Met Gala watchers and fans have sent out a collective plea to the celebrities and A-listers preparing for the star-studded event: “Please wear clothes.”

With the charity event set to take place on May 5 this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed the dress code for the annual celebration.

Netizens couldn’t hold back on their noteworthy reactions to the dress code this year.

The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala, “Tailored for You,” was unveiled this week

Image credits: Taylor Hill/WireImage

“Tailored for You” was revealed as the Met Gala 2025 dress code, as per an announcement made this week.

The big reveal came months after the Metropolitan Museum of Art unveiled the 2025 Met Gala theme—“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—which is slated to honor menswear and Black dandyism.

Black dandyism is the use of impeccable tailoring and style as an act of resistance and pride.

Image credits: The Met

The prestigious fundraiser will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and host Anna Wintour. LeBron James will be serving as an honorary chair, marking the basketball legend’s first Met Gala appearance.

The 2025 Met Gala will be reprising an old tradition of having a host committee as well, comprised of Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Spike Lee, Regina King, Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, André 3000, Audra McDonald, Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy O. Harris, and others.

The annual charity event will be honoring menswear and Black dandyism this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Runway (@voguerunway)

With the dress code asking celebrities to suit up, social media users urged the stars to make sure they have clothes on when stepping onto the red carpet and posing on the museum’s famous steps.

The sentiment could be the result of the recent 2025 Grammys red carpet looks, with Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori shocking onlookers by putting her entire body on display.

The fundraiser will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and host Anna Wintour

Image credits: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Image credits: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

“Maybe the ladies will actually wear clothes,” one said about the dress code while another urged, “Please wear clothes.”

“It’d be fantastic idea if the dress code was just a simple 2 word sentence: Wear CLOTHES!” read a third comment.

“Just put your clothes on and get accolades on your talent,” another bluntly said.

LeBron James will be serving as an honorary chair for what will be his first Met Gala appearance

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“I hope the dress code requires the ladies to wear clothes…I don’t care to see someone’s boobies or axxes,” another said.

“Thank you, tired of seeing these women’s fake assets,” another harshly said.

Several social media users moaned about the dress code being “boring” this year, thinking it will be a snooze fest to see men simply showing up in black suits.

While some were excited about the theme, others said it would be “boring” to see all the men in suits

Image credits: sxlxnaquinn

Image credits: buffys

“The amount of men that will wear tailored black suits to the Met Gala,” one said while another wrote, “Met Gala theme boring again ohhhh sis we’re sleepy.”

“I’ll be the first to say it,” read another comment, “that Met Gala theme is weird, I don’t want to see a bunch of white people impersonating black time period pieces.”

“ … As if anything is going to stop them from grabbing the same black suit in their closets and calling it a day,” another wrote. “Only certain names you can count on.”

The theme was inspired by the book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity

Image credits: Duke University Press

Image credits: The National Arts Club

The 2025 Met Gala theme is also the same theme for the Costume Institute’s Spring exhibition.

The theme was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Image credits: The Met

Characterized by impeccable tailoring, dandyism is a movement that is centered around sophistication and self-expression.

The “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme is making Black dandy the subject of the glamorous event to showcase how it played a significant role in shaping the Black culture and identities.

The last time the Costume Institute’s exhibition exclusively focused on menswear was in 2003 with the “Men in Skirts” theme.

Fans believed Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monáe, and Doechii would be among the best dressed

Image credits: KeithOneAl_

Image credits: JoeMaristela

Image credits: hellavevo

Image credits: arianaunext

Image credits: BoujeeNBanjee

The annual charity event normally hosts around 450 attendees, and raises eight-figure sums every year.

Last year’s theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the gala’s dress code was The Garden of Time.

The event was co-chaired by Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Wintour.

The dress code for the annual fundraiser last year was “The Garden of Time”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

Zendaya was dressed in a bold Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation design last year while Lopez wore a sparkly Schiaparelli gown with silver heels.

Chris Hemsworth posed on the red carpet in a cream-colored Tom Ford suit with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Stars were also slammed last year for missing the mark, making their way to the list of “fashion fails from the Met Gala 2024.”

Image credits: The National Arts Club

Doja Cat had showed up in what appeared to be a wet white gown and had black teardrops falling from her smokey eyes. “Doja came to MET Gala in the middle of [a] shower,” a netizen joked at the time.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian left people shocked over her astonishingly tiny waist on the Met Gala red carpet.

“Just put your clothes on and get accolades on your talent,” one social media user urged

