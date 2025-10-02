Bored Panda has put together a list of the best responses for you to scroll through while you wait for karma to sneak up on that person who did you wrong. We also unpack the true meaning of the word. You'll find that info between the images.

#1 I was at a touristy place at the top of a big cliff. People were hanging around at the top, just enjoying the view, and this one guy was eating a sandwich while staring at his phone. After he was done, he couldn't be bothered to find a trash can so he went to throw the sandwich wrappings off the cliff, but he got his hands confused and hurled his phone off the cliff instead.



scarletnightingale:

Oh god, I would love to hear him explaining how he lost his phone, because then he is going to have to explain what a jack**s he was. "Well, I was eating a sandwich and I tried to throw the wrapper off the cliff and I threw my phone instead".



I really hope people give him cr*p and tell him he deserved it for littering.

Karma... It's a word bandied about with glee. We hear it in our daily lives, read about it in self-help books, and see it play out in sitcoms. Consequences, repercussions, getting what you deserve, reaping what you sow. Broadly, Karma comes from the Sanskrit word "karman" and literally means "action" or "deed." It's a way of life for those who practice Buddhism or Hinduism, but the definitions differ slightly. "Hinduism identifies karma as the relationship between a person’s mental or physical action and the consequences following that action. It also signifies the consequences of all the actions of a person in their current and previous lives, as well as the chain of cause and effect in morality," explains WebMD. While in Buddhism, Karma refers to the principle of cause and effect. "The result of an action — which can be verbal, mental, or physical — is determined not only by the act but also by the intention," the site adds.

#2 Pedestrian crossing the street. Everyone stops for him except one guy in the last lane blasts his horn and blows through the intersection nearly running the pedestrian over. There was an unmarked police car right behind him that immediately pulled him over.

#3 Two of my friends and I were playing monopoly sometime around freshman year of high school. One of my friends owned all the railroads, meaning any player who landed on a railroad would pay him 200.



The entire game felt like I was just moving my token from railroad to railroad, paying my friend each time, having no opportunity to buy properties, and getting super frustrated (in reality it was probably only two or three times).



On my next roll, I quickly calculate which space I was going to land on as I start to move my token, and lo and behold, I was going to land on another railroad. I gracefully slide (cheat) passed the railroad and plop my piece on the next space, Chance.



Chance card read something as follows: "Move token to nearest railroad. Pay owner twice the amount."



I lost it.

Karma works on the principle that what you put in is what you'll get out. Whether good or bad. Think of it like this: if you put a teabag in a mug and then add boiling water, you wouldn't get coffee... you'd get tea. If you plant a sunflower seed, you can't expect a lemon tree to sprout from it. Karma psychology is essentially the same, explains WebMD. "If you act with good intentions, happiness will follow. If you act with ill intentions, problems will follow."

#4 One time I smiled at someone walking by, then I saw them smile at somebody, who then smiled at somebody else. It was like a happy karma train.



poopellar:

Some say the smile train is still going on.

#5 This happened to me yesterday! There was this cute flamingo onesie pajamas that I had my eye on for weeks but the only sizes were extra small and small. They run small, so I needed an extra large. I went to the store yesterday and this lady managed to find an extra large, but was lamenting that it was too big and needed a large. I dug through the racks and found a large and chased after her so I could give it to her. She was so happy. I walked away afterwards feeling sad that I couldn’t find the onesie in my size, but then the lady came up to me, saying she was looking for me and gave me the extra large since now she had the large onesie she wanted. I couldn’t believe it! So we said thank you to each other and went on our way. The onesie is adorable and so warm. It was on sale, too!

#6 Was working at a trampoline park which had two different dodge ball areas. One for kids 12 and under, another for 13 and up. Annoying little kid kept trying to sneak into the 13 and up game, running around, breaking rules, and basically being a pain. We couldn't really do much about it.



Eventually I just let him sneak on and not a moment later he got smacked beautifully in the face with a rubber ball. Actually sent him flying back a couple feet.



He wasn't so keen to play after that.

