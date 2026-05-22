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Helping stray animals is already a kind gesture on its own, but 'Prohor.tv' takes it a step further in a surprisingly creative way. Using a drone and a small remote-controlled car, he delivers food to stray cats, dogs, and other hungry animals that are often hidden or difficult to reach.

The idea is simple, yet incredibly moving. A tiny vehicle arrives carrying food, and at first the animals keep their distance. But slowly, curiosity takes over, and fear begins to turn into trust. Some moments are playful and lighthearted, others feel genuinely emotional, but all of them highlight how small acts of care can make a real difference.

What makes these videos stand out isn’t just the use of technology, but the intention behind it. In a world where stray animals are often overlooked, 'Prohor.tv' shows that kindness can be both creative and powerful – whether it rolls in on wheels or arrives from the sky.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
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    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awwww! Poor darling!😢

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s okay! Just carry on!

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s me, when I’m full already, but the food is so good I just want to finish it.

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not your absolute favourite, but you’re hungry?

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nooo! I don’t like fish!

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    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the poor smol one in the background!😢

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no, someone has some wounds!

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my: that happy grin!😂

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    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t be afraid, just enjoy!

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    #24

    This Guy Uses A Drone And An Rc Car To Feed Stray Animals, And The Results Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

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    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go on, little ones, go on!

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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I SAID - me *first!!!"

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