Never underestimate the power of a cute animal. They may not be able to build cities or solve world peace, but they're pretty darn good at making us gush and "aww" when we're feeling down. A big, fluffy dog, a soft-looking cat, or even a tiny squirrel can remind us that life isn't all that bad, even when it seems like everything is falling apart.

To bring you some joy in these trying times, Bored Panda has made a compilation of the most wholesome and cute pics from the r/aww subreddit featuring animals. So, scroll through this selection of adorable and chaotic critters and fight the urge to cuddle them through the screen!

#1

A Dog Is Having A Party At The Dog Park Today, Inviting Both Dogs And Humans

Cute white dog wearing a party hat on a flyer and a happy dog being held by a woman in a sunny park with people around.

    #2

    Heard Crying In Our Backyard Friday Night And We Found Her

    Tabby kitten being gently held, showcasing one of the adorable pictures of animals that are bound to lift your spirits.

    #3

    My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His Cat, And Doggo Know That He's On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him

    Silhouettes of a dog and cat sitting together by a door at night, showing a heartwarming animal friendship.

    #4

    This Is Betty And She Hates Every Single One Of You

    Adorable cat with large eyes resting on a peach blanket, surrounded by butterfly-themed curtains indoors.

    #5

    Say Hello To Schnitzel

    Man holding an adorable fluffy dog indoors with shelves of decorations in the background, showcasing cute animals.

    #6

    I Painted My German Shepherd Because I Love Him So Much!

    Man smiling and posing with a German Shepherd dog and its adorable painted portrait indoors.

    #7

    The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

    Elderly man in green shirt sitting outside with an adorable chipmunk on his chest lifting spirits with cute animal moment.

    #8

    We Have Our Very Own Scrappy Doo

    Adorable puppy with big eyes wearing a collar, one of the cutest pictures of animals to lift your spirits and make you say aww.

    #9

    Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge

    Fluffy cat sitting inside refrigerator among food items, an adorable picture of animals capturing a cute moment.

    #10

    I'm A FedEx Driver And Always See Dogs. This Guy Is Always Happy To See Me

    Bernese Mountain Dog sitting on grass next to pavement, one of the adorable pictures of animals to lift your spirits.

    #11

    This Is My Mom's Dog, Dixie. She Is Exactly As Smart As She Looks

    Adorable small dog with brown and white fur sitting on a patterned rug, one of many adorable pictures of animals.

    #12

    A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work!

    Smiling man holding an adorable fluffy goat outdoors on a street with trees and houses in the background.

    #13

    Best Day Ever!

    Adorable dog sitting next to a birthday cake decorated with a dog face sculpture and colorful candles.

    #14

    Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

    Two adorable black and white cats, one kitten and one adult, sitting together indoors, cute animal pictures.

    For those of you older folks - "Zorro the sign of the Z!"

    #15

    Since Everyone Liked The Photo Yesterday, Here He Is With Santa

    Santa Claus in traditional red outfit holding an adorable animal by a Christmas tree and decorated fireplace.

    #16

    The One Year Glow Up!

    Fluffy white puppy and adult dog lying on colorful autumn leaves and indoors, showcasing adorable animals to lift spirits.

    #17

    My Two Cats Gave Birth The Same Day And Now They Are Raising The Kittens Together!

    Two adorable cats cuddling together inside a cardboard box, showcasing cute and heartwarming animal moments.

    #18

    I Wasn’t Aware I Was Living With A Celebrity

    Black cat sitting in front of a TV screen showing an animated animal, capturing adorable animal moments to lift spirits.

    #19

    Chloe On Her 10th Birthday

    Small dog wearing a strawberry bandana sitting by birthday cupcakes and presents in a decorated room with animals theme.

    #20

    Weather Is Good Today

    Adorable animal picture of a gray tabby cat enjoying the sunlight indoors, lifting your spirits.

    #21

    Someone Wrapped Up The Cat At My Local Garden Shop And Left Their Jacket

    Gray cat wrapped in a cozy jacket, curled up on a wooden bench surrounded by potted flowers, adorable animal picture.

    #22

    My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf

    Close-up of an adorable black dog with bright eyes indoors, one of the cute animal pictures sure to lift your spirits.

    #23

    Tigger Celebrated A Big Number!

    Orange cat wearing a party hat celebrating with a paw-shaped birthday cake and gold number 15 balloons, adorable animal photo.

    #24

    Celebrating 20 Years With This Old Man!

