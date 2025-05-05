Met Gala 2025 Has Officially Begun, And The Red Carpet Looks Are Already Breaking The Internet
The Met Gala has returned for 2025!
Known as one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, the annual haute couture fundraising festival is held on the first Monday of May every year and benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan.
And of course, the cherry on top involves some of our favourite stars going all out to walk the red carpet, in extravagant and otherworldly costumes.
As written by ELLE, this year’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is a reflection of the exhibition’s emphasis on Black menswear and suiting.
All eyes are now turning to New York as celebrities from all over the world touch down in the city that never sleeps. Fashion is subjective — after all, that’s what makes it entertaining! But with that being said, here are our favourite picks from this year’s Met Gala.
Zendaya
Diana Ross
There are no words that can describe just how stunning this dress is. The simple silver gown with the white jacket that trailed behind her made our eyes widen in absolute awe.
Teyana Taylor
The mixture of red and black in a breathtaking outfit are sure to make sure all eyes gravitate on Teyana Taylor.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg and her stylist knew exactly what the theme was and stuck to it so well.
Pamela Anderson
Simple and stunning. Oddly enough, the shape in the bottom of her dress adds a nice little volume to the whole look.
Coco Jones
The fact that the bottom half of Coco Jones’ outfit looks completely different from the front versus the side is mesmerizing. Along with her braid, it just matches so well.
Colman Domingo (Robe-Less) And Raúl Domingo
It’s funny because Colman Domingo is actually on our worst-dressed list with his giant blue robe on. But the moment he took it off — it worked for us!
Raúl Domingo’s sparkling blue-purple matching suit was also topped off quite nicely with a bow around his neck.
Ego Nwodim
One word: absolutely.
Ego Nwodim did a perfect job fitting into this year’s theme of honoring Black styles through time. The flare of her skirt and pants complement the tiny dash of silver and red so well.
Zoe Saldana
Sarah Snook
A common denominator of many of these celebrities so far is in the style of clothing they wear: a tailored suit with a flare of personality at the bottom. The pins and the hint of red with Sarah Snook’s outfit is a great touch of flavor.
Kwame Onwuachi
Accessories can either make or break an outfit and in this case, Kwame Onwuachi fits into the latter. The bedazzled crowd along with the extra jacket — with a hint of green — swung over his shoulder are a great touch.
Sydney Sweeney
It’s a yes to all the sparkles and the creative take with the shoulders!
As one netizen said, “stunning is her second name.”
Jamie Singer Soros
Jamie Singer Soros just fit in with this year’s Met Gala theme so well, as it screams “tailored for her.” The top half can be seen as a reference to menswear, but the flowy skirt, bedazzled with jewels adds a nice, unique twist to it.
Kara Young
What we’re seeing with this year’s Met Gala is that a lot of celebrities are showing up in matching outfits, and it’s working so well — especially for Kara Young.
Dynasty Ogun And Soull Ogun
This photo specifically shows the twin designers in the best light possible. The dark and light shades contrast each other well and the pop of color isn’t too glaring.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Heidi Klum
Christian Latchman
The additional drape that flows out from Christian Latchman’s suit makes him stand out in the best way possible.
Wendi Deng Murdoch
The gold and the white together just make Wendi Deng Murdoch look like a Greek goddess.
Rachel Smith
Sometimes less is more, and Rachel Smith has proven exactly that.
Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing ‘small’ about her outfit, but it’s definitely a departure from the extra flare that many associate with the Met Gala — and it works great.
La La Anthony
Our jaws quite literally dropped on the floor the first time we saw this.
The colors, the design, the way it feels as if the left and right half of her outfit melt perfectly together… this needs to be studied.
Ayo Edebiri
Cynthia Erivo
Miley Cyrus
Doechii
Dua Lipa
Gigi Hadid
Anna Wintour
The editor-in-chief of Vogue brought out the style in an absolutely beautiful blue suit, white dress, and of course, the matching gem. It’s cohesive and stunning.
Hunter Schafer
Kerry Washington
Anne Hathaway
Megan Thee Stallion
Kiara Advani
Radhika Jones
Lewis Hamilton
Halle Bailey
Donatella Versace
Sadie Sink
Demi Moore
Sam Smith
Here to talk to the people who are going to say "who cares ?" or "Hunger Games vibe". This event is a Charity event to keep the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York open and steady. And to answer "who cares", the millions of people watching this event every year, and the millions of people who love fashion on this planet. So if you do not care about the MET Gala and the people attending it, then don't click on the article and let people enjoy it.
