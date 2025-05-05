ADVERTISEMENT

The Met Gala has returned for 2025!

Known as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, the annual haute couture fundraising festival is held on the first Monday of May every year and benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.

And of course, the cherry on top involves some of our favourite stars going all out to walk the red carpet, in extravagant and otherworldly costumes.

As written by ELLE, this year’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is a reflection of the exhibition’s emphasis on Black menswear and suiting.

All eyes are now turning to New York as celebrities from all over the world touch down in the city that never sleeps. Fashion is subjective — after all, that’s what makes it entertaining! But with that being said, here are our favourite picks from this year’s Met Gala.