“Actions, Meet Consequences”: 80 Times People Walked Right Into Their Own Messes
Even if you haven't heard about it, the subreddit r/LeopardsAteMyFace should catch your attention. At first, because of its name, which comes as a reference to a viral tweet that read, "'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs [a] woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."
But then you dive in, and the content is really captivating too. The satirical hub for political discontent has grown into a place welcoming all kinds of posts about people being shocked at the entirely predictable consequences of their actions, and it's the best proof of karma you can find on the internet.
When Your Plan Backfires
They Actually Think Retroactive Vaccination Is A Thing
Amazing the number of people who still consider COVID a hoax
Writer and humorist Robert Evans Wilson Jr. has a name for making these rash decisions in the heat of the moment, only to regret the results.
He calls it the Law of Unintended Consequences, and according to Wilson, we're all guilty of succumbing to it.
Relevant terms include:
- Murphy’s Law, which states that if something can go wrong, it will.
- The Cobra Effect. The term coined by economist Horst Siebert is based on an attempt by the British government in India to eliminate venomous snakes in the city of Delhi by paying people to bring in dead cobras. The reward incentivized people to breed cobras. When the government learned of this, it stopped the payments; however, the breeders then released their cobras into the wild, which increased rather than decreased the problem.
- The Butterfly Effect. It's a situation in which an action or change that does not seem important has a very large effect, especially in other places or around the world.
Candace Owens Tried To Get A Covid Test In Aspen, Co, But Was Denied Service (From A Private Facility) And Received This Email, And It’s The Best Thing I’ve Ever Read
Leopard Ate Preachers Face
I've previously read "well, he wasn't wearing a helmet so he was asking for it " and I wholeheartedly agree.
Elon Is A Humble Genius
Elon is a nutjob who’s so convinced he’s a genius that he won’t stop to consider anybody else’s advice. He has to learn everything the hard way. And we all suffer for his inflated sense of superiority.
"When a problem occurs, whether it is a natural disaster or a man-made one, emotions over reason often direct decision-making," Wilson, author of Everyday Innovation, explains.
As we can see from the pictures on this list, it happens not just on a personal but also (inter)national stage, even though there are plenty of "safety switches" to prevent it.
"First, the media picks up on the story and, if possible, will fan the flames of fear to build a larger audience, which in turn enables them to sell more advertising. If the media is successful in agitating their audience, the people then start demanding immediate solutions from their government representatives. The politicians feel the pressure and, wanting to stay popular with the voters, feel they must do something—anything—without considering the potential long-term outcome," Wilson says.
How Could Brexit Go So Wrong?!
I Never Thought That Voting To Leave Europe Would Mean That I Had To Leave Europe, Weeps Deluded Man
Always Only Care About Issues Once It Affects Them
"My Testicles, My Choice"
Many of these posts from r/LeopardsAteMyFace also make you ask, "Why do people ignore facts?"
Steve Rathje is an incoming assistant professor of human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University, currently an NSF and AXA postdoctoral fellow at NYU, with a Ph.D. from Cambridge.
He believes much of the issue is caused by the fact that our ability to reason did not develop simply to help us find the truth—instead, it evolved to fulfill fundamentally social functions, like cooperating in large groups and communicating with others.
No, Not Really
Wyoming Bans Preferred Pronouns, Madam Chairman Immediately Gets Misgendered
I am against all this pronouns business. Who is with me? We did not need pronouns 20 years ago, we do not need them today. Let's us all stand against pronouns.
"Wait No, We Didn't Mean It Like That"
God apparently made us all. This includes LGBTQ.
Oh Nick…
"A number of studies document the many ways in which our political party distorts our reasoning," Rathje writes.
"One study found that people who had strong math skills were only good at solving a math problem if the solution to the problem conformed to their political beliefs. Liberals were only good at solving a math problem, for instance, if the answer to that problem showed that gun control reduced crime. Conservatives were only good at solving this problem if the solution showed that gun control increased crime."
This Time Is Different And He'll Be A Good Father For Sure
Just how many of his kids does Elon plan to f**k over?
