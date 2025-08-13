Man Uses RC Car And Drone To Feed Stray Animals (100 Pics)
Feeding strays isn’t always easy, and some people go to great lengths to find ways to help animals in need. Using an RC car and a drone, the creator behind ‘Prohor.tv’ delivers food to them while capturing touching moments along the way. The result? An incredible collection of video compilations showing strays being cared for – one remote food delivery at a time.
In our previous post, we featured some of the earlier shots from his Instagram, most of them showcasing felines living on the streets. This time, we’ve compiled a collection of pictures capturing not only cats but also other strays getting their meal. So stay with us and explore 100 heart-melting shots we selected from the most recent clips shared by ‘Prohor.tv.’
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
