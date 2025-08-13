ADVERTISEMENT

Feeding strays isn’t always easy, and some people go to great lengths to find ways to help animals in need. Using an RC car and a drone, the creator behind ‘Prohor.tv’ delivers food to them while capturing touching moments along the way. The result? An incredible collection of video compilations showing strays being cared for – one remote food delivery at a time.

In our previous post, we featured some of the earlier shots from his Instagram, most of them showcasing felines living on the streets. This time, we’ve compiled a collection of pictures capturing not only cats but also other strays getting their meal. So stay with us and explore 100 heart-melting shots we selected from the most recent clips shared by ‘Prohor.tv.’

More info: Instagram | patreon.com