Damson Idris stole the spotlight at the 2025 Met Gala with a moment dubbed the “best reveal of the entire night.”

Audiences were left in awe after he arrived like a racing champion and transformed into a red carpet icon on Monday, May 5.

Netizens were stunned by how “gorgeous” he looked and said, “he took it for me with men for Best Dressed!!!”

Damson Idris was called the one of the “Best Dressed” on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Damson, 33, dressed by Tommy Hilfiger for the star-studded event.

His red, white and blue helmet deserves an extra-special mention. It was studded with 20,000 Swarovski crystals, and had the internet saying, “I love the bedazzled helmet.”

The actor stepped onto the red carpet in a racing suit, inspired by his upcoming movie F1 that has him starring alongside Brad Pitt.

Within moments, the racing suit was ripped into two, revealing Damson’s second outfit—a custom Tommy Hilfiger rouge tuxedo that was a modern take on dandyism, featuring the Tommy Tartan plaid.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The look kept in line with the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme of the Met Gala this year and the “Tailored for You” dress code.

“We’re excited to partner with the highly anticipated film, ‘F1,’” said Hilfiger. “Damson Idris stars as Joshua Pierce, a driver for the fictional APXGP team, and we wanted his Met Gala entrance to reflect the same cinematic energy.”

Hilfiger went on to talk about how they created the big reveal in front of the flashing cameras.

The 33-year-old actor accessorized with a helmet, studded with 20,000 Swarovski crystals

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“The Met is all about making a statement, and the reveal was everything: stepping out of the suit to unveil a sharp, tailored tuxedo in Tommy tartan—seamlessly shifting from high-octane to high fashion,” said Hilfiger. “From start line to spotlight, it captured the essence of both worlds.”

Netizens agreed that Damson’s debut on the red carpet truly made a statement.

“If you wanted my attention, you got it…” one commented on his outfit

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“One of the best looks of the Gala, truly stunning,” one said, while another wrote, “Damson Idris pulled up like he was about to race Vin Diesel.”

“I usually roll my eyes at the gala fashion but his fit in the last picture…respect,” said another.

Another wrote, “I don’t know who this dude is but I like him.”

“The way i was SO scared that the race suit was his actual fit,” a social media user said

Image credits: Apple TV

Apart from a few moments like these, the 2025 Met Gala was largely called “boring” this year.

Fans felt this year’s theme was a snooze fest and were craving some elaborate gowns that had trains going on for miles.

“This years met gala is so boring it hurts,” one moaned, while another wrote, “This is the most boring theme in Met Gala history and whoever came up with it needs to be fired. WE WANT GOWNS ANNA!”

“Low key, so far this is the most boring #MetGala in years,” another wrote. “Gaga, Rhianna come and save this.”

One wrote, “Everybody’s looks are boring because the theme is boring. No one is going to remember this year’s Met Gala.”

“This year’s met gala theme is just women SHOWING MEN how they can wear a suit and still be fashionable not like the same boring outfits men have delivered year after year #MetGala,” said another.

While Damson dressed to impress, many felt this year’s Met Gala theme paved the way for a snooze fest

Damson Idris in Tommy Hilfiger. Both Actor and Designer are part of the F1 movie. Hence this little moment. pic.twitter.com/Dck5UyqoEN — sim (@simsgazette) May 5, 2025

This year’s Met Gala dress code, “Tailored for You” complements the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, which honors menswear and Black dandyism.

Black dandyism is the use of impeccable tailoring and style as an act of resistance and pride.

The 2025 Met Gala theme is also the same theme for the Costume Institute’s Spring exhibition.

The theme was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Characterized by impeccable tailoring, dandyism is a movement that is centered around sophistication and self-expression.

The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme made Black dandy the subject of Monday’s glamorous event to showcase how it played a significant role in shaping the Black culture and identities.

The last time the Costume Institute’s exhibition exclusively focused on menswear was in 2003 with the “Men in Skirts” theme.

Damson Idris‘ moment on the red carpet was dubbed the “best reveal of the entire night”

Image credits: arianaunext

Image credits: Vegas

Image credits: JustBeFernanda_

Image credits: CafeCasinoLV

Image credits: ella_bosslady_

Image credits: tropicaltweets

Image credits: dark_salvatoree

Image credits: saturnslanding