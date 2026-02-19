ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, mom and dad are the safe place; the ones we turn to when we need advice, a hug, or just someone to listen. But add in-laws into the mix, and suddenly even the simplest conversation can feel tricky. Mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, in particular, can be…well, let’s just say they have a talent for making family life extra complicated. 

The Bored Panda team went hunting online to find the most outrageous, annoying, and hilariously unhinged in-laws out there. Keep scrolling to see just how wild family drama can get!

#1

My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All Covid. Tested Positive And Never Told Us

Text message conversation revealing tension with worst in-laws after COVID positive news is shared between family members.

Stricky92 Report

    #2

    My In-Laws Refuse To Let Me Cook My Own Steak... And Refuse To Give Me A Steak Less Than Well Done

    Partially eaten meal with steak, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, bread roll, and tomato slice on a floral plate.

    Got served this disgraceful excuse for a steak at my father-in-law's birthday. Every year, I tell them I will cook my own steak because I like it cooked medium to medium rare. Every year, I get this stuff... Not only do they cook it well done, but they put it in the oven for about an hour to let it "tenderize". Not to mention there's only about 4 grains of salt and half a pinch of pepper on the whole tray of steaks. I don't know what they have against delicious, tender, juicy steak, but my god... they owe that cow an apology.

    suck_my_jargon Report

    That’s just sacrilegious! Either I would eat before I go over there or just stop attending. No way would I eat shoe leather steak!

    #3

    My Sister-In-Law Giving Me (An ER Nurse With 10 Years Experience) Medical Advice. I Can't Deal With This Anymore. I'm Going Insane

    Text messages showing unusual remedies for infections and fever shared by unfortunate people with the worst in-laws

    PavonineLuck Report

    "help to pull the infection out"!!! 🤣🤣🤣

    When you first get married to the love of your life, you usually want to make a great impression on their family. You go out of your way to be helpful; maybe carrying groceries for your father-in-law, picking flowers for your mother-in-law, or volunteering to help with family events.

    You smile through awkward conversations, laugh at jokes that aren’t funny, and try to be the “perfect” family member. At the beginning, everything feels exciting, like you’re building new bonds. There’s hope, curiosity, and even a little nervousness about fitting in. Most people genuinely want these relationships to work because family is important and you want harmony. But as time goes on, things don’t always stay so simple.
    #4

    Got A New Couch Delivered Today. Father-In-Law Decided To Test It Out

    Person resting on a couch with feet stretched out, illustrating one of the unfortunate posts about the worst in-laws.

    dan_craus Report

    no shoes on furniture. Not even on carpet if they are wet or muddy

    #5

    I Wish I Had A Different Mother-In-Law

    Text messages showing an in-law insulting an unborn grandson and causing family tension among unfortunate people with worst in-laws.

    somewhatscary Report

    Wow. What a nasty and/or very unhinged woman!

    #6

    Mother-In-Law Ruined My Godhand SPN-120

    Close-up of a hand holding small plastic cutting pliers, illustrating a post about the worst in-laws.

    My mother-in-law decided to use my hobby tools without asking me, when I wasn't home, to cut wire. She put them back in my hobby drawer without saying anything. They cost me $80.
    Also ruined another pair of cheaper clippers while she was at it.

    childrenofthehammer Report

    Of course, no one goes into a marriage expecting to dislike their in-laws. Research backs this up. A 2012 study from Purdue University in the US found that most couples enter marriage anticipating positive ties with their partner’s family. People hope for supportive relationships, mutual respect, and maybe even friendship.

    After all, your partner is someone you love deeply, so it makes sense to hope that their family will also be warm and welcoming. Yet, as many couples discover, hope and reality don’t always align. Sometimes cultural differences, personality clashes, or just different habits can make family life more complicated than expected.

    #7

    My Mother-In-Law Everybody

    Text message exchange showing a misunderstanding about stimulus money advice, highlighting issues with the worst in-laws.

    j4vendetta Report

    Really a special kind of stupid.

