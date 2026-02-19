The Bored Panda team went hunting online to find the most outrageous, annoying, and hilariously unhinged in-laws out there. Keep scrolling to see just how wild family drama can get!

For most of us, mom and dad are the safe place ; the ones we turn to when we need advice, a hug, or just someone to listen. But add in-laws into the mix, and suddenly even the simplest conversation can feel tricky. Mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, in particular, can be…well, let’s just say they have a talent for making family life extra complicated.

#1 My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All Covid. Tested Positive And Never Told Us

#2 My In-Laws Refuse To Let Me Cook My Own Steak... And Refuse To Give Me A Steak Less Than Well Done Got served this disgraceful excuse for a steak at my father-in-law's birthday. Every year, I tell them I will cook my own steak because I like it cooked medium to medium rare. Every year, I get this stuff... Not only do they cook it well done, but they put it in the oven for about an hour to let it "tenderize". Not to mention there's only about 4 grains of salt and half a pinch of pepper on the whole tray of steaks. I don't know what they have against delicious, tender, juicy steak, but my god... they owe that cow an apology.



#3 My Sister-In-Law Giving Me (An ER Nurse With 10 Years Experience) Medical Advice. I Can't Deal With This Anymore. I'm Going Insane

When you first get married to the love of your life, you usually want to make a great impression on their family. You go out of your way to be helpful; maybe carrying groceries for your father-in-law, picking flowers for your mother-in-law, or volunteering to help with family events. You smile through awkward conversations, laugh at jokes that aren’t funny, and try to be the “perfect” family member. At the beginning, everything feels exciting, like you’re building new bonds. There’s hope, curiosity, and even a little nervousness about fitting in. Most people genuinely want these relationships to work because family is important and you want harmony. But as time goes on, things don’t always stay so simple.

#4 Got A New Couch Delivered Today. Father-In-Law Decided To Test It Out

#5 I Wish I Had A Different Mother-In-Law

#6 Mother-In-Law Ruined My Godhand SPN-120 My mother-in-law decided to use my hobby tools without asking me, when I wasn't home, to cut wire. She put them back in my hobby drawer without saying anything. They cost me $80.

Also ruined another pair of cheaper clippers while she was at it.



Of course, no one goes into a marriage expecting to dislike their in-laws. Research backs this up. A 2012 study from Purdue University in the US found that most couples enter marriage anticipating positive ties with their partner’s family. People hope for supportive relationships, mutual respect, and maybe even friendship. After all, your partner is someone you love deeply, so it makes sense to hope that their family will also be warm and welcoming. Yet, as many couples discover, hope and reality don’t always align. Sometimes cultural differences, personality clashes, or just different habits can make family life more complicated than expected. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Mother-In-Law Everybody

#8 Mother-In-Law Leaves The Refrigerator Door Open The Whole Time She Cooks

#9 How My Father-In-Law Lets The Candles Burn

So why is it often easier to have a good relationship with your own parents than with your in-laws? Gretchen Perry, a professor at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, explains it simply in a piece for the BBC: you grow up with your own parents, so there’s shared history, shared beliefs, and a natural understanding. ADVERTISEMENT You know what makes them laugh, what annoys them, and how they express love. With in-laws, there isn’t that shared background. You might not see eye-to-eye on basic things, and you may not understand their values or routines as easily. That lack of common ground can make even small disagreements feel bigger than they really are.

#10 Father-In-Law Decided To “Test” All My Fire Extinguishers. Now All Need To Be Replaced In-laws were watching the kids at my house while my wife and I were out. Father-in-law (who’s notorious for messing with other people's stuff) decides to “test” all our fire extinguishers to “make sure they work.”

Big one in the garage plus kitchen, upstairs, and wife’s car. Now I have to go replace all 4.



#11 Father-In-Law Expected Us To Eat 12-Year-Old Beef He brought so much over; he had it all in his deep freezer, expecting us to eat all of it, so that it didn’t go to waste. He packed both of our freezers with all of this meat, knowing it was 12 years old. Without asking if we even wanted it.



