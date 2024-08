The rapper and the writer attended the Olympic dressage competition in full costume, even though Snoop Dogg had confessed to a fear of horses before the event.



“I am interested in the horses that dance and I want to give them some carrots and apples, make sure they’re fed before they do their thing,” he said in an interview.



For NBC, who owns the exclusive media rights for the Olympics until 2032, Snoop Dogg’s role as a correspondent has been a massive boon.



“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by his popularity, but you never underestimate Snoop Dogg. He’s this wonderful mix of swagger and positivity,” said Molly Solomon, executive Olympics producer to the Associated Press.