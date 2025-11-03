“Had A Visitor In Our Garden Today”: 54 Cute Animal Pics That Deserve Your Attention
What makes your day better, Pandas? A cup of freshly roasted coffee? A long shower after a good workout? Slipping into freshly washed sheets before you go to bed? For me, it's pictures of animals: dogs, cats, deer, parrots, and even possums. All you need is the right pose, expression, or angle, and any critter can be the cutest in the world and provide you with some wholesome comfort.
Since it's Halloween season, we know you'll probably be watching some spooky movies and TV shows. But if you ever get too scared, we've got you – this is the right place to get some eye bleach after you do that darn "Terrifier" marathon your friend talked you into. These cute animal pics will do the trick; all you have to do is scroll and enjoy!
This Bird Hiding Amongst The Flowers
This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren't Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin
I Heard Whimpering Within The Tall Grass In My Yard. It Was A Baby Fawn
Had A Ringtail Possum Show Up On My Door. - Australia
Accidentally Stumbled Upon This Little Deer In My Yard
[oc] Chilling With Pancake This Evening. She Enjoyed A Nap On My Lap And Lots Of Scratches!
So This Little Robin Came And Sat Right By Me While I Was Fishing
We Bought This Mare Without Knowing She Was Pregnant… And Today We Met Her Little Surprise
Their Take On Michaelangelo's: The Creation Of Adam
This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark
New Friend Scared The Bejeezus Out Of Me When I Opened My Blind
Baby Turtle Begins His Life
Sleepy Baby
Update: The Tiny Fluffball I Rescued Won’t Leave Her Giant Best Friend Alone
Wild Marmot I Spotted On The Plateau - Too Cute Not To Share
Adopted This Old Guy Today
My Little Fluff Just Fell Asleep On My Lap Like This. She Looks Just Like An Old Grandpa With A Fluffy Beard
This (Not So Bright) Cardinal Keeps Getting Stuck In My Porch & Then Gets Offended When I Remove Him
Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!
My Hamster, Toulouse, Letting Me Hold Him For The First Time
He’s a sweet baby but he was hand shy for a week. he now loves coming out to be held.
I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!
My Wife Sat Very Still Waiting For This Hummingbird And Was Not Disappointed
He Fell Asleep On My Hand During Game Night (Got Him Tuesday Evening)
Minni Really Likes Her Sharky Bed
My Mom Has Been Feeding The Neighbourhood Cat For A While, And Recently This Hedgehog Got His Own Plate Too
My Buffalo
I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!
My Little Gardener
Perfectly Timed Bumblebee Butt
Rare Bright Orange Shark Discovered In Costa Rica
One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time
Adoption Day
My son wanted to adopt a rescue so we went to a pet store that brought in a bunch of dogs rescued from Texas. Evan decided on this pup, and as Evan was filling out the paperwork "Roodie" came over to give him a thank you kiss.
My Pet Cow Chunk Had Her Baby, Chip, 4 Weeks Ago. She Is Such A Good Mother!
Mr. Apple Eater Himself
Very Relaxed Fallow Deer
Comfortable
Elephant Uses Branch As Hat
Baby Sloth In A Bag
Kookaburra Came To Visit
My Favourite Colleague At Work
My Cat Tashi Refuses To Accept He Is Not A Little Baby Anymore 🥹
This Is My Deck, I Don’t Have A Cat
Every Morning. Cat Must Sit On Head
He Played In The Mud, Now He's A Barn Owl
This Only Happens During A Full Moon
Went Looking For Birds While Walking, Found A Bear. Not Sure Who Was More Surprised
Milo Had Some Hilariously Good Poses For Our Little Hilltop Photo Op
Gundis Are Desert Rodents Living In Colonies, Piling On Top Of Each Other To Stay Warm During The Winter (Oc)
My Horse And His Buddy Resting His Head While Standing In The Sun
My Flying Puppy. She’s 8 And Loves Walks In The Woods
That is a very rare floating miniature poodle. Or something like it.