#12 My Parents-In-Law Keep On Using Our Netflix To Watch He-Man And Christmas Movies, And Change Our Watchlists Because They "Struggle With Tech" My husband shares both his Netflix and Prime accounts with his parents and pays for it. It first started with his parents using his Netflix instead of their own profile and even trying to charge a not-included film to his credit card on Prime. He asked them to stop, but they said they cannot figure it out, so he added a pin and in brackets that it's not their profile. We thought the problem was solved, but then I noticed they started using mine instead. I hadn't looked at Netflix for maybe a week and noticed today they apparently had a watch marathon - my entire history & front page is just He-Man, war films, and Christmas movies. The algorithm is completely messed up at this point. Needless to say, I got a pin now too and a note in brackets.



To put it simply, the difference comes down to familiarity. Growing up in the same household as your parents gives you years of insight into their habits, quirks, and ways of thinking. You’ve navigated their moods, shared routines, and learned to anticipate their reactions. With in-laws, it’s different—you haven’t grown up together, so you’re figuring them out as you go. Something as small as leaving dishes in the sink or commenting on parenting styles can trigger misunderstandings. In short, it’s human nature: the more time and shared experience you have with someone, the easier it is to connect. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Mother-In-Law Made This Cake For My Wife's Birthday, Proceeds To Cut These Two Pieces For Herself And Her Husband I said, "Give him all the corners!" Chuckles all around, and then we got all the edges...

#14 How To Tell Your Mother-In-Law Is Visiting

#15 My Father-In-Law Dropped Items Off At Our House After An Extended Family Trip He got to ours place before us and, being in a rush, put our items in the garbage “to protect them from the rain.”



A recent study in the US from 2022 shows that this dynamic is very real. Both men and women reported having more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than with their own mothers. Similarly, mothers said they had more conflicts with their daughters-in-law than with their own daughters. It’s not just a stereotype; research confirms that these relationships can be more stressful than the ones we have with our own parents.

#16 My Mother-In-Law Keep Complaining That Her Kindle Wouldn’t Charge

#17 Mother-In-Law Just Sent Me This

#18 Father-In-Law Visited Us And Took Flowers From My Flower Bed. And My Husband Helped Him He said his wife would like the flowers and just took them home with him. My husband is going to buy me new flowers tomorrow.



The reasons for these conflicts vary widely. Differences in opinions about finances, household management, or child-rearing practices can lead to tension. For example, one mother-in-law may want to help with the baby in ways that feel intrusive to the daughter-in-law. Add in differences in communication style or cultural expectations, and small issues can quickly become bigger disagreements. Even when intentions are good, boundaries can get blurred, and misunderstandings can escalate.

#19 Sister-In-Law Put This In Our Oven “To Be Safe” Without Telling Us

#20 Engagement Photos, Brother-In-Law Was Drunk Taking It. The Only Photo I Have Of Asking My Wife To Marry Me 19-Years-Ago

#21 The In-Laws Decided To "Prank" Us By Completely Rearranging Our Kitchen My wife and I just returned from a week-long vacation to find our kitchen literally rearranged. We asked her parents to just drop by and feed our rabbits while we were away. Something they've done numerous times and are always paid to do when needed- This vacation was fairly needed, as I'm in the middle of attending postsecondary and working part-time while my wife works full-time and takes care of the house, while I pitch in where I can. And after a 4-hour car ride, we are extremely thankful for this break and look forward to preparing for another year of endless work. But lo and behold, her parents left us another hour's worth of work for us to even use the kitchen, as a joke. My wife is more upset than I am, but it certainly drew an annoyed snort from me, which I believe qualifies as mildly infuriating. The picture is just one of several cupboards.



Holidays and extended visits can be particularly tricky. During festive seasons, when families spend long hours together, there’s little personal space, and routines overlap constantly. The excitement of celebrating together can sometimes clash with the stress of living in close quarters, making even small irritations feel magnified. This applies even when families don’t live together year-round—those long stretches of togetherness can bring underlying tensions to the surface. What was manageable in short visits can feel overwhelming when repeated over several days.

#22 Father-In-Law Keeps The House At 80 Degrees When We’re Visiting Him In South Florida Wondering what everyone thinks. Am I the crazy one for wanting to turn it down? He thinks it might be because I have low testosterone.

#23 Behold, My Brother-In-Law's Chili He decided to make chili with way too much seasoning (it was like chewing on sand) and then he cooked it for two days straight—did not stir it enough.



