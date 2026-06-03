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Nothing fills us with serotonin quite like seeing our cats happy and content. And yeah, sometimes that involves pets or a good play session, but most of the time, it just involves treats.

Wet treats, dry treats, even their regular food — whatever their culinary vice is, they're sure to be happy while munching on some delicious fishy goodness. While most of us look at them with adoration, some people have gone above and beyond to capture these precious moments. So here's a collection of the funniest pictures of cats enjoying their treats.

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#1

Close-up of a cat licking a snack tube with visible tongue food obsessed cat

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    #2

    Close-up of black cat licking a snack from a packet food-obsessed cat

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    #3

    Orange and white cat licking a snack on a stick outside food-obsessed cat

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    When we're talking about kitty treats, we're talking about treats that are actually designed for a cat-only palate. If you ever consider giving your cats, let's say, a little piece of cake, or popcorn, or, God forbid, chocolate (seriously, don't feed your cats chocolate), you might think again — because a cat's diet is a little more complex than you might think.

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    For starters, experts actually say that a cat's tongue has no sweet receptors. Because of a genetic quirk, cats literally can't taste sweetness. So when they are losing their minds over a treat, it's all about the protein, fat, and that irresistible umami flavor. They like savory, and yes, they might enjoy stealing bites out of your vanilla cake, but it's all about the fat.
    #4

    Food-obsessed cat licking a frozen treat in a home office setting

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    #5

    White fluffy cat eating hairball control snack

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    #6

    Black and white cat licking a snack stick indoors

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    Cats are also strict obligate carnivores. Unlike cats, dogs are omnivores and can easily digest plants and fruit, while cats can and should eat primarily meat-based meals. This means that even their beloved Churu treats are made from tuna, chicken, or similar ingredients, blended into a gooey, gross liquid. Well, gross to us, a delicacy to them.

    Veterinarians have traced cats' need for meat-based nutrients back to a fairly simple reason: evolution. Cats' ancestors ate so much meat that their bodies never had to adapt to any other food sources. As a result, cats rely on nutrients naturally found in animal tissue, like vitamin A and taurine, an amino acid that humans and dogs can produce on their own but that cats cannot.
    #7

    Fluffy cat enjoying a snack lick held by hand indoors

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    #8

    Fluffy gray cat with blue eyes licking a cat food snack indoors

    𝔠𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔞 Report

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    #9

    Black cat eating from a snack packet on a carpet food obsessed cat

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    Sometimes, though, not even a delicious tuna Churu will satisfy them, which just goes to show how picky cats can be. Because they have far fewer taste buds than humans, they rely more on scent and texture when deciding what they like. If a treat doesn't appeal to them, they'll give us their best airplane ears and a flicking tail to make sure we know they're mad.

    But if they do like a certain treat, you'll quickly become their favorite human. And did you know there's actually a scientific reason why treats can help cats bond with their humans? Cats are often solitary animals in the wild, which means eating can leave them feeling vulnerable. When they eat from your hand, their brains can release oxytocin, often called the "bonding" or "trust" hormone. Pretty cute, right?
    #10

    Black and white cat licking a snack on the floor food obsessed cat

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    #11

    Black and white cat licking a snack on a spoon by a window

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    #12

    Black and white cat licking a snack from a hand indoors food-obsessed cat

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    Freezing these puréed treats is also a great way to help cats cool down during the summer. But it's important not to overdo it with treats... and yeah, that also applies to some types of wet food as well, since they may not always be the healthiest option for your feline friend. As we've mentioned, cats can be picky, but they also tend to have sensitive stomachs.

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    We've already talked about chocolate, but vets warn against several other foods that cats should avoid. This includes grapes, onions, garlic, and yes, even dairy products. Sharing is caring, but if you want to avoid an expensive trip to the vet and keep your best friend safe, it's probably best to stick to treats made specifically for cats. Oh, and that rule extends to plants, too. No lilies for kitties!

