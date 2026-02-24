ADVERTISEMENT

“I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. That’s the tagline of the iconic subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace, and honestly, it tells you everything you need to know.

The community has become a home for some of the most satisfying moments on the internet, collecting stories of karma coming back to bite people who probably should have seen it coming. Because as it turns out, actions have consequences, and the universe has a way of making sure people find that out.

Scroll down to see some of the best examples. It’s oddly comforting to know that some form of justice exists after all.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered

Tweet screenshot about Wyoming Legislature discussion on preferred pronouns, highlighting support for wrong side and unexpected consequences.

BellyDancerEm Report

16points
POST
yosarah54 avatar
Danni
Danni
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved this.destroyimg them with their own stupidity. I enjoyed every moment of that lovely chair woman's face turning more and more red as she tries to demand she be called a chairman.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Why Would Biden Do This?

    Social media post showing consequences faced by someone who supported the wrong side, highlighting political division and denial.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    14points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I call it terminal stupidity.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    It’s A Wonderful Life

    Tweet about a neighbor facing consequences after supporting the wrong side, showing unexpected life changes and challenges.

    Infinite-Club4374 Report

    11points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actions have consequences. Hard to feel sorry for these folks when they voted for a convicted felon.

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    What Did You Expect?

    Social media post highlighting consequences faced due to policy and economic actions affecting Nebraska’s budget deficit.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Feel Bad For His Kids. Reckon He Will Need To Get A Second Job

    Tweet discussing consequences faced by a MAGA supporter after losing food stamp benefits following elections.

    zinfadel55 , x.com Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Posted In A Mom Group- Last Sentence Says It All

    Alt text: Social media post showing a parent sharing struggles and consequences faced during a shutdown affecting family support systems.

    peaches_and_drama Report

    10points
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her response was correct. I guess your next meal is humble pie. I have zero empathy for the twats that brought this hellscape on us. Innocent people have been shot dead in the streets because of your vote. No empathy for the stupid

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Three Time Trump Voter, Is Betrayed By The Guy They Voted For Because They Lose Their Jobs, And Soon Their House

    Anonymous male from WV expresses regret after supporting the wrong side and facing unexpected consequences.

    Plieu625 Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Target Wanted This (They Even Donated $1 Million To Donald Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Committee) And Now Their Hispanic Employees, Including Us Citizens, Are The Targets

    ICE agents in Target store detaining employees, illustrating consequences faced by people who supported the wrong side.

    xbhaskarx , x.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    West Virginia: Trump 70%, Harris 28%

    Coal miner in West Virginia looking concerned after loss of black lung screenings, facing consequences of policy changes.

    Admiral_Tuvix , x.com Report

    9points
    POST
    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet he was given a "Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal" award. But yeah, champion of coal, not coal miners. He doesn't care about the people.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining

    American man tricked into front line combat by Russia, showing consequences of supporting the wrong side.

    mkvgtired Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Help!!!

    Man wearing a red cap and sleeveless shirt holding a sign asking for help, illustrating consequences of supporting the wrong side.

    morallyirresponsible Report

    7points
    POST
    lisdaglish_1 avatar
    Ginky
    Ginky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shouldn’t have dropped his cash on that tacky trump merch.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Same Party That Fought For Covid Mask Ban, Now Fighting For Ice Officer Masks. Clown World!

    Screenshot of Homeland Security tweet refusing to comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban, highlighting consequences of support.

    splitopenandmelt11 , x.com Report

    7points
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you think you are on the right side of things. You shouldn't be ashamed and hiding behind masks. Show yourselves. Also stop shooting and kidnapping innocent people. Forkwads.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Trump Voter Loses Government Contract

    Social media post showing a Trump supporter upset over losing a federal contract due to political consequences.

    afscomedy Report

    7points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE this! They are so stupid. They actually thought he cared about them. It's why you cannot trust these people in any capacity. Low character, low intelligence.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Can Someone Explain It To Her?

    Social media post showing confusion about tariffs and consequences of supporting the wrong side in trade policies.

    Texas_Bookworm Report

    7points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fvcking dumb as a stump

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Magat Surprised By Tariff Surcharge

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a person surprised by a tariff surcharge and supporting the wrong side with consequences.

