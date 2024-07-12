This Guy Uses A Drone And Remote Control Car To Deliver Food To Stray Cats In Need (60 Pics)Interview
We know how much our community loves cats. That’s why today, we’d love to share with you the most heartwarming initiative taken by the individual behind the Instagram account 'Prohor.tv'. The innovative and unusual way this man helps felines in need has truly impressed us, and we’re amazed at how many cats (and other street animals) survive hunger thanks to his efforts!
The solution involves delivering food to the most vulnerable strays. Due to the difficulty of reaching some locations, Prohor came up with the idea to use a drone and a remote control car with an attached bowl filled with cat food. The gear he's utilizing includes an additional hidden camera that allows him not only to find cats hiding in remote places but also to document the moment when their meal is delivered and eaten.
Without further ado, scroll down to see some of the moments captured by Prohor and read our interview to find out more about this wonderful cause. We also encourage you to visit his Instagram profile to see the full video recordings showcasing hundreds of animals in need that he has fed so far and to learn how you can contribute to this thoughtful mission.
When asked what inspired him to start using a remote control car and drone to feed stray animals, Prohor shared with us: “I saw similar content on the internet, where people were just driving a remote control car around the city. I came up with the idea to use this machine to feed street animals, and that’s how my project was born. After a while, I wanted to diversify my content, so I tried to make a video clip using a quadcopter.”
We were curious about what a typical day of managing and executing these innovative food deliveries looks like. According to Prohor, it has become part of his daily routine, and using this unique method gives him an advantage in finding and reaching strays in his town in a relatively short time: “I don’t have to look for them for a long time. So nothing unusual is happening to me. It’s the same as always. I take a car or a drone, buy food, and go hunting.”
Next, we learned about the biggest challenges Prohor faces in the process of cat food deliveries: “In principle, there are no difficulties. Well, except for the children; they immediately rush over at the sight of the car or quadcopter, especially now that a lot of people know about my project.”
One of the important factors contributing to Prohor’s success is the support he receives from people who back this initiative on Patreon, donating specific amounts for cat food. He explains, “Viewers can have their name or Instagram handle inscribed on a saucer. I shoot videos featuring their mark and create a joint reel. This way, it benefits everyone: well-fed cats and good exposure for the sponsor.”
Lastly, we learned that Prohor wants to expand his initiative to help even more stray animals: “I have grand plans, but unfortunately, there isn’t enough funding for this dream. I plan to buy a larger remote-controlled car, install a video camera on it, and use it to feed more than 20 cats at once. I want to drive it around the city from home.”
We strongly approve of this soft can-opener. He may have a whole bag of cookies.
