Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Excludes Daughter’s Wife From Vacation, Gets Mad When She Refuses To Join: “My Heart Sank””
Woman looking worried and stressed while going on vacation with wife's family, not her own.
Family, Relationships

Family Excludes Daughter’s Wife From Vacation, Gets Mad When She Refuses To Join: “My Heart Sank””

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
1

33

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Some families feel like they are entitled to their adult children’s undivided attention whenever they want it. Naturally, this ends up causing a lot of tension when they make the aforementioned kid’s pick between their family and their partners. So when someone sides with their partner, some families immediately throw a tantrum.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for going on vacation with her wife’s family, not her own, after her parents didn’t invite her wife. Her family, who regularly excluded the wife, then got offended. Later, she shared an update on how they decided to handle the fallout.

RELATED:

    Being regularly excluded by one’s in-laws can be disheartening

    Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one woman decided she wouldn’t go on vacation with her family after they didn’t invite her wife

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: a-water-pls

    She answered a few of the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers thought she was right to stand by her wife

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She later shared how they decided to proceed

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: a-water-pls

    Commenters expressed their sympathies

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    relationship

    33

    1

    33

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's incubator and s***m donor are homophobic liars. So happy to see they're going LC.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's incubator and s***m donor are homophobic liars. So happy to see they're going LC.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    ADVERTISEMENT