    #8

    Mother-In-Law Leaves The Refrigerator Door Open The Whole Time She Cooks

    Dimly lit room with an open fridge lighting a rabbit on the floor, illustrating unfortunate in-law home situations.

    tredeh Report

    #9

    How My Father-In-Law Lets The Candles Burn

    Melted candles spilled over wooden tables and floor, showing a messy scene of unfortunate in-laws' home mishap.

    druule10 Report

    So why is it often easier to have a good relationship with your own parents than with your in-laws? Gretchen Perry, a professor at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, explains it simply in a piece for the BBC: you grow up with your own parents, so there’s shared history, shared beliefs, and a natural understanding.

    You know what makes them laugh, what annoys them, and how they express love. With in-laws, there isn’t that shared background. You might not see eye-to-eye on basic things, and you may not understand their values or routines as easily. That lack of common ground can make even small disagreements feel bigger than they really are.
    #10

    Father-In-Law Decided To “Test” All My Fire Extinguishers. Now All Need To Be Replaced

    Close-up of a fire extinguisher pressure gauge showing recharge and overcharge indicators, illustrating worst in-laws post.

    In-laws were watching the kids at my house while my wife and I were out. Father-in-law (who’s notorious for messing with other people's stuff) decides to “test” all our fire extinguishers to “make sure they work.”
    Big one in the garage plus kitchen, upstairs, and wife’s car. Now I have to go replace all 4.

    Special_Context6663 Report

    Send him a service manual and an invoice.

    #11

    Father-In-Law Expected Us To Eat 12-Year-Old Beef

    Package label on wrapped beef T-bone steak marked not for sale, an unfortunate in-law gift fail.

    He brought so much over; he had it all in his deep freezer, expecting us to eat all of it, so that it didn’t go to waste. He packed both of our freezers with all of this meat, knowing it was 12 years old. Without asking if we even wanted it.

    Ok_Pension_1451 Report

    Freezer burn doesn't taste good but it won't hurt you. IF AND ONLY IF! it has been frozen the whole time. It was probably safe but it would taste like cr@p.

    #12

    My Parents-In-Law Keep On Using Our Netflix To Watch He-Man And Christmas Movies, And Change Our Watchlists Because They "Struggle With Tech"

    Netflix profile screen showing a user labeled as not parents in law among other profiles, highlighting unusual in-law situations.

    My husband shares both his Netflix and Prime accounts with his parents and pays for it. It first started with his parents using his Netflix instead of their own profile and even trying to charge a not-included film to his credit card on Prime. He asked them to stop, but they said they cannot figure it out, so he added a pin and in brackets that it's not their profile. We thought the problem was solved, but then I noticed they started using mine instead. I hadn't looked at Netflix for maybe a week and noticed today they apparently had a watch marathon - my entire history & front page is just He-Man, war films, and Christmas movies. The algorithm is completely messed up at this point. Needless to say, I got a pin now too and a note in brackets.

    Aliinga Report

    To put it simply, the difference comes down to familiarity. Growing up in the same household as your parents gives you years of insight into their habits, quirks, and ways of thinking. You’ve navigated their moods, shared routines, and learned to anticipate their reactions. With in-laws, it’s different—you haven’t grown up together, so you’re figuring them out as you go. Something as small as leaving dishes in the sink or commenting on parenting styles can trigger misunderstandings. In short, it’s human nature: the more time and shared experience you have with someone, the easier it is to connect.

    #13

    Mother-In-Law Made This Cake For My Wife's Birthday, Proceeds To Cut These Two Pieces For Herself And Her Husband

    Partially eaten cake in a foil tray with uneven frosting, illustrating unfortunate situations with the worst in-laws.

    I said, "Give him all the corners!" Chuckles all around, and then we got all the edges...

    Aristarchus1981 Report

    #14

    How To Tell Your Mother-In-Law Is Visiting

    Bunch of bananas with one peeled from the bottom, illustrating a frustrating moment for people with the worst in-laws.

    Pessa19 Report

    cut all ends off. See what she does next

    #15

    My Father-In-Law Dropped Items Off At Our House After An Extended Family Trip

    Black bin filled with a pillow, pack of bath tissue, and a six-pack of beer, illustrating worst in-laws behavior.

