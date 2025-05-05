ADVERTISEMENT

The Met Gala has returned for 2025!

Known as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, the annual haute couture fundraising festival is held on the first Monday of May every year and benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. 

And of course, the cherry on top involves some of our favourite stars going all out to walk the red carpet, in extravagant and otherworldly costumes. 

As written by ELLE, this year’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is a reflection of the exhibition’s emphasis on Black menswear and suiting.

All eyes are now turning to New York as celebrities from all over the world touch down in the city that never sleeps. Fashion is subjective — after all, that’s what makes it entertaining! But with that being said, here are our favourite picks from this year’s Met Gala.

#1

Zendaya

A woman in a white suit and wide-brimmed hat posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with floral decorations.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Report

    #2

    Diana Ross

    Woman in an elaborate white feathered gown and hat posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with photographers in the background

    There are no words that can describe just how stunning this dress is. The simple silver gown with the white jacket that trailed behind her made our eyes widen in absolute awe.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Report

    #3

    Teyana Taylor

    Fashion icon in a bold red ensemble on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet showcasing extravagant and breaking internet looks.

    The mixture of red and black in a breathtaking outfit are sure to make sure all eyes gravitate on Teyana Taylor.

    Michael Buckner/Getty Report

    #4

    Whoopi Goldberg

    Woman in black and white textured coat with top hat and handbag posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet breaking the internet.

    Whoopi Goldberg and her stylist knew exactly what the theme was and stuck to it so well.

    Michael Buckner / Getty Report

    #5

    Pamela Anderson

    Woman in a sparkling silver gown posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with photographers and floral decor in the background

    Simple and stunning. Oddly enough, the shape in the bottom of her dress adds a nice little volume to the whole look.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #6

    Coco Jones

    Woman in an intricate cream gown posing on the red carpet at Met Gala 2025 amid floral decorations and attendees.

    The fact that the bottom half of Coco Jones’ outfit looks completely different from the front versus the side is mesmerizing. Along with her braid, it just matches so well.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #7

    Colman Domingo (Robe-Less) And Raúl Domingo

    Two men posing at Met Gala 2025 wearing bold, stylish suits as red carpet looks start breaking the internet.

    It’s funny because Colman Domingo is actually on our worst-dressed list with his giant blue robe on. But the moment he took it off — it worked for us! 
    Raúl Domingo’s sparkling blue-purple matching suit was also topped off quite nicely with a bow around his neck.

    John Shearer/Getty Report

    #8

    Ego Nwodim

    Stylish attendee in layered black outfit posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with floral backdrop and crowd behind.

    One word: absolutely.
    Ego Nwodim did a perfect job fitting into this year’s theme of honoring Black styles through time. The flare of her skirt and pants complement the tiny dash of silver and red so well.

    Gilbert Flores / Getty Report

    #9

    Zoe Saldana

    Woman in a black and white gown with high slit posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Report

    #10

    Sarah Snook

    Actress wearing a black tailored suit with red lining on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, photographers in the background.

    A common denominator of many of these celebrities so far is in the style of clothing they wear: a tailored suit with a flare of personality at the bottom. The pins and the hint of red with Sarah Snook’s outfit is a great touch of flavor.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Report

    #11

    Kwame Onwuachi

    Man dressed in a black pinstripe suit and ornate crown posing on the red carpet at Met Gala 2025 fashion event.

    Accessories can either make or break an outfit and in this case, Kwame Onwuachi fits into the latter. The bedazzled crowd along with the extra jacket — with a hint of green — swung over his shoulder are a great touch.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Report

    #12

    Sydney Sweeney

    Woman in a sparkling black gown on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, showcasing stunning fashion and glamour.

    It’s a yes to all the sparkles and the creative take with the shoulders!
    As one netizen said, “stunning is her second name.”

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    Jamie Singer Soros

    Woman in a vibrant blue gown and wide-brimmed hat posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with photographers in background

    Jamie Singer Soros just fit in with this year’s Met Gala theme so well, as it screams “tailored for her.” The top half can be seen as a reference to menswear, but the flowy skirt, bedazzled with jewels adds a nice, unique twist to it.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Report

    #14

    Kara Young

    Woman in brown wide-leg suit and hat with black gloves posing on floral carpet at Met Gala 2025 red carpet event.

    What we’re seeing with this year’s Met Gala is that a lot of celebrities are showing up in matching outfits, and it’s working so well — especially for Kara Young.

    Savion Washington/Getty Report

    #15

    Dynasty Ogun And Soull Ogun

    Two individuals dressed in bold outfits and sunglasses posing at Met Gala 2025 red carpet event.

    This photo specifically shows the twin designers in the best light possible. The dark and light shades contrast each other well and the pop of color isn’t too glaring.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looked like they both just pulled these outfits out of their closets!

    #16

    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #17

    Heidi Klum

    Blonde woman wearing a black strapless gown poses on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with floral decorations and guests behind her.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Report

    Christian Latchman

    A model wearing a white suit with a long pleated train and a flower detail on the red carpet at Met Gala 2025.

    The additional drape that flows out from Christian Latchman’s suit makes him stand out in the best way possible.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #19

    Wendi Deng Murdoch

    Woman in gold and white embellished outfit and headpiece posing on Met Gala 2025 red carpet with photographers and floral decor behind.

    The gold and the white together just make Wendi Deng Murdoch look like a Greek goddess.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #20

    Rachel Smith

    Actress in white floral gown and black gloves posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with floral decorations in background.

    Sometimes less is more, and Rachel Smith has proven exactly that.
    Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing ‘small’ about her outfit, but it’s definitely a departure from the extra flare that many associate with the Met Gala — and it works great.

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Report

    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know none of these people after like the 4th item on the list

    #21

    La La Anthony

    Woman in a two-tone black and white gown posing on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet with photographers in the background

    Our jaws quite literally dropped on the floor the first time we saw this.
    The colors, the design, the way it feels as if the left and right half of her outfit melt perfectly together… this needs to be studied.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #22

    Ayo Edebiri

    Ayo Edebiri

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Report

    #23

    Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo

    John Shearer/Getty Report

    #24

    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #25

    Doechii

    Doechii

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #26

    Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa

    Gilbert Flores/Gett Report

    #27

    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid

    Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Report

    #28

    Anna Wintour

    Anna Wintour wearing a light blue coat over an embroidered silver gown on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet.

    The editor-in-chief of Vogue brought out the style in an absolutely beautiful blue suit, white dress, and of course, the matching gem. It’s cohesive and stunning.

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #29

    Hunter Schafer

    Hunter Schafer

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Report

    #30

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #31

    Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #32

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #33

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Report

    #34

    Radhika Jones

    Radhika Jones

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Report

    #35

    Lewis Hamilton

    Lewis Hamilton

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #36

    Halle Bailey

    Halle Bailey

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #37

    Donatella Versace

    Donatella Versace

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Report

    #38

    Sadie Sink

    Sadie Sink

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

    #39

    Demi Moore

    Demi Moore

    John Shearer/Getty Report

    #40

    Sam Smith

    Sam Smith

    Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Report

