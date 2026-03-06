Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Punishes Vegan-Hating Husband For Ruining Daughter’s Only Friendship, Still Defends Him In The Comments
Young girl looks hesitant as woman offers noodles, illustrating vegan-hating husband conflict affecting daughter's friendship.
Family, Relationships

Wife Punishes Vegan-Hating Husband For Ruining Daughter’s Only Friendship, Still Defends Him In The Comments

Many people around the world include vegan or vegetarian foods in their daily diets, yet the stigma, and sometimes outright hatred, against vegans is never-ending.

Even though vegans pose no real threat to meat-eaters, some people go out of their way to show their dislike.

One man took it to the next level when his six-year-old daughter became friends with a neighbor’s child who was vegan.

His actions left his wife furious, so she turned to the internet for some guidance.

    A woman said that her daughter became friends with a kid whose family was vegan

    Image credits: Frustratedait (not the actual photo)

    But the woman’s husband was anti-vegan…

    Image credits: jet-po (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Frustratedaita

    Vegans are a minority in many countries, but the cultural backlash against them is surprisingly strong

    Even though plant-based food products are becoming more commonplace in grocery stores and restaurants, not a lot of people identify as completely vegan or even vegetarians.

    In a survey, 4% of Americans said they are vegetarian, and only 1% said they are vegan.

    Americans who reported a reduction in their meat consumption typically cited health and environmental reasons for doing so.

    Yet, vegans continue to face constant backlash.

    Research has shown that only people with substance use disorder face the same degree of stigma, and the least popular vegans of all are those who cite animal cruelty as their reason.

    “Unlike other forms of bias (e.g., racism, misogyny), negativity toward vegetarians and vegans is not widely considered a societal problem; rather, negativity toward vegetarians and vegans is commonplace and largely accepted,” the study’s authors, Cara C MacInnis and Gordon Hodson, noted.

    Image credits: Askar Abayev (not the actual photo)

    Children’s diets require balance rather than ideology

    This tension between veganism and meat-eaters doesn’t just play out online or in political debates. It often shows up much closer to home — around dinner tables, in schools, and even in friendships.

    Parents shape eating habits at home, but experts say that kids eventually develop their own choices as they grow older.

    “Children are in a state of rapid growth and development, so proper nutrition is critical. The best way to get all the nutrients they need is through a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and heart-healthy fats. Eating vegan, vegetarian, or carnivore typically means eliminating a major food group, which can make it difficult to get all the nutrients needed to support growth and development,” says dietitian Allegra Picano.

    Experts say it’s not okay to impose a restrictive diet on children. Instead, let them develop their own choices. “This approach helps children develop healthy, independent eating habits they can carry into adulthood,” Picano adds.

    Studies show that kids who grow up with strict rules around eating often have trouble listening to their own hunger cues and may end up overeating sweets or snacks later on.

    However, research also shows that many people switch to vegetarian or vegan diets after struggling with chronic health conditions or allergies, just like the girl in this Reddit story.

    Many experts believe in properly-planned vegan diets at all life stages if nutrients like B12 are ensured — showing there is a legitimate foundation for parents choosing plant-based diets for kids, even if others disagree.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

    The woman responded to users’ comments on the post

    Many readers supported the woman’s stand against her husband

    [ESH]

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously ladies, being single is SO much better than spending your life with a loser like the husband in this story! She needs to leave him, but based on her responses she's OK with staying and doing her "job". 🙄