    He got to ours place before us and, being in a rush, put our items in the garbage “to protect them from the rain.”

    gimp1615 Report

    Who tosses fresh rolls of toilet paper? That's so weird!

    A recent study in the US from 2022 shows that this dynamic is very real. Both men and women reported having more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than with their own mothers. Similarly, mothers said they had more conflicts with their daughters-in-law than with their own daughters. It’s not just a stereotype; research confirms that these relationships can be more stressful than the ones we have with our own parents. 
    #16

    My Mother-In-Law Keep Complaining That Her Kindle Wouldn’t Charge

    USB charging cable improperly modified with tape, demonstrating one of the worst in-laws' careless tech fixes.

    gumball_Jones Report

    #17

    Mother-In-Law Just Sent Me This

    Text message warning about an emergency government signal frequency that may harm people, shared among unfortunate in-laws.

    justadad369 Report

    ... because that's exactly what governments do, all the time

    #18

    Father-In-Law Visited Us And Took Flowers From My Flower Bed. And My Husband Helped Him

    Garden bed with green plants and small yellow flowers showing signs of damage, illustrating posts from unfortunate people with worst in-laws.

    He said his wife would like the flowers and just took them home with him. My husband is going to buy me new flowers tomorrow.

    siwlia97 Report

    After reading these I’m so grateful for my in laws

    The reasons for these conflicts vary widely. Differences in opinions about finances, household management, or child-rearing practices can lead to tension. For example, one mother-in-law may want to help with the baby in ways that feel intrusive to the daughter-in-law. Add in differences in communication style or cultural expectations, and small issues can quickly become bigger disagreements. Even when intentions are good, boundaries can get blurred, and misunderstandings can escalate.
    #19

    Sister-In-Law Put This In Our Oven “To Be Safe” Without Telling Us

    Partially crushed laptop with warped edges on a metal surface, illustrating unfortunate damage related to worst in-laws stories.

    baguetteeter Report

    I'd be charging her for a replacement, full price.

    #20

    Engagement Photos, Brother-In-Law Was Drunk Taking It. The Only Photo I Have Of Asking My Wife To Marry Me 19-Years-Ago

    Blurry photo of a man on one knee proposing to a woman outside a house, capturing an awkward moment with worst in-laws.

    inthemood4three Report

    do a re-take when it's 20 years :-)

    #21

    The In-Laws Decided To "Prank" Us By Completely Rearranging Our Kitchen

    Kitchen cupboard with messy and disorganized items, illustrating challenges faced by people with the worst in-laws.

    My wife and I just returned from a week-long vacation to find our kitchen literally rearranged. We asked her parents to just drop by and feed our rabbits while we were away. Something they've done numerous times and are always paid to do when needed- This vacation was fairly needed, as I'm in the middle of attending postsecondary and working part-time while my wife works full-time and takes care of the house, while I pitch in where I can. And after a 4-hour car ride, we are extremely thankful for this break and look forward to preparing for another year of endless work. But lo and behold, her parents left us another hour's worth of work for us to even use the kitchen, as a joke. My wife is more upset than I am, but it certainly drew an annoyed snort from me, which I believe qualifies as mildly infuriating. The picture is just one of several cupboards.

    1DiffiCultRiddle Report

    Get someone else to feed your rabbits in future

    Holidays and extended visits can be particularly tricky. During festive seasons, when families spend long hours together, there’s little personal space, and routines overlap constantly. The excitement of celebrating together can sometimes clash with the stress of living in close quarters, making even small irritations feel magnified. This applies even when families don’t live together year-round—those long stretches of togetherness can bring underlying tensions to the surface. What was manageable in short visits can feel overwhelming when repeated over several days.
    #22

    Father-In-Law Keeps The House At 80 Degrees When We’re Visiting Him In South Florida

    Honeywell thermostat displaying indoor temperature with cool setting and fan auto mode on a wall.