It’s Hard Work Oppressing Constituents
Can't wait to see the back of that POS. Good riddance to bad trash.
Well Well Well, If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions
Play stupid games.... An orange buffoon pardons you.
Who’d Have Thought Brexit Would Mean Less Trade With The UK?
Another study discovered that the higher an individual’s IQ, the better they are at coming up with reasons to support a position—but only a position that they agree with.
One time, researchers asked the participants to watch a video of protestors and told half of them the people in the clip were protesting the military's Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, while the other half were informed that the group was protesting an abortion clinic.
Liberals reported saying the protestors were more violent and disruptive if they were told they were watching abortion clinic protestors, and the opposite was true for conservatives, even though everyone was watching the same video.
Stop It! Only We're Supposed To Inflate Stonks And Manipulate The Market!
"I Didn't Know They Would Try To Destroy My Property!"
Only 46 Years Old
Fishing Industry Protest At Downing Street - Shellfish Lories Stacked Infront Of Pm’s Office
A desire for identity consistency, as Rathje calls it, might also help explain why we can be so uncomfortable engaging with opinions that challenge our beliefs.
One study, for example, found that people are even willing to give up the chance to earn money to avoid reading opinions they disagree with.
So even if you told the folks in the pictures what they were doing was stupid, many would've likely kept going anyway.
State Rep. Helps Legalizes Raw Milk, Drinks It To Celebrate Then Falls Ill
When You Accidentally Ban The Bible
Very Insane People
Feminist Conservative
I think we should find this Miss O'Geeny, she is causing a lot of problems.
Are They Really Though?
So Now You Support Illegal Immigration
"I Thought Politics Was Fun Just Like Sports"
Black Republican Is Angry That The Cops Thought He Was The Criminal
Irrelevant Eaten Face In The Current Climate
You Get What You Invest In
Turns Out She Was The Idiot All Along
You Chose To Queue
He Tells It Like It Is
What One Maga Backlash Did To Elon’s Mental Health Lmao
It's Just Weather, Wait, No!
Guy Who Wanted Carbon Tax Gone Doesn't Understand Why Things Aren't Cheaper Now
How Dare A Private Company Refuse Service To Whomever They Please?
Brexit, A Two Act Story
/R/Conservative Discovers The Class Divide
Just 4 Inches Of Snow Changes Their Mind
Not What I Voted For
Illegal Aliens Suck! (Except When It’s My Family)
When Karma Comes Calling
Actions, Meet Consequences
I Guess Actions Have Consequences
Elon Has Switched To Mining Copium
Ah, Republicans
Another Example Of Slugs Voting For Salt
Just think of all those women embracing trad wife lifestyles realising that the trad wife lifestyle isn't all it is c*****d up to be.
Corporations Are People, But Only When They Support Me, Otherwise They Can Keep Their Mouths Shut!
Voter Who Supported Party That Publicly Stripped Away The Welfare State For 10 Years Surprised To Find It Missing When They Need It
Limited Foresight
This One
No, Not Like That
Saying Your Doctor’s Office Doesn’t Wear Masks At A Rally
Pro Life Guy Laments His Life After Roe V Wade
The Dragon Has Only Gotten Bigger
I Voted To Make Things Worse For Other People, I Didn’t Realise Things Would Be Worse For Me!
Yeah, But, Not When We Do It!
Is there a bigger twatbasket than Matt Walsh? Discuss.
Thoughts And Prayers
🤷🏻♂️
Hate That Actions Have Consequences
Moron Who Moved To Russia Because Texas Was Too Woke Joined The Russian Armed Forces To Work As A Welder. He Was Sent To The Front Lines Shortly After Joining
Looks Like One Of My Neighbors Is Starting To Feel Some Regret
Who Would’ve Guessed This Would Happen?
Moron Finally Realizes That The Elites Run The Republican Party
Should Have Thought About This Last November, Nevada
“Wasn’t Expecting Him To Do That” From Man Who Said He Would Do Just That
Don't worry, you can still take Tylenol, as long as you are not pregnant.