#24 Father-In-Law Stirred His Tea With The Spoon And Put It Back In The Sugar

On the flip side, it’s not always difficult or stressful. A 2021 survey of American women found that 51% of daughters-in-law reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their relationships with their mothers-in-law. Even more encouragingly, three-quarters of mothers-in-law said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their daughters-in-law. These numbers show that positive, supportive relationships are absolutely possible. With communication, mutual respect, and effort from both sides, in-law bonds can be just as warm and meaningful as any other family relationship. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 This Is How My Father-In-Law Gets Butter For His Toast

#26 My Father-In-Law Is So Lazy He’s also careless. He doesn’t flush the toilet. This is not the first time. He has been living in my house for a few months.



#27 Father-In-Law Drives Through Front Lawn To Avoid Backing Up

Of course, not every relationship goes smoothly. Some in-laws can be difficult, overbearing, or even downright horrible at times. From unsolicited advice to constant interference, the extremes of these relationships can make life challenging. What do you think? Have your in-laws ever crossed a line, or have you witnessed family dynamics that were outright shocking? Share your thoughts and experiences!

#28 This Is My Father-In-Law’s Dashboard (83). He Also Has A Head Up Display. He Wonders Why There Are So Many Noises In The Car

#29 My Parents (In-Laws) Somehow Use 20+ Cups Every Day My elderly MIL struggles with OCD (I do too, so I can empathise (to an extent)) and refuses to reuse anything - cups, plates, and any and all silverware. I love her/them, but they should know better. They worry about water use w.r.t. showering and washing clothes, and then they also moan about the electricity the drying machine and ACs use regularly (we have solar panels and spend most of the time off the grid), but this is okay. If any of my BILs or extended family come to visit (it is only ever for an hour or so), then this can easily become 30-50 cups. We might get close to 50 if they are watching a rugby game with my BILs, for example. We certainly have enough cups with which to set new records.



#30 Father-In-Law Made A Huge Deal About Me Watching A Show On My Phone While Eating Breakfast This Morning. This Is What I Walked Into This Afternoon

#31 My Ex-In-Laws Are Making My 3-Year-Old Feel Bad About Her Hair My ex and I have been split up for about 2 years now, but are very civil coparenting between houses. However, often times he leaves the kids (4m and 3f) with his parents, who are like a weird cult. They own their own church, and they have rules. Women don't cut their hair, women wear dresses and skirts only, women stay home, cook, clean, have babies, and don't speak to the men about anything. They need to keep their mouth shut, etc etc.

Well, my daughter asked me to cut her hair the other day, so I said ok and gave her a really cute Dora the explora hair cut (I have pics, it looks great).

She was sooo excited and asked to call her grandparents to tell them.

Her grandma was great, "wow you look so cute!" Her grandpa said, "You're in trouble. You're gonna get it. You aren't supposed to cut your hair." And get repeating "you're gonna get it," and my daughter looked so confused.

Then their tía comes on the phone and goes, "You cut your hair?! Oh no..."

It was so gross. So I texted the kid's dad.



#32 Brother-In-Law Fixed Our Rental's Drain A Month Ago. Just Got A Call From The Renter That It’s Clogged. He’s A "Handyman" And I Trusted Him

#33 "Christmas Gift" For My Four-Year-Old Son From My Mother-In-Law I genuinely don't understand... Does she WANT us to spend the holidays in the emergency room?

She isn't a mean person, she's just very air-brained. I plan on asking her what her reasoning was behind this, but I will wait until after all the holiday chaos.



#34 My 60+-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Wrote On Our Back Door When She Was Visiting Because It Looks Unlocked. It Was Locked. It Stays Locked Both locks are locked and stay locked unless we go out this door, which is rare. She didn't even try to open the door, but just assumed it was unlocked because the bottom one looks it. They're both locked and were locked when she was here.



#35 Mother-In-Law's Room. Husband And I Work To Keep It Escaping Into The Rest Of The House. We Rent

#36 My Sister-In-Law Bites Chewing Gum In Half And Puts Half Back In The Container

#37 The Way My Father-In-Law Leaves The Kitchen Knives In The Drying Rack

#38 Mother-In-Law In The Wild Is Upset That Pregnancy App Is “Uncomfortably Directed To Only The Mom”

#39 Mother-In-Law Asked To Bring My Baby Along For A Drop Off (5 Mins Away) And Ended Up Spending Around 2 Hours

#40 Mother-In-Law Made These I Can't Wait Until She Is Out Of My House

#41 The Toilet Paper At My In-Law's House Is Like Wiping With A Ghost

#42 My In-Laws Opened A New Ice Cream Carton They are delightful people. My mother-in-law is great, and I’m lucky we have such a good relationship, but this has my husband in stitches. How does this happen??!



