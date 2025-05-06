ADVERTISEMENT

After seven years away from the Met Gala, Halle Berry worked up a storm on the red carpet.

The 58-year-old star appeared to forgo underwear as she wore one of the most risque outfits of the night.

For her 2025 Met Gala comeback, the Oscar winner sheer striped dress with a plunging neckline, designed by LaQuan Smith.

Halle Berry was back on the Met steps for the first time since 2017

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her look was “a mix of s*xy Bond girl meets Harlem Renaissance,” designer LaQuan Smith told Vogue.

He also spoke about how involved the Catwoman actress was throughout the process.

“I’m just grateful to serve as a humble muse for LaQuan Smith, who answered the call for a bespoke gown befitting a powerful theme,” Halle told the outlet.

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The mermaid-style gown was a see-through piece, except for the strategically-placed stripes from her waist to her feet.

Her Jennifer Behr headpiece matched the outfit, and she accessorized with a diamond necklace from Cartier.

Halle also donned a cropped tuxedo jacket when she stepped on the red carpet, but eventually took it off.

“I’m seeing far too much,” one said, while another wrote, “No, Halle, you’re better than this!”

Her name is THEE Halle Berry, address her as such! #MetGalapic.twitter.com/7SeBB8jxjj — BET (@BET) May 6, 2025

LaQuan said the outfit captured the 2025 Met Gala theme’s message of “self-expression and being bold in the way that you look and dress.”

While fans praised her outfit, internet trolls felt like the outfit was “just straight up trashy” and “wrong in so many ways.”

“Ugh,” another wrote. “so cheap halle,” .

“… one thing about Halle, she ALWAYS gonna show up half nekked,” said another.

“Why is her punani out omg,” read one comment online

Image credits: Basic_Hollywood

Image credits: mmiyaa00

Image credits: iammissjinxed

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, which honors menswear and Black dandyism, and the dress code was “Tailored for You”

Black dandyism is the use of impeccable tailoring and style as an act of resistance and pride.

Designer LaQuan said Halle’s dress reflected the theme’s “ethos” with its “exaggerated lines, luxurious fabrics, and sheer boldness.”

“We took traditional tailoring elements, structured shoulders, defined waistlines, and reimagined them with sheer fabrics, stretch silks, and unexpected cutouts,” he told Vogue.

LaQuan said Halle brought a collaborative spirit in putting together her 2025 Met Gala look.

“She knows exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style, but she’s also incredibly collaborative. During the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me,” LaQuan said.

The actress returned to the Met Gala red carpet since her debut in 2017

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He said there was certain cuts that Halle “pushed for” to enhance her movement in the outfit.

“We played with sheer panels to strike that perfect balance between elegance and edge,” he added. “Her input was always intentional, always rooted in how she wanted to feel in the piece—not just how it looked.”

Halle’s silver Cartier High Jewelry was another highlight of her ensemble. The Cartier Tsagaan snow leopard necklace, in particular, featured more than 31 carats of diamonds and took more than 1,000 hours to make.

“When Lindsay [Flores, my stylist] and I were exploring options for tonight, we felt that the clean, geometric lines and the stark contrast of the onyx against the white gold and diamonds really lent themselves to the theme,” said the Never Let Go actress.

“It’s the consideration for these smallest details–understanding how we can bring elements of sharp tailoring into every aspect of the look–that makes the Met Gala such an exciting event to be a part of,” she continued.

The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a sheer, body-hugging black outfit by Donatella Versace to match the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Netizens had mixed reactions to Halle wearing one of the most risque outfits of the night

Image credits: heydawnX

Image credits: viskkkor

Image credits: themarxistbarb

Image credits: gusseless

Image credits: ilovepizza328

Image credits: Bravo_Dolls

Image credits: michael_epps

Image credits: kallewickans

Image credits: _heiferplease

Image credits: erenfromtargets

Image credits: sydneyleighfit

Image credits: hard_tingz

Image credits: barbie4onika

Image credits: markfloppus

Image credits: Fityeth

Image credits: MrsJellySantos

Image credits: CHVNTELL