Anyone who's been around children can attest that they have certain behaviors that would be intolerable in adults. Of course, the tragedy is that some so-called adults still retain the need to constantly cry, throw their toys and run to momma whenever something doesn’t go their way.

Someone asked “What screams "I'm a man-child" but nobody realizes it?” and people from across the internet share their own examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to go to the comments down below to detail your own encounters with men who need to grow up a bit.

Woman gently holding baby's foot in a nursery, illustrating behaviors related to dealing with a man-child. Not changing diapers. It’s your kid, grow up.

Necessary_Milk_5124 , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

svamulet_1 avatar
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! Nobody likes baby p**p.

    Young man playing video games on computer and phone, illustrating behaviors of a man-child in casual setting. Playing video games all day and getting upset when your partner asks for help with kids, housework, grocery shopping, household stuff.

    PurpleToedUnicorn , Vadim Bogulov/unsplash Report

    Bearded man in casual wear sitting indoors, focused on his smartphone, illustrating man-child behaviors in modern settings. Being unhappy that you rarley attract females whilst setting completely unrealistic body standards when prospecting for a relationship

    My cousin does this, he asked me for advice once and I was like "well what do you want in a girl" any examples he showed me were basically real life anime characters.

    Bordem-Industry , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Real life anime"? You mean those female influencers that use the filters in their Tik Toks?

    Two businessmen in suits smiling while looking at a laptop, discussing man-child behaviors in a professional setting. Using the word “alpha male” unironically in a sentence.

    Oceanbreeze871 , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    White Ford pickup truck with flame decals driving on a highway, representing behaviors linked to a man-child. Driving your pickup truck right up my back like it's going to make me go faster.

    Prudent_Situation_29 , Dan Williams/unsplash Report

    Three men in casual clothes interacting outdoors, illustrating common man-child behaviors in social settings. Gatekeeping masculinity. “You’re not a real man unless…” kind of stuff. Wow, how insecure are you, dude?

    nautius_maximus1 , Michael T/unsplash Report

    Man in glasses showing frustration on phone call in modern workspace, illustrating behaviors of a man-child. Expecting the world to accept your temper tantrums.

    Amazingly common among men, thinking it is ok to flip things, scream and smash stuff over a trivial loss.

    So funny people think women are emotional, ever seen a woman smash a TV over their Fanduel account?

    Le_Point_au_Roche , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then there's Nancy Mace.

    Black trash bin with a green plastic bag containing leafy vegetable scraps, illustrating man-child behavior metaphorically. “if you tell me the trash is full, i’ll take it out”.

    coldbrewedsunshine , Toa Heftiba/unsplash Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I’ll deity later. I promise not to forget this time.

    Man and woman reviewing documents and using tablet at home, illustrating behaviors of a man-child in relationships. Only contributes a paycheck to the home while his partner also works and does all the child care, cooking, cleaning etc.

    AdAromatic372 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take his paycheck and save yours.

    Man and older woman smiling and walking outdoors, depicting behaviors related to a man-child in a casual setting. Personal experience- going to mama for every Little thing instead of your life partner.

    mountain_fl0wer , A. C./unsplash Report

    Young couple embracing outdoors in winter, illustrating behaviors related to dealing with a man-child in relationships Thinking being nice to your partner is being whipped or unmanly. "Guys, is it gay to like your wife???".

    deathbychips2 , Brock Wegner/unsplash Report

    It’s when someone looks “functional” on the outside but still expects life to feel like it did when they were 22.

    like… being constantly frustrated that work isn’t exciting, relationships are hard, routines are boring. and instead of adapting, they keep waiting for the world to change back.

    andreapucci72 Report

    A man and woman having a tense conversation, illustrating common behaviors of a man-child in relationships. Their explosive emotions are valid ( even when exaggerated) but yours are never and you're just dramatic.

    FormHopeful53 , Yan Krukau/pexels Report

    Close-up of a man pointing forward, illustrating behaviors of a man-child in a personal interaction context. Blaming others for your mistakes or bad luck.

    Careful-Self-457 , Rodolpho Zanardo/pexels Report

    Young man with tattoos and nose ring lying on a couch playing video games, showing man-child behavior traits. Ooh I dated a man baby! He:


    - Blamed everyone else for his shortcomings 
    - very close with his mom but she overly coddled him
    - lived with his parents not to save money but because he literally could not afford to move out
    - talked smack about everyone 
    - made getting a lot of girls a huge thing he was proud of, like super bragging as if that's relevant as a 31 year old
    - didn't cook or take care of himself 

    Zealousideal_Crow737 , Ron Lach/pexels Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband had a young engineer working for him, who drove a porshe. One day he came in requested tomorrow for a personal day off. Husband asked how come and young guy said parents were moving and he had to find a place to live.

    Young man in sunglasses and red blazer with white bow tie, representing behaviors of a man-child concept. He told me one of his proudest accomplishments in life was becoming Homecoming Prince in high school.

