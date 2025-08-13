ADVERTISEMENT

Feeding strays isn’t always easy, and some people go to great lengths to find ways to help animals in need. Using an RC car and a drone, the creator behind ‘Prohor.tv’ delivers food to them while capturing touching moments along the way. The result? An incredible collection of video compilations showing strays being cared for – one remote food delivery at a time.

In our previous post, we featured some of the earlier shots from his Instagram, most of them showcasing felines living on the streets. This time, we’ve compiled a collection of pictures capturing not only cats but also other strays getting their meal. So stay with us and explore 100 heart-melting shots we selected from the most recent clips shared by ‘Prohor.tv.’

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat and hedgehog eating food from a plate inside a shelter as part of feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

prohor.tv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a stray dog with a large nose, outdoors near a person using an RC car and drone to feed animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Small wild animal eating food from a plate at night, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Puppies eating sausages from a pan outside a wall, part of man uses RC car and drone to feed stray animals project.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of stray cats eating food from an RC car tray, part of a project using RC cars and drones to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Stray dogs approaching a plate of food delivered using RC car and drone to feed stray animals under a shelter.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black kitten eating from a blue bowl outdoors with stray animals fed using RC car and drone technology.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Hedgehog near a plate of food at night as part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Stray dog approaching food placed on a drone, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone technology outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tabby cat jumping near a blue wall while a stray cat rests, part of an RC car feeding stray animals initiative.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Stray puppy eating food from an RC car container, showcasing feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tabby cats eating food delivered by an RC car and drone to feed stray animals in an outdoor, rustic setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing like waking up to breakfast in bed ♥

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Stray kitten approaching food placed near a parked car in an effort to feed stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Stray cat eating food delivered near a concrete structure using RC car and drone to feed animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Stray cats approach and eat from a green bowl as part of an RC car and drone feeding setup for stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Stray dog curiously approaches food on an RC car dish outdoors in an urban setting under clear blue sky.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Seagull approaching food placed on ground near urban building, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Stray puppies eating from an RC car used to feed stray animals outside a building on a sunny day.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cats eating food delivered by an RC car near a parked car in an apartment area feeding stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    RC car delivering food to stray cats outdoors on a sunny day, showcasing drone and RC technology to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Close-up of a curious stray cat near RC car delivering food, part of a man’s effort to feed stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Close-up of a cat licking near a food bowl as part of using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Stray cat reaching for food on a plate placed on an RC car as part of feeding stray animals with drone and RC car.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Stray cat eating wet food from a green bowl outdoors in an urban area, part of man feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Cat eating food delivered by an RC car, illustrating innovative methods to feed stray animals using technology.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two stray cats eating food placed on a plate as part of a man’s RC car and drone feeding project for animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Close-up of a stray black cat eating food from an RC car plate, part of a man using RC car and drone to feed animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tabby cat eating food from a plate on an RC car used by man to feed stray animals outside a building.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Close-up of a stray cat licking its lips near an RC car used by a man to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Small stray cats near outdoor feeding station with wet cat food, highlighting RC car and drone used to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Close-up of a stray cat eating from a plate on an RC car in an urban setting feeding stray animals with drone and RC car.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Black stray cat eating food from a plate outdoors, part of man uses RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Two stray cats near a drone and RC car setup used to feed animals in an outdoor urban environment.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Two stray kittens eating from a purple dish outdoors, highlighting feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Orange kitten standing on an RC car used by a man to feed stray animals in an outdoor urban setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Stray cat eating food from a plate at night, part of man’s use of RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Two stray cats eating from a blue bowl of wet food placed outdoors, highlighting feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Stray cat cautiously approaches a bowl of food delivered using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Stray cat approaching an RC car carrying food, captured while being fed using innovative stray animal feeding methods.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black stray cats approaching a wooden plate of food delivered using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Stray dog eating food delivered on a plate, part of a man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Gray and white cat eating wet food served on an RC car outside near apartment buildings on a sunny day.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Close-up of a stray cat eating from a pink food bowl set outdoors, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Close-up of a stray cat near a food dish, part of a man’s effort using RC car and drone to feed animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Close-up of a white cat near an RC car used to feed stray animals in an outdoor urban setting on a sunny day

