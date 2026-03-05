107 Adorable Pictures Of Animals That Are Bound To Lift Your Spirits And Make You Say “Aww”
Never underestimate the power of a cute animal. They may not be able to build cities or solve world peace, but they're pretty darn good at making us gush and "aww" when we're feeling down. A big, fluffy dog, a soft-looking cat, or even a tiny squirrel can remind us that life isn't all that bad, even when it seems like everything is falling apart.
To bring you some joy in these trying times, Bored Panda has made a compilation of the most wholesome and cute pics from the r/aww subreddit featuring animals. So, scroll through this selection of adorable and chaotic critters and fight the urge to cuddle them through the screen!
A Dog Is Having A Party At The Dog Park Today, Inviting Both Dogs And Humans
Heard Crying In Our Backyard Friday Night And We Found Her
My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His Cat, And Doggo Know That He's On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him
This Is Betty And She Hates Every Single One Of You
Say Hello To Schnitzel
I Painted My German Shepherd Because I Love Him So Much!
The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone
We Have Our Very Own Scrappy Doo
Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge
I'm A FedEx Driver And Always See Dogs. This Guy Is Always Happy To See Me
This Is My Mom's Dog, Dixie. She Is Exactly As Smart As She Looks
A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work!
Best Day Ever!
Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime
For those of you older folks - "Zorro the sign of the Z!"
Since Everyone Liked The Photo Yesterday, Here He Is With Santa
The One Year Glow Up!
My Two Cats Gave Birth The Same Day And Now They Are Raising The Kittens Together!
I Wasn’t Aware I Was Living With A Celebrity
Chloe On Her 10th Birthday
Weather Is Good Today
Someone Wrapped Up The Cat At My Local Garden Shop And Left Their Jacket
My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf
Tigger Celebrated A Big Number!
Celebrating 20 Years With This Old Man!
Mural I Did At An Animal Shelter In My Hometown
Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway
Rescued Broccoli When She Was 27lb (Supposed To Be 45lb) And Now She’s Living Her Best Life
Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!
I Made A Viral Post Last Year About A Female Box Tortoise That I Befriended After Giving Her Some Raspberries. Well, Guess Who Just Showed Up Again In My Garden This Year?
Our Newest Rescue Fig (Figlet The Piglet) Newton
My Wfh Setup
Mama Moose Strolls Up To Alaska Regional Hospital And Gives Birth
Of course! She knew where she needed to be if things didn't work out.
Accidental Band Picture
Girlfriend Brushed Her Great Pyrenees And Made A "Little Sister" For Her Dog. She Was Not Amused
A Small Owl That I Helped Escape Crows
Kitten Found Hiding In The Car Engine. New Addition To The Fam
A Friend If Mine Picked This Cute Guy Up Today
4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend
Found Them This Morning In The Room When The Windows Were Left Open In The Night
The Cat Distribution System was working well.
Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin
I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!
Amazon Sent Me This By Mistake. What Do I Do With It?
This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren't Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin
Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat
A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim
Spencer's Birthday
Rescued My Senior Dog 6 Months Ago
Théoden Turned 6 Months Old
Seems small for 6 months. Is this a pic from when he was little?
I’m Not Sure My Wife Could Have Been Any Happier. All 5 Found A Spot
Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member
Hopefully this gorgeous critter will learn to relax soon. ;-)
A Kitten I Got To Hold In Pet Therapy With The Group Barn Babies
The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten
Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Spotted A Pile Of Tiny Oranges
My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching
I like sneks a lot, but I am not sure I would want a cobra. I'm funny that way.
My Neighbor's Dog Loves His Ball
I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!
Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They're Inseparable
In My 14 Years Of Knowing Him This Is The First Time He Climbed On Me Like This!
My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂
Well it actually IS for the cat, and the sooner the new baby learns this, the better for the new baby.