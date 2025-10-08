Justice and the universe go hand in hand. When someone does something incredibly bad (or good!) that whacks justice out of balance, the powers of the universe send karma to restore it. Simple as that. Sometimes this happens instantly, which makes witnessing it even more glorious and satisfying. People under this popular thread were sharing stories about times they saw instant karma at work, which range from sinister to wholesome. We gathered the best ones for your entertainment below, all you have to do is scroll down to find them!

#1 I used to be a zookeeper.



This jerk was making fun of our llama for looking ugly. The llama was a rescue who had corrective jaw surgery.



The jerk pointed and laughed at our llama.



The llama spat in her mouth.



I gave the llama a treat and told her that she was a good girl.

#2 Saw a guy yelling at another guy in traffic, the guy that was yelling continued to speed off and got pulled over by a under cover cop car on the side of the road.

#3 I liked going to the local fruit stand near my old job before work. It's a small family owned and run place. A little kid was working the register and accidently gave me back more than I gave them. I give back the money and correct the mistake, insisting it happens and to not worry about it, I'm not telling nobody.



The kid must have told her kin folk about two weeks later and I didn't pay for fruit for the next month until I got another job.



Karma works both ways!

#4 Watched an entitled angry man belittle his server to the point of tears. Then he hitched up his belt and looked pleased with himself as he swaggered off the restaurant deck, tripped on the stairs, and face planted in the sand on the beach. (This was a vacation in Fla.) My wife looked mortified as I laughed right out loud at the guy. He got up, saw everyone staring and at least one person openly laughing, and quickstepped off down the beach.

#5 Loaded up an egg in one of those water balloon slingshots to launch at someone’s car. The thing snapped backwards and launched the egg straight toward the window of my own car parked nearby.

The window was open maybe an inch and the egg entered that space and fantastically exploded all inside of my car. We were cleaning up tony bits of eggshell even months later. Never egged another car again.

#6 Not 100% “instant” karma, but pretty quickly. See, I work for a staffing agency. I’m a recruiter. Pretty small team and this was actually another recruiter on my team that this happened to.



My co-worker was working with this guy who was pretty sharp. He was a programmer. His company was doing layoffs but he was told he wouldn’t be affected. My co-worker contacted him, chatted about the situation and he said he would be interested in looking around. We just had a new client give us a position to help on that fit his background. We lined up an interview pretty quickly, he interviewed and got the position! Great. It was even a little salary bump. Straight direct hire, no contract stuff. He goes in, works his first week. All is great, all smiles.



Well, that next Monday shows up and he isn’t there. The company calls us asking where he is, so my co-worker calls him. He answers the phone and my co-worker asks “hey, is everything okay? You no call no showed today over at XYZ company.” And the guy proceeds to tell us “Yeah, I never actually quit my job. I just took vacation for the week to see if I liked the place. It was okay but I’ll just stay here.” My co-worker responds “Man, is there anything I can do? This puts us in a tight spot, this is a brand new customer of ours, can I do anything” and the guy tells us “Quite frankly I don’t care what kind of position it puts you in nor do I care if they are a new customer. I’m staying, don’t call me again.” And hangs up the phone.



He got laid off the next week.

#7 I have a happier good karma story that happened to me a few months ago on vacation in San Francisco. Late at night after a potluck and drinks, my friend drove me to a BART metro station near her house and gave me directions to take the train back to my hotel.



I walked in, paid my fare, and went underground only to find out I'd just missed the last train. Fortunately my friend was awesome and gave me bus directions back, but there was another person who'd missed the same train, and he was in a far worse situation than mine. He was drunk, high, carrying massive bags of groceries and alcohol, and was trying to get back to Richmond, the way I came from and super far away. He also had no way to call an Uber.



Feeling bad, I offered to call him an Uber and he could pay me back what he could. He only had $3, but so be it, I wasn't going to turn him down. We chatted awhile until his ride came, he went off on his merry, inebriated way, and I went to catch my bus.



Except when I got on, I realized it was a MUNI bus, the other transit company, and so my BART fare wasn't transferable - I'd have to pay again. I realized I had no dollar bills left in my wallet. I spent it all on that useless fare. Panicking, I reached into my back pocket where I keep small change, well knowing I didn't have enough for the $2.50 fare. And that's when I felt the $3 that guy gave me. It was such a beautiful feeling. I think we were mutual guardian angels that night.