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    #13

    Black and white cat happily licking a popsicle outside on a sunny day

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    #14

    Orange cat licking a treat on a yellow stick indoors food-obsessed cats

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    #15

    Close-up of a cat licking a treat from a small packet food obsessed cat

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    More often than not, cats will memorize the taste of their favorite treat, and, more importantly, the anticipation that comes right before it. That’s why when you open a bag, you can expect your feline friend to come running as if all the gods have descended upon you. And to them, it kind of has, because nothing beats a good treat with their favorite human.

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    With all of that said, do you have any funny pictures of your cat eating? And which kind of treat do they prefer: wet or dry? Let us know in the comments below! Meanwhile, I need to grab a Churu from the pantry so I don’t end up making tomorrow’s headlines. Oof.

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    #16

    Close-up of orange tabby cat licking a snack from a packet food-obsessed cat

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    #17

    Black cat licking a treat pouch with focus on the cat's face and tongue

    amelia.26xo Report

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    #18

    Black cat biting and licking a snack stick near water bowl

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    #19

    Black and white cat licking a snack tube close-up food obsessed cat

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    #20

    Tabby cat licking a salmon flavored cat snack indoors

    lucy.a.a_ Report

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    #21

    Food-obsessed cat licking treat from green packet held by human hand indoors

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    #22

    Tabby cat eating a snack off skewered meat pointed by human hand

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    #23

    Two cats sharing a treat on sticks outdoors on concrete

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    #24

    Food obsessed cat licking a snack on a stick outdoors

    kirsty Report

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    #25

    Gray tabby cat eating a soft food snack from a tube

    pauluskel0 Report

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    #26

    Close-up of a cat licking a treat on a stick near its mouth

    Victoria Onofre Report

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    #27

    Black cat eagerly licking a food snack packet from a person's hand

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    #28

    Cat wearing bowtie licking a treat from a tube outdoors

    ✰ ✰ ✰ Report

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    #29

    Close-up of gray tabby cat licking a frozen treat indoors

    𖤐 isabel 𖤐 Report

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    #30

    Black and white cat enjoying licking a snack packet indoors

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    #31

    Gray cat licking a snack stick with amber eyes

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    #32

    Gray and white cat licking a snack with wide eyes

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    #33

    Food-obsessed tabby cat licking a snack with wide eyes

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    #34

    Black cat licking a treat from a yellow packet food-obsessed cats

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    #35

    Calico cat licking a salmon-flavored cat treat held by hand food-obsessed cats

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    #36

    Black and white cat licking a chicken cat treat on a sunny outdoor rug

    Amy Kneale Report

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    #37

    Tabby cat licking chicken-flavored cat snack on outdoor wooden deck

    addictedtoketchup Report

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    #38

    White cat biting a cat snack stick on a rug

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    #39

    Fluffy cat licking a chicken flavored snack stick

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    #40

    Ginger cat licking a cat treat snack outside

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    #41

    Black and white cat licking a food snack from a stick held by a person

    jack🐉 Report

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    #42

    Striped cat biting into a chicken-flavored food snack from a tube

    The Most Distinguished Shrew Report

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    #43

    Fluffy blue-eyed cat licking food from a human-held snack packet

    catswithmasks Report

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    #44

    Black cat licking a snack on a stick on a wooden table food-obsessed cat

    Lisa Storrar Report

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    #45

    Ginger cat licking a snack stick in the kitchen

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    #46

    Black cat eagerly licking a snack in a living room

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    #47

    Food-obsessed orange and white cat licking a snack treat with tongue out

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    #48

    White cat licking a creamy cat treat from a yellow packet food-obsessed cats

    ri Report

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    #49

    Orange tabby cat licking a treat being fed on a table food-obsessed cats

    Elaine McGrath Report

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    #50

    Dark brown cat licking salmon-flavored cat treat from a hand indoors

    Lily Cuthbertson Report

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    #51

    Siamese cat biting into a pouch of chicken cat food inside the house

    ch44rlott3 Report

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