The Hindu American Foundation explains it like this: "When an individual’s actions are positive or selfless, and righteous (dharmic), they will experience positive effects or rewards. If their actions, on the other hand, are negative (i.e., lying, stealing, hurting, etc.), the results will be negative." The result of your actions, whether positive or negative, might be experienced immediately, later in their present life, or possibly in a future life or lives, according to the foundation. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This jerk cut into my lane, forcing me to brake hard the other week. I honked and he turned around in his car, while still driving, to flip me off. He didn't see the car in front of him stopping at a red light and crashed into the car in front of him. I had a lot of fun telling the police what had happened.

#8 I just walked into a crowded bar with my friend back when we were in our early 20’s. Make our way around the entrance handrails and bam this dude smashes his shoulder into mine knocking me back. Thinking it was just an accident caused by a crowded bar I start to recover and this dude throws his shoulder into me again. Before I can even begin to react to the second more aggressive hit, this monstrosity of a bouncer watching the whole things go down, picks the guy up and literally throws him out the exit doors.



It all happened in a matter of 5 seconds. I don’t think any other person in that bar, nor my friend, even saw it go down.

#9 One time I went to a museum/showroom and me and my mother went to go get food. I went to grab and reserve a table. So I sat down while my mom went to go get some food. Then this one guy comes and starts trying to take the other chair at table.



So I tell him "that there's someone sitting there", but he doesn't listen and takes it away anyway. At the time I was still to little to really do anything about it. So I go and grab a chair from a unoccupied table. Then I see the guy sit down in the chair with his food. When the guy sat down. The chair broke from under him. Making him fall on is back. Also spilling his food over himself.

Hindus believe in reincarnation. And Karma plays a big part here. "Hindu teachings state that every birth is the result of an individual’s unique karmic circumstances. Thus, when a person or living thing dies, their soul is attracted to circumstances that will help balance out their karmic needs and debt in order to advance spiritually," explains the Hindu American Foundation. ADVERTISEMENT It further adds that people may be born into circumstances where they suffer in order to reap the consequences of bad decisions from this and previous lives. While others might be born into circumstances in which their suffering is minimal, as a reward for the positive actions in this and previous lives.

#10 A few years back, I was traveling on the interstate to meet some friends who attended a different college than I did for a weekend.



On the way there, I’m in the right hand lane, minding my own business, when a car tries to cut me off. No big deal right? Except she ended up clipping my bumper and running me off the road, with her driving speeds of ~80-85mph. Other driver keeps on going along her merry way, while I’m on the shoulder attempting to contact the local police to report an accident.



5 minutes later, a state trooper pulls up behind me and asks what happened. I explain the situation, describe the other vehicle, including a partial license plate number, and he asked if my car was still drivable. After confirming that it was, he said, “just follow me up to this next exit - I got a call about a driver who is out of gas and needs assistance.”



We pull up to the next exit just shy of a gas station. Sure enough, it was the girl who was the other party in my hit and run. She tried to deny anything occurred, until the trooper looked at my front bumper damage, and her back end damage, assessed the paint colors matched, etc. Bonus is that her plate had the partial information I had gathered as she sped away.



Turns out, girl has no insurance and no license. Gets hauled off to jail on a hit-and-run, all because she couldn’t slow down and be a decent driver.

#11 During my lunch break at work a few years ago, I ran over to this convenience store that sold a few deli items and also had a lunch of the day special. That day it was spaghetti.



I walked into the store and headed to the back to the coolers to grab a drink and I start walking over to the line that was formed to grab a lunch. This older woman, who was talking to a woman not even close to the line, saw me walking and literally strong armed me to get in front of me. She full on shoulder checked me. The cashier saw it, looked at me and I just shook my head as if to not call her out on it.



She gets two orders of spaghetti. They come in a Styrofoam compartment tray. She walked towards the door and someone comes in that she knows so she's saying hi. I pay for my food and I'm out the door.



As, I'm walking to my truck, I hear a loud "OOOOOOOFFFFFFFFFFF". I turn around and this woman is planked on the ground with spaghetti and meat sauce all over her white shirt.

#12 A story I learned about recently.



When I was still in architecture school, a professor gave his class an exercice. One student came up with a project with a lot of ramps for disabled people. The professor started laughing and asked her to remove them because no one will use them. A month After or so, he lost his leg.

But Karma isn't just about the way you treat other people... Hindus also believe that people can be reincarnated as other living things based on their previous actions. "This process of reincarnation and the presence of souls in all living things is the basis for respect that Hindus are encouraged to show for all people and forms of life."