Also I realized halfway through the bus ride that I was going the wrong way, but that ruins the story so I don't usually tell that part. I did manage to get back on the other side, to be fair.

#8 The washers and dryers in my apartment building are run through Bluetooth and an app you download on your phone. I figured out that if I put my phone on airplane mode while simultaneously pressing the start button on the machine, the washer would start but I wouldn’t get charged. I was so proud, tried the same thing on the dryer and it worked. Went to get my clothes out of the dryer an hour later and everything was covered in melted Hershey kisses.

#9 At a big sports tournament after a game and it’s raining a bit - an aggressive driver can’t be bothered with people rushing to their cars and almost runs over a kid, yells at people in his way and decides to weave around traffic to get out of the place quicker. There is a saw horse blocking the exit he is not supposed to go out. The rain is getting heavier. Everyone is watching this impatient person as he gets out his car to move the saw horse and bypass the traffic line and pedestrian traffic due to self entitlement. When he gets out to move the saw horse / barrier he closes his car door and locks himself out of the car with the car running. Downpour ensues. Instant Karma.

#10 While working for the fire department, on a call for a multi vehicle rollover accident on the interstate. We got on the interstate one exit away, running into traffic, so we moved over to the emergency lane with lights and siren.

We were about half way there and a BMW pulls in front of us trying to cut through the traffic, he didn't even look.



I laid into the air horn and he came to a complete stop, with his middle finger out the window.



I'd had a lot of people do stupid things when seeing lights coming at them, but this guy was being a jerk for the sake of being a jerk.



He got out of his car and started screaming at us.



Meanwhile he was blocking the only fire engine and 2 ambulances available. People were really hurt half a mile away, and he was making his stand because we honked our air horn at him for blocking us.



I looked out at my mirror to see a highway patrolman running between lanes towards us..he was pissed.



BMW boy was immediately arrested, his pretty car got pushed out of the way into a ditch and he went to jail.



The people in the accident were hurt bad, and 2 cars had to be cut open to get people extricated from bent metal.



It was frustrating.

#11 Was buying some drinks at a circle K one day while visiting someone in Florida and these old tourists cut us in line, all the while complaining loudly about everything, how expensive everything is, how crowded the beach is, it’s too hot, etc. they are also really rude to the cashier and take forever arguing about the price of the hot dogs they were buying or something. They leave and as we walk out we witness a seagull come and snatch the guy’s hot dog right out of his hand. His wife then shrieks and proceeds to drop hers out of surprise.



I know it isn’t that big of a deal but it was so hilarious watching that happening that I still remember it 5 years later.

#12 One day a few years ago I was grabbing McDonalds near work to eat something last second before my shift. It was one of those two lane microphone deals. I blatantly finish ordering before the other lane and he stomps on the gas to cut me off.



His car breaks down right there, and I get to take my rightful turn in line.

#13 We were driving home late from work one night, (both bartenders, maybe midnight). We live in a small community, and we were at the 1/4 mile section that goes from 55, to 45, to 35, to 25.



A giant lifted truck decided that he wanted to continue going 55, he was UP OUR BACK, brights on, so close you couldn't even see his bumper. It was like his lights were in our car.



Pretty much 2 seconds after one of us said, "Where's a cop when you need one?", a deputy passed us going the opposite direction and immediately pulled him over.



Still gives me the warm fuzzies.

#14 A guy kicked a dog and ran full speed into a brick wall as the dog chased him.

#15 My wife was jogging, and a man starts driving slow and cat calling her. Doesn’t realize it’s a red light and rear-ends a truck, totally destroying his Prius. Cop was stopped at the same red light and saw the whole situation. Cop laughed and asked my wife to fill out a witness statement.



Edit: it was a busy street, so when I say “driving slow,” I mean he slowed down while passing her, probably hit the lady in the truck doing about 35 in a 50.

#16 Happened while visiting NY. I watched someone bend down to pick up a wallet someone ahead of them had just dropped. All of this was going down in the crosswalk and I was in the passenger seat with my dad driving. GuyA who picked up the wallet began run it to GuyB who was already across the street and while doing so, *his* wallet fell out of his pocket and on the sidewalk/crosswalk area.