#43 How My Brother-In-Law Plugged His Raclette Grill

#44 The Way My Mother-In-Law Opens Food With Seals Built Into The Bag I just don’t know if built-in seals exist where she is from because this happens all the time. Stale tortillas anyone?

#45 My Mother-In-Law Watched My Basil Plant For Me This happened by day 3. And no, I didn’t have anything on this when I brought it over. I actually clipped some to use in a dinner I made, Trenette al Pesto. I can grow more, as I have start-ups, this one was the first of the seedlings I germinated and grew. My FIL swears he didn’t see anything on the plant. It was a full-on bush when I brought it over.



#46 Mother-In-Law Came To Help Postpartum. Walked Into A Reorganized Kitchen My husband doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, so I wanted to vent a teensy bit. MIL came over to help me postpartum (stayed for about a month). Once I was healed and back in the kitchen, I walk in to a lot of things being rearranged. This one in particular made me want to laugh and cry at the same time. My poor spice jars have been written on with Sharpie. And there are multiple duplicates.

Grateful for the help, though.



#47 Mother-In-Law Thinks This Ice Auger Has “Grease To Move The Parts”, And Got Mad When I Took It Out To Clean It Ordering a replacement this weekend, it’s obviously contaminated with bacteria and cracked all the way up and down. MIL is mad that I did this, because apparently she likes drinking filth.



#48 Mother-In-Law Used Spray Bleach To Clean Something In Daughter’s Room Already having a bad week, didn’t need to come home and find this. The room also smells overwhelmingly like bleach, which my 3-year-old keeps complaining about.



#49 Mother-In-Law Made Cake Last Night She managed to spray beet-based batter out of a food processor and across the backsplash and the items sitting in front of it. I JUST WANT MY COFFEE THIS MORNING, but I am faced with this all over my Aeropress.

Yes, cake, beet, food processor. All the “correct” words.

Ugh. Coffee!



#50 The Way My Mother-In-Law Cut Our Watermelon

#51 Mother-In-Law Decided To Organize My Pantry

#52 At The In-Laws For Christmas. "Just Pop Something On The Telly, The Remotes Are On The TV Stand"

#53 My Mother-In-Law Eats One Bite Of A New Banana Every Morning And Leaves The Rest On The Counter "In Case Anyone Wants One"

#54 Mother-In-Law's Favoritism Is Destroying My Patience

#55 Mother-In-Law Told Sisters-In-Law About My Miscarriage I had a miscarriage over Christmas week. Ended up in the ER three separate times because I needed monitoring to rule out life-threatening issues and my OB was closed. On Christmas Eve my husband told my MIL what was happening (with my consent) because I was missing the video call with them to wish them a Merry Christmas. My MIL sent me this text today, and I'm feeling really upset that she felt the need to tell more people (my husband's sisters and brothers-in-law) without asking us.



This is after she accidentally also told my husband's brother and sister-in-law what was going on while I was still in the ER one of the times. She always "apologizes," but it feels like no one can be that stupid repeatedly, right?

#56 Lent My Brother-In-Law My Printer. Was Returned Like This

#57 I Just Received A Jar Of Garbage From My Mother-In-Law I've been no contact with my mother-in-law for over 5 years. My husband (also no contact with her) just dropped off his brother at her house for a visit and was handed this to give to me.



#58 My Mother-In-Law's Charging Cable

#59 Sister-In-Law Made “Chicken Alfredo”. There’s So Much Wrong Here

#60 My Brother-In-Law Didn’t Close The Oils Cap All The Way And Put It Laying Down

#61 The Contact Paper Application Done By My Brother-In-Law My sister and Brother-in-law just bought a house and put up contact paper on the bathroom windows, but didn't notice one area was done in the wrong direction.

He knew something was off, but couldn't pinpoint what.



#62 My Father-In-Law Made Dinner At My House. He Broke The Tip Of One Knife, And Used The Back Of Another Knife As A Hammer To Help Chop Through A Bone

#63 My Mother-In-Law Yelled At Me For 12 Minutes For Letting A Fly Into The House. Also Her