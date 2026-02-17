Family Demands Woman Make Separate Meals For Them: “Don’t Want To Eat What My Doctor Told Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal from a loved one. Whether it’s your mom’s famous casserole or your dad’s iconic chocolate chip cookies, it’s easy to tell when something was made with love.

But when one person suddenly had to change their diet per their doctor’s orders, their partner and mother decided that they no longer liked their cooking. Instead of offering to make their own meals, though, they proposed that the chef of the house start doing twice as much work. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

This person recently had to change their diet per their doctor’s orders

Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

But now, their mother and partner are complaining about the meals that they prepare for the whole household

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Apart_Discussion6647

Cooking for the entire family requires a lot of time and energy

If you love cooking, you might be happy to spend hours each week standing over the stove or chopping vegetables. It’s worth all of the effort when you have healthy, home-cooked meals that your family appreciates. But if you hate cooking or you don’t receive any gratitude for all of the time and energy you spend feeding your household, cooking can feel like a punishment.

According to a 2022 Gallup poll, 58% of people around the globe enjoy cooking. But there’s a huge gap between how men and women feel about it, as 76% of women say they like to cook, while only 40% of men say the same.

Image credits: Le Creuset/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s enjoyable or not is up to interpretation, but there’s no question that cooking, especially from scratch, can require a lot of time and energy. Apparently, the average person spends over 53 hours a year grocery shopping, and 68% of grocery shoppers say they’re the only person responsible for buying all of the food for their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, once the chef of the house has gotten all of their ingredients, they’re likely to spend at least one hour on food preparation per day. In fact, 41% of people spend over two hours on food prep every day. So being expected to cook twice as many meals could have a significant impact on how much time a person has left in their week.

The majority of people could benefit from eating less sodium

Not to mention the fact that the majority of people could definitely stand to eat a little healthier, so following a doctor’s orders for your diet is extremely important. According to the American Heart Association, nine out of ten Americans eat too much sodium.

And the vast majority of that sodium, 65% to be exact, comes from food bought in retail stores. Meanwhile, a quarter of that sodium comes from restaurants, and only 10% comes from home cooking and sprinkling on salt at the dinner table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A diet that’s too high in sodium can be a huge problem, as the Cleveland Clinic warns that it can lead to bloating, increased thirst, high blood pressure, and poor sleep quality. High blood pressure is particularly dangerous, as it can increase a person’s risk of stroke, damage their arteries, lead to heart failure, increase a person’s risk of dementia, damage the kidneys, and damage the eyes.

On the flip side, Denver Health notes that a low-sodium diet can have a variety of benefits. It can lower a person’s risk of developing kidney disease, build stronger bones, decrease a person’s risk of developing liver disease, help control diabetes, and lower the risk of stomach cancer.

And it’s important to note that salt isn’t the only thing capable of giving your food flavor. Denver Health recommends that those on a low-sodium diet embrace fresh and dried herbs, chopped onions, garlic, or peppers, lemon and lime juice, and vinegars and oils to make sure their meals are still delicious. It might take some time to get used to this new diet, but it will definitely be worth it if it adds years to your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers assured the author that they had done nothing wrong, and many called out the entitled behavior of their mother and partner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT