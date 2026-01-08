Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegan Teen Gets Shaded By Fam For Her Diet, Mom Plots To Keep Toxic Relative And Bro Away
Worried woman in orange sweater planning how to keep toxic relative and brother away from vegan teen family conflict.
Family, Relationships

Vegan Teen Gets Shaded By Fam For Her Diet, Mom Plots To Keep Toxic Relative And Bro Away

tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
1

19

1

Any vegan or vegetarian is practically guaranteed to have encountered questionable jokes or mockery from other people at least once in their life. If these are just random strangers, then simply ignoring them is quite easy. But what if such rude, passive-aggressive folks are actually your relatives?

Today, we’ll tell you a story from the user WantToHibernate, who also faced misunderstanding and outright rudeness from her immediate family: her mother and brother. And now she doesn’t know how to handle this difficult situation.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Many vegans face jokes and criticism from other people for just being vegan, but sometimes these rude people are actually their close ones

    Family holding hands around a holiday dinner table, highlighting vegan teen’s diet and family tension.

    Family holding hands around a holiday dinner table, highlighting vegan teen’s diet and family tension.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post and her 17-year-old daughter are both vegan, while her husband and son eat meat

    Text excerpt about planning a Christmas dinner with vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters reflecting a vegan teen's diet challenges.

    Text excerpt about planning a Christmas dinner with vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters reflecting a vegan teen's diet challenges.

    Text on a white background describing a teen who recently became vegan while family members still eat meat.

    Text on a white background describing a teen who recently became vegan while family members still eat meat.

    Text on a white background reading about a vegan teen facing family disapproval and judgment over her diet choices.

    Text on a white background reading about a vegan teen facing family disapproval and judgment over her diet choices.

    Text post about vegan teen’s diet choices getting judged by family with toxic relative and brother involved.

    Text post about vegan teen’s diet choices getting judged by family with toxic relative and brother involved.

    Text describing family reaction to vegan teen’s diet, highlighting criticism and mom’s plan to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text describing family reaction to vegan teen’s diet, highlighting criticism and mom’s plan to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt about a vegan teen staying calm while explaining her diet choice despite family negativity.

    Text excerpt about a vegan teen staying calm while explaining her diet choice despite family negativity.

    Text about a vegan teen being questioned by family and called a typical preachy vegan while calmly answering questions.

    Text about a vegan teen being questioned by family and called a typical preachy vegan while calmly answering questions.

    Text describing heated family argument over vegan teen’s diet, with mom defending daughter and addressing toxic relative.

    Text describing heated family argument over vegan teen’s diet, with mom defending daughter and addressing toxic relative.

    Smiling vegan teen holding fresh lettuce in a modern kitchen, embracing her plant-based diet confidently.

    Smiling vegan teen holding fresh lettuce in a modern kitchen, embracing her plant-based diet confidently.

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the author’s mother and youngest brother have gotten used to mocking her diet and believe they can make jokes about it

    Text on a plain white background reading My brother said our mum can say what she likes and that I owed my mum an apology for saying that. My daughter left the room.

    Text on a plain white background reading My brother said our mum can say what she likes and that I owed my mum an apology for saying that. My daughter left the room.

    Text excerpt about family tension over a vegan teen’s diet and efforts to keep toxic relatives apart during holidays.

    Text excerpt about family tension over a vegan teen’s diet and efforts to keep toxic relatives apart during holidays.

    Text from a message discussing uninviting toxic relatives to protect a vegan teen from family conflict on Christmas.

    Text from a message discussing uninviting toxic relatives to protect a vegan teen from family conflict on Christmas.

    Text message discussing a vegan teen unbothered by family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text message discussing a vegan teen unbothered by family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt about family problems and happiness without them, relating to vegan teen and toxic relative issues.

    Text excerpt about family problems and happiness without them, relating to vegan teen and toxic relative issues.

    Text excerpt discussing family issues and the vegan diet causing tension with toxic relatives and a brother.

    Text excerpt discussing family issues and the vegan diet causing tension with toxic relatives and a brother.

