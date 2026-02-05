Someone asked “What screams "I'm a man-child" but nobody realizes it?” and people from across the internet share their own examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to go to the comments down below to detail your own encounters with men who need to grow up a bit.

Anyone who's been around children can attest that they have certain behaviors that would be intolerable in adults. Of course, the tragedy is that some so-called adults still retain the need to constantly cry, throw their toys and run to momma whenever something doesn’t go their way.

#1 Not changing diapers. It’s your kid, grow up.

#2 Playing video games all day and getting upset when your partner asks for help with kids, housework, grocery shopping, household stuff.

#3 Being unhappy that you rarley attract females whilst setting completely unrealistic body standards when prospecting for a relationship



My cousin does this, he asked me for advice once and I was like "well what do you want in a girl" any examples he showed me were basically real life anime characters.

#4 Using the word “alpha male” unironically in a sentence.

#5 Driving your pickup truck right up my back like it's going to make me go faster.

#6 Gatekeeping masculinity. “You’re not a real man unless…” kind of stuff. Wow, how insecure are you, dude?

#7 Expecting the world to accept your temper tantrums.



Amazingly common among men, thinking it is ok to flip things, scream and smash stuff over a trivial loss.



So funny people think women are emotional, ever seen a woman smash a TV over their Fanduel account?

#8 “if you tell me the trash is full, i’ll take it out”.

#9 Only contributes a paycheck to the home while his partner also works and does all the child care, cooking, cleaning etc.

#10 Personal experience- going to mama for every Little thing instead of your life partner.

#11 Thinking being nice to your partner is being whipped or unmanly. "Guys, is it gay to like your wife???".

#12 It’s when someone looks “functional” on the outside but still expects life to feel like it did when they were 22.



like… being constantly frustrated that work isn’t exciting, relationships are hard, routines are boring. and instead of adapting, they keep waiting for the world to change back.

#13 Their explosive emotions are valid ( even when exaggerated) but yours are never and you're just dramatic.

#14 Blaming others for your mistakes or bad luck.

#15 Ooh I dated a man baby! He:





- Blamed everyone else for his shortcomings

- very close with his mom but she overly coddled him

- lived with his parents not to save money but because he literally could not afford to move out

- talked smack about everyone

- made getting a lot of girls a huge thing he was proud of, like super bragging as if that's relevant as a 31 year old

- didn't cook or take care of himself

#16 He told me one of his proudest accomplishments in life was becoming Homecoming Prince in high school.



He was 35.

#17 They will only eat fast food or kid food. No vegetables, fiber or fish.

#18 Having no idea how to cook anything besides frozen food.

#19 Unwashed (or no) sheets. Yellow pillows, lack of pillowcases.

#20 Dating someone way younger



Not asking questions / being able to hold conversations



Not being able to cook



Undecorated apartment (mattress on the floor, white walls)



Doesn’t go to doctor / dentist



Doesn’t understand basic women’s health facts (you’d be surprised how many men think women can’t pee with a tampon in).

#21 Leaving your spouse and children because "it's too much pressure to be a dad".



Nothing wrong with being overwhelmed, but grown-ups seek help before it gets bad instead of ditching everything when it gets complicated.

#22 “Can I help with anything” …. When I’m doing chores and the house is a mess….

#23 Participating in the drama of younger co-workers.

#24 More nefarious, but any weaponized incompetence.



Things I've seen:



'Accidentally' breaking dishes when washing dishes, loading a dishwasher in a way that some dishes don't get clean, washing colors with whites with hot water, 'not knowing' where basic supplies are kept, mopping without sweeping/vacuuming first, etc.

#25 Refusing to handle unused period products.

#26 Telling people "You still do (insert hobby) but that's for children".

#27 Trying to date women who are 18-22 when he's 35+. From personal experience as the former 19 year old girl in these relationships, the men were always so, so immature and stunted.

#28 Loud cars and trucks, blasting your music really loud. What are you, 5 years old? CAR GO BRRRR... STFU.

#29 Any lack of:



* Self-awareness

* Self-reflection

* Accountability

* Capacity to repair

* Empathy



If any one of those are missing it makes every interaction 1000x more frustrating.