    PopeFranzia Report

    7points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trumpsters, low intelligence, low character.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Maga Gets What They Voted For At Costco

    Social media post describing a woman in a MAGA sweatshirt facing consequences after voting, highlighting support for the wrong side.

    Kantwealjustgetabong Report

    7points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its everyone's fault but their own

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Mom, A Mexican American, Is Just Barely Starting To Understand The Reality Of Life Because Of Who She Voted For. She Now Doesn’t Have Health Coverage Because Of The Costs And Is Also Outraged Because Her Employee Was Questioned If They Were A Us Citizen

    Text message conversation about expensive healthcare costs and insurance struggles, highlighting consequences of wrong political support.

    crimsngaze Report

    6points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what happens to people who want to close the gate as soon as they are safe and s***w everyone behind them.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    She Didn’t Vote For Her Son To Maybe Be Arrested

    Woman in red blazer speaking at a microphone, representing people who supported the wrong side and faced consequences.

    AngelZash Report

    6points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, yes, you did.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    "Yet... Now I'm The Enemy"

    Man in police vest sharing a message about loyalty and consequences faced by those who supported the wrong side.

    Epigrammatic Report

    6points
    POST
    ssgumbo avatar
    Duh
    Duh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the going gets tough you gotta pick a side. You want to stay with your fs¢ist agenda job? Well now you're a fas¢ist! Bored Panda won't let me type Fa¢ist? How about Rethuglican?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    But We Owned The Libs, So We Got That Going For Us

    Man wearing a MAGA hat and patriotic shirt expressing shock, illustrating people who supported the wrong side facing consequences.

    Mister-Beefy Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man Votes For Trump To "Own The Libs" And Loses His Business

    Tweet screenshots showing a supporter facing consequences after backing the wrong side, highlighting small business impact.

    -StapleYourTongue- Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bondi Threatening Right-Wing Influencers If They Dare Criticize Her

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing consequences faced by people who supported the wrong side in politics.

    xNotEdgex , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trumpster Gangsters

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    It Sucks To Suck

    Vermont dairy farmer regrets voting for Trump, facing consequences and working alone milking cows early in the morning.

    ThatOldG Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #24

    Trump Supporter Who Claims 'Education Is The Most Important Issue' Voted For Trump, Who Then Dismantled The Education Department, Resulting In Her Daughter's Phd Acceptances Being Revoked

    Social media comment about consequences faced by a Trump supporter’s daughter after university acceptance retractions.

    CAIiscringe Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely you jest, Trumpsters don't care about their children's futures are they never would have voted for him. I hope her daughter blames her.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My Maga Cousin Has Been Dating An Undocumented Immigrant For A While And Now She’s Being Deported. I Wish I Was Making This Up

    Text message about family drama involving detention and deportation, highlighting consequences faced by people who supported the wrong side.

    burnedflag Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope he's devastated.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    I Voted For Trump To Own The Libs. I Don't Want This!

    Tweet showing regret from supporting the wrong side, highlighting consequences of tariffs on groceries and personal finances.

    brother_p Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #27

    Very Insane People

    Social media post discussing consequences of supporting the wrong side on vaccination and measles concerns.

    Vamparael Report

    5points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad people this stupid are having children.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    “I’m One Of Your People”

    Screenshot of a U.S. Army veteran explaining unexpected consequences of tariffs on a British guitar purchase.

    sirfuzzynutss Report

    5points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd play you a song on my tiny violin, but UPS wanted an extra $300 to release the instrument and I can't afford that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Bankruptcies And More

    ICE officer conducting a raid with detained individuals in South Texas, highlighting consequences of supporting the wrong side.

    Acrobatic_Code_7409 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    This One Wants The Tar And Feathers

    Tweet expressing regret from a supporter about voting for Trump, highlighting consequences for those who supported the wrong side.

    Personel101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trust your gut. Or you will sh1t yourself.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Hate That Actions Have Consequences

    Two men in suits discussing risky decisions with consequences, highlighting people who supported the wrong side surprised by outcomes.

    TlalocVirgie , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right, because now they know he's a sociopath.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    When You Willingly Accept You’re Fate As A Future Meal

    Tweet screenshot showing a person admitting they were wrong about tariffs, reflecting consequences of supporting the wrong side.

    yikesamerica Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. He was always an arsehole.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #33

    Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret

    Sign on a pole with American flag and flowers expressing voter regret, showing people who supported the wrong side and faced consequences.

    vandorengirl Report

    4points
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's the thing. He didn't lie.this raging psycho always told you all what he would do... You just didn't listen. Always believe a narcissist when he tells you his plans..

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    "I Lost My Son Because I Voted For President Trump. I Voted For Zero Wars!!!"

    Twitter conversation showing someone sharing personal consequences of supporting the wrong side, highlighting unexpected outcomes.

    justalazygamer Report

    4points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want this man anywhere near my children. What a rancid character.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Meet The President Of American Soybean Association, A 3x Trump Voter

    Soybean farmer appearing in a live CNN interview about supporting the wrong side and facing unexpected consequences.

    grantstern Report

    3points
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FAFO Nobody is crying for you.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Joe Exotic Posts On Instagram That His Husband Was Deported By Ice After Years Of Shilling For Donald Trump

    Joe Exotic and another man with tattoos and caps smiling at each other, illustrating surprising consequences for supporting the wrong side.

    _Mighty_Milkman , www.instagram.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shut up, tiger killer. Your 5 minutes is so over.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #37

    Found One This Morning

    Screenshot of a social media post describing hardships faced by a Trump supporter, reflecting consequences of support.

    Spectacle_121 Report

    3points
    POST
    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump was just a snake oil salesman con man that tricked so many people into thinking he cared. He is just a narcissist cult leader. You drank the Kool aid, it is now too late.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    He Told Him What He Was Gonna Do

    Tweet showing a U.S. Army sergeant regrets support, ICE deports wife, highlighting consequences of backing the wrong side.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure its nicer than the US anyway

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Trump And Project 2025 Supporter Crashout Over Epstein Coverup

    Screenshot of a tweet by AdamTheAngler expressing support for MAGA, illustrating people who supported the wrong side.

    aipac_hemoroid Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #40

    Off My Corpse Hands

    Reddit post showing a Trump supporter questioning gun rights and consequences of supporting the wrong side in politics.

    namenumber55 Report

    2points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The right to arm bears....

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    She No Longer Finds The Cruelty She Once Applauded So Enthusiastically To Be Funny

    Woman tearfully speaking in a video about consequences faced after supporting the wrong side in a political situation.

    I_AM_GLUTEUS_MAXIMUS Report

    2points
    POST
    bec_1 avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all wanted to see cruelty visited on supporters of the 'other side' of politics. It astonishes and dismays them when they experience it themselves.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Nebraska Is Going Broke

    Man in suit and red tie speaking about Nebraska's economic losses and consequences faced by supporters of the wrong side.

    CactusJake1830 Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Rural Maga Town Loses Only Medical Center

    Curtis Nebraska medical center closing blamed on Medicaid cuts after town voted heavily for Trump in 2024 election.

    jfischetti22 Report

    1point
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Already on here. But still funny.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Las Vegas Voted For An Economic Change And Are Mad That The Economy Changed. At Least They Won’t Pay Taxes On The 50% Less Tips They Are Receiving

    Headline from New York Post about tipped workers in Las Vegas facing income drop as tourism plunges, showing consequences faced.

    AnonUserAccount Report

    1point
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one wants to go to the US and rightly so

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    He... Told You... His Plans!!

    Tweet from Sam Stein about Latino Trump voters regretting their support, with an image of a defaced Latinos for Trump sign.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    1point
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have known better

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Congrats, Nebraska! You Got What You Voted For

    Tyson Foods closing major beef plant in Lexington, Nebraska, causing unexpected consequences for meat supply and workers.

    Comprehensive-Cow116 Report

    1point
    POST
    cahyde avatar
    CA Hyde
    CA Hyde
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beef is too expensive now! $15 -20 for a steak at the grocery store. Good for less meat consumption though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Whooops!

    Tweet showing regret from someone whose friend supported the wrong side and faced consequences involving healthcare loss.

    Lookingforjoy17 Report

    1point
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not as bad as your friend's mum does...

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!