We know how much our community loves cats. That’s why today, we’d love to share with you the most heartwarming initiative taken by the individual behind the Instagram account 'Prohor.tv'. The innovative and unusual way this man helps felines in need has truly impressed us, and we’re amazed at how many cats (and other street animals) survive hunger thanks to his efforts!

The solution involves delivering food to the most vulnerable strays. Due to the difficulty of reaching some locations, Prohor came up with the idea to use a drone and a remote control car with an attached bowl filled with cat food. The gear he's utilizing includes an additional hidden camera that allows him not only to find cats hiding in remote places but also to document the moment when their meal is delivered and eaten.

Without further ado, scroll down to see some of the moments captured by Prohor and read our interview to find out more about this wonderful cause. We also encourage you to visit his Instagram profile to see the full video recordings showcasing hundreds of animals in need that he has fed so far and to learn how you can contribute to this thoughtful mission.

More info: Instagram | t.me | patreon.com

Image credits: prohor.tv