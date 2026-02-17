Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Demands Woman Make Separate Meals For Them: “Don’t Want To Eat What My Doctor Told Me”
Stressed woman holding her head in a modern kitchen, showing frustration about refusing to cook separate dinners.
Family, Relationships

Family Demands Woman Make Separate Meals For Them: “Don’t Want To Eat What My Doctor Told Me”

1

32

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal from a loved one. Whether it’s your mom’s famous casserole or your dad’s iconic chocolate chip cookies, it’s easy to tell when something was made with love. 

But when one person suddenly had to change their diet per their doctor’s orders, their partner and mother decided that they no longer liked their cooking. Instead of offering to make their own meals, though, they proposed that the chef of the house start doing twice as much work. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.  

RELATED:

    This person recently had to change their diet per their doctor’s orders

    Image credits:  DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But now, their mother and partner are complaining about the meals that they prepare for the whole household

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Apart_Discussion6647

    Cooking for the entire family requires a lot of time and energy

    If you love cooking, you might be happy to spend hours each week standing over the stove or chopping vegetables. It’s worth all of the effort when you have healthy, home-cooked meals that your family appreciates. But if you hate cooking or you don’t receive any gratitude for all of the time and energy you spend feeding your household, cooking can feel like a punishment.

    According to a 2022 Gallup poll, 58% of people around the globe enjoy cooking. But there’s a huge gap between how men and women feel about it, as 76% of women say they like to cook, while only 40% of men say the same.

    Image credits: Le Creuset/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whether it’s enjoyable or not is up to interpretation, but there’s no question that cooking, especially from scratch, can require a lot of time and energy. Apparently, the average person spends over 53 hours a year grocery shopping, and 68% of grocery shoppers say they’re the only person responsible for buying all of the food for their family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, once the chef of the house has gotten all of their ingredients, they’re likely to spend at least one hour on food preparation per day. In fact, 41% of people spend over two hours on food prep every day. So being expected to cook twice as many meals could have a significant impact on how much time a person has left in their week.

    The majority of people could benefit from eating less sodium

    Not to mention the fact that the majority of people could definitely stand to eat a little healthier, so following a doctor’s orders for your diet is extremely important. According to the American Heart Association, nine out of ten Americans eat too much sodium. 

    And the vast majority of that sodium, 65% to be exact, comes from food bought in retail stores. Meanwhile, a quarter of that sodium comes from restaurants, and only 10% comes from home cooking and sprinkling on salt at the dinner table.    

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A diet that’s too high in sodium can be a huge problem, as the Cleveland Clinic warns that it can lead to bloating, increased thirst, high blood pressure, and poor sleep quality. High blood pressure is particularly dangerous, as it can increase a person’s risk of stroke, damage their arteries, lead to heart failure, increase a person’s risk of dementia, damage the kidneys, and damage the eyes.

    On the flip side, Denver Health notes that a low-sodium diet can have a variety of benefits. It can lower a person’s risk of developing kidney disease, build stronger bones, decrease a person’s risk of developing liver disease, help control diabetes, and lower the risk of stomach cancer.

    And it’s important to note that salt isn’t the only thing capable of giving your food flavor. Denver Health recommends that those on a low-sodium diet embrace fresh and dried herbs, chopped onions, garlic, or peppers, lemon and lime juice, and vinegars and oils to make sure their meals are still delicious. It might take some time to get used to this new diet, but it will definitely be worth it if it adds years to your life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers assured the author that they had done nothing wrong, and many called out the entitled behavior of their mother and partner

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    health

    32

    1

    32

    1

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make your own food, the rest of the family can eat pre cooked meals or season their own food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make your own food, the rest of the family can eat pre cooked meals or season their own food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Homepage
    Next in Family
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT