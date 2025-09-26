ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you haven't heard about it, the subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace should catch your attention. At first, because of its name, which comes as a reference to a viral tweet that read, "'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs [a] woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."

But then you dive in, and the content is really captivating too. The satirical hub for political discontent has grown into a place welcoming all kinds of posts about people being shocked at the entirely predictable consequences of their actions, and it's the best proof of karma you can find on the internet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When Your Plan Backfires

Man disrupts pastor’s book burning event by throwing bible into fire, illustrating actions meet consequences in a fiery scene.

PeasKhichra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    They Actually Think Retroactive Vaccination Is A Thing

    Alabama doctor shares heartfelt message on consequences faced by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and their regrets.

    thenewyorkgod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Writer and humorist Robert Evans Wilson Jr. has a name for making these rash decisions in the heat of the moment, only to regret the results.

    He calls it the Law of Unintended Consequences, and according to Wilson, we're all guilty of succumbing to it.

    Relevant terms include:

    1. Murphy’s Law, which states that if something can go wrong, it will.
    2. The Cobra Effect. The term coined by economist Horst Siebert is based on an attempt by the British government in India to eliminate venomous snakes in the city of Delhi by paying people to bring in dead cobras. The reward incentivized people to breed cobras. When the government learned of this, it stopped the payments; however, the breeders then released their cobras into the wild, which increased rather than decreased the problem.
    3. The Butterfly Effect. It's a situation in which an action or change that does not seem important has a very large effect, especially in other places or around the world.
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Candace Owens Tried To Get A Covid Test In Aspen, Co, But Was Denied Service (From A Private Facility) And Received This Email, And It’s The Best Thing I’ve Ever Read

    Email screenshot showing appointment cancelation notice highlighting actions meeting consequences by refusing service due to misinformation.

    Victor-Reeds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Leopard Ate Preachers Face

    Man with bleeding head injury wearing sunglasses after confrontation, illustrating actions meeting consequences scenario.

    iLL3gaL_guz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've previously read "well, he wasn't wearing a helmet so he was asking for it " and I wholeheartedly agree.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Elon Is A Humble Genius

    Tweet showing a user commenting on actions and consequences of changes to social media verification and moderation.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elon is a nutjob who’s so convinced he’s a genius that he won’t stop to consider anybody else’s advice. He has to learn everything the hard way. And we all suffer for his inflated sense of superiority.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    "When a problem occurs, whether it is a natural disaster or a man-made one, emotions over reason often direct decision-making," Wilson, author of Everyday Innovation, explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As we can see from the pictures on this list, it happens not just on a personal but also (inter)national stage, even though there are plenty of "safety switches" to prevent it.

    "First, the media picks up on the story and, if possible, will fan the flames of fear to build a larger audience, which in turn enables them to sell more advertising. If the media is successful in agitating their audience, the people then start demanding immediate solutions from their government representatives. The politicians feel the pressure and, wanting to stay popular with the voters, feel they must do something—anything—without considering the potential long-term outcome," Wilson says.
    #6

    How Could Brexit Go So Wrong?!

    Tweet showing a person reflecting on Brexit consequences including job loss and unmet promises, illustrating actions meet consequences.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man

    Man and wife at Malaga airport upset after visa rejection, showing consequences of actions leading to forced return home.

    ed40carter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Always Only Care About Issues Once It Affects Them

    Tweet by Rina Shah expressing concern over Supreme Court decision impacting bodily autonomy of girls relating to actions and consequences.

    abetwothree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    "My Testicles, My Choice"

    Twitter exchange showing a debate on government involvement in reproductive health, illustrating actions meeting consequences.

    42words Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katar13 avatar
    Elio
    Elio
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure that was a troll bill to make a point.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Many of these posts from r/LeopardsAteMyFace also make you ask, "Why do people ignore facts?"

    Steve Rathje is an incoming assistant professor of human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University, currently an NSF and AXA postdoctoral fellow at NYU, with a Ph.D. from Cambridge.

    He believes much of the issue is caused by the fact that our ability to reason did not develop simply to help us find the truth—instead, it evolved to fulfill fundamentally social functions, like cooperating in large groups and communicating with others.
    #10

    No, Not Really

    Tweet screenshot showing a political comment highlighting ironic consequences of actions related to virus infections.

    yeroc40 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered

    Tweet from The TN Holler about Wyoming Legislature discussing preferred pronouns, showing a legislative panel with Wyoming flag in background.

    BellyDancerEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am against all this pronouns business. Who is with me? We did not need pronouns 20 years ago, we do not need them today. Let's us all stand against pronouns.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    "Wait No, We Didn't Mean It Like That"

    Tweet screenshot highlighting people facing consequences after their own actions involving controversial beliefs.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Oh Nick…

    Tweet showing a person facing consequences after their actions, highlighting personal responsibility and relocation plans.

    Common-Squirrel643 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "A number of studies document the many ways in which our political party distorts our reasoning," Rathje writes.

    "One study found that people who had strong math skills were only good at solving a math problem if the solution to the problem conformed to their political beliefs. Liberals were only good at solving a math problem, for instance, if the answer to that problem showed that gun control reduced crime. Conservatives were only good at solving this problem if the solution showed that gun control increased crime."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Time Is Different And He'll Be A Good Father For Sure

    Tweet exchange showing a public paternity dispute illustrating actions meeting consequences and personal conflicts.

    nevesis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    It’s Hard Work Oppressing Constituents

    Tweet showing criticism of Mitch McConnell for voting to raise his salary multiple times while opposing minimum wage increases, highlighting actions meeting consequences.

    MightyPorg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Well Well Well, If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions

    West Virginia lawmaker arrested by FBI after livestreaming himself entering U.S. Capitol in own consequences mess.

    dumitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK?

    Text meme about actions and consequences, showing a caller upset about EU taxes after voting to leave.

    bettinafairchild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another study discovered that the higher an individual’s IQ, the better they are at coming up with reasons to support a position—but only a position that they agree with.

    One time, researchers asked the participants to watch a video of protestors and told half of them the people in the clip were protesting the military's Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, while the other half were informed that the group was protesting an abortion clinic.

    Liberals reported saying the protestors were more violent and disruptive if they were told they were watching abortion clinic protestors, and the opposite was true for conservatives, even though everyone was watching the same video.
    #18

    Stop It! Only We're Supposed To Inflate Stonks And Manipulate The Market!

    Tweet showing a humorous exchange highlighting actions and consequences when people walk into their own messes.

    the-NOOT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "I Didn't Know They Would Try To Destroy My Property!"

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing people facing consequences after their actions lead to chaos and destruction.

    JPSILVA1893 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Only 46 Years Old

    Tweet screenshot discussing a deputy district attorney who faced consequences relating to COVID-19 actions.

    Fit-Nobody-8138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fishing Industry Protest At Downing Street - Shellfish Lories Stacked Infront Of Pm’s Office

    Red bus showing political message and truck criticizing government, illustrating actions meeting consequences meme.

    DutchPack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A desire for identity consistency, as Rathje calls it, might also help explain why we can be so uncomfortable engaging with opinions that challenge our beliefs.

    One study, for example, found that people are even willing to give up the chance to earn money to avoid reading opinions they disagree with.

    So even if you told the folks in the pictures what they were doing was stupid, many would've likely kept going anyway.
    #22

    State Rep. Helps Legalizes Raw Milk, Drinks It To Celebrate Then Falls Ill

    West Virginia lawmaker falls ill from raw milk after supporting legalization in a clear case of actions meeting consequences.

    skarizardpancake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    When You Accidentally Ban The Bible

    Book ban backfire showing a Bible among removed books, illustrating actions meeting consequences in censorship decisions.

    Green_Artist_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Very Insane People

    Social media post showing a parent blamed for son's measles, highlighting actions meeting consequences with vaccination regret.

    Vamparael Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Feminist Conservative

    Screenshot of social media posts showing people discussing actions meeting consequences in political and social issues.

    gur40goku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we should find this Miss O'Geeny, she is causing a lot of problems.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Are They Really Though?

    News article headline with man in suit holding microphone, illustrating actions meet consequences theme in public speaking.

    OGDREADLORD666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    So Now You Support Illegal Immigration

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a travel map for Americans highlighting consequences of actions in travel restrictions.

