“I Was Praised For Taking It Like A Man”: Guy Refuses To Help Spoiled Brother, Parents Are Fuming

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone makes a bad choice during some point of their lives. Normally, this experience just reinforced why it’s good to have friends and family to help out when times get tough. Of course, if one has repeatedly managed to get themselves into hard times and regularly annoyed the people who might help, things are going to remain tough.

A man asked the internet if he was really wrong for refusing to help his unemployed brother with money for his pregnant girlfriend. When his family threatened to cut him out of their will, he pointed out that he was already wealthier than them. We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

No one wants to be blackmailed by their family

Image credits: bearfotos / freepik (not the actual photo)

But one man pointed out that financial blackmail won’t work if he’s already better off

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Low-Guess-339

ADVERTISEMENT

A few readers wanted more details

Most thought he was being reasonable

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One reader thought everyone was being too mean

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought he was just a jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT