing man's lovey-dovey morning ritual for annoying his tired girlfriend and disrupting her sleep.

    Comment about man's lovey-dovey morning ritual annoying tired girlfriend, causing frustration and sleep deprivation.

    Man shows lovey-dovey morning ritual kissing tired girlfriend who looks fed up with his affection and I love yous

    Text post describing a girlfriend annoyed by her boyfriend’s lovey-dovey morning kisses and I love yous.

    Screenshot of online comment where user expresses feeling very tired, relating to man’s lovey-dovey ritual annoying tired girlfriend.

    Man’s lovey-dovey morning ritual annoys tired girlfriend who is fed up with his kisses and love expressions

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Different strokes for different folks. My husband and I slept together the first year of our marriage. We've spent the last 29 years sleeping in separate bedrooms. A CPAP machine and nightly sweats do not make for a good night's sleep. 😘

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    If he's consistantly ignoring her requests not to wake her when they have different schedules, that's disrespectful and inconsiderate. She needs to do some serious thinkinging about whether there are other things that he's doing that are controlling or undermine her in the guise of being "loving". If he's repeatedly "forgetting" her request to stop waking her at 4am, that's a red flag. Them not sleeping together suggests that he's well aware they have different sleep needs and different schedules.

    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Different strokes for different folks. My husband and I slept together the first year of our marriage. We've spent the last 29 years sleeping in separate bedrooms. A CPAP machine and nightly sweats do not make for a good night's sleep. 😘

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    If he's consistantly ignoring her requests not to wake her when they have different schedules, that's disrespectful and inconsiderate. She needs to do some serious thinkinging about whether there are other things that he's doing that are controlling or undermine her in the guise of being "loving". If he's repeatedly "forgetting" her request to stop waking her at 4am, that's a red flag. Them not sleeping together suggests that he's well aware they have different sleep needs and different schedules.

