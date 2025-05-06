ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, the Met Gala is mostly about jaw-dropping fashion, but there is so much that goes on behind-the-scenes.

Some of the most memorable moments from the annual charity event this year came from the unexpected awkwardness on the red carpet.

From the tension between ex-couple Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan to the drama surrounding Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour, this year's Met Gala had plenty of awkward exchanges.

Kim Kardashian’s glare of doom at her security guard deserves a special mention, too.

Here’s a rundown of all the cringy, awkward, and eyebrow-raising moments from the 2025 Met Gala.