    Wondering what everyone thinks. Am I the crazy one for wanting to turn it down? He thinks it might be because I have low testosterone.

    okcool561 Report

    Depending oh his age and health this may be his comfort level. My Grandmother kept her place warm enough to make candles droop.

    #23

    Behold, My Brother-In-Law's Chili

    Burnt food in a slow cooker, showing an unfortunate cooking fail related to worst in-laws frustrations.

    He decided to make chili with way too much seasoning (it was like chewing on sand) and then he cooked it for two days straight—did not stir it enough.

    Sensitive_Ad_201 Report

    Uh - that doesn’t look like chili.

    #24

    Father-In-Law Stirred His Tea With The Spoon And Put It Back In The Sugar

    Glass container with brown sugar and a metal spoon, illustrating an unfortunate in-laws moment from real posts.

    wite_noiz Report

    On the flip side, it’s not always difficult or stressful. A 2021 survey of American women found that 51% of daughters-in-law reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their relationships with their mothers-in-law. Even more encouragingly, three-quarters of mothers-in-law said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their daughters-in-law. These numbers show that positive, supportive relationships are absolutely possible. With communication, mutual respect, and effort from both sides, in-law bonds can be just as warm and meaningful as any other family relationship.

    #25

    This Is How My Father-In-Law Gets Butter For His Toast

    Buttery stick with uneven bites on a plate next to a knife, illustrating frustration with the worst in-laws.

    stacksmash Report

    He clearly needs to be locked up

    #26

    My Father-In-Law Is So Lazy

    Blue trash bin in a tiled bathroom corner with a torn toilet paper roll on the floor and cleaning tools nearby.

    He’s also careless. He doesn’t flush the toilet. This is not the first time. He has been living in my house for a few months.

    lamwire Report

    #27

    Father-In-Law Drives Through Front Lawn To Avoid Backing Up

    Tire tracks damaging green grass in a yard, showcasing one of the worst in-laws outdoor mishaps.

    puf305 Report

    If you can't reverse your vehicle, don't drive.

    Of course, not every relationship goes smoothly. Some in-laws can be difficult, overbearing, or even downright horrible at times. From unsolicited advice to constant interference, the extremes of these relationships can make life challenging. What do you think? Have your in-laws ever crossed a line, or have you witnessed family dynamics that were outright shocking? Share your thoughts and experiences!
    #28

    This Is My Father-In-Law’s Dashboard (83). He Also Has A Head Up Display. He Wonders Why There Are So Many Noises In The Car

    Multiple GPS devices and a dashcam inside a car driving at night with a wet windshield and illuminated streetlights.

    Exemplar1968 Report

    I am wondering how he can see the road?

    #29

    My Parents (In-Laws) Somehow Use 20+ Cups Every Day

    Multiple clean mugs and glasses lined up on a kitchen counter highlighting a common in-law annoyance with dishware.

    My elderly MIL struggles with OCD (I do too, so I can empathise (to an extent)) and refuses to reuse anything - cups, plates, and any and all silverware. I love her/them, but they should know better. They worry about water use w.r.t. showering and washing clothes, and then they also moan about the electricity the drying machine and ACs use regularly (we have solar panels and spend most of the time off the grid), but this is okay. If any of my BILs or extended family come to visit (it is only ever for an hour or so), then this can easily become 30-50 cups. We might get close to 50 if they are watching a rugby game with my BILs, for example. We certainly have enough cups with which to set new records.

    jourdeaux Report

    #30

    Father-In-Law Made A Huge Deal About Me Watching A Show On My Phone While Eating Breakfast This Morning. This Is What I Walked Into This Afternoon

    Man in denim shirt using phone and eating from a bowl on his lap with a yellow cloth, illustrating worst in-laws moments.

    TyRaven67 Report

    #31

    My Ex-In-Laws Are Making My 3-Year-Old Feel Bad About Her Hair

    Text conversation showing someone asking to stop family from making Marley feel bad about her hair, highlighting worst in-laws behavior.