    Text excerpt discussing family dynamics involving a vegan teen and toxic relatives, highlighting sibling and parental roles.

    Text excerpt discussing family dynamics involving a vegan teen and toxic relatives, highlighting sibling and parental roles.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict over a vegan teen’s diet and a mom's plan to protect her child from toxic relatives.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict over a vegan teen’s diet and a mom's plan to protect her child from toxic relatives.

    Teen in Santa hat looks upset while talking to a family member about her vegan diet during Christmas gathering.

    Teen in Santa hat looks upset while talking to a family member about her vegan diet during Christmas gathering.

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Recently, the mom called out the author for “brainwashing” her daughter and called them both “typical preachy vegans”

    Text message explaining a family cutoff due to shaming a vegan teen for her diet, with mom protecting her.

    Text message explaining a family cutoff due to shaming a vegan teen for her diet, with mom protecting her.

    Text excerpt discussing a family conversation about keeping a toxic relative and brother away from a vegan teen's diet.

    Text excerpt discussing a family conversation about keeping a toxic relative and brother away from a vegan teen's diet.

    Text excerpt discussing family tensions about a vegan teen's diet and a mom's plan to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text excerpt discussing family tensions about a vegan teen's diet and a mom's plan to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text update about vegan teen’s family conflict with toxic relatives and brother, highlighting tension over her diet choices.

    Text update about vegan teen’s family conflict with toxic relatives and brother, highlighting tension over her diet choices.

    Text describing a family conflict where a vegan teen faces criticism and the mom plans to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text describing a family conflict where a vegan teen faces criticism and the mom plans to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict where a vegan teen faces criticism and a mother works to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict where a vegan teen faces criticism and a mother works to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text message apology discussing a vegan teen’s diet and family tensions, with mom trying to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text message apology discussing a vegan teen’s diet and family tensions, with mom trying to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt from a conversation discussing a vegan teen’s diet and family dynamics involving toxic relatives and support from mom.

    Text excerpt from a conversation discussing a vegan teen’s diet and family dynamics involving toxic relatives and support from mom.

    Angry man in plaid shirt talking on phone, expressing frustration in a brightly lit living room setting.

    Angry man in plaid shirt talking on phone, expressing frustration in a brightly lit living room setting.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then the author got a text from her brother saying they wouldn’t sit around her and her daughter at the Christmas gathering

    Text excerpt discussing a family apology and a plan to improve relationships involving a vegan teen’s diet conflict.

    Text excerpt discussing a family apology and a plan to improve relationships involving a vegan teen’s diet conflict.

    Text excerpt discussing a family plan involving an older brother supporting a vegan teen's living and work arrangements.

    Text excerpt discussing a family plan involving an older brother supporting a vegan teen's living and work arrangements.

    Text excerpt discussing distance between older brother and mom as a way to manage toxic family dynamics with vegan teen.

    Text excerpt discussing distance between older brother and mom as a way to manage toxic family dynamics with vegan teen.

    Text about family tension and a vegan teen's diet struggles, with mom trying to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text about family tension and a vegan teen's diet struggles, with mom trying to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text about a vegan teen facing family shade over diet while mom plans to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text about a vegan teen facing family shade over diet while mom plans to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text excerpt discussing a vegan teen's family drama with toxic relatives and sibling conflicts around the diet choice.

    Text excerpt discussing a vegan teen's family drama with toxic relatives and sibling conflicts around the diet choice.

    Text excerpt about family tension involving a vegan teen’s diet and attempts to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt about family tension involving a vegan teen’s diet and attempts to keep toxic relatives away.

    Text excerpt about a vegan teen facing family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives and brother away.

    Text excerpt about a vegan teen facing family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives and brother away.

    Text discussing family dynamics about a vegan teen and a mom planning to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Text discussing family dynamics about a vegan teen and a mom planning to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Image credits: WantToHibernate

    So the woman even wanted to uninvite the mother and brother for Christmas at all

    The original poster (OP) is married and has two children, both almost adults. The woman is vegan, and so is her 17-year-old daughter, while her husband and son both eat meat. The family has developed a completely respectful attitude towards everyone’s dietary preferences, but the author’s mother has always been incredibly disrespectful of her diet.