#13 In high school had a kid punch me for like no reason. I would have punched him back but the principal AND the resource officer had literally just walked around the corner and saw it.



They walk up and ask the other kids.



"Did Thelightningcount1 provoke Bob here?"



Kids shook their heads.



"Did Thelightningcount1 strike Bob before just now?"



Kids shook their heads. Resource officer cuffed Bob and took him to the office. He was a multiple offender and this was the last straw.



He was expelled and we never saw him again.

#14 I got punched in the face by my cousin. I was 14 at the time and he was 8. He yelled I am invincible! And held his fists up to assert dominance.



And then he turned 180 into a wooden support post in our basement.



He sat down covering his face and starting crying and I was trying to maintain a concerned and worried look but it was just funny as hell.



PM_ME_PICS_OF_GULAK:

I watched my two cats* do exactly this last week. one of them took a swipe at the other, then turned around to flee and ran full-force into a cardboard box. It was so satisfying.

#15 I passed a slow car on a back road who was going too slow. This lady then proceeded to ride behind all the way to my house, cuts me off at the last second which caused me to hit her. Called the cops all the while this crazy is in my face talking about beating me up. When the cop shows up he confirms there’s no damage to her car. He takes our licenses and when he hands mine back he tells me she has a warrant for her arrest. I waved at her as she got arrested lol.

In Hinduism, there are three different types of Karma. Kriyaman karma are actions from this life that may produce results in the same or subsequent life. Prarabdha karma is the karma whose effects have already begun. "It takes longer to manifest, but occurs at some point in an individual’s present lifetime," the foundation explains. Finally, Sanchita karma is the accumulation of all past karma, and the Hindus believe that the results of this type of Karma usually occur in a future lifetime.

#16 A lifted pick up truck with one of those train horns was driving aggressively through morning work traffic and honking at people who got in his way. He did it to an unmarked sheriff (or trooper...some kind of law enforcement) and promptly got pulled over.

#17 I was waiting tables at a restaurant in Texas and these three obnoxious women were complaining about a free appetizer they’d gotten plus the drinks, etc. Just complaining on and on. I didn’t bother discounting anything else for them because their complaints weren’t really founded and they were rude.



They stiffed me on the tip (heh) and, to add insult to injury, dumped what little was left in their drinks and salsa cups, chips, quest, etc alllll over the table. It was a pretty big mess, and would take several towels to soak up. Nice. I saw the mess and walked away, only to see one of them come back in, rush over the table and pick up her phone. A phone she definitely did not have in a waterproof case. She wiped it on her pants so I know it got all wet.



I didn’t mind cleaning up after them so much after that. I just wish I had found the phone first. I would have made her pick it up to get it back.

#18 A person tried to shove past me in the hallway. Immediately after, a door opened up into the hallway and slammed him in the face.



vfettke:

You should've walked up and acted like he pushed you out of the way of the oncoming door and said "Wow, you saved my life! What a hero!"

#19 Maybe not instant but close enough.



Working as a medic a long time ago and get called for a leg injury at a friday night soccer game. We get there and determine it's most likely a torn ACL, painful but basically any hospital can handle and it's not really a priority. So we explain to the patient it will pry be faster and a lot cheaper if she just wants to have someone else drive her to the hospital that's literally around the block.



Here comes the white knight into our story. This guy oozed friend zone, explained how he's a medical student going for his doctorate and she needs to go to the local trauma center, which is a good 30 min drive. We explain no, we'll go to the local they can handle it, however the patient pulls the nastiest look at us and says her friend knows more than my partner and I because he's actually studying medicine and we're just ambulance drivers.



My partner and I give each other that look. An ACL tear isn't priority for trauma center, especially on a friday night. Drunk driving crashes and gun shot wounds are gonna be taking up the ER there. We oblige the the request with documented protest.



The friend rides with us, we make him ride up front. He explains how the surgeon there is his friend and she'll get seen right away. We roll in and sure enough there's about a dozen ambulance crews trying to unload patients in much worse cases than ours.



We get to triage after about 15 mins, and the Rsn tells us to put her in the waiting room, she starts crying. Cherry on top she asks her friend to do something, he calls his "buddy" surgeon down. Turns out not his buddy but one of his teachers who proceeds to yell at him about thinking that an ACL tear needs to come to a trauma center.