    My ex and I have been split up for about 2 years now, but are very civil coparenting between houses. However, often times he leaves the kids (4m and 3f) with his parents, who are like a weird cult. They own their own church, and they have rules. Women don't cut their hair, women wear dresses and skirts only, women stay home, cook, clean, have babies, and don't speak to the men about anything. They need to keep their mouth shut, etc etc.
    Well, my daughter asked me to cut her hair the other day, so I said ok and gave her a really cute Dora the explora hair cut (I have pics, it looks great).
    She was sooo excited and asked to call her grandparents to tell them.
    Her grandma was great, "wow you look so cute!" Her grandpa said, "You're in trouble. You're gonna get it. You aren't supposed to cut your hair." And get repeating "you're gonna get it," and my daughter looked so confused.
    Then their tía comes on the phone and goes, "You cut your hair?! Oh no..."
    It was so gross. So I texted the kid's dad.

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Brother-In-Law Fixed Our Rental's Drain A Month Ago. Just Got A Call From The Renter That It’s Clogged. He’s A "Handyman" And I Trusted Him

    Poorly repaired and wrapped plumbing pipes under a sink showing an example of the worst in-laws' handiwork.

    OkTea7227 Report

    A friend was buying a house and had an inspection done. The owner had hired her Handyman uncle and crew to do some major repairs in the crawlspace when she was on holidays. Inspection found the only thing he had done was send her a bill. Go with a real tradesperson

    #33

    "Christmas Gift" For My Four-Year-Old Son From My Mother-In-Law

    Small magnets in a clear plastic case held in hand, illustrating strong magnetic properties and safety warnings.

    I genuinely don't understand... Does she WANT us to spend the holidays in the emergency room?
    She isn't a mean person, she's just very air-brained. I plan on asking her what her reasoning was behind this, but I will wait until after all the holiday chaos.

    Prior_Lobster_5240 Report

    #34

    My 60+-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Wrote On Our Back Door When She Was Visiting Because It Looks Unlocked. It Was Locked. It Stays Locked

    Handwritten green text says look at the door lock on a white wooden door frame in a post about worst in-laws.

    Both locks are locked and stay locked unless we go out this door, which is rare. She didn't even try to open the door, but just assumed it was unlocked because the bottom one looks it. They're both locked and were locked when she was here.

    Ok-Ad4375 Report

    #35

    Mother-In-Law's Room. Husband And I Work To Keep It Escaping Into The Rest Of The House. We Rent

    Cluttered and messy bedrooms filled with belongings, illustrating the worst in-laws living situations in new pics.

    christygl7 Report

    Is she a hoarder? Does she need more storage space (plastic boxes, cupboard etc)?

    #36

    My Sister-In-Law Bites Chewing Gum In Half And Puts Half Back In The Container

    Hand holding white pills next to an open bottle, illustrating a post from unfortunate people with the worst in-laws.

    WarBrom Report

    Well if it's her own gum, why not?

    #37

    The Way My Father-In-Law Leaves The Kitchen Knives In The Drying Rack

    Dirty pots and utensils piled in a sink, showing an example of unfortunate people dealing with the worst in-laws.

    marvchuk Report

    #38

    Mother-In-Law In The Wild Is Upset That Pregnancy App Is “Uncomfortably Directed To Only The Mom”

    Negative app review from a grandparent frustrated with limited perspective, shared in a post about worst in-laws experiences.

    LadyPerelandra Report

    Your daughter in law doesn't need you tracking HER pregnancy. She will decide what and how much she wants to share.

    #39

    Mother-In-Law Asked To Bring My Baby Along For A Drop Off (5 Mins Away) And Ended Up Spending Around 2 Hours

    Screenshot of a tense WhatsApp chat revealing communication issues between people with the worst in-laws.

    I_got_time_2day Report

    #40

    Mother-In-Law Made These I Can't Wait Until She Is Out Of My House

    Partially cooked chicken wings on a foil-lined baking tray with kitchen tongs, highlighting unfortunate worst in-laws food preparation.

    johnreppenhagenjr Report

    #41

    The Toilet Paper At My In-Law's House Is Like Wiping With A Ghost

    Hand holding a torn piece of toilet paper showing poor quality in a post about the worst in-laws.

    anonburneraccoun Report

    #42

    My In-Laws Opened A New Ice Cream Carton

    Ice cream container with a poorly designed rip tab, showing an example of unfortunate in-laws causing frustration.

