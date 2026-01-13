Guy Chooses Sleep Over GF’s Health Emergency, Rolls Over In Bed While She Waits For An Ambulance

ADVERTISEMENT

If people can’t count on their loved ones to be there for them in moments of crisis, it can end up making them question the relationship. The reason for this is that folks often need more support during emergency situations, which is when their partner or family is supposed to be by their side.

Unfortunately for this woman, her boyfriend left her alone waiting for an ambulance and feeding their four-month-old, just so that he could catch up on some sleep. His lack of empathy during her crisis made her question everything.

More info: Reddit

Difficult moments often reveal people’s true character and how much they are willing to do for the ones they love

Woman lying awake in bed looking worried while her partner sleeps in the background, partner sleep called ambulance context.

The poster suddenly began having prolonged pain in her shoulder, arm, and chest, which made her think she might be having a heart attack

Woman holding her shoulder in pain at home, illustrating partner sleep called ambulance myself situation.

The woman’s boyfriend told her to call an ambulance, and went back to sleep while she waited for 1.5 hours for it to arrive

Young woman looking worried while talking on the phone, illustrating partner sleep called ambulance myself situation.

While waiting, the woman tried to wake her partner up so that he could feed their four-month-old baby if need be, but he still didn’t get up

Woman with red hair feeding baby from bottle on couch, representing partner sleep and calling ambulance myself situation.

The poster later went to urgent care, and they found that she had a pinched nerve, which left her feeling relieved

Man sleeping peacefully in bed, resting his head on a white pillow, illustrating partner sleep called ambulance myself concern.

The woman also felt angry at her partner’s nonchalant attitude toward her emergency and decided to confront him about it

Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, the man tried to turn the tables on the poster by saying she didn’t create a sense of urgency for him to respond to

Nobody wants to find themselves in an emergency situation all of a sudden, but that’s exactly what happened to the OP, who randomly started having pain radiating down her arm and chest. She didn’t know what to do about it, and, at first, her partner tried to massage her shoulder and later told her to call an ambulance if it got worse.

According to medical professionals, when you experience chest pain for longer than five minutes, and it doesn’t go away with rest or medicines, it’s important to contact the local emergency services. If that’s not possible, you can also get someone to drive you to the closest hospital for a check-up.

The problem in this situation was that even after the woman decided to call an ambulance, her partner just kept sleeping and didn’t wake up even once. She didn’t just want him to be there as a source of comfort, but also to look after their 4-month-old baby, who would need to be fed if he woke up.

In crisis situations like this, experts state that it’s actually important for the partner or family member to be there as support so that they can calm their loved one down. When someone is having chest pain, the other individual should make them rest in a semi-seated position and monitor their breathing and heart rate.

Ambulance driving on city street, illustrating partner sleep emergency and calling ambulance for help.

Unfortunately for the lady, she had to spend 1.5 hours on her own, waiting for an ambulance that didn’t even turn up. During that time, she also ended up feeding their baby with absolutely no help from her boyfriend, who just kept on sleeping.

It’s clear that the man seemed unbothered by his girlfriend’s emergency situation and didn’t think to even check on her in the night. Meanwhile, since the woman had to deal with so much alone, she soon began to feel angry and resentful of her partner, and couldn’t believe his lack of empathy.

Many professionals share that when an individual shows how unreliable they are in a situation like this, it can end up destroying the other person’s trust in the relationship. They might feel like they can never depend on their partner, which can spell doom for their connection going forward.

The poster definitely felt let down by her boyfriend and was shocked when he tried to blame her for the situation by saying that she hadn’t conveyed the urgency of the matter to him. Even though he could see how his words were affecting his partner, he kept trying to act like it wasn’t his problem.

What do you think about the man’s reaction, and would you stay in a relationship like this? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks were shocked by the nonchalant attitude of the guy and urged the woman to end things with him

User comments discussing partner sleep habits and calling ambulance delays during a possible heart attack emergency.

Reddit conversation discussing why partner called ambulance for themselves instead of driving or self-transporting at night.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a partner sleeping and calling an ambulance for themselves.

Comment discussing ambulance service response times and advice on handling partner sleep called ambulance myself situation.

Screenshot of an online conversation about partner sleep called ambulance myself and supportive responses.

Reddit comments discussing a partner, sleep, and calling an ambulance in a relationship context.