    Dog wearing a birthday hat next to a heart-shaped cake with candles, an adorable picture that lifts your spirits.

    #25

    Mural I Did At An Animal Shelter In My Hometown

    Colorful adoption center reception area with adorable animal murals encouraging to adopt a friend and save a life.

    #26

    Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

    Black dog and black cat sitting closely together indoors in an adorable animal picture that lifts spirits.

    "So, what did you say? Where the heck have you been?"

    #27

    Rescued Broccoli When She Was 27lb (Supposed To Be 45lb) And Now She’s Living Her Best Life

    Adorable dog wearing bunny ears and holding a yellow plush chick, one of the cutest pictures of animals to lift your spirits

    #28

    Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!

    Adorable gray rabbit standing on a colorful patterned rug in a cozy indoor setting, captured in a cute pose.

    #29

    I Made A Viral Post Last Year About A Female Box Tortoise That I Befriended After Giving Her Some Raspberries. Well, Guess Who Just Showed Up Again In My Garden This Year?

    Small turtle with a patterned shell eating a red berry while crawling through lush green grass and clover leaves.

    #30

    Our Newest Rescue Fig (Figlet The Piglet) Newton

    Adorable tiny piglet being gently petted on the ear, standing on a colorful towel near a white bowl indoors.

    #31

    My Wfh Setup

    Sleeping adorable puppy lying in front of a computer screen showing a peaceful blue mountain landscape.

    #32

    Mama Moose Strolls Up To Alaska Regional Hospital And Gives Birth

    Moose mother gently caring for her newborn calf on green grass, a heartwarming animal picture sure to lift spirits.

    Of course! She knew where she needed to be if things didn't work out.

    #33

    Accidental Band Picture

    Three adorable cats sitting in sunlight casting colorful rainbow shadows on wooden floor indoors.

    #34

    Girlfriend Brushed Her Great Pyrenees And Made A "Little Sister" For Her Dog. She Was Not Amused

    Fluffy white dog resting on floor next to trash can with paper towel resembling adorable animal face.

    #35

    A Small Owl That I Helped Escape Crows

    Small adorable owl standing on a sidewalk surrounded by green grass in a residential area.

    #36

    Kitten Found Hiding In The Car Engine. New Addition To The Fam

    Cute kitten sitting on a bed next to a glowing night light, surrounded by cozy blankets and warm fairy lights.

    #37

    A Friend If Mine Picked This Cute Guy Up Today

    Calf resting on a bag inside a car, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits and make you say aww.

    #38

    4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend

    Child in a hooded jacket standing next to an adorable young deer on a porch, capturing a heartwarming animal moment.

    #39

    Found Them This Morning In The Room When The Windows Were Left Open In The Night

    Two adorable kittens cuddling on a patterned rug, showcasing cute and lovable animals that lift your spirits.

    The Cat Distribution System was working well.

    #40

    Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin

    Black cat with tongue slightly out in a cage, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    #41

    I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!

    Small hummingbird resting calmly in a person’s hand, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    #42

    Amazon Sent Me This By Mistake. What Do I Do With It?

    Calico cat curled up inside a cardboard box on a bathroom counter, an adorable picture of animals.

    #43

    This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren't Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin

    Adorable white stoat animal standing on snow near wooden structure in natural outdoor setting

    #44

    Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat

    Gray cat enjoying a gentle head scratch, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    #45

    A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim

    Tattoo of an adorable black cat with wide eyes inside a heart shape, perfect for adorable pictures of animals.

    #46

    Spencer's Birthday

    Small adorable dog wearing a party hat and bib sitting at a table with a birthday cake and treats to lift your spirits.

    #47

    Rescued My Senior Dog 6 Months Ago

    Small white dog with a bow on its head standing on a couch in a colorful, cozy living room with plush toys.

    #48

    Théoden Turned 6 Months Old

    Newborn black and gray kitten held gently by hand, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    Seems small for 6 months. Is this a pic from when he was little?

    #49

    I’m Not Sure My Wife Could Have Been Any Happier. All 5 Found A Spot

    Person relaxing on a couch surrounded by adorable cats and a dog, showcasing cute and lovable animals at home.

    #50

    Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member

    Woman relaxing on a couch with an adorable cat stretched out on her lap, showcasing cute and lovable animals.

    Hopefully this gorgeous critter will learn to relax soon. ;-)

    #51

    A Kitten I Got To Hold In Pet Therapy With The Group Barn Babies

    Man smiling and holding an adorable fluffy cat in a room with other people and pets, showcasing cute animals to lift spirits.