    He was 35.

    Difficult_Tangelo924 , Dominick Cheers/unsplash Report

    Man-child behavior shown by a guy eating a burger and fries in a casual setting, illustrating immature habits. They will only eat fast food or kid food. No vegetables, fiber or fish.

    LukeSkywalkerDog , Elisabeth Jurenka/unsplash Report

    Hand taking a freshly baked pizza out of an oven, illustrating a cozy home moment related to man-child behaviors. Having no idea how to cook anything besides frozen food.

    br8knfree , Slashio Photography/unsplash Report

    svamulet_1 avatar
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    The fault of mothers.

    Unmade bed with crumpled beige bedding and pillows, suggesting a relaxed or careless atmosphere linked to man-child behaviors. Unwashed (or no) sheets. Yellow pillows, lack of pillowcases.

    Jabber_Tracking , Harry Page/pexels Report

    A man and woman talking closely in a dimly lit club, illustrating behaviors of a man-child in social settings. Dating someone way younger

    Not asking questions / being able to hold conversations

    Not being able to cook

    Undecorated apartment (mattress on the floor, white walls)

    Doesn’t go to doctor / dentist

    Doesn’t understand basic women’s health facts (you’d be surprised how many men think women can’t pee with a tampon in).

    MedspouseLifeSux , MART PRODUCTION/pexles Report

    Man carrying boxes and a lamp while unpacking, illustrating behaviors of a man-child in a home setting. Leaving your spouse and children because "it's too much pressure to be a dad".

    Nothing wrong with being overwhelmed, but grown-ups seek help before it gets bad instead of ditching everything when it gets complicated.

    ellie_elysian , A. C./unsplash Report

    Young woman confronting man-child behavior in a kitchen, showing signs of frustration during a serious conversation. “Can I help with anything” …. When I’m doing chores and the house is a mess….

    Silent-Support-655 , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    Young woman smiling and talking to a man in casual clothes, illustrating man-child behaviors in relationships. Participating in the drama of younger co-workers.

    Bootmacher , Walls.io/unsplash Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    anyone making drama at work is a child

    Man-child behavior example, young man loading dishwasher casually with towel over shoulder in kitchen setting. More nefarious, but any weaponized incompetence.

    Things I've seen:

    'Accidentally' breaking dishes when washing dishes, loading a dishwasher in a way that some dishes don't get clean, washing colors with whites with hot water, 'not knowing' where basic supplies are kept, mopping without sweeping/vacuuming first, etc.

    boblabon , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Refusing to handle unused period products.

    alphaturducken Report

    Telling people "You still do (insert hobby) but that's for children".

    jackfaire Report

    Trying to date women who are 18-22 when he's 35+. From personal experience as the former 19 year old girl in these relationships, the men were always so, so immature and stunted.

    every_piece_matters Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    dating more than like 10 years younger is just a red flag in general. if a 30 year old is dating an 18 year old as soon as they turn 18, the 30 year old was probably grooming them.

    Man in car laughing at phone, illustrating common behaviors of a man-child in modern relationships. Loud cars and trucks, blasting your music really loud. What are you, 5 years old? CAR GO BRRRR... STFU.

    AmputeeHandModel , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash Report

    Man displaying immature behavior, making a frustrated face in the mirror, illustrating common signs of a man-child. Any lack of:

    * Self-awareness
    * Self-reflection
    * Accountability
    * Capacity to repair
    * Empathy

    If any one of those are missing it makes every interaction 1000x more frustrating.

    Putrid_Magi , Andrea Piacquadio /pexels Report

    #30

    Beige lifted off-road truck parked on a city street, illustrating man-child behaviors with rugged and immature style. A spotless enormous 4x4 truck with a 5-foot high hood with Punisher and Blue line stickers that gets 10mpg and has never seen a dirt road.

    Obvious_Market_9485 , we packo /pexels Report

    Had one get mad because I "unfriended them" on FB. *(I had actually shut my profile down a few months prior.)*

    Not that this guy reached out, called, texted, emailed, or anything else. Just mad. Made snarky remarks when I finally joined a game with him and his little crew and decided it was enough.

    No longer associating with that person.

    lukaron Report

    Pretending to not know the difference between healthy masculinity and toxic masculinity.

    Last-Surprise4262 Report

    Saying the spouse (meaning himself) should come before the kids. Nope. Sorry. You brought these helpless humans into the world. You, their parents, are a team putting their needs first. Grow TF up.

    Vivid-Bug-6765 Report

    Assuming your experience is true to everyone.

    Dylan_Is_Gay_lol Report

    Having to be reminded about basic hygiene.

    Prestigious_Age5422 Report

    Rampant misogyny, bigotry, etc. - thinking that all their problems are caused by some other group, when in reality THEY are their own biggest problem.

    StargazerRex Report

    When a man exclusively wears shorts. Please, for the love of god, buy some nice slacks. You're not a toddler! You need situation appropriate clothing options!!!