She could have been in and out the hospital in an hour if she had listened to us.

#20 Driving in the slow lane. Guy rushes up to my bumper and starts tailgating me. Honked his horn and flashed his lights. When I didn't move he went around me. Once he passed my car, so did a state trooper with his lights on.



Another time, when driving to work, car starts tailgating me, but doing the 'speed up-slow down' thing. I look in my rear-view mirror and see a girl in the passenger seat yell at him. The car speeds up to my bumper one more time. I look in my rear-view getting ready to flip him off, then I see the girl slap the guy driving. He backed off and stopped tailgating me.

#21 My older sister and I didn't get along well growing up. One day we were both on a city bus on our way home. As we approached our stop, I got up and moved toward the door. As it opened, my sister aggressively shoved past me to get off first. The second she stepped off she was nailed full on by seagull poop. This was over 50 years ago and it still makes me smile.

#22 About a year ago, I was visiting a tourist town in my state. A man playing a guitar and singing was in the middle of of the side street (pedestrian only area) and was playing really well. He had a hat with plenty of $1's, $5's, & $10 USD notes. I sat down and enjoyed his music while waiting for my mother to come out of the shop she was in.



My mom came out and it was time to go so I politely tipped the man for his service. It just so happened to be my last $2. I (28F at the time) had recently moved to this state and had nothing but my clothes on my back after leaving a bad situation.



As my mother and I rounded the corner to a back alley shortcut to our vehicle, I saw a piece of paper on the ground. I picked it up and it was a $20 note. Absolutely no one was around for me to find the person who may have dropped it. Had that been the case I would have honestly inquired.



I put the bill in my pocket and proceeded to the car. Once my mother and I returned to her house, I pulled the bill out of my pocket and unfolded it. To my surprise, it was 2 $20 bills stuck together. Karma?...... I should think so!

#23 I was driving from Chicago to Wisconsin one weekend. As soon as I got on the highway a car to my left decides he needs my lane this instant and pushes me out of my lane onto the shoulder. He continues to zoom around and almost hit another 10 cars or so just to get right back where he started. (It was rush hour). We're all slowly going along the highway when I hear this BOOM. Turns out the jerk busted a tire trying to drive along the shoulder of the road to pass another car. A couple of other cars and I stop not to ask if he needs help but to wait for the cop that was a couple miles back that saw the whole thing. We each gave our testimonies and the jerk was taken away in the cop car for reckless driving and some other charges.

#24 Happened to me. I was 16, a junior in high school. In my English class, I got into an argument with a classmate. It got pretty heated and I ended up saying, “I hope you get into a car accident.”



Later that evening I was driving my aunt around and got into a car accident. With a parked car. That’s karma.

#25 Was walking down the street and a Porsche gunned it to make a left turn in front of me at the entrance of a gas station. He missed hitting me by about a foot. He cut it too close and hit the curb and tore his front bumper off.

#26 Quite recently, we got our tests back in German. One of my classmates had studied only the night before, but got an 1,5/10. Classmate 2 (nerdy type, always starts studying 2 weeks in advance) just stood and laughed at him, until he got his test back. He got a 1/10. He's still not over it.

#27 A week ago my husband was on a work trip and he got a free upgrade to first class. He got on the plane and sat down in 3A. A few minutes later a woman boards and tells him in a rude tone "excuse me, you're in my seat." He takes out his ticket and shows it to her politely. She also has a ticket for 3A. She insists he needs to move because she PAID for that seat and its HERS. A flight attendant gets involved and my husband says he'll move (he was very polite), so the flight attendant has him stand aside and says hopefully there will be another first class seat. They're about to close up the plane and the flight attendant welcomes them on their flight to Charlotte, and the women in 3A goes OH GOD. She got on the wrong flight. Idiot. My husband felt very smug watching her leave and enjoyed his 3A seat.

#28 My friend was giving me a ride home, and while we were sitting at a red light, a motorcyclist starts zipping between the lanes to get to the front, almost causing an accident in the turning lane and almost taking off my friend's mirror.



The car in front of us turned out to be an undercover cop car, and when we started driving again, we immediately saw the motorcyclist pulled over, under the overpass.

