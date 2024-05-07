ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted annually by Vogue since 1948, the Met Gala is often regarded as the world's most glamorous red carpet.

The biggest names in the entertainment industry attend the fundraiser to showcase their fashion sense, exchange air kisses, and enhance their public image, all while trying their best not to trip on the stairs of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And who's a better judge of how well they do if not the internet? Continue scrolling to check out the reactions that people have shared online to this year's high-profile event.