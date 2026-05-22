ADVERTISEMENT

Helping stray animals is already a kind gesture on its own, but 'Prohor.tv' takes it a step further in a surprisingly creative way. Using a drone and a small remote-controlled car, he delivers food to stray cats, dogs, and other hungry animals that are often hidden or difficult to reach.

The idea is simple, yet incredibly moving. A tiny vehicle arrives carrying food, and at first the animals keep their distance. But slowly, curiosity takes over, and fear begins to turn into trust. Some moments are playful and lighthearted, others feel genuinely emotional, but all of them highlight how small acts of care can make a real difference.

What makes these videos stand out isn’t just the use of technology, but the intention behind it. In a world where stray animals are often overlooked, 'Prohor.tv' shows that kindness can be both creative and powerful – whether it rolls in on wheels or arrives from the sky.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com