#29 I was driving on the freeway one day and needed to get over. I checked to make sure it was clear, signaled and changed lanes. I didn't realize there was an escalade coming up behind at over 100 mph in that lane. (He was going so fast that the lane looked clear when I checked 1 second ago.)



The escalade decided to teach me a lesson by acting like it wasn't going to stop and plow into me. There were now cars on both sides of me so I couldn't swerve out of the way. So the escalade screams up until last possible second and then hits the brakes hard so he matches my speed about a foot away from my bumper. While this is happening I'm freaking out and wobbling the car cause I think I'm going to get creamed.



The cop that was one lane over and 2 cars back immediately flipped on his lights and pulled them over. That was quite a roller coaster ride of emotions for me.

#30 Cyclist flipped me off because I wasn't sharing the road enough, despite the cycling lane to his right, and in doing so, rides into a pothole and bent his front wheel.

#31 So it's winter and everything is covered in snow. I'm going home from a friends place and I see my shoe lace is untied. I grab a nearby tree so I can maintain my balance while I put the shoe lace inside my shoe and immediately after grabbing a tree a ton of snow falls on my head. A woman that was walking behind me starts laughing at my and right after she walks by me she slipped on the ice and fell down. I had a good laugh of revenge.

#32 Long stretch of highway at night. I had actually gotten a ticket for speeding there a couple months prior; it's a notorious speeding trap. Well on *this* night, it was down to a single lane because of construction (also means the speeding fines are increased). So it says 45 mph and that's what I'm doing. At some point a big truck catches up to me and starts tailgating. Honks a few times, flashes his brights a few times, but I don't budge from the speed limit because, hey, I'm actually doing him a favor. So he never stops tailgating me for the rest of the one-lane experience. But eventually the other lane opens up. And as soon as it does, big ol' Truck absolutely *zooms* around me getting to at least 60 before he's even fully passed me. There was a cop sitting at that exact location and he got pulled over immediately.

#33 I was driving down a remote highway road out in buck-nowhere, Iowa. The road is known for extremely limited vehicle traffic, but a lot of deer. I was going right at the speed limit, extra aware for the deer risk, when a pickup came up right behind me and started tailgating.



It was a no-pass area with lots of hills so the other driver was smart enough not to force his way past me. But he was definitely angry, inching closer and closer to me.



That's when I saw the deer walk into the road about a hundred yards ahead of me. I had enough warning to ease my speed down so I didn't hit the thing. That caused the tailgating driver to flip his lid - he served, honked, and flipped me off as he passed me.



Then he hit the deer full on. Deer went flying. His pickup was totaled.



I did the right thing by calling 911 and sticking around to make sure the rescue services made it to help him out. The guy never looked at me once during our entire wait.

#34 First day of school, starting first grade, and I was wearing my uniform for the first time. Everything fitted me, except my shoes that were bigger than they should. My mom was going to change them later that day, but I had to survive my first day without any incident. All was good until break, when I decided it would be an excellent idea to play soccer for a while.

Of course it happened. My shoe flew all the way across the yard and fell hard on somebody's head. I was mortified, but luckily nobody else seemed to be paying much attention to it. Until a kid pointed at me and started laughing as loud as he could, screaming for everybody to see what had happened. Now people were staring. And I was about to start crying.



But not even 5 seconds go by when another kid runs straight into the laughing kid, making him fall to the floor... on top of his really dark chocolate milk. He was a mess. Covered from head to toe in milk. And since people were already looking in his direction, everybody laughed at him. Nobody noticed me picking my shoe and then running to the bathroom.



Karma, weird accident, I don't know, but everybody remembered "milk boy" that year.

#35 I saw these two bicycle cops randomly come over and harass an obvious homeless person, who I might add wasn’t begging, or in anyone’s way, just sitting in the sun minding his business. They were really giving him a hard time, to the point where I almost walked over to ask what was going on. I’m not sure if they realized people were watching/giving them dirty looks or realized he wasn’t causing any trouble but they decided to back off. But when they decided to leave, the one cop got back on his bike and must of miss stepped and went right over top of his handle bars and landed face first in the pavement. He was fine but it was hilarious. And of course the homeless person asked if he was alright.

#36 Worked at a convenience store several years ago (check my other posts for a couple of funny stories). This was back before gas pumps were all either card at the pump or prepay. It was about 7am and the morning rush was on. A suspicious fella pulled up to our farthest away pump and positioned his car so that it was not easily visible from the building. This is a dead giveaway for someone who is going to drive off without paying. My manager and I watch this guy as we are ringing up other customers and sure enough, when he filled up, he gets in the car and peels out making a run for the road. He leaves our lot via a small access rd that ends at a traffic intersection. Red light. He stops for the light, then decides he needs to get the hell out of dodge and guns it again through the red light. When he does, he breaks his drive shaft. Car coasts to a stop right in the middle of the intersection.



But wait....theres more...



Guy walks back INTO THE STORE, and asks if he can use our phone because his car breaks down! My manager says "sure, after you pay for the gas you just stole." Guy gets all indignant "I didnt steal no gas!" getting more and more agitated and confrontational. Just then two police officers walk in. Now these are two lady cops, both in their late 50's early 60's that usually are stationed at the local high schools but always stop in for a coffee and a pastry. These ladies are the nicest people you'd ever meet, always with smiles on their faces. As soon as they turn the corner after entering, they see the guy getting into it with my manager. Their demeanor's changed in an instant, going from kindly grandmother to IM GOING TO KICK YOUR TEETH IN in microseconds. They manhandle this guy away from my manager, push him up against the wall, cuff him and stuff him.



You know how you always think to yourself "Why is there never a cop around when you need one?" This time there was.

#37 A random guy was a total jerk to me at a cafe. A few days later, I interviewed him for a job.

#38 In highschool a guy cut in front of me and said "out of my way!"



He then proceeded to trip on the stairs.

#39 Sitting in an office building's lobby. Watched a guy get into an argument with another, then proceed to walk directly into a glass window.

#40 A few years ago now, there were terrible gales of wind in my town. Like they would be pushing you down the street at times. At the place I worked at, there seemed to be a funnel effect due to the size of the building and narrow streets which made the wind even stronger, to the point you could almost lean backwards as you walked, which you had to do to stop yourself from being pushed forward.



Well one time I came out of work, walked down the road in the strong winds to the corner, (were there was an adjacent road), and the wind picked up something crazy, and practically fired me out around the corner.



Unbeknownst to me, there was a old women coming the other way, who saw me just randomly fly out from around the corner, and looked at me like I was a prize idiot just messing around. I looked back to see her reach this corner, where the wind was still blowing strong, and it sent her flying out into the road. Luckily nothing was coming at the time, but it was very much a:



"Young man, don't act like that"



*She gets to corner and wind blows*



"AARRGHHHHHH".

#41 Someone once passed me illegally on a two lane road even though I was going over the speed limit as it is. He didn't just pass me, he passed several cars during his risky overtake but one of the cars ahead me was an unmarked cop, lit him up immediately. Felt so good.

#42 I walked in the day of performance reviews at work, dressed quite a bit nicer than normal. Coworker, dressed like normal in T-shirt and jeans, says "you don't need to dress up, they make those evaluations/decisions before the meeting". Guess who got a promotion and guess who didn't?



Edit: I'm aware that dressing up doesn't impact whether I get promoted or not, but if I show up in T shirt and jeans to a performance evaluation, I don't know that I'm coming off as caring about it, which may play into it.

#43 Was working, driving in the most right lane on our way to pick up a patient, when a brand new calaway 757 Corvette comes flying behind us. Apparently we weren't going fast enough, so the guy swerves around us, has the top down wearing a fedora, then swerves back into the right lane and decided in the last minute he wants some popeyes and attempts to turn into the parking lot. I think he watched too much Tokyo drift and thought he could handle, but the wheels locked and he went straight for some big Boulder and a wall, completely wrecking this amazing car. There was a cop right at the popeyes saw the whole thing. The best part is the car had paper plates from that same day. Literally probably had the car for less than an hour considering it was barely 10 in the morning.

#44 My mom was driving when another car speed past her on a solid double yellow line. As she passed my mom, she threw up her middle finger. Mind you, my mom is the most sincere, wholesome person on this wretched earth. This really upset my mom, but she kept driving as the lady sped ahead. Somehow we both reached traffic & the lady who passed my mom was still weaving in & out of it. She eventually saw someone she knew on the sidewalk, threw her hand out to blow a kiss & wave, but ended up rear-ending the car right in front of her.