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Stray orange cat peeking from wall hole near food bowl, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Tabby cat eating from bowls outside a building, part of RC car and drone feeding stray animals initiative.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Close-up of a curious cat near a green food bowl placed on an RC car feeding stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Close-up of stray cats eating from a green bowl placed on a drone used to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Gray tabby cat eating from a blue bowl of food on rooftop, part of stray animals feeding using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Black and white stray cat on rooftop near food bowl, illustrating feeding stray animals with RC car and drone delivery.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Close-up of a stray cat investigating an RC car used to deliver food by a man feeding stray animals with a drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Stray cats near a building entrance with food delivered using an RC car and drone to help feed animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Stray cats approaching food placed on the ground using an RC car and drone to assist feeding animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Two stray cats near a plate of food delivered using an RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Close-up of an RC car carrying pet food to feed a stray cat waiting on a street near a colorful fence and trees.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Stray cat peeking through rusty bars as RC car delivers food outside a textured stone building wall.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Stray cat peeking from a cardboard shelter with food placed on an RC car used to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Curious stray cat sniffs camera near RC car used to feed animals in an urban outdoor setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Stray cats approach food on a wooden plate outdoors, part of a man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Close-up of stray cat near RC car filled with food, highlighting feeding stray animals using RC car and drone technology.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Close-up of a stray cat eating food delivered by an RC car in an urban outdoor setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Orange and white cat approaching wet food placed on the ground using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Close-up of a stray cat eating food outdoors, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals effort.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Orange stray cat near wooden fence looking at wet food on a plate, part of feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tabby cat approaching a plate of food left outside, part of a man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Two stray cats eating from a bowl placed on an RC car outdoors, using drone technology to feed animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Two stray cats near an RC car used to feed stray animals, set against a concrete background outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Stray cat eating food placed on an RC car outdoors under clear blue sky in a street setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    A stray cat interacts with an RC car used by a man to feed stray animals on a city street.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Close-up of a stray cat eating from an RC car feeder, showcasing innovative feeding for stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Close-up of a stray cat eating food delivered using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Close-up of a stray cat eating food from an RC car tray as part of feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Stray cat eating food from a plate outdoors, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Close-up of a stray cat eating food delivered on an RC car, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tabby cat approaching food placed on a plate, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone technology outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Tabby cat reaching into food bowl attached to drone, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Stray cat near blue bowl filled with food, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Kitten approaching an RC car delivering food near a blue wall, showcasing feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Two stray cats eating food delivered by an RC car and drone in an outdoor setting with trees and a parked car.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Black cat near RC car with pet food, featured in man uses RC car and drone to feed stray animals project.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Two stray cats eating food outdoors near a building, illustrating feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    A stray cat reaching out from a small window as an RC car delivers food to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    White cat near a shelter eating food from a bowl, part of man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Two stray cats near a drone and feeder setup by man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals outdoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Gray cat eating from a blue dish attached to a drone, demonstrating feeding stray animals with RC car and drone technology.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Stray cat eating food from a pink bowl outdoors, helped by a man using RC car and drone to feed animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Stray cats cautiously approaching food on a plate, part of a man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Stray cat approaching food on a plate outdoors, part of man uses RC car and drone to feed stray animals project.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Curious stray cat near an RC car used to feed animals under a vehicle in an outdoor setting.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Gray cat next to an RC car carrying food, illustrating man uses RC car and drone to feed stray animals indoors.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Curious stray cats approaching an RC car feeder, part of a man’s creative way to feed stray animals using drone and RC car.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Stray cat sitting outdoors near a plate of food, surrounded by trees, illustrating feeding stray animals with RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Close-up of a stray orange cat near a plate of food, part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Close-up of a stray cat eating from a green bowl as part of a man using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Stray cat eating food from a plate placed on an RC car outdoors near a building and trees.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    RC car loaded with food approaching a stray cat behind a metal grate in an outdoor urban area.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Two stray cats eating food from a pink bowl outdoors as part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Two stray cats eating from a pink bowl outdoors, part of a project using RC car and drone to feed stray animals.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Two stray cats eating food from an RC car as part of feeding stray animals using RC car and drone.

    prohor.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!