    #52

    The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten

    Tiny adorable kitten stretching paws while being held, one of many cute animals sure to lift your spirits and make you smile.

    #53

    Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Spotted A Pile Of Tiny Oranges

    Three adorable kittens resting together on a soft blanket, showcasing charming and lovable animals to lift your spirits.

    #54

    My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching

    Newly hatched pink snake emerging from eggs in a clear plastic container with soil, an adorable animal picture.

    I like sneks a lot, but I am not sure I would want a cobra. I'm funny that way.

    #55

    My Neighbor's Dog Loves His Ball

    Adorable dog holding an orange ball in its mouth sitting near bricks and a blue wheelbarrow outdoors.

    #56

    I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!

    Adorable black and white lamb standing outdoors on a farm, one of the cutest pictures of animals to lift your spirits.

    #57

    Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They're Inseparable

    Two adorable cats, one black and one orange, cuddling closely on a cozy red and white blanket.

    #58

    In My 14 Years Of Knowing Him This Is The First Time He Climbed On Me Like This!

    Person wearing clear glasses with an orange cat perched on their shoulder, showcasing adorable animals that uplift spirits.

    #59

    My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂

    Ginger tabby cat lounging in a high chair, showcasing one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    Well it actually IS for the cat, and the sooner the new baby learns this, the better for the new baby.

    0
    #60

    This Is How We Know That Heidi From Our Shelter Had A Visit From Her Favourite Volunteer❤️❤️❤️

    White cat resting on a blanket with a faint lipstick mark on its forehead in an adorable animal picture.

    #61

    People Asked For More Photos Of Garage Employees!

    Two adorable cats interacting near a wooden bridge in an indoor setting, showcasing cute animal moments.

    That big cat is an elegant looking cat.

    0
    #62

    This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark 🦊

    Adorable fox sitting on a paved road at night, one of the adorable pictures of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    #63

    Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!

    Adorable cat with big eyes sitting on a wooden table at night, showcasing cute animals that lift your spirits.

    #64

    Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf

    Sleepy kitten wearing a pink collar resting in a cozy pet bed, one of the adorable pictures of animals to lift spirits.

    #65

    My Dad's Girlfriend Runs A Dog Rescue, And They Just Picked Up This Pup

    Adorable puppy sitting on a car seat with a green collar and orange leash, one of many animals sure to lift spirits.

    #66

    Everytime I Open The Treat Cabinet

    Four adorable animals including three dogs and one fluffy cat sitting on a wooden floor looking up, cute pets photo.

    #67

    I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!

    Orange cat sleeping stretched out on a gray cat tree near window blinds in an adorable animal picture.

    #68

    Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week

    Small black kitten with wide eyes clinging to person's denim jeans on a wooden floor, adorable animal picture.

    #69

    The First Dog I've Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can't With Her. She's Too Adorable

    Man with a beard wearing a hat, holding an adorable black puppy on his shoulder, cute animals lifting spirits.

    #70

    Me And My Twin

    Man and small dog wearing matching pastel tie-dye hoodies, sitting on gray couch, showcasing adorable animals for uplifting spirits.

    #71

    She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things LOL

    Black dog lying on wooden floor playing with a partially eaten ball near wooden kitchen cabinets, adorable animal picture.

    #72

    Meet Appa!

    Young woman smiling and holding an adorable fluffy cat inside a car, showcasing cute animal companionship.

    #73

    I Love This Picture Of My Dog ♥️

    Happy black dog with tongue out wearing flower collar and bow tie in an adorable picture of animals to lift your spirits.

    #74

    Someone Was So Brave At The Vet Today!

    Adorable black puppy standing on wooden deck outdoors, one of many cute animal pictures to lift your spirits.

    #75

    Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since

    Fluffy orange cat resting on a person's chest indoors, one of the adorable pictures of animals to lift your spirits.

    #76

    12 Years With My Best Girl

    Side-by-side photos of a man and his dog at the beach, showing their bond and adorable animal companionship over time.

    #77

    My Girldfriend's Car Sleeps Like This

    Fluffy orange cat lying on its back in a cozy basket, an adorable picture of animals sure to lift your spirits.

    #78

    Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues

    Close-up of an adorable tabby cat lying in the grass, one of many cute animal pictures sure to lift your spirits.

    #79

    I'm The Proud New Mom Of These Brothers

    Two adorable cats interacting with a person in an indoor setting, showcasing lovable animal moments to lift spirits.

