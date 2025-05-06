Met Gala 2025’s Most Uncomfortable Moments That Had Everyone Cringing
Sure, the Met Gala is mostly about jaw-dropping fashion, but there is so much that goes on behind-the-scenes.
Some of the most memorable moments from the annual charity event this year came from the unexpected awkwardness on the red carpet.
From the tension between ex-couple Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan to the drama surrounding Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour, this year's Met Gala had plenty of awkward exchanges.
Kim Kardashian’s glare of doom at her security guard deserves a special mention, too.
Here’s a rundown of all the cringy, awkward, and eyebrow-raising moments from the 2025 Met Gala.
Halle Berry revealed “far too much” by wearing far too little
Halle Berry, 58, made her Met Gala comeback this year, wearing one of the most risque outfits of the night.
Designer LaQuan Smith told Vogue that the look gave off “a mix of s*xy Bond girl meets Harlem Renaissance.”
As she left her underwear at home, netizens were left asking, “Why is her punani out omg.”
“I’m seeing far too much,” one said, while others called it “straight up trashy” and “wrong in so many ways.”
“No, Halle, you’re better than this!” one said.
Blackpink's Lisa had tiny human faces covering her privates
Not only did Lisa Manobal go pantless, but she also seemed to have another astonishing detail covering up her privates—human faces.
The Blackpink singer wore a shiny, form-fitting black blazer with sheer panels, paired with black tights that were emblazoned with the luxury fashion brand’s logo.
But what truly caught people’s attention were the faces on her panties. Some claimed the faces resembled civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
Many questioned why she was wearing the undergarment just weeks after a controversial video resurfaced, featuring her and fellow Blackpink members Rosé and Jennie using the n-word in their lyrics.
“Who the hell decided it was a good idea to put the faces of influential black women on a pair of PANTIES,” asked one unimpressed netizen.
“Rosa parks on your underwear less than 3 months after a compilation of you saying the n word goes viral is kinda crazy but maybe thats just me!” wrote another.
It was later revealed that artist Henry Taylor was the man behind the faces. Henry was the artist behind a Vogue cover painting of Pharrell Williams. The Happy singer even collaborated with Henry for his Louis Vuitton, spring 2024 collection as well.
A representative explained to The Cut that the faces on the fabric were “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” but names of these “figures” were not disclosed.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went from red carpet lovers to red carpet strangers
Last year, they were the red carpet darlings. This year, not so much,
A year after Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of art last year, they attended the 2025 Met Gala separately on Monday, May 5.
It was their first time walking the same red carpet since their split in 2024 after about a year of dating.
“Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan in the same place???” the internet exclaimed as they attended the event separately.
Aimee Lou Wood couldn't wait to spend more time with Walton Goggins amid feud rumors
Fans wondered whether there would be tension on the red carpet between Aimee Lou Wood and her The White Lotus co-star, Walton Goggins, amid rumors of a feud between them.
Aimee indirectly addressed the elephant in the room and said she met him a couple of days prior and was also happy to catch him at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual charity event.
“I actually saw him two days ago. And that felt like the…we haven’t had that much time to debrief about everything,” she said during a red carpet chat with Access Hollywood.
The actress said there is “never enough time” when they meet each other.
“So it’ll be good to see him again tonight because we saw each other briefly a couple days ago and we were just kind of trying to download everything and the episodes and Rick and Chelsea’s whole story now that we’ve seen it in full, and there’s just never enough time,” she added.
Kim Kardashian may have given her security guard an existential crisis
Kim Kardashian scowled at her security guard so hard that it probably had him rethinking his entire career.
A viral clip online captured Kim having a tense interaction with her guard after he accidentally stepped on her dress, causing her to trip.
The Skims founder went for an all-leather look with pearls hanging from her waistband.
“A dress with a hat on....Boring!” one called it.
“Over it. Plus she didn’t even play into the theme,” another wrote.
Zendaya was captured “fangirling” over Diana Ross
Diana Ross’ entrance at the 2025 Met Gala was so iconic and so deservingly-dramatic that even Zendaya politely cleared the runway for her.
The young actress, 28, stepped aside to let the 81-year-old legend have her moment in the spotlight.
“Soo she should! Respect the legends,” one said.
“I’ve never seen Zendaya pale in comparison to anyone but the one and only Diana Ross, now that’s rarefied air right there. She is legendary and she looked like a Queen. Zendaya looks amazing too,” another wrote.
One said, “literally in awe, Zendaya is so respectful and awestruck by those who she references and studies.”
“Not she fangirling big time,” one said.
Another said, “I see her playing Diana in her autobiography.”
James Corden’s appearance came with a viewer discretion warning
James Corden’s appearance with his wife Julia Carey turned into a roast session, with many saying his outfit was “Boring!”
A video of him on The Cut’s Instagram page came with a public service announcement in the caption—“I am so sorry to ruin your night this early on but James Corden is on his way to the #metgala.”
Viewers said “James Boredon” was giving “a total snooze fest per usual.”
“His outfit is so… creative!” another quipped.
Some gave the magazine a round of applause for their cheeky caption.
“Give your social team a raise for this caption,” one suggested.