Sweet, sweet karma!

#45 I am jumpy and frighten easily, and as a result my wife enjoys to jump out and scare me.



So earlier this week I am getting a cup of water and she decides to scare me again. Not expecting her at all I end up jumping so much I throw my water at her, and she gets soaked.

#46 When I was a little kid, I went to the local "hangout" they specially build for kids and teenagers. I went to the skatepark. Some 12 y/o kid came up to me and immediately started calling me names and pushing me around (I was like 7, or something). Three older boys came running towards us and one of them slapped the bully right in his face. "We don't bully small kids here!".

#47 Playing a beer league slow pitch softball game once. The backstop of this field was a big chain link fence half dome that extended out over home plate. The batter was mouthing off about how he was gonna hit middle on purpose (hit the ball back at our pitcher trying to injure him) because he was mad that out team was steam rolling his. He proceeds to pop the first pitch straight up, the ball hits a metal pole on that half dome...comes straight back down and cracks him in the top on his head. Hard. He falls to the ground, pops back up, walked back to the dugout, puts all his stuff away and left for the parking lot.



We think he went and cried in his car.

#48 Not "instant" instant, but taking the subway one time, the ticket collector wasn't in the booth so I just walked in without putting my ticket. Fast forward to the next day, I was taking the bus, I forgot to get a transfer from my first bus and didn't realize until it was too late (tldr a transfer lets you go from 1 bus to another without having to pay twice). So I had to walk 20 minutes home to get an extra ticket that day (I couldn't use the one on me because I obviously still need 1 ticket to get home).



On that walk home all I could think was that this was the universe's way of showing me justice.

#49 It was winter time and it was a bit icy. My SO at the time was telling me to be careful not to fall but in a very mean and rude way (You never look at where your going... You always fall...You have no coordination... ); 30 seconds later, he fell in front of a lot of people.



I laugh..., he was mad. :).

#50 I walk home from work every day and at one crosswalk people trying to turn left are yielding to on-coming traffic tend to always not see people crossing.



Well, I had my headphones on and this truck turns to early and is stuck in the other lane waiting for me to walk across.





He honks his horn at me while he was in the wrong and it scared me.



However, there was a cop who was a couple lights over and saw the whole thing and went after him.



I wanted to walk up to the truck and gloat but he was pretty far down the road when he drove off.



EDIT - Just a heads up I was being very mindful of my surroundings, I live near our bus transit station so it's cluttered with a lot of buses all the time. What scared me wasn't the truck since I saw him the whole time. It was how loud his truck horn was.

#51 Elementary kids waved to a truck driver, truck driver took his attention off the road to flip off and swear at the kids, truck hugged a telephone pole. (Yes, he was okay.).

#52 I don't know if this counts but it was satisfying.



So I was only about 6 and I was messing around in the school playground, I had my arms out and I was spinning around, some dumb girl comes up to me, I don't see her as I'm spinning and I accidentally hit her in the face, I immediately say sorry but she rushes off to tell the playground supervisor to get me in trouble as she's like that







Girl: She hit me!





Me: It was an accident! I was spinning, I said sorry!!





Supervisor to girl: Did she say sorry?





Girl:...yes





The supervisor made her apologise to me for being a grass. I have never forgotten about it.

#53 Driving to work down a highway in a bad snow storm. The road is no longer visible. Covered in snow and ice and everybody is driving very slow. Then some idiot in a 4 wheel drive truck comes racing by me at much faster speeds than anyone else cause you know, hes awesome I guess. Couple miles down the ride I see him stuck in a ditch, standing outside in the snow wondering what to do next. I honked and waved as I passed him lol.

#54 As a lifeguard, shouting at a little kid: "for the third time, stop running! You could trip and fal- oh, yes, exactly.".

#55 I was at a petting zoo with my cousin and there was this angry lookin guy who started yelling at him for being an annoying little kid. The moment he turned away from us he came face to face with a goat that immediately tore a huge rip in his shirt with its teeth.

#56 As children, my sister liked to "brake check" me when i walked behind her.



She was taller than me. Checked me one day and sort of stuck her butt out when she stopped short. Caught me right in the solar plexus and i immediately vomited all over her back.