    They are delightful people. My mother-in-law is great, and I’m lucky we have such a good relationship, but this has my husband in stitches. How does this happen??!

    panella_monster Report

    Ice cream wasn't being delivered to mouth quick enough

    #43

    How My Brother-In-Law Plugged His Raclette Grill

    Hand holding a broken electrical plug with bent prongs on a table, illustrating unfortunate in-laws mishap.

    DrNanard Report

    Because the extension cord is only for two prongs, The should have been a tab on the end of the cord to prevent this but they are easily cut off. I'm guilt of this also. Other times I just break off the ground prong.

    #44

    The Way My Mother-In-Law Opens Food With Seals Built Into The Bag

    Partially opened tortilla package ruined, an example of unfortunate people dealing with the worst in-laws problems.

    I just don’t know if built-in seals exist where she is from because this happens all the time. Stale tortillas anyone?

    mrspeace Report

    #45

    My Mother-In-Law Watched My Basil Plant For Me

    Withered and damaged indoor plant by sink showing signs of neglect from unfortunate worst in-laws care.

    This happened by day 3. And no, I didn’t have anything on this when I brought it over. I actually clipped some to use in a dinner I made, Trenette al Pesto. I can grow more, as I have start-ups, this one was the first of the seedlings I germinated and grew. My FIL swears he didn’t see anything on the plant. It was a full-on bush when I brought it over.

    Pleasant-Patience725 Report

    #46

    Mother-In-Law Came To Help Postpartum. Walked Into A Reorganized Kitchen

    Spice jars disorganized in a kitchen drawer, illustrating posts from people with the worst in-laws and their frustrations.

    My husband doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, so I wanted to vent a teensy bit. MIL came over to help me postpartum (stayed for about a month). Once I was healed and back in the kitchen, I walk in to a lot of things being rearranged. This one in particular made me want to laugh and cry at the same time. My poor spice jars have been written on with Sharpie. And there are multiple duplicates.
    Grateful for the help, though.

    --Camellia-- Report

    not in alphabetical order!

    #47

    Mother-In-Law Thinks This Ice Auger Has “Grease To Move The Parts”, And Got Mad When I Took It Out To Clean It

    Ice maker auger inside a freezer with broken and c*****d plastic blades from unfortunate worst in-laws post.

    Ordering a replacement this weekend, it’s obviously contaminated with bacteria and cracked all the way up and down. MIL is mad that I did this, because apparently she likes drinking filth.

    PastelJude Report

    #48

    Mother-In-Law Used Spray Bleach To Clean Something In Daughter’s Room

    White wall with multiple drip stains and marks likely from an unfortunate in-law incident in a home setting.

    Already having a bad week, didn’t need to come home and find this. The room also smells overwhelmingly like bleach, which my 3-year-old keeps complaining about.

    throwawaymcdumbpants Report

    #49

    Mother-In-Law Made Cake Last Night

    Coffee grinder with berries splattered inside and on surrounding surfaces, showing worst in-laws messy kitchen situation.

    She managed to spray beet-based batter out of a food processor and across the backsplash and the items sitting in front of it. I JUST WANT MY COFFEE THIS MORNING, but I am faced with this all over my Aeropress.
    Yes, cake, beet, food processor. All the “correct” words.
    Ugh. Coffee!

    Space-Knowledge Report

    #50

    The Way My Mother-In-Law Cut Our Watermelon

    Half watermelon with a square section hollowed out, illustrating unfortunate in-laws' awkward food preparation fails.

    Big_T0DD Report

    #51

    Mother-In-Law Decided To Organize My Pantry

    Container filled with different types of pasta mistakenly mixed together, showing a relatable in-law frustration moment.

