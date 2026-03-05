To bring you some joy in these trying times, Bored Panda has made a compilation of the most wholesome and cute pics from the r/aww subreddit featuring animals. So, scroll through this selection of adorable and chaotic critters and fight the urge to cuddle them through the screen!

Never underestimate the power of a cute animal . They may not be able to build cities or solve world peace, but they're pretty darn good at making us gush and "aww" when we're feeling down. A big, fluffy dog, a soft-looking cat, or even a tiny squirrel can remind us that life isn't all that bad, even when it seems like everything is falling apart.

#1 A Dog Is Having A Party At The Dog Park Today, Inviting Both Dogs And Humans

#2 Heard Crying In Our Backyard Friday Night And We Found Her

#3 My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His Cat, And Doggo Know That He's On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him

#4 This Is Betty And She Hates Every Single One Of You

#5 Say Hello To Schnitzel

#6 I Painted My German Shepherd Because I Love Him So Much!

#7 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

#8 We Have Our Very Own Scrappy Doo

#9 Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge

#10 I'm A FedEx Driver And Always See Dogs. This Guy Is Always Happy To See Me

#11 This Is My Mom's Dog, Dixie. She Is Exactly As Smart As She Looks

#12 A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work!

#13 Best Day Ever!

#14 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

#15 Since Everyone Liked The Photo Yesterday, Here He Is With Santa

#16 The One Year Glow Up!

#17 My Two Cats Gave Birth The Same Day And Now They Are Raising The Kittens Together!

#18 I Wasn’t Aware I Was Living With A Celebrity

#19 Chloe On Her 10th Birthday

#20 Weather Is Good Today

#21 Someone Wrapped Up The Cat At My Local Garden Shop And Left Their Jacket

#22 My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf

#23 Tigger Celebrated A Big Number!

#24 Celebrating 20 Years With This Old Man!

#25 Mural I Did At An Animal Shelter In My Hometown

#26 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

#27 Rescued Broccoli When She Was 27lb (Supposed To Be 45lb) And Now She’s Living Her Best Life

#28 Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!

#29 I Made A Viral Post Last Year About A Female Box Tortoise That I Befriended After Giving Her Some Raspberries. Well, Guess Who Just Showed Up Again In My Garden This Year?

#30 Our Newest Rescue Fig (Figlet The Piglet) Newton

#31 My Wfh Setup

#32 Mama Moose Strolls Up To Alaska Regional Hospital And Gives Birth

#33 Accidental Band Picture

#34 Girlfriend Brushed Her Great Pyrenees And Made A "Little Sister" For Her Dog. She Was Not Amused

#35 A Small Owl That I Helped Escape Crows

#36 Kitten Found Hiding In The Car Engine. New Addition To The Fam

#37 A Friend If Mine Picked This Cute Guy Up Today

#38 4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend

#39 Found Them This Morning In The Room When The Windows Were Left Open In The Night

#40 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin

#41 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!

#42 Amazon Sent Me This By Mistake. What Do I Do With It?

#43 This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren't Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin

#44 Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat

#45 A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim

#46 Spencer's Birthday

#47 Rescued My Senior Dog 6 Months Ago

#48 Théoden Turned 6 Months Old

#49 I’m Not Sure My Wife Could Have Been Any Happier. All 5 Found A Spot

#50 Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member

#51 A Kitten I Got To Hold In Pet Therapy With The Group Barn Babies

#52 The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten

#53 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Spotted A Pile Of Tiny Oranges

#54 My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching

#55 My Neighbor's Dog Loves His Ball

#56 I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!

#57 Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They're Inseparable

#58 In My 14 Years Of Knowing Him This Is The First Time He Climbed On Me Like This!

#59 My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂

#60 This Is How We Know That Heidi From Our Shelter Had A Visit From Her Favourite Volunteer❤️❤️❤️

#61 People Asked For More Photos Of Garage Employees!

#62 This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark 🦊

#63 Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!

#64 Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf

#65 My Dad's Girlfriend Runs A Dog Rescue, And They Just Picked Up This Pup

#66 Everytime I Open The Treat Cabinet

#67 I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!

#68 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week

#69 The First Dog I've Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can't With Her. She's Too Adorable

#70 Me And My Twin

#71 She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things LOL

#72 Meet Appa!

#73 I Love This Picture Of My Dog ♥️

#74 Someone Was So Brave At The Vet Today!

#75 Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since

#76 12 Years With My Best Girl

#77 My Girldfriend's Car Sleeps Like This

#78 Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues

#79 I'm The Proud New Mom Of These Brothers

#80 My Kitten The First Day I Got Her

#81 Safely Smelling The Flowers

#82 8 Years Old But Still A Puppy To Me

#83 My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!!!!

#84 Meet Fluffalo Bill!

#85 Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer

#86 My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year

#87 My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday

#88 Look At My Cat

#89 The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar)

#90 They Get Along Very Well

#91 His Little Fangs

#92 Milo’s Nose Has Lost Pigmentation As He’s Gotten Older

#93 It’s Been One Year, And Our Little One Has Grown Up

#94 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot

#95 My Dogs Ended Up Recreating A Picture From Two Years Ago

#96 A Hummingbird Built A Nest On My Patio Lights And Laid Two Tiny Eggs!

#97 Bought This Furball Two Different Cat Houses And A Mattress. Still Chooses To Sleep In My Drawer

#98 My Cat Thinking About Life

#99 I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much

#100 My Chinchilla Just Turned 20. Still Going Strong

#101 This Baby Raccoon That Lives Next Door To Me

#102 I Took A Nap And When I Woke Up I Saw That My Mom Sent Me A Picture

#103 This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat

#104 Everyone Meet Gluten

#105 So This Gal Showed Up In Our Back Yard Today

#106 1 Day Old Irish Wolfhound