Charli XCX and her underwear both made a grand entrance
As for her third time cruising up the Met Gala steps, Charli XCX ditched subtlety and most of her skirt.
The singer brought some goth glam, wearing Ann Demeulemeester by Stefano Gallici, and she flashed her underwear for the camera.
Some felt she was “not even remotely on theme.”
“Looking like she’s in the Adam’s family,” one commented online.
Vogue’s livestream left fans hanging
Fans were left sorely disappointed when Vogue’s livestream of the glitzy event abruptly ended.
Viewers missed catching Met Gala staples Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and other stars who were fashionably late.
Many groaned online, with one saying they “stayed up until nearly 2am to see Charli XCX walk the Met Gala carpet and they finished the livestream before she arrived.”
A Cardi B fan said, “MET GALA LIVESTREAM JUST ENDED & CARDI STILL NOT HERE.. WHAT IS GOING ON YALL.”
Christian Siriano brought back “fashion police criticism”
Christian Siriano kept it “real” and didn’t hesitate to dissect the looks he didn’t like on the E! red carpet show.
“Christian Siriano bringing back Fashion Police criticism thank god,” an X user said on Twitter.
“Christian Siriano is the only one keeping it real tonight,” read a second comment.
Another wrote, “Shout out to Christian Siriano for keeping it REAL and not saying everyone looks good when they don’t! The others on the panel are afraid to say the truth! We need him to revive Fashion Police. #MetGala2025.”
Gayle King might still be “suffering from a confidence drain”
“I’m a little worried,” Gayle King told Extra TV ahead of her 2025 Met Gala appearance.
And, apparently, it showed when she stepped on the red carpet in a custom purple gown by Chuk Collins. Her appearance came as she still reels from the backlash of her all-female mission to space.
A body language expert said her red carpet poses suggested she might still be “suffering from a confidence drain” after the backlash from her space mission.
“The peplum dress looks rather bulky and the way she holds her bag hand in front of her torso suggests a desire to use it as a barrier,” body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail.
“Bringing an arm around in front of the body like this hints at a subliminal urge to self-protect,” she added.
The expert went on to say that her smile lacked the “assured symmetry” seen in other celebrities, suggesting they had an “all-out confidence and arrogance” in front of the cameras.
Lebron James sat this one out
Just hours before game-time, or red carpet-time, LeBron James left fans heartbroken by pulling out of the 2025 Met Gala.
Because of a knee injury, he said he wouldn’t be able to attend the event that “so many people have been asking and congratulating me on.”
His absence meant his wife and “beautiful powerful Queen,” Savannah James, held the “castle down” on the red carpet without him.
Anna Wintour's red carpet response had people scratching their heads
Clarity was not in attendance, or at least that's what some people thought after Anna Wintour’s interesting response to a reporter’s question.
When the 75-year-old fashion icon and Met Chairperson arrived at the venue, she took a question from The Cut reporter about how fashion can “create allyship.”
“I think fashion is a language like music is a language,” the Vogue editor-in-chief responded. “And its a global language, so I think an event like tonight will have a global resonance.”
“We have guests coming from all over the world so whether you're in India, in Asia,” she continued. “Sorry, Japan or Europe or whatever, there will be many people here that you will know and recognize.”
“So I think trying to reach everyone with the important message of this event is so important,” she added.
Fans were surprised to see that “She made us dizzy without telling us anything.”
“She didn’t answer the question though,” one said.”
“Is the allyship in the room with us?” another asked.
“She has no idea what party she’s at,” quipped another. “She still had all day to have it written out for her. But love that he got something that resembled an answer.”
Kamala Harris seemed to channel "Madam President" energy
Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her Met Gala debut this year, with her husband Doug Emhoff by her side.
Championing the idea of simplicity, the ex-presidential hopeful wore a custom look from Off-White, designed by creative director IB Kamara.
She said in a statement to Vogue that art can have a significant impact on not just culture, but also “our policies and politics.”
Her ensemble sparked mixed reactions onilne, with some saying, “IT’S GIVING MADAM PRESIDENT.”
“Excuse me, this madam belongs in a big White House could someone point her there please,” another said.
“Kruella Skunk,” said one critic.
Another harshly said, “Kamala you could’ve stayed at home with this.”
Naomi Campbell insisted she was invited to the 2025 Met Gala
Naomi Campbell, who used to dominate the Met Gala red carpet, shared a statement online about why she was not attended the event this year despite receiving an invitation.
Her statement came amid rumors of a fallout with Anna Wintour.
The two fashion icons had an icy exchange last year after the Vogue editor-in-chief called out the supermodel for being “late” to the 17th Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards in Harlem, NY.
As Anna was presenting the Fashion Icon Award to Naomi, she said, “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”
Anna then left immediately after her speech, paving the way for Naomi to return the verbal sparring after Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, gave a second introduction about her.
“Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman,” Naomi said, seemingly referencing Anna.
“I’d much rather have this,” she said with a gesture towards Samira.
A source recently claimed to The Sun that Anna “doesn’t forget – or forgive.”
“It’s no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that,” they recently told the British tabloid.
Amid widespread speculation, Naomi released a statement insisting that she was, indeed, invited to the 2025 Met Gala.