    Grgapm_ Report

    #52

    At The In-Laws For Christmas. "Just Pop Something On The Telly, The Remotes Are On The TV Stand"

    A pile of different TV and device remote controls on a blanket, illustrating the worst in-laws situation.

    ooh_bit_of_bush Report

    #53

    My Mother-In-Law Eats One Bite Of A New Banana Every Morning And Leaves The Rest On The Counter "In Case Anyone Wants One"

    Partially broken banana on a black countertop, illustrating one of the unfortunate moments shared by people with the worst in-laws.

    Username_Used Report

    #54

    Mother-In-Law's Favoritism Is Destroying My Patience

    Text message exchange showing conflict and exclusion involving in-laws over a birthday barbecue, highlighting worst in-law problems.

    Brief_Escape_2442 Report

    #55

    Mother-In-Law Told Sisters-In-Law About My Miscarriage

    Text message from in-law revealing a miscarriage without consent, showing one of the worst in-law behaviors shared online.

    I had a miscarriage over Christmas week. Ended up in the ER three separate times because I needed monitoring to rule out life-threatening issues and my OB was closed. On Christmas Eve my husband told my MIL what was happening (with my consent) because I was missing the video call with them to wish them a Merry Christmas. My MIL sent me this text today, and I'm feeling really upset that she felt the need to tell more people (my husband's sisters and brothers-in-law) without asking us.

    This is after she accidentally also told my husband's brother and sister-in-law what was going on while I was still in the ER one of the times. She always "apologizes," but it feels like no one can be that stupid repeatedly, right?

    Kinigirl1984 Report

    Why doesn't she just contact your local newspaper or news station and have them announce this news?!

    #56

    Lent My Brother-In-Law My Printer. Was Returned Like This

    3D printer with a failed red print stuck inside, illustrating one of the worst in-laws mishaps in unfortunate posts

    meesterstanks Report

    #57

    I Just Received A Jar Of Garbage From My Mother-In-Law

    Jar filled with random small items and another jar with used wine corks and silica packets, showing worst in-laws behavior.

    I've been no contact with my mother-in-law for over 5 years. My husband (also no contact with her) just dropped off his brother at her house for a visit and was handed this to give to me.

    RochelleMeris Report

    why didn't your husband throw it straight in to the next bin and claim he was robbed?

    #58

    My Mother-In-Law's Charging Cable

    Hand holding a severely damaged charging cable with exposed wires, illustrating unfortunate worst in-laws mishap.

    thedavefitzy Report

    #59

    Sister-In-Law Made “Chicken Alfredo”. There’s So Much Wrong Here

    Partially cooked tortellini and shredded chicken in a slow cooker, illustrating a post from people with the worst in-laws.

    broken_mind31223 Report

    #60

    My Brother-In-Law Didn’t Close The Oils Cap All The Way And Put It Laying Down

    Kitchen cabinet with mismatched items and awkward storage, illustrating unfortunate in-laws clutter and disorganization.

    Impressive_Code3257 Report

    #61

    The Contact Paper Application Done By My Brother-In-Law

    Window covered with a large TV screen blocking the view outside, one of the worst in-laws DIY fails shared online.

    My sister and Brother-in-law just bought a house and put up contact paper on the bathroom windows, but didn't notice one area was done in the wrong direction.
    He knew something was off, but couldn't pinpoint what.

    mrsweems Report

    #62

    My Father-In-Law Made Dinner At My House. He Broke The Tip Of One Knife, And Used The Back Of Another Knife As A Hammer To Help Chop Through A Bone

    Close-up of uneven and poorly sharpened kitchen knives on a green cutting board showing worst in-laws frustration.

    virusbomb413 Report

    #63

    My Mother-In-Law Yelled At Me For 12 Minutes For Letting A Fly Into The House. Also Her

    Five large jars with red lids containing unknown substances placed on a dirty bathroom floor near a shower hose, worst in-laws issue.

    Aevensong Report

    🤮🤮🤮🤮

    #64

    My American Brother-In-Law Drying His Kettle

    Black electric kettle placed upside down in dish rack, showing a frustrating kitchen setup typical of worst in-laws posts.

    bartharris Report

