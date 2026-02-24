ADVERTISEMENT

“I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. That’s the tagline of the iconic subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace, and honestly, it tells you everything you need to know.

The community has become a home for some of the most satisfying moments on the internet, collecting stories of karma coming back to bite people who probably should have seen it coming. Because as it turns out, actions have consequences, and the universe has a way of making sure people find that out.

Scroll down to see some of the best examples. It’s oddly comforting to know that some form of justice exists after all.