Some dude in the bike lane rode up a little ways ahead, bent down, and picked it up and just started heading off. Just grabbed it and began to ride away like a bunch of cars hadn’t just watched him. My dad was about to say something when a cop car adjacent to us swerved in front of cycler and made him give it back. Cycler bumped into the cop car and was trying to go around when he was tackled. I think they might’ve arrested him but he light changed so we couldn’t stick around.



Coolest instant karma I’ve ever seen.

#17 My first car wasn't the greatest vehicle, but I managed to scrape some money together to be able to afford it, and it was something I was proud of being able to have when I was young.



I was out driving running errands in an affluent part of the city when I came to a red light, and these two dudes around my age in some expensive car that was obviously paid for by their parents, with music blaring through their expensive subs, pull up beside me and are kind of snickering to themselves, taking a few glances at me every now and then. Whatever, it's fine. Eventually the driver rolls down his window and asks "Hey, bro. Wanna put that thing to the test?" And starts revving his engine. Now I start revving my engine because I knew they weren't expecting me to do that. The two bros go "Ohhhh" and start getting fired up.



Green light comes, and we both slam on our accelerators, except I cap out at the speed limit. The two douches speed off in a big display and head around the bend.



Now the thing about this stretch of road, is that there are usually cops set up with speed traps. Lo and behold when I come around the bend, their car is pulled over to the side with a cop parked right behind them, lights flaring.



They did not seem amused by my smile and wave as I passed by them.

#18 Instant Karma isn’t always a bad thing...



About 16 years ago. In my tiny Dodge Neon. I was at a red light and I have no reason why but I gave a homeless person all of the change in my ashtray. The light turned green, and I made my left turn and a few seconds later I was hit head on by a full size truck.



When they were loading my car on the tow truck, the driver asked “How’s the driver”, and I simply said “I’m fine” he was shocked at 1st, and then once he realized I wasn’t kidding. He said he’d been towing for 20 years and never seen anyone survive this extreme of an accident... let alone be standing there talking to him while loading up the car.



Pretty sure I lived due to the good juju.

#19 Worked after school care for school age kids. There was this one kid who was pretty obnoxious and got under everyone’s skin. One day I see him walk into the room just needling another kid. He ends his provoking with a Nelson from the Simpsons “ha ha!”, spins around, and face plants on the ground. The kid he was provoking gave him a “ha ha!” back and walked off. Obnoxious kid gets up, dusts himself off, and humbly slinks away and is pretty quiet for the rest of the day.

#20 I hit my girlfriend in the forehead with a spinning fidget spinner.

She chased me, I jumped on my bed, and my ceiling fan smacked me.



She was on the floor laughing for a solid 5 minutes.



I am a firm believer in karma now... or maybe just idiocy on my part.

#21 I work at a movie theater. One afternoon I was selling tickets at the box office when an older lady came up and asked me a question about our app (it’s a Cinemark app).



I, however, wasn’t sure about the answer and told her that. She proceeded to say, very rudely, “isn’t is your job to know??? Are you stupid or something?”



Then, she turned around and noticed the mall cop was writing her a ticket for parking in a handicap spot when she did not have a handicap plate or placard. She took off running screaming “wait stop! That’s my car!”



I couldn’t keep the huge grin off my face for the rest of the day.

#22 I have a positive instant karma. Not sure that counts. But it’s a good story



I took my three kids (5f, 5m, 7f) to a local carnival/feast. My wife had some girl brunch thing, didn’t come. We parked kinda far so To get to the rides, we had to walk through the concert field where people were staking their spots for the show later. Tarps, etc.



A young mom and her young daughter walked past us quickly, the Mom holding chairs, tarps, etc and basically has her hands completely full. So, i catch up to her, ask her if she needs help and I take a couple of the bags from her. We followed them to a spot they had, dropped their stuff, chatted for a minute, she thanked me and we walked off. Just as we left, my older daughter, 7, looks up at me and says “that was really nice dad”. Very cute.



Right after she said that, a dad walking out of the feast handed/asked if I wanted some ride tickets they weren’t going to use. So i took them and thanked him. Instantly, my daughter (same one) says to me “dad! That was karma! The tickets were karma for helping that lady” she was so right! Such a great dad moment.

#23 Helping my brother move out of his apt after grad school. In parking garage trying to reposition the car to load up the tv or something. Some girl wants to get past us so I start backing up, but she’s crowding me, like inches from my bumper. Anyway, she gets past and we load up. As we leave the parking lot, she’s in the middle of the street having T-boned someone. Felt bad for the poor person she hit.