    Recently, the grandmother began mocking her granddaughter’s diet again, claiming that her mother had “brainwashed” her and that they were both just “typical preachy vegans.” Neither the OP nor her daughter was trying to preach veganism in any way – they just felt more comfortable being vegan.

    What was even more offensive to the author was that her younger brother joined in on his mother’s bullying, making sarcastic jokes about his niece. It all ended with the teen storming out, and soon after, the OP received a text from her bro, claiming that he and her mother purely wanted to sit away from the author and her daughter at the Christmas table.

    For our heroine, this was the last straw. She declared that she didn’t want to see either her mom or bro at her place for Christmas. The daughter agreed with this idea, and the husband said that he fully supported the idea of ​​uninviting the rude fam. And now, the lady has decided to enlist the support of netizens, not willing to completely cut her mother off.

    Middle-aged woman in orange sweater looking concerned in a modern kitchen, reflecting family tension over vegan teen diet.

    Middle-aged woman in orange sweater looking concerned in a modern kitchen, reflecting family tension over vegan teen diet.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Some people who follow a traditional diet still perceive vegans as “weirdos” and find it funny to poke fun at them, for example, by offering them a meat dish at the table or making questionable jokes about food. The most offensive thing, as the author of this dedicated article at the Vegan Piano Lady blog notes, is that these people are often your relatives and friends.

    Some researchers do believe that most prejudices against vegans are actually directed not at the people themselves, but at what they represent and bring to mind. “The mere presence of a vegan immediately shifts meat-eating from the comfort of an unexamined social norm to the disquieting reality of a choice,” this article at BiteSizeVegan claims.

    Many researchers note that, ideally, a diet should be balanced to meet all the body’s needs. However, a vegan diet still has a number of benefits. For example, it may support better weight management, be heart-healthy, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and even reduce the risk of certain cancers. However, in any case, recommendations should be made by a doctor.

    By the way, in an update, the OP said that her younger brother didn’t actually write that rude text – it was their mother, who took his phone without asking. Moreover, the bro sincerely apologized to his sister and niece for his behavior, so he will likely come to visit for Christmas. As for the mother – well, perhaps she, too, will someday realize her mistake.

    But that certainly won’t happen today or even tomorrow. By the way, our dear readers, if you’ve encountered something similar in your personal experience, too, please feel free to share your own stories in the comments. Or just tell us what you think about this particular tale.

    Most commenters sided with the author in her unwillingness to invite rude fam, but it turned out later that her brother offered his apologies for being so disrespectful

    Comment about a mom defending her vegan teen from family criticism and planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    Comment about a mom defending her vegan teen from family criticism and planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    Commenter ChampagneJen discusses support for a vegan teen facing family criticism over her diet choices.

    Commenter ChampagneJen discusses support for a vegan teen facing family criticism over her diet choices.

    Comment by ACatNamedRobin discussing toxic family dynamics and siblings in a text post about a vegan teen's diet and family conflict.

    Comment by ACatNamedRobin discussing toxic family dynamics and siblings in a text post about a vegan teen's diet and family conflict.

    Comment discussing vegan teen facing family criticism and mom planning to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Comment discussing vegan teen facing family criticism and mom planning to keep toxic relative and brother away.

    Comment discussing a vegan teen dealing with family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    Comment discussing a vegan teen dealing with family criticism and a mom planning to keep toxic relatives away.

    A text comment from ChristmasinBrighton suggesting to uninvite toxic family for a peaceful Christmas gathering.

    A text comment from ChristmasinBrighton suggesting to uninvite toxic family for a peaceful Christmas gathering.

    Comment text on a white background discussing uninviting toxic family to support vegan teen’s diet choices.

    Comment text on a white background discussing uninviting toxic family to support vegan teen’s diet choices.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    While I am definitely a carnivore, I have known a number of vegans. I've never tried to push my eating habits on them and vice versa. I would never dream of arguing with someone about their dietary choices, especially not a child/teen. It's their choice and doesn't harm me in any way.

