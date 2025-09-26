But then you dive in, and the content is really captivating too. The satirical hub for political discontent has grown into a place welcoming all kinds of posts about people being shocked at the entirely predictable consequences of their actions, and it's the best proof of karma you can find on the internet.

Even if you haven't heard about it, the subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace should catch your attention. At first, because of its name, which comes as a reference to a viral tweet that read, "'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs [a] woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."

#1 When Your Plan Backfires Share icon

#2 They Actually Think Retroactive Vaccination Is A Thing Share icon

Writer and humorist Robert Evans Wilson Jr. has a name for making these rash decisions in the heat of the moment, only to regret the results. He calls it the Law of Unintended Consequences, and according to Wilson, we're all guilty of succumbing to it. Relevant terms include: Murphy’s Law, which states that if something can go wrong, it will. The Cobra Effect. The term coined by economist Horst Siebert is based on an attempt by the British government in India to eliminate venomous snakes in the city of Delhi by paying people to bring in dead cobras. The reward incentivized people to breed cobras. When the government learned of this, it stopped the payments; however, the breeders then released their cobras into the wild, which increased rather than decreased the problem. The Butterfly Effect. It's a situation in which an action or change that does not seem important has a very large effect, especially in other places or around the world. ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Candace Owens Tried To Get A Covid Test In Aspen, Co, But Was Denied Service (From A Private Facility) And Received This Email, And It’s The Best Thing I’ve Ever Read Share icon

#4 Leopard Ate Preachers Face Share icon

#5 Elon Is A Humble Genius Share icon

"When a problem occurs, whether it is a natural disaster or a man-made one, emotions over reason often direct decision-making," Wilson, author of Everyday Innovation, explains. ADVERTISEMENT As we can see from the pictures on this list, it happens not just on a personal but also (inter)national stage, even though there are plenty of "safety switches" to prevent it. "First, the media picks up on the story and, if possible, will fan the flames of fear to build a larger audience, which in turn enables them to sell more advertising. If the media is successful in agitating their audience, the people then start demanding immediate solutions from their government representatives. The politicians feel the pressure and, wanting to stay popular with the voters, feel they must do something—anything—without considering the potential long-term outcome," Wilson says.

#6 How Could Brexit Go So Wrong?! Share icon

#7 I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man Share icon

#8 Always Only Care About Issues Once It Affects Them Share icon

#9 "My Testicles, My Choice" Share icon

Many of these posts from r/LeopardsAteMyFace also make you ask, "Why do people ignore facts?" Steve Rathje is an incoming assistant professor of human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University, currently an NSF and AXA postdoctoral fellow at NYU, with a Ph.D. from Cambridge. He believes much of the issue is caused by the fact that our ability to reason did not develop simply to help us find the truth—instead, it evolved to fulfill fundamentally social functions, like cooperating in large groups and communicating with others.

#10 No, Not Really Share icon

#11 Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered Share icon

#12 "Wait No, We Didn't Mean It Like That" Share icon

#13 Oh Nick… Share icon

"A number of studies document the many ways in which our political party distorts our reasoning," Rathje writes. "One study found that people who had strong math skills were only good at solving a math problem if the solution to the problem conformed to their political beliefs. Liberals were only good at solving a math problem, for instance, if the answer to that problem showed that gun control reduced crime. Conservatives were only good at solving this problem if the solution showed that gun control increased crime." ADVERTISEMENT

#14 This Time Is Different And He'll Be A Good Father For Sure Share icon

#15 It’s Hard Work Oppressing Constituents Share icon

#16 Well Well Well, If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions Share icon

#17 Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK? Share icon

Another study discovered that the higher an individual’s IQ, the better they are at coming up with reasons to support a position—but only a position that they agree with. One time, researchers asked the participants to watch a video of protestors and told half of them the people in the clip were protesting the military's Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, while the other half were informed that the group was protesting an abortion clinic. Liberals reported saying the protestors were more violent and disruptive if they were told they were watching abortion clinic protestors, and the opposite was true for conservatives, even though everyone was watching the same video.

#18 Stop It! Only We're Supposed To Inflate Stonks And Manipulate The Market! Share icon

#19 "I Didn't Know They Would Try To Destroy My Property!" Share icon

#20 Only 46 Years Old Share icon

#21 Fishing Industry Protest At Downing Street - Shellfish Lories Stacked Infront Of Pm’s Office Share icon

A desire for identity consistency, as Rathje calls it, might also help explain why we can be so uncomfortable engaging with opinions that challenge our beliefs. One study, for example, found that people are even willing to give up the chance to earn money to avoid reading opinions they disagree with. So even if you told the folks in the pictures what they were doing was stupid, many would've likely kept going anyway.

#22 State Rep. Helps Legalizes Raw Milk, Drinks It To Celebrate Then Falls Ill Share icon

#23 When You Accidentally Ban The Bible Share icon

#24 Very Insane People Share icon

#25 Feminist Conservative Share icon

#26 Are They Really Though? Share icon

#27 So Now You Support Illegal Immigration Share icon

#28 "I Thought Politics Was Fun Just Like Sports" Share icon

#29 Black Republican Is Angry That The Cops Thought He Was The Criminal Share icon

#30 Irrelevant Eaten Face In The Current Climate Share icon

#31 You Get What You Invest In Share icon

#32 Turns Out She Was The Idiot All Along Share icon

#33 You Chose To Queue Share icon

#34 He Tells It Like It Is Share icon

#35 What One Maga Backlash Did To Elon’s Mental Health Lmao Share icon

#36 It's Just Weather, Wait, No! Share icon

#37 Guy Who Wanted Carbon Tax Gone Doesn't Understand Why Things Aren't Cheaper Now Share icon

#38 How Dare A Private Company Refuse Service To Whomever They Please? Share icon

#39 Brexit, A Two Act Story Share icon

#40 /R/Conservative Discovers The Class Divide Share icon

#41 Just 4 Inches Of Snow Changes Their Mind Share icon

#42 Not What I Voted For Share icon

#43 Illegal Aliens Suck! (Except When It’s My Family) Share icon

#44 When Karma Comes Calling Share icon

#45 Actions, Meet Consequences Share icon

#46 I Guess Actions Have Consequences Share icon

#47 Elon Has Switched To Mining Copium Share icon

#48 Ah, Republicans Share icon

#49 Another Example Of Slugs Voting For Salt Share icon

#50 Corporations Are People, But Only When They Support Me, Otherwise They Can Keep Their Mouths Shut! Share icon

#51 Voter Who Supported Party That Publicly Stripped Away The Welfare State For 10 Years Surprised To Find It Missing When They Need It Share icon

#52 Limited Foresight Share icon

#53 This One Share icon

#54 No, Not Like That Share icon

#55 Saying Your Doctor’s Office Doesn’t Wear Masks At A Rally Share icon

#56 Pro Life Guy Laments His Life After Roe V Wade Share icon

#57 The Dragon Has Only Gotten Bigger Share icon

#58 I Voted To Make Things Worse For Other People, I Didn’t Realise Things Would Be Worse For Me! Share icon

#59 Yeah, But, Not When We Do It! Share icon

#60 Thoughts And Prayers Share icon

#62 Hate That Actions Have Consequences Share icon

#63 Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining Share icon

#64 Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret Share icon

#65 Who Would’ve Guessed This Would Happen? Share icon

#66 Moron Finally Realizes That The Elites Run The Republican Party Share icon

#67 Should Have Thought About This Last November, Nevada Share icon

#68 “Wasn’t Expecting Him To Do That” From Man Who Said He Would Do Just That Share icon

#69 Dad Played Himself Share icon

#70 Kicking Out Millions From The US + Surprised That Population Is Shrinking Share icon

#71 Don’t Mess With Texas! Share icon

#72 He Voted Yea On Gorsuch, Barrett & Kavanaugh Share icon

#73 That Last Sentence Share icon

#74 Run Roh, Looks Like Those Highly Inconvenient Texas Laws Apply To You, Too, Grandpa Share icon

#75 Commenters In R/Conservative Suddenly Realise They Might Not Be Getting That Relief Bill Share icon

#76 Running Away With Your Loved Ones To A Better Place Share icon

#77 Oh No... Anyway: Share icon

#78 Just Don't Do Illegal Things Share icon

#79 Stunt By D**chebag DeSantis Backfires Spectacularly Share icon

#80 Peak Republican Irony Share icon