#24 My boss got Instant Karma for mocking me!



I had a day off work and as I was making breakfast, I accidentally sliced my finger tip with a bread knife. I wrapped it up, and went to Urgent Care. It didn't need stitches but the doctor put a couple steri-strips on it and said not to use it for a day or two and stay off a keyboard.



I went into work the next morning, told my boss that I had to stay off a keyboard for a couple days so I had to do some other kind of customer service that didn't involve typing. She said no problem.



As I walked out of the room I remembered I had to tell her something else and as I was walking back in, I heard her mocking my injury. Just as she finished, she accidentally slammed the door of the one ton safe on her hand. I laughed. She said yeah, I kind of deserved that.



She didn't break it but she couldn't use it so she had to call another supervisor to come in for the day so she could get it checked out. When the gauze came off my finger a couple days later and saw the strips holding it together she admitted that it did look kinda bad and she shouldn't have made fun. I accepted and brushed the incident off.

#25 Last week, my youngest daughter had her last day of preschool. Between my two girls, we've been associated with this school for almost 10 years. My wife and I wanted to do something nice for them so we offered to buy them Starbucks.



As I'm about to enter the Starbucks' parking lot, a guy runs a stop sign, narrowly missing me. He pulls in, I pull in next to him. I hurriedly scramble out of my car to beat him to the line.



It was fun listening to them call my name for all 15 drinks before that guy got his.

#26 A chick at a pizza place took money out of the tip jar to pay for her extra toppings. She did this after screaming at the poor person working that she couldnt believe it was an extra 50 cents for more cheese. On my way home I saw her getting arrested, not sure for what, but I'm sure she had it coming.

#27 I was working in a supermarket when panicked customer A came up to me and said he'd accidentally left his cash in the ATM and had anyone handed it in. I was about to say no when customer B appeared behind him and said he'd been trying to catch up to him - he'd been queuing behind him at the ATM and saw what happened, so he'd got the money for him. It was £200 so a decent amount. Customer A was super grateful and offered him some of the money but he wouldn't take it. Customer B then bought a scratchcard, scratched it, and found he'd won £5. Not a whopping amount of karma, but karma nonetheless.

#28 Jerk kid in middle school kept trying to steal my cellphone (it was a cheap flip phone, but he'd do it just to annoy me). Our school had a rule that you couldn't have your phone out in class. Teacher left the classroom for a second to have a brief word with an administrator, jerk kid grabbed my phone. Teacher came back in a moment later and caught him red- handed with (my) phone out. She wouldn't believe it wasn't his phone. He got detention.

#29 I worked at a grocery store. I was stocking Instant Noodles on a big sale display. All I had was a cheap small step 2 step stool, you know the one with the bar that runs across the top step? Reaching down to the stool from the shelf I was standing on, was about 3 feet .I had a 60% chance my foot would land on the top bar and collapse the thing. I asked a coworker to use his shoulder as a handle as I got down.

My supervisor called me a “princess” for getting assistance.



Soon after he was stocking the 2-Liter Coke bottles on a sales display. He tried to get down. He took the 40% success rate jump onto the step. Hit the top bar.The step ladder collapsed. He broke his arm and took down half of the display. I just clocked out and left before they told me to clean up the spilled soda all over the place.

#30 That time I had my SHOES stolen! I was 17. Went to a party where there were kids from two different high schools. When I went inside I took off my brand new Nike Air Mada shoes that I had just bought for $140. Hours later, when I went to leave, my shoes were gone. We had an idea of who took them (a guy from the other school) but didn’t have proof. I was so sad and so embarrassed. I had to drive home in my socks. Long story short ... a week later, Monica (the girl who threw the party) shows up on my doorstep holding something behind her back ... turns out she went to a party and saw the guy who stole my shoes - wearing them! When he took them off after a smoke break she snagged them! Now, standing in front of me she reveals my Nikes!!! She told me the best part was watching him look for them (just like I had) and then leave in his socks!

#31 Used to commute to DC from 40 miles away. Driving home one evening, this dude decides he MUST merge into my lane NOW. Beeping and all, he pushes me off the road.



The car behind me was a cop. As soon as I was on the shoulder, lights and sirens went on and the dude was pulled over.