    SFinTX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    "I Thought Politics Was Fun Just Like Sports"

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing people facing consequences after poor decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Black Republican Is Angry That The Cops Thought He Was The Criminal

    Tweet screenshot showing a story of unintended consequences where calling the police led to the wrong person being cuffed.

    neBular_cipHer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Irrelevant Eaten Face In The Current Climate

    Tweet about Brexit backlash as people face consequences of abolishing free movement with new visa fees after Brexit decision.

    DopePanda65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    You Get What You Invest In

    Two men sarcastically reacting to Americans blaming Chinese investors, illustrating actions meeting consequences concept.

    IcyMike1782 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Turns Out She Was The Idiot All Along

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman with dark hair discussing consequences of actions in a COVID-related story.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    You Chose To Queue

    Crowded airport queue showing people facing consequences of Brexit with long wait times and passport checks.

    beerbellybegone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    He Tells It Like It Is

    Sheep gathered near a billboard with a wolf saying I am going to eat you, illustrating actions meeting consequences.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    What One Maga Backlash Did To Elon’s Mental Health Lmao

    Elon Musk's tweet asking for more positive, beautiful, or informative content, illustrating actions meeting consequences.

    tf-is-wrong-with-you Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    It's Just Weather, Wait, No!

    Tweets showing urgent flood warnings and climate change debates illustrating actions and consequences in real-life situations.

    upanddownforpar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Guy Who Wanted Carbon Tax Gone Doesn't Understand Why Things Aren't Cheaper Now

    Social media post questioning carbon tax rebate while gas prices rise, illustrating actions meet consequences in everyday situations.

    cutchemist42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    How Dare A Private Company Refuse Service To Whomever They Please?

    Twitter replies discussing consequences of actions in a debate about private companies refusing services and censorship.

    em-chris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Brexit, A Two Act Story

    Roger Daltrey speaking at BBC Radio 4, illustrating actions and consequences in a music news context.

    DrewBk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    /R/Conservative Discovers The Class Divide

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing elites versus everyday people, highlighting actions and consequences.

    Avagantamos101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Just 4 Inches Of Snow Changes Their Mind

    Man frustrated, holding face, illustrating actions meet consequences with federal aid request and secession bill.

    Active-Ad-233 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Not What I Voted For

    Tweet about Brexit fishing consequences with a commercial fisherman discussing Brexit and its impact on fishing industry.

    ChrisMMatthews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Illegal Aliens Suck! (Except When It’s My Family)

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing actions leading to consequences in a heated political argument.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    When Karma Comes Calling

    Tweet screenshots showing people facing consequences of their own actions in a confusing healthcare debate situation.

    squirrelfyujf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Actions, Meet Consequences

    Alaska lawmaker faces consequences after being barred from flying for mask policy violation, walking right into her own mess.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    I Guess Actions Have Consequences

    High school seniors group photo before school closure due to COVID cases, illustrating actions meet consequences in pandemic risk.

    tttt11112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Elon Has Switched To Mining Copium

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange showing actions and consequences between Elon Musk and Devin Duke discussing free speech and advertisers.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Ah, Republicans

    Tweet exchange showing a user calling out PragerU for walking into their own messes with censorship claims.

    SirMcCaroni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Another Example Of Slugs Voting For Salt

    Meme showing how actions meet consequences with a woman holding a controversial mug and a related YouTube caption.

    Antichrist_spice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just think of all those women embracing trad wife lifestyles realising that the trad wife lifestyle isn't all it is c*****d up to be.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Corporations Are People, But Only When They Support Me, Otherwise They Can Keep Their Mouths Shut!

    Tweet discussing voter suppression contributions and consequences, illustrating actions meeting consequences in politics.

    KamaIsLife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Voter Who Supported Party That Publicly Stripped Away The Welfare State For 10 Years Surprised To Find It Missing When They Need It

    Social media comments showing consequences after actions related to voting and welfare frustrations.

    SurelyTheEnd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Limited Foresight

    Image showing social media icons about vaccine skepticism and a Denver Sheriff tribute for a deputy who died from COVID-19 consequences.

    enderparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    This One

    Reddit post about irony as a person with covid pneumonia wears a controversial shirt, illustrating actions meeting consequences.

    DontMicrowaveCats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    No, Not Like That

    Tweet highlighting changing political views in 2016 versus 2024, showing actions and their consequences clearly.

