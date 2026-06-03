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Nothing fills us with serotonin quite like seeing our cats happy and content. And yeah, sometimes that involves pets or a good play session, but most of the time, it just involves treats.

Wet treats, dry treats, even their regular food — whatever their culinary vice is, they're sure to be happy while munching on some delicious fishy goodness. While most of us look at them with adoration, some people have gone above and beyond to capture these precious moments. So here's a collection of the funniest pictures of cats enjoying their treats.