#32 In the UK, kids wear blazers and ties to school and a common bullying tactic that jerks used was to run up to kids, pull their ties so they get really tightly knotted.



On the bus home, the bus was really full, and I was standing in front of one such bully. He grabbed my tie JUST as the bus had to break sharply. He lost his footing and the only thing keeping him upright was the fact that he was holding my tie.



He had grabbed the wrong bit, it wasn't knotted, I simply untied it, he fell and it was the last time I was knotted.

#33 My boss told me I was useless as a 3 peckered donkey and threw a can of wd40 at me which missed and broke the screen on his laptop.

#34 Drunk guy at the bar started yelling at the bartender for cutting him off. Called her names multiple times and then tried to scoot his bar stool back. Instead it caught on the carpet and he fell backwards like a tree falling. It made a very audible thud and of course, everyone stops what they're doing to look. He laid there for a minute, got up and stumbled to the door as everyone continued to stare at him. Definitely never saw him again.

#35 My cousin parked her car on the street near my house. My neighbor came out and yelled about how that was her spot. My cousin simply moved her car rather than argue. A few hours later one of the children who live on our street ran into my neighbors car in that exact spot.



Edit: kid was riding a bike. Should have mentioned that.

#36 A girl in school used to tease everyone and just be generally annoying. She was tossing this stress ball around and aimed it at this one kids head. Someone yelled "look out" at him and so he looked up, saw the ball coming at him, and put up his hands in self defense. It bounced off his arms and back at the girl and hit her right in the mouth. It was a soft squishy stress ball so it didn't hurt her, but we all openly laughed at her and her surprised expression so she sat down quietly from embarrassment. She still kept being annoying but she stopped throwing things at people's heads.

#37 Redneck driving a lifted diesel Ford F-250, thinks it’s a race car and tries to “roll coal” on my Japanese car.



He wasn’t quick enough to pass me so he failed to cover me in smoke like he wanted, still tries to pass me and ends up not being able to hit the brakes soon enough and hits a median and destroyed his truck.

#38 Not instant but when I was a broke college student the highschoolers down the street sideswiped my car so bad my front door wouldn't open all the way and the mirror was gone. Confronted them but couldn't prove it. Couldn't afford to fix it.



The next week they come screeching out of the neighborhood while I'm studying next to the second floor window. They crash headlong into a tree and total their car. I has a comfortable view as all four of them got out and the driver was sobbing shirtless on the pavement till his mom came and cussed him out loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear.

#39 My father yelling at my mother in an airport after she asked him to stop walking so quickly because her feet hurt. He turned around right into all the security barriers and they all fell down. He was really embarrassed and we could see he realised then how childish he was being.

#40 Multiple times every day teaching preschool where I remind a kid of a rule, they ignore it, then 30 seconds later end up crying because they hurt themselves, i.e. running in the classroom, going down a slide face first and smashing into the ground. The upside is that they learn a lot more from getting hurt than they do from me nagging. Little buggers.

#41 Walking down the San Antonio Riverwalk. Guy in front of us gets pooped on by a bird. Friend turns to me and says, “sucks to suck!” Friend literally gets pooped on as well, right at this moment.

#42 A girl laughed at my wife and I on a train . When the train stopped, she tripped onto the guy in front of her and got a nosebleed.

#43 Was at a party and my buddy came up to me and clanked the bottom of his beer bottle on the top of mine. Normally the vibrations cause your beer to foam up and come out the top but this time it caused the neck of my bottle to break. As he was standing there laughing at me, the bottom of his bottle broke of and fell to the ground along with all the beer. Instant karma.

#44 I was riding the bus to school once. As it is picking up kids some guy passes the bus while the bus's red lights are flashing. A cop literally turns the corner the second after and pulls him over.

#45 At a concert my mom accidently stepped on a ladys foot, and she said sorry multiple times, but the lady very drunk wouldn't let it go and started a fight with my mom. Very bad idea, my moms ex mma. Straight knockout. My mom met that lady again a year ago at a event for her work, and apparently the lady stopped drinking from what happened that night, being told by her friends she wouldn't leave my mom alone even after countless times of apologizing. Maybe it was good karma?

#46 In DC:



Guy sped right past me in the K Street tunnel towards Georgetown, cut me off, and then got rung up by a speed camera just seconds later.



