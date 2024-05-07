ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted annually by Vogue since 1948, the Met Gala is often regarded as the world's most glamorous red carpet.

The biggest names in the entertainment industry attend the fundraiser to showcase their fashion sense, exchange air kisses, and enhance their public image, all while trying their best not to trip on the stairs of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And who's a better judge of how well they do if not the internet? Continue scrolling to check out the reactions that people have shared online to this year's high-profile event.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

Drebae_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

aguirreryan , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening the Bride of Frankenstein

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The 2024 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'

Spanning over 400 years of fashion history, the exhibit features approximately 250 rare items drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection.

The pieces include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more. Some garments that are too fragile to ever be worn again—such as a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877—are displayed via video animation, light projection, AI, CGI, and other forms of sensory stimulation.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, said that the exhibition is shaped around three main 'zones'—Land, Sea, and Sky—that pay tribute to the natural world. "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," he explained.
#3

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

Abheythere , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

evermokshh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

swiftoursonggg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Met Gala hosts were Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

They followed last year’s star-studded group of Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The latter has run the Met Gala since 1995, shaping it into the much-loved annual celebration of fashion that we know today.
#6

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

BOTTEGAHOENETA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

highendhomo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

billydyson_ , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

blackcindyy , John Shearer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

In addition to co-chairing, Zendaya worked double on the red carpet. The Challengers star's first look was designed by Maison Margiela and acted as an ode to nature, with a towering headpiece tucked into a forest-green beret, a hummingbird on her neck, and fruits and vines draped around her deep blue-and-green gown. Her surprise second appearance was styled by Law Roach and sourced from Beverly Hills vintage clothing store Lily et Cie.
#10

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

swiftoursonggg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

heyjaeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

heyjaeee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

rosedommu , Dimitrios Kambouris , John Shearer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

This year’s official dress code was 'The Garden of Time.' Inspired by English author J.G. Ballard's short story of the same title which he wrote in 1962, it could have been interpreted in a myriad of ways.

Still, as we can see from the pictures, many arrived at the event rocking floral and botanical motifs.
#14

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

ilocalzolari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

ltylr210 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

B7Album Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

georgia_211 , Marleen Moise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Even though the red carpet saw an array of colors, a handful interpreted this year's theme in black ensembles; stars like Juliana Canfield, Rosalía, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa wore black.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosalía explained her choice saying she wanted to embody lady Dior, but through the eyes of fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, and described herself as "a black tulip."
#18

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

B0Y_TR0Y Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

AlDANS_ , Jamie McCarthy , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

feverdreamliz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

wicckaris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

The event usually hosts around 450 guests, but this year, some Met Gala favorites — including Rihanna, Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Beyoncé, Solange, and Taylor Swift — were not in attendance.
#22

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

krajnjekriticno , Dimitrios Kambouris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

sabbysingular , Kevin Mazur/MG24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

keyon , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

vulture , Dimitrios Kambouris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

muglare , Jamie McCarthy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

vampyroses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

dylan_patel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

sleep2dream , Aliah Anderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

polinszn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

legendarihhhh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

k8_lister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

iramadisonthree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

JoelHernon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

ZoeRoseBryant , Jamie McCarthy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the Met Gala able to get the bottled bathwater he requested?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

historicalfits , Jamie McCarthy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

jillboard , Dia Dipasupil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

rosedommu , Dimitrios Kambouris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

mosaicswiftss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

imnotpopbase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Met-Gala-2024-Memes

Ewobbuffet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!