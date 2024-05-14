Drew Barrymore Can’t Imagine Life Without Her 9 Pets: “Love That Is Just So Profound”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Barrymore, who has nine pets completing her family portrait, recently dazzled opposite her dog named Douglas in front of the camera.

The actor and producer collaborated with the home security company Ring for a new campaign called “Ring Pet Portraits” and couldn’t stop gushing about her pets while talking about the partnership.

“There’s just this like, unspoken relationship that you have this connection, this constant companion, this love that is just so profound,” The Drew Barrymore Show host told CNN. “My dogs sleep in my bed with me and so do my cats and it makes me feel like a whole human being.”

Drew Barrymore said she has been fostering and rescuing dogs since she was 19 years old

Image credits: Drew Barrymore

“It’s funny because I won’t sleep with my friends,” she continued. “I’m weird about sharing a bed, but with my kids and animals, I’m like, ‘Come on, let’s do this.’”

The Never Been Kissed actress is a pet parent to four cats, two dogs, a fish, a bearded dragon, and a snake, and she loves surrounding herself with pet love throughout her day.

The Drew Barrymore Show host often shares moments with her furry friends online

Image credits: Drew Barrymore

The talk show host revealed that she was “thrilled” to act opposite her handsome 14-year-old rescue, Douglas, in the new “Ring Pet Portraits” campaign.

As part of the campaign, Drew and Ring have invited pet parents to share photos or videos of their furry, scaly, or feathered friends on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #RingPets until June 14. For every upload, Ring has pledged a $10 donation, up to $100,000, to support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and up to an additional $400,000 to other U.S. animal shelters.

The actor and producer revealed she was “thrilled” to be in front of the camera with her pet, Douglas, for the new campaign for Ring

“When they asked if I could do that commercial with Douglas, I was just so thrilled,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Douglas is such a big part of my life for 14 years. That’s who I’ve been hanging hard with.”

The best submissions with the hashtags #contest and #RingPets will also get a chance to star in Ring’s upcoming commercial.

“Our pets make us feel good and then you’re like, ‘Wait, we’ve been monitoring home security and babies on baby monitors, how come we never considered like checking in on our pets?’ I totally, totally get this and I love it,” she continued.

Through the “Ring Pet Portraits” campaign, the company invited people to share photos or videos of their pets and pledged a $10 donation for every upload, up to half a million dollars, to animal shelters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

“[It was] honestly an honor to work with them and do this commercial with Douglas,” she added.

For the Blended star, who said she’s been fostering and rescuing pets since she was a teenager, it made a lot of sense to team up with Ring and help raise money for animal shelters.

“I am an ASPCA award winner for fostering animals. I’m not a big award person, so it’s one of the few I have and one I hold very sacrosanct,” she told Forbes.

“I’ve been fostering and rescuing dogs since I was 19, so that will be 30 years this year. I just felt like, ‘Okay, if I’m ever online, I’m definitely scrolling pet memes and then we got to make this [Ring] short film, where I’m in this creative space with my own dog, Douglas, who’s 14 and a rescue. It just kind of all came together and I got really excited about the endeavor and the project, and I want to raise money for rescue animals.”

“My dogs sleep in my bed with me and so do my cats and it makes me feel like a whole human being,” said Drew Barrymore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

When asked which breed of dog she would be if she were a canine, the Santa Clarita Diet star instantly told CNN, “Corgi,” and she said there was “no question” about it.

When asked why a Corgi, she responded, “Well, my daughters and I love their fluffy butts. I relate to the tiny legs and they’re just so cute.”