He then proceeded to floor it after the first camera caught him and promptly got caught by the trick speed camera not even a half block further just before the light.



I'm not generally a fan of DC's speed cameras, but seeing his brake lights blast red after getting lit up by not just two, but four successive flash bulbs was gratifying.

#47 An elderly guy had a brand new debit card that wasn't activated. Yelled and screamed at me and the store manager about how signing his name makes it work(?)



Anyways, he tried to leave the gas station and immediately got pulled over for not only 'wreckless driving' (he sped out of the station), the cop also loudly informed him he was getting a ticket for no seatbelt.



My manager and I havent seen him again, he was a regular, not only for his own gas, but also all the girls he was/is a sugar daddy for.



Edit: Sorry for the confusion. He would just show up and pay for gas for them. It was always the same 2-3 college aged women. And no, we aren't door to door.



Edit 2: Yes, wreckless driving is the goal and my autocorrect doesn't want to acknowledge reckless driving as a thing. I'm leaving it there.

#48 I banged by knee on the corner for a hotel bed and my husband was laughing while he was brushing his teeth in the bathroom. As soon as he walks out of the bathroom, his hit his knee the exact same way and I got to laugh.

#49 It was my own karma.



I was in eighth grade. I was standing on a bench when I watched some girl fall over in the yard, started laughing and pointing and then went to lean back onto the fence that was behind the bench. Turns out it had broken off where I was standing and I fell straight through and into the mud.

#50 One time in middle school, this guy who was relatively new at our school was making fun of a girl in our class who fell in the hallway in-between classes; coincidentally this was a girl I had a crush on. He was a little bit of a class clown, and was mocking her, making her look stupid and clumsy. Apparently, he misjudged his footing, and while attempting to jokingly ape the way she had fallen, *actually fell for real*, and landed squarely on his back in front of everybody. He broke his arm in the process. Passing him by in the hallway, I saw him just lying there, surrounded by adults and staring up at the ceiling, face completely expressionless.



He didn't come back to school. Pretty sure he moved after that. I would have too.

#51 I was driving home on the highway during a horrible blizzard at night. The roads were extremely slick and dangerous, I was going about 30 mph. My daughter was a newborn and it was the first time I had ever driven in the snow with her. I was nervous.



Some jerk in a huge truck is doing 65, passing everyone in the slow lane and just being really risky and ignorant to the conditions and other drivers in general. He passed me, and I was like, "You're gonna crash bro."



Right at that moment, the dude fishtails, loses control, and crashes into a ditch. Don't worry, I'm not a sadist, he was completely fine. I know this because I saw him emerge from the truck and do a little angry freak out dance. His truck wasn't fine.



That's what you get for endangering others during a blizzard!

#52 Was at a show jumping event and a little girl went up to a famous show jumper with her book of famous riders and asked him to sign it. She couldn’t find him in the book and asked if he could help her. He responded find it yourself and walked away. In his final round (after the incident) worth 100,000 dollars, first jump the horse stopped and he fell face first into the floor. Not going to lie I was laughing.

#53 My school was having a bake sale and this girl wanted red velvet cake but only had her credit card. So I bought one for her without any expectations and she got me a port of subs gift card for 10 bucks the next day.

#54 My brother tried to shoot a soccer ball at me at full speed but he hit the edge of the sidewalk so perfectly that the ball changed direction into his face knocking him out. That was fun.

#55 I was playing volleyball with a group of my friends a few years back. One of the guys who is just an acquaintance of mine was known for being unreasonably angry. Throughout the whole game he’s being a total jerk to everyone, yelling and screaming, citing the rules and saying everyone is breaking them. Eventually we all had enough so we just unanimously kept egging him on and acting dumb on purpose to fluster him. At one point he gets so mad that he got on both his knees and started screaming, while he does this a lone pigeon swoops by and poops on his face. The rest of us laughed about it for weeks.

#56 I was walking thru an incredibly icy parking lot when I slipped and fell on my butt. A truck full of guys drove by and rolled down their windows to yell out mean things to me and laugh at me.



They went up the row and took the turn too fast and crashed into a light pole. I laughed at them as I walked past their smoking truck.

#57 My youngest sister thought it would be funny to kick the back of my leg when I wasn't paying attention. She missed. She also lost her footing and fell backward, slamming both the back of her head and her elbow on the hard wood floor.