    AgoraphobeNik Report

    Cant keep a job for more than a couple months and its always someone else's fault.

    LJ161 Report

    Calling taking care of their own children babysitting.

    ContingentMax Report

    Man with arms crossed leaning against a wall outdoors, representing common man-child behaviors in relationships. I don't pay attention to politics or the news because it doesn't personally affect me as a white cis man.

    Alternative_Result56 , PodMatch/unsplash Report

    Someone who won’t do something when asked because it’s too difficult/annoying/pointless.

    Vos_is_boss Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the first 2 yes, but if its pointless then whats the point of doing it?

    Hanging out at a bar as a regular.

    number7child Report

    “I don’t plan anything, it’s just my personality”.

    North-Common5210 Report

    Young man wearing a green cardigan and backpack, looking up outdoors, representing man-child behaviors concept. Still dressing like they're in high school when they're over 24.

    Automatic-Win-9496 , Rifki zakaria/unsplash Report

    When he doesn't even bother to show any interest in anything that isn't about/related to himself.

    ComeUnitedNotTorn Report

    "I have very narrow and specific interests, I just don't find those things appealing to learn, I'd rather other people do them for me."


    Those "other things":  cooking, car maintenance, home maintenance, trip planning, basically anything that involves effort. Like, buddy, you'rw 30, you hang out all afternoon at your parents' place,  you have them cook for you when you make double what they do combined (and work like 3 hrs a day), you have your 63 year old dad change your car's oil, repair your doorframes, paint your apartment, you have your mom make your dentist appointments while your play video games and scroll Instagram.


    You don't have narrow interests, you're a lazy slob of a man child who was never forced to bear the construction of his learned incompetence.

    YearIntelligent7879 Report

    Caring about body count or being icked o ut by anything menstruation related.

    becpuss Report

    When he says: “Men don’t talk about their feelings.”.

    Kesslandia Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when he says men, he means emotionally stunted losers because real men know how to be vulnerable and understand that it's not a sign of weakness.

    Hurting yourself, hurting others, and not taking responsibility for your own actions.

    glendon24 Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its my life, i can hurt myself as much as i like

    Not having a valid drivers license and having to rely on your wife or girlfriend to take you everywhere.

    Jolly-Guard3741 Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    treating your parter like a chauffer service is an easy way to get on the highway to divorce

    A million hobbies or one hobby that takes priority over their intimate partner and children.

    natawas Report

    Failing to preform small adult life maintenance tasks like sorting through his mail, filing his taxes, making doctor’s appointments, or things like waiting until he’s completely out of toilet paper before buying more or waiting until he has absolutely no clean clothes before doing his laundry at the last possible minute, and being late to everything constantly. Also, not keeping track of important documents like paystubs, tax forms, birth certificate, social security card, etc.

    Most of the other comments are examples of obvious behaviors, but these ones are really sneaky and you have to really get to know him before you realize he does any of these things.

    Endless_Supply_Of Report

    Yellow car sticker saying no baby on board humor on dark vehicle, illustrating man-child behaviors concept in a humorous way. Too many bumper stickers on your vehicle. And I don’t care what they say, it’s universal.

    bigredher82 , Tina Devidze/unsplash Report

    Young man and woman having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating common man-child behaviors in relationships. Not taking his own initiatives and had to be told what to do every step of the way.. like you’re an adult you know when you need to go to the store, clean or cook.

    Not telling you when they’re mad about something so you have to drag it out of them.

    Constantly farting .

    Optimal-Success-3282 , Polina Zimmerman/pexels Report

    Wearing "Grunt Style" shirts when you never spent a day in the military. Also, wearing "Salt Life" t-shirts when you've never been on a boat.

    BeCurious7563 Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what happened to people being able to wear whatever they want?

    MAGA hats.

    fuhd79 Report

    I got so many!

    - not being able to communicate
    - not being able to handle money (eg spending frivolously on stuff they don’t need!)
    - not dealing with issues, for eg from the past or in the relationship and having the “it’ll go away” attitude
    - afraid of conflict
    - drinking/partying irresponsibly/ excessively
    - cheating
    - lying
    - lack of accountability for their own actions
    - lack of “I can do it” attitude when faced with issues.

    Glass-Drama3661 Report

    Projecting their mommy issues onto other women. In other words, deep down they hate their mom so they take it out on other women.

    limesqueezyx Report

    Insisting on being “the man” or being treated like a man or respected as the man of the house.

    thinkspeak_ Report

    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    insisting on being treated like a man? but I am a man, and I'd like to be treated as such

    Getting genuinely angry over sports.

    HumanExpert3916 Report

    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    to add, saying stuff like "we won!!" bro were you on the team?? you didn't win anything, the overpaid sweaty guys who run into each other all day did.

    Men who can't fathom that some men aren't into talking about football 247.

    ReallyIntriguing Report

    Graphic tees about patriotism.

    DenimChicken50 Report