#30 A spotless enormous 4x4 truck with a 5-foot high hood with Punisher and Blue line stickers that gets 10mpg and has never seen a dirt road.

#31 Had one get mad because I "unfriended them" on FB. *(I had actually shut my profile down a few months prior.)*



Not that this guy reached out, called, texted, emailed, or anything else. Just mad. Made snarky remarks when I finally joined a game with him and his little crew and decided it was enough.



No longer associating with that person.

#32 Pretending to not know the difference between healthy masculinity and toxic masculinity.

#33 Saying the spouse (meaning himself) should come before the kids. Nope. Sorry. You brought these helpless humans into the world. You, their parents, are a team putting their needs first. Grow TF up.

#34 Assuming your experience is true to everyone.

#35 Having to be reminded about basic hygiene.

#36 Rampant misogyny, bigotry, etc. - thinking that all their problems are caused by some other group, when in reality THEY are their own biggest problem.

#37 When a man exclusively wears shorts. Please, for the love of god, buy some nice slacks. You're not a toddler! You need situation appropriate clothing options!!!

#38 Cant keep a job for more than a couple months and its always someone else's fault.

#39 Calling taking care of their own children babysitting.

#40 I don't pay attention to politics or the news because it doesn't personally affect me as a white cis man.

#41 Someone who won’t do something when asked because it’s too difficult/annoying/pointless.

#42 Hanging out at a bar as a regular.

#43 “I don’t plan anything, it’s just my personality”.

#44 Still dressing like they're in high school when they're over 24.

#45 When he doesn't even bother to show any interest in anything that isn't about/related to himself.

#46 "I have very narrow and specific interests, I just don't find those things appealing to learn, I'd rather other people do them for me."





Those "other things": cooking, car maintenance, home maintenance, trip planning, basically anything that involves effort. Like, buddy, you'rw 30, you hang out all afternoon at your parents' place, you have them cook for you when you make double what they do combined (and work like 3 hrs a day), you have your 63 year old dad change your car's oil, repair your doorframes, paint your apartment, you have your mom make your dentist appointments while your play video games and scroll Instagram.





You don't have narrow interests, you're a lazy slob of a man child who was never forced to bear the construction of his learned incompetence.

#47 Caring about body count or being icked o ut by anything menstruation related.

#48 When he says: “Men don’t talk about their feelings.”.

#49 Hurting yourself, hurting others, and not taking responsibility for your own actions.

#50 Not having a valid drivers license and having to rely on your wife or girlfriend to take you everywhere.

#51 A million hobbies or one hobby that takes priority over their intimate partner and children.

#52 Failing to preform small adult life maintenance tasks like sorting through his mail, filing his taxes, making doctor’s appointments, or things like waiting until he’s completely out of toilet paper before buying more or waiting until he has absolutely no clean clothes before doing his laundry at the last possible minute, and being late to everything constantly. Also, not keeping track of important documents like paystubs, tax forms, birth certificate, social security card, etc.



Most of the other comments are examples of obvious behaviors, but these ones are really sneaky and you have to really get to know him before you realize he does any of these things.

#53 Too many bumper stickers on your vehicle. And I don’t care what they say, it’s universal.

#54 Not taking his own initiatives and had to be told what to do every step of the way.. like you’re an adult you know when you need to go to the store, clean or cook.



Not telling you when they’re mad about something so you have to drag it out of them.



Constantly farting .

#55 Wearing "Grunt Style" shirts when you never spent a day in the military. Also, wearing "Salt Life" t-shirts when you've never been on a boat.

#56 MAGA hats.

#57 I got so many!



- not being able to communicate

- not being able to handle money (eg spending frivolously on stuff they don’t need!)

- not dealing with issues, for eg from the past or in the relationship and having the “it’ll go away” attitude

- afraid of conflict

- drinking/partying irresponsibly/ excessively

- cheating

- lying

- lack of accountability for their own actions

- lack of “I can do it” attitude when faced with issues.

#58 Projecting their mommy issues onto other women. In other words, deep down they hate their mom so they take it out on other women.

#59 Insisting on being “the man” or being treated like a man or respected as the man of the house.

#60 Getting genuinely angry over sports.

#61 Men who can't fathom that some men aren't into talking about football 247.

#62 Graphic tees about patriotism.