    Chadwiko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Saying Your Doctor’s Office Doesn’t Wear Masks At A Rally

    Pro-Trump rally with people holding flags and speaking, illustrating actions meet consequences in real-life situations.

    CiboLibro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Pro Life Guy Laments His Life After Roe V Wade

    Screenshot of a social media post showing someone experiencing personal consequences after celebrating a controversial event.

    Karadek99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    The Dragon Has Only Gotten Bigger

    Screenshot of a tweet illustrating actions meeting consequences with a political metaphor about partisan politics.

    SojourningTruth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Voted To Make Things Worse For Other People, I Didn’t Realise Things Would Be Worse For Me!

    Man in a nightclub struggling with Brexit consequences as bar staff and lorry drivers leave, showing actions meet consequences.

    wowiee_zowiee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Yeah, But, Not When We Do It!

    Twitter exchange showing someone accused of walking into their own mess by contradicting their earlier statements about business owners refusing service.

    jaarn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Thoughts And Prayers

    Tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney on ventilator highlighting actions meeting consequences with a prayer emoji.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    🤷🏻‍♂️

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an example of actions meeting consequences with a humorous conversation.

    fixxxultra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Hate That Actions Have Consequences

    Two men in suits during a Fox News segment about the DOGE team facing risks and consequences for fraud actions.

    TlalocVirgie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining

    American father and vlogger faces consequences after being tricked into front line combat by Russia propaganda.

    mkvgtired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret

    Protest sign on pole with American flag and flowers, showing consequences of actions by US veterans demanding their vote back.

    vandorengirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Who Would’ve Guessed This Would Happen?

    Reddit post about facing consequences after voting, illustrating actions meeting consequences through personal hardship shared online.

    myfeetaredownhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Moron Finally Realizes That The Elites Run The Republican Party

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting actions and their consequences in political discussions.

    wrvdoin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Should Have Thought About This Last November, Nevada

    Las Vegas Welcome sign with palm trees under a clear sky, illustrating actions meet consequences in tourism decline.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    “Wasn’t Expecting Him To Do That” From Man Who Said He Would Do Just That

    Social media conversation showing people facing consequences after regretted voting actions and unexpected political outcomes.

    YeetVegetabales Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Dad Played Himself

    Text message exchange about USPS layoffs and early retirement, showing actions meeting consequences in a humorous context.

    HerpabloLeeBorskii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Kicking Out Millions From The US + Surprised That Population Is Shrinking

    A cityscape with highway overpasses at sunset illustrating actions meet consequences in urban population changes.

    rack88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Don’t Mess With Texas!

    Two men in cowboy hats stand under power lines symbolizing actions meeting consequences in energy deregulation debates.

    kushari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    He Voted Yea On Gorsuch, Barrett & Kavanaugh

    Tweet screenshot showing Sen. Joe Manchin expressing alarm over justices rejecting legal precedent, illustrating actions meeting consequences.

    BFriedman713 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    That Last Sentence

    Tweet from verified doctor discussing ICU patients crushed by COVID-19 Delta variant, highlighting actions and consequences.

    Affectionate_Wish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Run Roh, Looks Like Those Highly Inconvenient Texas Laws Apply To You, Too, Grandpa

    Man frustrated at DMV over citizenship proof, showcasing actions meet consequences in bureaucratic challenges and personal messes.

    James324285241990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Commenters In R/Conservative Suddenly Realise They Might Not Be Getting That Relief Bill

    Reddit thread showing political debate with comments about senate adjournment and consequences of actions.

    Nck117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Running Away With Your Loved Ones To A Better Place

    Tweet text discussing consequences of actions related to fleeing disaster and crossing the border in a controversial situation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Oh No... Anyway:

    Twitter post about a white supremacist facing consequences, illustrating actions meeting consequences in a real-life scenario.

    42words Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Just Don't Do Illegal Things

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread highlighting how actions meet consequences during a police shooting controversy.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Stunt By D**chebag DeSantis Backfires Spectacularly

    Tweet by Antonio Arellano discussing consequences of actions involving migrants and a Texas sheriff's statement on U Visas.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Peak Republican Irony

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing actions and consequences related to elections and voter concerns.

    DaFunkJunkie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!