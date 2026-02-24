47 People Who Supported The Wrong Side And Were Surprised It Had Consequences (New Pics)
“I never thought leopards would eat MY face,” sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party. That’s the tagline of the iconic subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace, and honestly, it tells you everything you need to know.
The community has become a home for some of the most satisfying moments on the internet, collecting stories of karma coming back to bite people who probably should have seen it coming. Because as it turns out, actions have consequences, and the universe has a way of making sure people find that out.
Scroll down to see some of the best examples. It’s oddly comforting to know that some form of justice exists after all.
Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered
Why Would Biden Do This?
It’s A Wonderful Life
Actions have consequences. Hard to feel sorry for these folks when they voted for a convicted felon.
What Did You Expect?
I Feel Bad For His Kids. Reckon He Will Need To Get A Second Job
Posted In A Mom Group- Last Sentence Says It All
Three Time Trump Voter, Is Betrayed By The Guy They Voted For Because They Lose Their Jobs, And Soon Their House
Target Wanted This (They Even Donated $1 Million To Donald Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Committee) And Now Their Hispanic Employees, Including Us Citizens, Are The Targets
West Virginia: Trump 70%, Harris 28%
And yet he was given a "Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal" award. But yeah, champion of coal, not coal miners. He doesn't care about the people.
Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining
Help!!!
Same Party That Fought For Covid Mask Ban, Now Fighting For Ice Officer Masks. Clown World!
Trump Voter Loses Government Contract
I LOVE this! They are so stupid. They actually thought he cared about them. It's why you cannot trust these people in any capacity. Low character, low intelligence.
Can Someone Explain It To Her?
Magat Surprised By Tariff Surcharge
Maga Gets What They Voted For At Costco
My Mom, A Mexican American, Is Just Barely Starting To Understand The Reality Of Life Because Of Who She Voted For. She Now Doesn’t Have Health Coverage Because Of The Costs And Is Also Outraged Because Her Employee Was Questioned If They Were A Us Citizen
She Didn’t Vote For Her Son To Maybe Be Arrested
"Yet... Now I'm The Enemy"
But We Owned The Libs, So We Got That Going For Us
Man Votes For Trump To "Own The Libs" And Loses His Business
Bondi Threatening Right-Wing Influencers If They Dare Criticize Her
It Sucks To Suck
Trump Supporter Who Claims 'Education Is The Most Important Issue' Voted For Trump, Who Then Dismantled The Education Department, Resulting In Her Daughter's Phd Acceptances Being Revoked
Surely you jest, Trumpsters don't care about their children's futures are they never would have voted for him. I hope her daughter blames her.
My Maga Cousin Has Been Dating An Undocumented Immigrant For A While And Now She’s Being Deported. I Wish I Was Making This Up
I Voted For Trump To Own The Libs. I Don't Want This!
Very Insane People
“I’m One Of Your People”
I'd play you a song on my tiny violin, but UPS wanted an extra $300 to release the instrument and I can't afford that.
Bankruptcies And More
This One Wants The Tar And Feathers
Hate That Actions Have Consequences
When You Willingly Accept You’re Fate As A Future Meal
Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret
"I Lost My Son Because I Voted For President Trump. I Voted For Zero Wars!!!"
I wouldn't want this man anywhere near my children. What a rancid character.