    #80

    My Kitten The First Day I Got Her

    Black kitten with wide eyes peeking out of a cardboard box in a cute animal picture to lift your spirits.

    #81

    Safely Smelling The Flowers

    Tabby cat inside a house smelling a red flower through a window screen in a sunlit room, showcasing adorable animal moments.

    #82

    8 Years Old But Still A Puppy To Me

    Adorable brown dog with a blue collar relaxing on a couch covered with soft blankets in a cozy living room.

    #83

    My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!!!!

    Newly hatched baby bird in nest with blue eggs, an adorable picture of animals that is bound to lift your spirits.

    #84

    Meet Fluffalo Bill!

    Gray and white fluffy cat with large paws resting on a blanket indoors, an adorable picture of animals to lift your spirits.

    #85

    Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer

    Two adorable fluffy kittens lying on their backs on a carpet, showcasing cute animal moments to lift spirits.

    #86

    My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year

    Calico cat curled up and sleeping peacefully in an outdoor planter surrounded by green plants and railing.

    #87

    My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday

    Cat dressed in colorful party hat and collar held up indoors, an adorable animal picture sure to lift spirits.

    #88

    Look At My Cat

    Black fluffy cat with bright eyes being held gently, one of the adorable pictures of animals to lift your spirits.

    #89

    The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar)

    Golden retriever dog with a festive green and red tie sitting indoors on a carpeted floor, showcasing adorable animals.

    #90

    They Get Along Very Well

    A dog and cat cuddling together peacefully on a pet bed, showcasing adorable pictures of animals that lift spirits.

    #91

    His Little Fangs

    Close-up of an adorable black and white cat with bright eyes and prominent whiskers, capturing a cute animal moment.

    #92

    Milo’s Nose Has Lost Pigmentation As He’s Gotten Older

    Close-up of an adorable golden retriever dog with tongue out surrounded by autumn leaves in a natural outdoor setting.

    #93

    It’s Been One Year, And Our Little One Has Grown Up

    Adorable kitten sitting next to a white water bowl on the floor with sunlight casting shadows nearby

    #94

    Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot

    Happy dog playing in water spray with visible rainbow on green grass in backyard adorable animal picture

    #95

    My Dogs Ended Up Recreating A Picture From Two Years Ago

    Two adorable dogs cuddling on a wooden floor, showcasing cute and lovable animal moments that lift your spirits.

    #96

    A Hummingbird Built A Nest On My Patio Lights And Laid Two Tiny Eggs!

    Small adorable bird nest with eggs hanging outdoors, capturing cute animals that lift your spirits.

    #97

    Bought This Furball Two Different Cat Houses And A Mattress. Still Chooses To Sleep In My Drawer

    Adorable cat with big eyes sitting inside a wooden drawer among clothes, showcasing cute animals that lift your spirits.

    #98

    My Cat Thinking About Life

    Fluffy cat with a shaved body lounging on a patterned rug, one of the adorable pictures of animals to lift your spirits.

    #99

    I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much

    Adorable baby lamb standing near person’s legs inside a barn, one of many cute pictures of animals to lift spirits.

    #100

    My Chinchilla Just Turned 20. Still Going Strong

    Close-up of an adorable animal sleeping peacefully on a wooden surface, capturing the charm of cute animal pictures.

    #101

    This Baby Raccoon That Lives Next Door To Me

    Adorable raccoon clinging to a wooden post on a weathered deck, showcasing cute and lovable animal charm.

    #102

    I Took A Nap And When I Woke Up I Saw That My Mom Sent Me A Picture

    A cozy cat cuddling and resting on a person lying on a chair, showcasing adorable animal moments to lift spirits.

    #103

    This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat

    Orange cat sitting on a chair covered in fur while a hand holds a small bag of Cheetos crunchy snacks nearby.

    #104

    Everyone Meet Gluten

    Adorable kitten sitting calmly on a person's arm indoors, showcasing cute animal charm to lift your spirits.

    #105

    So This Gal Showed Up In Our Back Yard Today

    Polish chicken with intricate black and brown feathers standing on a concrete surface surrounded by greenery.

    #106

    1 Day Old Irish Wolfhound

    Close-up of an adorable black puppy with its tongue slightly out, one of the cutest animal pictures guaranteed to lift your spirits.

    #107

    My Handsome Little Man!

    Black and white kitten with heterochromia standing on a couch next to a sign showing 10 months old, adorable animal picture.

